Hog Heaven, LaGrange GA
2240 W Point Rd
La Grange, GA 30240
Appetizers
Smoked Sausage Snack
Bite size grilled Smoked Sausage with our homemade Cowboy or Dr. Mustard Barbecue Sauce.
Fried Pickles
Crinkle cut pickles, tossed in secret batter and fried golden brown. Homemade Ranch dressing
Cheese Wedges
Lightly battered, deep fried cheese served with Homemade Ranch or Marinara Sauce
Pork Skins
A big bucket of fresh pork skins, still cracklin' with a shaker of pork skin seasoning
BBQ Cheese Fries
Crispy fries and Hickory Smoked Pork smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Ranch or Sour Cream. A whole order is plenty big enough to share
1/2 BBQ Cheese Fries
Same great BBQ Cheese Fries...for smaller appetites.
6 Wings
Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese
10 Wings
Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese
20 Wings
Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese
100 Wings
Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese
Grilled Cheese
2 pieces of Texas Toast and 2 slices of cheese. This goes great with our Brunswick Stew or Potato Soup
Cheese Toast
Delicious, cheesy Texas Toast. This goes great with Brunswick Stew and Potato Soup.
Fried Jalapenos
Pig ears
Fried Green Tomatoes
Favorites
Combo Bucket
Create your own bucket by choosing THREE different items from the following: Cheese Wedges, Chicken Fingers, French Fries and Onion Rings. Served with Marinara | Homemade Ranch | Honey Mustard
Chicken Finger Basket
Golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and Homemade Ranch or Marzetti Honey Mustard
Pork Quesadilla
Hickory Smoked Pork, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Smokey Barbeque Sauce, lettuce, and tomato garnish. Served with chipotle ranch
Stuffed Potato
Jumbo Baked Potato filled with Hickory Smoked Pork, topped with Corn Niblets and covered with Cheddar Jack cheese
Bowl Potato Soup
Rich, creamy and thick HOMEMADE POTATO SOUP sprinkled with real bacon and cheese.
Bowl Potato Soup w/ Grilled Cheese
Homemade Potato Soup with a delicious grilled cheese.
Bowl Brunswick Stew
Our secret recipe, thick and spicy, with lots of meat. Big bowl with loaf bread
Bowl Brunswick Stew w/ Grilled Cheese
Homemade Brunswick Stew with a delicious grilled cheese.
Bowl Brunswick Stew with Cheese Toast
Homemade Brunswick Stew with cheesy Texas Toast.
Cup Potato Soup
Same delicious homemade Potato Soup... just for smaller appetites.
Big Salads
Southwest Salad
Grilled chicken breast with Black beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, diced Tomato, Red Onion, fresh fried Tortilla Strips and Chipotle Ranch on a bed of Iceberg and Spring Mix
BBQ Smoked Pork Salad
Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons
Smoked Turkey Salad
Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons
Chicken Finger Salad
Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons
Smoked Chicken Salad
Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons
Smoked Salmon Salad
Ribeye Steak Salad
Smoked Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
The "Best" Barbecue sandwich you can get. It's what makes us famous! Add your favorite sides...fries, onion rings, etc.
Jumbo BBQ Pork Sandwich
The "Best" Barbecue sandwich you can get... but BIGGER!
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
A big grilled Smoked Sausage on a hoagie served with Dr. BBQ's Mustard Sauce
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Juicy and tender. This brisket has spent 10 hours in the pit until it is just about as close to heavenly as you can get on earth.
Jumbo Brisket Sandwich
Just as great as the regular Brisket sandwich... but bigger!
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey breast on a toasted hoagie or wheat with lettuce and tomato
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked until its just right. Better than finger lickin' good.
Jumbo Chicken Sandwich
Just as delicious as the Smoked Chicken Sandwich but bigger!
Big Man Pork Sandwich
Two pork sandwiches and two sides.
Big Burgers
1/2 lb Hamburger
8oz of lean ground chuck. Thick and juicy served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and 1/2 lb of our French Fries.
Hawg Burger
With American cheese and bacon and lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
8oz of lean ground chuck. Thick and juicy served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and 1/2 lb of our French Fries.
Smokey Burger
Homemade Onion straws, American cheese, bacon and smokey barbeque sauce
Patty Melt
80z Burger on Texas Toast with caramelized onions and melted cheese.
BarnYard
8oz Burger topped with Bacon, Fried egg and American cheese
Sandwiches and Such
Cowboy Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, Homemade Onion Straws, and smokey BBQ sauce on a hoagie
Smoked Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and peppers, cheddar jack cheese on a hoagie
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a Hoagie
Brisket Cheese Steak Sandwich
Beef Brisket, grilled onions and peppers, cheddar jack cheese on a hoagie bun
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
6-ounce hand cut Ribeye on a grilled hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato
Country Club
Our smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat toast
BLT
Crispy bacon with iceberg lettuce and fresh tomato.
Brisket Tacos
Lean Brisket, caramelized onions, cowboy sauce and cheddar cheese
Side Dishes
Baked Beans
Sweet, delicious and homemade!
