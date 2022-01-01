BG picView gallery

Hog Pit BBQ

300 City Center Parkway

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pulled BBQ
Pretzel Bites
Loaded Nachos

Bus Barn Bar Snacks

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.95

Breaded and Fried Green Tomatoes, with house ranch for dipping

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.45

6 Wings Smoked & Fried then tossed in dry rub, Celery Sticks, choice of sauce

Pimina Cheese

Pimina Cheese

$9.45

Creamy Pimento Cheese, Ritz Crackers, Celery, B&B Pickles

Mac & Cheese Fritter

Mac & Cheese Fritter

$7.45

Hushpuppies

$4.95
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.95

Pork Belly Taco

$4.45

Smoked Chicken Taco

$4.45
Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket

$7.45
BBQ Pork Eggroll

BBQ Pork Eggroll

$4.45Out of stock

Mini Philly Cheese

$7.95
Asian Style Fried Ribs

Asian Style Fried Ribs

$14.95
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$6.95

Rib Tips

$10.95Out of stock

Black Eye Pea Fritter

$7.45Out of stock

BBQ Flat Bread

$12.95Out of stock

Schnitzel sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Seafood Pie

Out of stock

Crab Fritters

$8.95Out of stock

Fried Apple Pie

$6.95Out of stock

MED Texas 3 Meat Chili

$7.25Out of stock

LG Texas 3 Meat Chili

$14.50Out of stock

Salads

Kitchen Sink Salad

Kitchen Sink Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Local Mixed Greens, Seasonal fresh Veggies, Wine Vinaigrette

Dill Chicken Salad w/field greens

$11.95Out of stock

Pulled Smoked Chicken, Fresh Dill, Onions, Celery, Dukes Mayo, on Mixed Greens

Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95
Cobb Salad w/Smoked Roast Beef

Cobb Salad w/Smoked Roast Beef

$15.50Out of stock

BBQ & Sandwiches

Pulled BBQ

Pulled BBQ

$11.95

8oz Pulled Pork, One Side, B&B Pickles, and Sauce

HALF Smoked Chicken

HALF Smoked Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Dry Rubbed Smoked Half Chicken, One Side, B&B Pickles, and Sauce

HALF Rack of Ribs

HALF Rack of Ribs

$23.45Out of stock

Half Rack of Dry Rubbed Ribs, One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, and Sauce

Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$17.95

1/2 Pound Breaded Fried Catfish, with One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, Banana pepper Tartar Sauce

Rib Combo

Rib Combo

$23.45

1/4 Rack of ribs or Southern Fried Ribs, and a 1/3 Pound of Another Meat, One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, and Sauce

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate

$12.95

Smoked Roast Beef

$12.95

Beef Short Ribs

$25.95

Two Meat Comb

$16.95

Third Pound of Two Meats, One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, and Sauce

Bus Barn Sliders

"Little Royal"

$9.45
Wagyu Beef & Pork Belly

Wagyu Beef & Pork Belly

$8.95

Crispy Catfish

$5.45
BBQ Slider

BBQ Slider

$4.45

SM Sides

SM Cole Slaw

$3.75

Cole Slaw tossed in a creamy sweet dressing

SM Succotash

$3.75

Chilled Seasonal Veggies Tossed in a Wine Vinaigrette

SM Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Rich and Cheesey Baked Mac & Cheese, with Cheddar & Monteray Jack Cheeses, Butter & Cream

SM Potato salad

$3.75

Classic Potato Salad with Boiled Egg

SM Collard Greens

$3.75

Brasied Collards, Mustards, & Turnip Greens

SM Baked Beans

$3.75

Slow Cooked Baked Beans & Burnt Ends

French Fries

$3.75Out of stock

Hand Cut Freis seasoned with BBQ Rub Seasoning

SM Brunswick Stew

$3.75

Classic Brunswick Stew with Fresh Veggies, & Combination of Smoked Meats

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Zapps Potato Chips

Blakeye Peas & Ham Hock

$3.75Out of stock

MED Sides

MED Cole Slaw

$7.25

MED Succotash

$7.25

MED Mac & Cheese

$7.25

MED Potato Salad

$7.25

MED Collard Greens

$7.25

MED Baked Beans

$7.25

MED Brunswick Stew

$7.25

MED Black Eye Peas

$7.25Out of stock

LG Sides

LG Cole Slaw

$14.50

LG Potato Salad

$14.50

LG Succotash

$14.50

LG Mac & Cheese

$14.50

LG Baked Beans

$14.50

LG Collard Greens

$14.50

LG Brunswick Stew

$14.50

LG Black Eye Peas

$14.50Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$1.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.50
Unsweet tea

