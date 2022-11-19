Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hog Heaven, LaGrange GA

review star

No reviews yet

2240 W Point Rd

La Grange, GA 30240

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Pork Plate
Kid's Chicken Fingers
BBQ Cheese Fries

Appetizers

Smoked Sausage Snack

Smoked Sausage Snack

$9.00

Bite size grilled Smoked Sausage with our homemade Cowboy or Dr. Mustard Barbecue Sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Crinkle cut pickles, tossed in secret batter and fried golden brown. Homemade Ranch dressing

Cheese Wedges

Cheese Wedges

$9.00

Lightly battered, deep fried cheese served with Homemade Ranch or Marinara Sauce

Pork Skins

Pork Skins

$8.00

A big bucket of fresh pork skins, still cracklin' with a shaker of pork skin seasoning

BBQ Cheese Fries

BBQ Cheese Fries

$12.00

Crispy fries and Hickory Smoked Pork smothered with Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Ranch or Sour Cream. A whole order is plenty big enough to share

1/2 BBQ Cheese Fries

$10.00

Same great BBQ Cheese Fries...for smaller appetites.

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese

10 Wings

$12.00

Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese

20 Wings

$22.00

Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese

100 Wings

$100.00

Mild | Hot | Smokin' | Kansas City | Lemon Pepper Served with Celery Sticks and Homemade Ranch or Homemade Blue Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

2 pieces of Texas Toast and 2 slices of cheese. This goes great with our Brunswick Stew or Potato Soup

Cheese Toast

$2.00

Delicious, cheesy Texas Toast. This goes great with Brunswick Stew and Potato Soup.

Fried Jalapenos

$8.00

Pig ears

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Favorites

Combo Bucket

$16.00

Create your own bucket by choosing THREE different items from the following: Cheese Wedges, Chicken Fingers, French Fries and Onion Rings. Served with Marinara | Homemade Ranch | Honey Mustard

Chicken Finger Basket

Chicken Finger Basket

$14.00

Golden brown chicken tenders served with fries and Homemade Ranch or Marzetti Honey Mustard

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Hickory Smoked Pork, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Smokey Barbeque Sauce, lettuce, and tomato garnish. Served with chipotle ranch

Stuffed Potato

Stuffed Potato

$11.00

Jumbo Baked Potato filled with Hickory Smoked Pork, topped with Corn Niblets and covered with Cheddar Jack cheese

Bowl Potato Soup

Bowl Potato Soup

$9.00

Rich, creamy and thick HOMEMADE POTATO SOUP sprinkled with real bacon and cheese.

Bowl Potato Soup w/ Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Homemade Potato Soup with a delicious grilled cheese.

Bowl Brunswick Stew

Bowl Brunswick Stew

$9.00

Our secret recipe, thick and spicy, with lots of meat. Big bowl with loaf bread

Bowl Brunswick Stew w/ Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Homemade Brunswick Stew with a delicious grilled cheese.

Bowl Brunswick Stew with Cheese Toast

$11.00

Homemade Brunswick Stew with cheesy Texas Toast.

Cup Potato Soup

$5.00

Same delicious homemade Potato Soup... just for smaller appetites.

Big Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with Black beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, diced Tomato, Red Onion, fresh fried Tortilla Strips and Chipotle Ranch on a bed of Iceberg and Spring Mix

BBQ Smoked Pork Salad

$13.00

Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons

Smoked Turkey Salad

$13.00

Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons

Chicken Finger Salad

$13.00

Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$13.00

Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons

Smoked Chicken Salad

$13.00

Comes with Iceberg and Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, and homemade croutons

Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.00

Ribeye Steak Salad

$18.00

Smoked Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$7.00

The "Best" Barbecue sandwich you can get. It's what makes us famous! Add your favorite sides...fries, onion rings, etc.

Jumbo BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.00

The "Best" Barbecue sandwich you can get... but BIGGER!

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

A big grilled Smoked Sausage on a hoagie served with Dr. BBQ's Mustard Sauce

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Juicy and tender. This brisket has spent 10 hours in the pit until it is just about as close to heavenly as you can get on earth.

Jumbo Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Just as great as the regular Brisket sandwich... but bigger!

