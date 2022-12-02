Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hofgarden

2818 W Broad St Richmond,

Richmond, VA 23230

Appetizers

Chips And Guacamole

$6.99

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Chips And Queso

$8.00

Yuca Fries

$4.99

Nachos

$8.99

Steak Nachos

$17.98

Ground Beef Nachos

$14.98

Chicken Nachos

$14.98

Puta Cana Cheese Fries

$8.99

Ground Beef Cheese Fries

$13.98

Steak Cheese Fries

$16.98

Chicken Cheese Fries

$13.98

Wings

$12.99

Quesadillas/ Little Donkeys

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.49

Steak Quesadilla

$12.49

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Little Donkey

$3.99

Chicken Little Donkey

$3.99

Little Veggie Donkey

$3.99

Burger

$12.99

Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.99

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Beef Taco

$4.49

Shrimp Taco

$4.49

Fajita Taco

$4.49

Breakfast Taco

$2.99

Steak Taco

$4.89

Draft Beer

Allagash White

Allagash White

$6.00

Allagash White Pitcher

$21.00

Berry Monkey

$7.00
Bell's Two-Hearted Pitcher

Bell's Two-Hearted Pitcher

$21.00

Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, our American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, Two Hearted® is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere. 7% ABV 60oz

Downeast Original Cider

$6.00

5.1% ABV 16 oz Pint

Downeast Cider

$6.00
Hazy Like A Fox IPA

Hazy Like A Fox IPA

$8.00

Hazy Like a Fox is our first true NEIPA brewed with a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and lactose. It pours a pale gold with an opaque haze. Pineapple and tangerine hop aromatics dance together in the nose while its taste is very soft with a juicy orange and tangerine finish. 16oz 6.5%ABV

Kronenbourg

$7.00

Potters Cider

$8.00

Bit Burger

$6.00

Sweet Water

$6.00

Devils Backbone

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger 1985

$7.00

Quirk Seltzer

$6.00

Vasen Triple

$9.00

Rooftop Radler

$6.00

Tequila Sunset Sour

$8.00

Hh Rail

$2.00

$2 Can Special

$2.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Packaged Beer

Draft, Bottles and Cans
PBR

PBR

$4.00

The People's Beer of Richmond. Pabst Blue Ribbon is brewed in the finest traditions of an American Premium Lager dating back to 1844. Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma. 4.74%ABV 16oz can

Miller Lite

$4.00

16 oz Can

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Alewerks Chesapeake Pale Ale

$7.00

American Pale Ale 5.6% ABV 12oz Bottle

Dogfish Head SeaQuench TALL Boy

$8.00

Session Sour 4.9% ABV 19.2 oz Can

Founders All Day

$7.00

G16 Ipa

$7.00

George Killian's Irish Red

$6.00

American Amber Lager 4.9% ABV 12oz Bottle

Liquid Death

$3.00

Mamitas

$7.00
N/A Paulaner Radler

N/A Paulaner Radler

$6.00

Paulaner Radler N/A Beer 12oz Bottle

New Realm Euphonia Pilsner

$5.00

German Pilsner 5.0% ABV 12oz Can

Omme Gang Can

$6.00
Potters

Potters

$8.00

Naragansett Lager 16oz Can 5.0% ABV

Watermelon Gose

$7.00

Quirk Seltzer

$6.00

Richmond Lager

$6.00

Rothouse Pills

$7.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00

Belgium- Euro Pale Lager- Traditional malted barley and the finest European hops give Stella Artois its superior quality and full characteristic flavor. The history of Stella Artois can be traced back to 1366 in Leuven, Belgium. 5%ABV 12oz bottle

Ardent Gose

$7.00

Truly

$6.00

Boldrock

$7.00

Basic City Beer Co. 6% ABV 12oz Can *This Citra Blender has a good whirl & twist and a healthy jigulation of CITRA & CASHMERE hops!*

Volcano Sauce

$7.00

Solace

$8.00

Jiant

$7.00

Sloop Jam

$7.00

Folk N Around

$7.00

Ardent IPA

$7.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Potters Can

$7.00

Great Divide Pumpkin

$7.00

Sweetwater 420

$7.00

Hofbrau Ocktoberfest

$7.00

Bingo Buddy

$7.00

Air Gourdan

$7.00

Schlafly Pumpkin

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Athletic

$5.00

IPA X

$7.00

New Realm Tropic Dream

$6.00

Super Dope IPA

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Can

$6.00

Grimm Psycho

$7.00

Ale Works Pumpkin

$7.00

Rails / Cocktails

RAIL VODKA

$7.00

Rail Whiskey

$7.00

Rail Rum

$7.00

Lunazul Tequila

$8.00

Rail Gin

$7.00

Green Tea Shooter

$8.00

Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps, and sour.

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Specify Dirty or Dry.

Mimosa

$8.00

Four Juices to Choose From: Orange, Cranberry, Pineapple and Grapefruit.

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

16 oz Can

Tully

$8.00

Guinness

$5.00

Cran Mule

$13.00

Smores Old Fashioned

$15.00

Pom Marg

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Thyme G & T

$12.00

Apple Cider Sour

$12.00

Pumpkin Daiquiri

$15.00

Orange Cinnamon Twist

$12.00

Taproom Liquor

1800 Reposado

$10.00

99 Peaches

$8.00

Absente Refined

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Asbach 3yr

$11.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Balvenie 12

$13.00

Battle Standard

$8.00

Beefeater Gin

$8.00

Belle Isle Blood Orange

$8.00

Belle Isle Cold Brew

$8.00

Belle Isle Honey Habanero

$8.00

Belle Isle Ruby Red

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Captain Morgan White

$8.00

Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Jamo Orange

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Deep Eddy GF

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$12.00

Fernet

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Gran Gala

$11.00

Grand Absente

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

$11.00

Hornitos Blanco

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Blended Scotch

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

Makers

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Overholt Rye

$8.00

Patron

$11.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Plantation 5 yr.

$10.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Smash Bulleit Bill

$9.00

Soju

$10.00

Suntory Whisky

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Union Mezcal

$11.00

Vida

$10.00

W&N Rum

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Zaya

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Wine

Lambrusco

$8.00

Rose

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Chardonnay

$8.00
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
First Floor Taproom, Second Floor Event Space, Third Floor Rooftop Beer Garden. Neighborhood Pub Fare in Scott's Addition. Take-away family meals available for pickup from 5-9:30 pm Open 7 days a week from 12-10 pm

2818 W Broad St Richmond,, Richmond, VA 23230