Jumbo Baked Potato
HUGE baked potato. Rubbed with butter, then salted and baked.
BBQ Onions
Lays Potato Chips
Coleslaw
Homemade coleslaw!
Corn on the Cob
3 inch ear
Cup Brunswick Stew
Our secret recipe, thick and spicy, with lots of meat
French Fries
1/2 pound salted to perfection.
Fried Okra
Fries w/ Cheese
Same delicious fries covered with cheese
Mac & Cheese
Home made!
Homemade Onion Rings
Deep fried, crunchy, homemade onion rings!
Potato Salad
Sweet Potato
Baked and served with homemade Honey Butter
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, homemade croutons
Veggie of the day
Mashed Potatoes
Barbecue Plates
Smoked Pork Plate
World Famous Hickory Smoked Pork
Brisket Plate
Seasoned and slow smoked Beef Brisket
Grilled Chicken Plate
Two lean boneless, chicken breasts, seasoned and grilled
1/2 Chic Plate
Tender, slow and hickory smoked chicken.
1/4 Chic Plate
Same delicious smoked meat but 1/4 of a chicken.
Turkey Plate
Hickory Smoked, lean turkey breast. Ask for it hot or cold
Combo Plate
Choose two Hickory Smoked Meats from the following: Pork | Spareribs | Beef Brisket | Smoked Sausage | Smoked Chicken
Ribs
Rib Special
3 delicious spare rib bones. Meaty and juicy, these are the biggest ribs and they're served by the bone
1/2 Slab Spare
Meaty and juicy, these are the biggest ribs and they're served by the bone.
Slab Spare
Full rack of the same big, juicy spare ribs
1/2 Slab Baby Back
Lean and tender, they're served "on the rack". Eat em' "Wet" with Williamson Brothers Sauce and "Dry" with Memphis style rubs
Slab Baby Back
Full rack of the tender, fall off the bone baby back ribs
Dessert
Small Peach Cobbler
Made from scratch every day. It's delicious!
Large Peach Cobbler
Same made from scratch Peach Cobbler but for bigger appetites.
Small Banana Pudding
Homemade every day this Banana Pudding will make anyone's day a little brighter.
Large Banana Pudding
Same Banana Pudding but more!
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
A Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Syrup and real whipped cream
Ice Cream
Sweet, Vanilla Bean ice cream - 2 Scoops
Steaks & Fish
8oz Ribeye
The most marbled cut. Thick and Juicy, seasoned and grilled to perfection
10oz Ribeye
The most marbled cut. Thick and Juicy, seasoned and grilled to perfection
8 oz Sirloin
The leanest cut!
Pecan Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon with a honey glaze. Served with a White BBQ sauce.
Catfish Filet(s)
Beer battered and deep fried. Served with Hushpuppies , coleslaw and French Fries
12oz Hamburger Steak
Hand pattied, premium ground beef with grilled onions and gravy. 12oz
Extras
Chipotle Ranch
Extra Bacon 2 pieces
Extra Butter
Extra Cheese
Extra Chicken Finger
Extra Chipotle Ranch
Extra Cowboy Sauce 2.0 oz
Sweet, homemade BBQ sauce
Extra Cranberry Sauce
Extra Hot Sauce 2.0 oz
BBQ sauce with a little extra spice
Extra Mild Sauce 2.0 oz
Extra Pickles
Extra Ranch Dressing
Homemade!
Extra Texas Toast
Extra Wing Sauce
Extra 1000 Island
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Corndog
Kids Menu
Kid's Bbq Sandwich
Same amazing BBQ sandwich but for kids.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Our delicious chicken tenders but a smaller serving size.
Kid's Hamburger
Grilled hamburger for kids.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Grilled cheeseburger for kids
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Two pieces of Texas Toast and two pieces of cheese cooked to perfection.
Kid's Corndog
Deep fried Corn Dog.
Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Gallon Pink Lemonade
Gallon Sweet/Unsweet Tea
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Milk
Kids Pink Lemonade
Kids Tea
Mr Pibb
Pink Lemonade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Root Beer
1/2 Sweet and 1/2 Unsweet
Plate Choices
2 Veggie Plate
3 Veggie Plate
4 Veggie Plate
Doz Cornbread
Half Meat
Kids Plate
Meat & 1 Veggie
Meat & 2 Veggies
Meat & 3 Veggies
Meat & 4 Veggies
Meat Only
Senior Plate
Upcharge for Cranberry
Veggie Only
White & 1 Veggie
White & 2 Veggies
White & 3 Veggies
Rooster Plate Choices
Meat & 1 Veggie
Meat & 2 Veggies
Meat & 3 Veggies
Meat & 4 Veggies
Senior Plate
Kid's Plate
Half Meat
Meat Only
Veggie Only
2 Veggie Plate
3 Veggie Plate
4 Veggie Plate
White & 1 Veggie
White & 2 Veggie
White & 3 Veggie
Dozen Cornbread
White Meat
Pink Lemonade upcharge
Extra Cornbread
Extra Cranberry Sauce
Great BBQ and Steaks Come on in and enjoy!
2240 W Point Rd, La Grange, GA 30240