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Turkey breast on a toasted hoagie or wheat with lettuce and tomato

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Slow smoked until its just right. Better than finger lickin' good.

Jumbo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Just as delicious as the Smoked Chicken Sandwich but bigger!

Big Man Pork Sandwich

Big Man Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Two pork sandwiches and two sides.

Big Burgers

1/2 lb Hamburger

$12.00

8oz of lean ground chuck. Thick and juicy served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and 1/2 lb of our French Fries.

Hawg Burger

Hawg Burger

$14.00

With American cheese and bacon and lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$13.00

8oz of lean ground chuck. Thick and juicy served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and 1/2 lb of our French Fries.

Smokey Burger

Smokey Burger

$15.00

Homemade Onion straws, American cheese, bacon and smokey barbeque sauce

Patty Melt

$13.00

80z Burger on Texas Toast with caramelized onions and melted cheese.

BarnYard

$15.00

8oz Burger topped with Bacon, Fried egg and American cheese

Sandwiches and Such

Cowboy Chicken

Cowboy Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, Homemade Onion Straws, and smokey BBQ sauce on a hoagie

Smoked Philly Cheesesteak

Smoked Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and peppers, cheddar jack cheese on a hoagie

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a Hoagie

Brisket Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Brisket, grilled onions and peppers, cheddar jack cheese on a hoagie bun

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.00

6-ounce hand cut Ribeye on a grilled hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato

Country Club

Country Club

$11.00

Our smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat toast

BLT

$10.00

Crispy bacon with iceberg lettuce and fresh tomato.

Brisket Tacos

$11.00+

Lean Brisket, caramelized onions, cowboy sauce and cheddar cheese

Side Dishes

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00

Sweet, delicious and homemade!

Jumbo Baked Potato

$4.00

HUGE baked potato. Rubbed with butter, then salted and baked.

BBQ Onions

$0.59

Lays Potato Chips

$2.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade coleslaw!

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

3 inch ear

Cup Brunswick Stew

Cup Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Our secret recipe, thick and spicy, with lots of meat

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

1/2 pound salted to perfection.

Fried Okra

$3.00

Fries w/ Cheese

$6.00

Same delicious fries covered with cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Home made!

Homemade Onion Rings

Homemade Onion Rings

$6.00

Deep fried, crunchy, homemade onion rings!

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Baked and served with homemade Honey Butter

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, homemade croutons

Veggie of the day

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Barbecue Plates

Smoked Pork Plate

Smoked Pork Plate

$14.00

World Famous Hickory Smoked Pork

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$17.00

Seasoned and slow smoked Beef Brisket

Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$15.00

Two lean boneless, chicken breasts, seasoned and grilled

1/2 Chic Plate

$16.00

Tender, slow and hickory smoked chicken.

1/4 Chic Plate

$13.00

Same delicious smoked meat but 1/4 of a chicken.

Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$14.00

Hickory Smoked, lean turkey breast. Ask for it hot or cold

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$17.00

Choose two Hickory Smoked Meats from the following: Pork | Spareribs | Beef Brisket | Smoked Sausage | Smoked Chicken

Ribs

All our Rib Plates come with any two side orders and Texas Toast.

Rib Special

$15.00

3 delicious spare rib bones. Meaty and juicy, these are the biggest ribs and they're served by the bone

1/2 Slab Spare

1/2 Slab Spare

$20.00

Meaty and juicy, these are the biggest ribs and they're served by the bone.

Slab Spare

$28.00

Full rack of the same big, juicy spare ribs

1/2 Slab Baby Back

1/2 Slab Baby Back

$20.00

Lean and tender, they're served "on the rack". Eat em' "Wet" with Williamson Brothers Sauce and "Dry" with Memphis style rubs

Slab Baby Back

$27.00

Full rack of the tender, fall off the bone baby back ribs

Dessert

Made fresh every day
Small Peach Cobbler

Small Peach Cobbler

$3.00

Made from scratch every day. It's delicious!

Large Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Same made from scratch Peach Cobbler but for bigger appetites.

Small Banana Pudding

$3.00

Homemade every day this Banana Pudding will make anyone's day a little brighter.

Large Banana Pudding

$6.00

Same Banana Pudding but more!