Unsweet tea

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Kids Juice Box

Kids Juice Box

$0.85
Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kid Pork Sandwich

$5.50

Kid Roast Beef

$6.50

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce & Dressing

$0.35

Desserts

Blueberry Lemon Cake

$3.25Out of stock

W Choc Mousse

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Apple Pie

$6.95Out of stock

M.S. Fish Camp Specials

Smoke Trout Tostada

$12.95Out of stock

Crab Cake App w/ Pickled Vegetables

$12.45Out of stock

Catfish Bites

$8.95Out of stock

Shrimp And Grits

$17.95Out of stock

Hushpuppies

$4.95Out of stock

Seafood Roll

$12.95Out of stock
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95Out of stock
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.95Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$12.95Out of stock

Dip Trio

$12.95Out of stock

Creole Catfish And Grits

$17.95Out of stock

Crab Guacamole

$12.95Out of stock

Baked Cheddar Bay Cream Puffs

$5.95Out of stock

Gator Bites

$9.95Out of stock

Crab Fritters

$8.95Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo

$12.95Out of stock

Taco Tuesday Specials

TT Pork Belly Taco

$3.95Out of stock

TT Smoked Chicken Taco

$3.95Out of stock

TT Fried Alligator Taco

$3.95Out of stock

TT Steak Fajita Taco

$3.95Out of stock

TT Roasted Pumpkin Taco

$3.95Out of stock

Taco Trio

$9.95Out of stock

TT Crispy Catfish Taco

$3.95Out of stock

Small Chips And Queso

$3.75Out of stock

Large Chips And Queso

$7.25Out of stock

TT Blackened Shrimp Taco

$3.95Out of stock

TT Fried Calamari Taco

$3.95Out of stock

Dive Burger Wednesday

BBQ BACON BURGER

$12.95Out of stock

SURF & TURF BURGER

$12.95Out of stock

BLUE CHEESE BACON BURGER

$12.95Out of stock

SOUTH OF THE BOARDER BURGER

$12.95Out of stock

Family 4 Pack

BBQ Pulled Pork Family of 4

$41.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken Family of 4

$41.00

Two Meat Option Family of 4

$60.00

Family 6 Pack

BBQ Pulled Pork Family of 6

$61.50

Pulled Smoked Chicken Family of 6

$61.50

Two Meat Family Pack of 6

$90.00

Family 8 Pack

BBQ Pulled Pork Familiy of 8

$82.00

Pulled Smoked Chichen Family of 8

$80.00

Two Meat Family Of 8

$120.00

Family 10 Pack

BBQ Pulled Pork Family of 10

$102.50

Pulled Smoked Chicken Family of 10

$100.00

Two Meat Combo Family of 10

$150.00

Three Meat Combo Family of 10

$150.00

Family 12 Pack

BBQ Pulled Pork Family of 12

$123.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken Family of 12

$120.00

Two Meat Combo Family of 12

$180.00

Three Meat Combo Family of 12

$180.00

Family 14 Pack

BBQ Pulled Pork Family of 14

$143.50

Pulled Smoked Chicken Family of 14

$140.00

Two Meat Combo Family of 14

$210.00

Three Meat Combo Family of 14

$210.00

FP Snacks & Starters

Mac & Cheese Fritters

$52.00Out of stock

St. Louis Style Ribs by the Slab

$34.95Out of stock

Slab of Ribs

Slab of Ribs

$28.95Out of stock

Pulled Pork

1# Pulled Pork

$14.95

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$14.95

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Jalapeno cheddar sausage 1 Link

$6.50

Chicken Salad

1# Dill Chicken Salad

$14.25

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Happy As A Pig In Mud!

300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville, GA 30214

HOG PIT BBQ image

