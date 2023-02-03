Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House Benbrook

8501 Benbrook Blvd Suite 150

Benbrook, TX 76126

Order Again

Lunch-

Lunch Rainey's Grilled Chicken Salad-

Lunch Rainey's Grilled Chicken Salad-

$11.95

Grilled chicken with greens, bacon, egg, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes & croutons

Lunch Rainey's Fried Chicken Salad-

Lunch Rainey's Fried Chicken Salad-

$11.95

Fried chicken tenders with greens, bacon, egg, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes & croutons

Lunch Steak Salad-

Lunch Steak Salad-

$13.95

Top sirloin with greens, bacon, egg, cheese, tomatoes, croutons & fried onion strings

Lunch Grilled Chicken-

Lunch Grilled Chicken-

$11.25
Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken-

Lunch Chicken Fried Chicken-

$12.45

Served with peppered cream gravy & Texas toast

Lunch Chicken Tenders-

Lunch Chicken Tenders-

$11.95

Served with peppered cream gravy & Texas toast

Lunch Panhandler Chicken-

Lunch Panhandler Chicken-

$11.95

Topped with queso, served with pico de gallo

Lunch Traditional CFS

Lunch Traditional CFS

$11.45

Served with peppered cream gravy

Lunch Cowtown CFS-

Lunch Cowtown CFS-

$13.45

Served with pepper jack cheese relleno, pico de gallo & peppered cream gravy

Lunch Revolver CFS-

Lunch Revolver CFS-

$11.95

Served with jalapeño gravy

Lunch Ribeye (8oz)-

Lunch Ribeye (8oz)-

$14.95
Lunch Strip Steak (8oz)-

Lunch Strip Steak (8oz)-

$12.95
Lunch Chopped Steak (10oz)-

Lunch Chopped Steak (10oz)-

$12.95

With sautéed onions

Lunch Smoked Sirloin (6oz)-

$13.95

Hickory smoked, sliced pepper-crusted sirloin, slow cooked & best served medium-rare to medium

Lunch Bandera Pork Chop-

Lunch Bandera Pork Chop-

$10.95

Basted with a sweet & spicy jalapeño glaze

Lunch Smoked Sausage-

Lunch Smoked Sausage-

$9.95

Served with Dr Pepper® BBQ Sauce

Lunch Fried Catfish-

Lunch Fried Catfish-

$10.95

Served with hush puppies and tartar sauce.

Lunch Pan-Seared Tilapia-

Lunch Pan-Seared Tilapia-

$11.95

Seasoned and Pan-Seared

Lunch Veggie Plate-

$9.75

Choice of 3; sides, cup of soup or house salad.

Starters-

Brau Chips-

Brau Chips-

$5.95

Thinly sliced potato chips, served with a side of Ranch

Candied Bacon-

Candied Bacon-

$7.95

Applewood smoked bacon cooked in brown sugar, cayenne & Shiner Bock®

Fried Pickles-

Fried Pickles-

$6.95

Hand-battered, served with a side of Ranch

Onion Strings Appetizer-

Onion Strings Appetizer-

$6.95

Thinly sliced & hand battered, served with a side of Spicy Ranch

Shiner Bock Fried Mushrooms-

Shiner Bock Fried Mushrooms-

$7.95

Fried crisp in a Shiner Bock® batter, served with a side of Ranch

Smoked Sausage Appetizer-

Smoked Sausage Appetizer-

$7.95

Served on a bed of hand battered onion strings, served with Dr Pepper® BBQ Sauce

Texas Pesos-

Texas Pesos-

$7.95

Sliced & Battered jalapenos, melted cheese, green onions, served with a side of Ranch

Salads & Soups-

Rainey's Grilled Chicken Salad-

Rainey's Grilled Chicken Salad-

$13.95

Grilled chicken with greens, bacon, egg, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes & croutons

Rainey's Fried Chicken Salad-

Rainey's Fried Chicken Salad-

$13.95

Fried chicken tenders with greens, bacon, egg, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes & croutons