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$6.00

A Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Syrup and real whipped cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sweet, Vanilla Bean ice cream - 2 Scoops

Steaks & Fish

8oz Ribeye

$23.00

The most marbled cut. Thick and Juicy, seasoned and grilled to perfection

10oz Ribeye

10oz Ribeye

$26.00

The most marbled cut. Thick and Juicy, seasoned and grilled to perfection

8 oz Sirloin

$18.00

The leanest cut!

Pecan Smoked Salmon

$21.00

Smoked Salmon with a honey glaze. Served with a White BBQ sauce.

Catfish Filet(s)

$14.00+

Beer battered and deep fried. Served with Hushpuppies , coleslaw and French Fries

12oz Hamburger Steak

12oz Hamburger Steak

$17.00

Hand pattied, premium ground beef with grilled onions and gravy. 12oz

Extras

Chipotle Ranch

$0.39

Extra Bacon 2 pieces

$0.99

Extra Butter

$0.39

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Extra Chicken Finger

$2.99

Extra Chipotle Ranch

$0.39

Extra Cowboy Sauce 2.0 oz

$0.39

Sweet, homemade BBQ sauce

Extra Cranberry Sauce

$0.39

Extra Hot Sauce 2.0 oz

$0.39

BBQ sauce with a little extra spice

Extra Mild Sauce 2.0 oz

$0.39

Extra Pickles

$0.39

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.39

Homemade!

Extra Texas Toast

$0.39

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.39

Extra 1000 Island

$0.39

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.39

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.39

Extra Sour Cream

$0.39

Extra Corndog

$3.49

Kids Menu

Kid's Bbq Sandwich

$6.00

Same amazing BBQ sandwich but for kids.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Our delicious chicken tenders but a smaller serving size.

Kid's Hamburger

$7.00

Grilled hamburger for kids.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grilled cheeseburger for kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Two pieces of Texas Toast and two pieces of cheese cooked to perfection.

Kid's Corndog

$6.00

Deep fried Corn Dog.

Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Gallon Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Gallon Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Fountain Drink

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Tea

$2.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Root Beer

$3.00

1/2 Sweet and 1/2 Unsweet

$3.00

Plate Choices

2 Veggie Plate

$7.00

3 Veggie Plate

$9.00

4 Veggie Plate

$11.00

Doz Cornbread

$5.00

Half Meat

$2.00

Kids Plate

$5.81

Meat & 1 Veggie

$8.00

Meat & 2 Veggies

$10.00

Meat & 3 Veggies

$12.00

Meat & 4 Veggies

$13.00

Meat Only

$4.00

Senior Plate

$9.00

Upcharge for Cranberry

$0.39

Veggie Only

$2.50

White & 1 Veggie

$8.50

White & 2 Veggies

$10.50

White & 3 Veggies

$12.50

Dessert

Small Peach Cobbler

$2.99

Small Banana Pudding

$2.99

Two Cookies

$1.99

Brownie

$2.99

Rooster Plate Choices

Meat & 1 Veggie

$8.00

Meat & 2 Veggies

$10.00

Meat & 3 Veggies

$12.00

Meat & 4 Veggies

$13.00

Senior Plate

$8.21

Kid's Plate

$6.00

Half Meat

$2.25

Meat Only

$4.50

Veggie Only

$2.50

2 Veggie Plate

$7.00

3 Veggie Plate

$9.00

4 Veggie Plate

$11.00

White & 1 Veggie

$8.50

White & 2 Veggie

$10.50

White & 3 Veggie

$12.50

Dozen Cornbread

$5.00

White Meat

$0.69

Pink Lemonade upcharge

$0.50

Extra Cornbread

$0.39

Extra Cranberry Sauce

$0.39

Friday/Saturday

Smoked Prime Rib Special

$26.00

Smoked Salmon Special

$21.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Daily Sandwich Special

Daily Sandwich Special

$11.00

Prime Rib Sandwich Special

$15.00

Specials

10 wing Special

$10.00

2 Pork Sliders

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Tailgate Pack

$40.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great BBQ and Steaks Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2240 W Point Rd, La Grange, GA 30240

Directions

Gallery
Hog Heaven image
Hog Heaven image

