Hofkuche 478 25th

35 Reviews

$$

478 25th

Oakland, CA 94612

Order Again

Food

Pretzel

$5.50

Pickle

$2.50

Bratdog

$13.00

Vegan Bratdog

$13.00

Kraut

$4.50

Currywurst

$16.00

Vegan Curry w Fries

$13.00

Brat w Kraut and side

$14.00

Vegan Brat w Kraut and side

$14.00

Fries

$6.00

Cucumber

$4.50

Chicken Adobo over rice

$16.00Out of stock

Mushroom Adobo over rice

$16.00

Broth

Bison Broth

$4.00Out of stock

Rabbit Broth

$4.00Out of stock

Bag of Treat

Bison Brownies

$3.50

Chicken Crackers

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

478 25th, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