Steak Salad-

Steak Salad-

$15.95

Top sirloin with greens, bacon, egg, cheese, tomatoes, croutons & fried onion strings

Shrimp Salad-

Shrimp Salad-

$14.95

Five jumbo pan-seared seasoned butterflied shrimp with greens, bacon, egg, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes & croutons

Salmon Salad-

$19.95

Grilled Salmon with greens, bacon, egg, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes & croutons

House Salad-

$4.50

Greens, cheese, tomato and onion

Bowl of Broccoli & Jalapeno Cheese Soup-

$6.75

Served with 2 packs of club crackers

Cup of Broccoli & Jalapeno Cheese Soup-

Cup of Broccoli & Jalapeno Cheese Soup-

$5.75

Served with 1 pack of club crackers

Bowl of Smokin' Chili-

$6.75

Served with 2 packs of saltine crackers

Cup of Smokin' Chili-

Cup of Smokin' Chili-

$5.75

Served with 1 pack of saltine crackers

Veggie Plate-

$11.25

Choice of 3; any sides, cup of soup or house salad

Burgers & Sands-

10.2.4 Burger-

10.2.4 Burger-

$11.95

Bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, fried onion strings & Dr Pepper®. All burgers are cooked medium and served with steak fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger-

$11.45

All burgers are cooked medium and served with steak fries.

Brazos Burger-

Brazos Burger-

$11.95

Candied bacon basted in Shiner Bock®, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & fried onion strings. All burgers are cooked medium and served with steak fries.

Cheeseburger-

Cheeseburger-

$9.95

All burgers are cooked medium and served with steak fries.

Dr Pepper® BBQ Chicken Sandwich-

Dr Pepper® BBQ Chicken Sandwich-

$11.95

Grilled Chicken topped with cheese, bacon, fried onion strings & Dr Pepper® BBQ Sauce, served with steak fries.

Hamburger-

$9.75

All burgers are cooked medium and served with steak fries.

Vaquero Burger-

Vaquero Burger-

$11.95

Pepper jack cheese relleno topped with pico de gallo. All burgers are cooked medium and served with steak fries.

Steaks-

Chuck's Sirloin (7oz)-

Chuck's Sirloin (7oz)-

$17.95

Chuck's Sirloin (10oz)-

$20.95
Coffee-Rubbed Ribeye (10oz)-

Coffee-Rubbed Ribeye (10oz)-

$26.95
Sal's Ribeye (10oz)-

Sal's Ribeye (10oz)-

$26.45

Sal's Ribeye (13oz)-

$29.95
Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye (16oz)-

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye (16oz)-

$35.95

Smoked Sirloin (8oz)-

$19.95

Hickory smoked, sliced pepper-crusted sirloin, slow cooked & best served medium-rare to medium

Smoked Sirloin (12oz)-

Smoked Sirloin (12oz)-

$22.95

Hickory smoked, sliced pepper-crusted sirloin, slow cooked & best served medium-rare to medium

Traditional Chicken Fried Steak-

Traditional Chicken Fried Steak-

$15.95

With peppered cream gravy

Cowtown Chicken Fried Steak-

Cowtown Chicken Fried Steak-

$17.95

With pepper jack cheese relleno, pico de gallo & peppered cream gravy

Revolver Chicken Fried Steak-

Revolver Chicken Fried Steak-

$16.45

With jalapeño gravy

The Texas 2-Step (2 - 7oz)-

The Texas 2-Step (2 - 7oz)-

$33.45

Two 7 oz sirloin steaks served on bed of grilled onions, topped with fried onion strings

Chopped Steak (10oz)-

Chopped Steak (10oz)-

$13.95

With sautéed onions

HB Center Cut Filet (6oz)-

HB Center Cut Filet (6oz)-

$25.95
HB Center Cut Filet & Shrimp (6oz)-

HB Center Cut Filet & Shrimp (6oz)-

$29.95

Filet with five jumbo pan-seared seasoned butterflied shrimp

HB Favorites-

Grilled Chicken-

Grilled Chicken-

$14.75
Chicken Fried Tenders-

Chicken Fried Tenders-

$14.45

Served with peppered cream gravy & Texas toast

Chicken Fried Chicken-

Chicken Fried Chicken-

$15.45

Served with peppered cream gravy & Texas toast

Dr Pepper® BBQ Chicken-

Dr Pepper® BBQ Chicken-

$16.95

Topped with Dr Pepper®

Bandera Pork Chops-

Bandera Pork Chops-

$16.95

Two pork chops with a sweet & spicy jalapeño glaze

Smoked Sausage-

Smoked Sausage-

$13.95

Served with Dr Pepper® BBQ Sauce

Dr Pepper BBQ Pork Ribs - Half-

Dr Pepper BBQ Pork Ribs - Half-

$17.95

Pork Ribs with Dr Pepper® BBQ Sauce

Dr Pepper BBQ Pork Ribs - Full-

Dr Pepper BBQ Pork Ribs - Full-

$29.95

Pork Ribs with Dr Pepper® BBQ Sauce

Fried Catfish-

Fried Catfish-

$13.95

With hush puppies and tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon-

Grilled Salmon-

$20.95

Topped with garlic herb butter over steamed spinach

Pan-Seared Tilapia-

Pan-Seared Tilapia-

$14.95

Pan seared with steamed spinach.

Shrimp Dinner-

$19.95

10 jumbo pan-seared seasoned butterflied shrimp

Kids-

Kid Chicken Tenders-

$5.50

Kid Three Cheese Mac-n-Cheese-

$5.50

Kid Corn Dogs-

$5.50

Kid Grill Cheese-

$5.50

Kid Cheese Burger-

$5.50

Kid Hamburger-

$5.50

Kid Steak-

$9.50

5 oz sirloin

Desserts-

Brownie-

Brownie-

$6.95

Double Chocolate Ghirardelli Brownie topped with a scoop of ice cream and chocolate sauce

Peach Cobbler-

Peach Cobbler-

$6.95

Peaches in a flaky crust, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Banana Pudding-

Banana Pudding-

$6.95

Pudding like your mom made with Nilla® Wafers

Sides-

Side Brau Chips-

$3.25
Side Baked Potato-

Side Baked Potato-

$4.50
Side Steamed Brocolli-

Side Steamed Brocolli-

$3.75
Side Roasted Corn on the Cob-

Side Roasted Corn on the Cob-

$3.95
Side Steak Fries-

Side Steak Fries-

$2.95
Side Three Cheese Mac-n-Cheese-

Side Three Cheese Mac-n-Cheese-

$3.95
Side Mashed Potatoes-

Side Mashed Potatoes-

$2.95

Side Pepper Jack Cheese Relleno-

$3.50

Side Sauteed Mushrooms-

$3.75
Side Steamed Spinach-

Side Steamed Spinach-

$3.75

Side Onion Strings-

$3.50
Side Sweet Potato-

Side Sweet Potato-

$4.50

Togo Beverages-

ToGo Beverage-

$2.99

Gallon Sweet Tea-

$8.99

Cups and ice upon request

Gallon UnSweet Tea-

$8.99

Cups and ice upon request

Gallon of Lemonade-

$8.99

Cups and ice upon request

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe a great steak house is about the food. Made from scratch daily, we offer a winning mix of Texas Cuisine and Country Homestyle Classics. Recipes handed down through generations, is one of the unique aspects of Hoffbrau and why we believe we offer the best steakhouse experience in Texas. We believe that our quality Certified Angus Beef ® brand steaks taste good without a lot of seasoning. So we keep it simple, by only using Kosher salt and black pepper. Our made from scratch recipes, paired with personalized service, a comfortable ambiance that feels like home, and our Texas hospitality, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House offers the best steak dinner nearby. Check out our locations in Amarillo, Granbury and the Fort Worth areas of Benbrook and Haltom City, as we can guarantee you have a good steak restaurant nearby with Hoffbrau Steak & Grill.

Website

Location

8501 Benbrook Blvd Suite 150, Benbrook, TX 76126

Directions

