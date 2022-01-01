- Home
Hog Pit BBQ
No reviews yet
300 City Center Parkway
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Popular Items
Bus Barn Bar Snacks
Fried Green Tomatoes
Breaded and Fried Green Tomatoes, with house ranch for dipping
Chicken Wings
6 Wings Smoked & Fried then tossed in dry rub, Celery Sticks, choice of sauce
Pimina Cheese
Creamy Pimento Cheese, Ritz Crackers, Celery, B&B Pickles
Mac & Cheese Fritter
Hushpuppies
Loaded Nachos
Pork Belly Taco
Smoked Chicken Taco
Pigs in a Blanket
BBQ Pork Eggroll
Mini Philly Cheese
Asian Style Fried Ribs
Pretzel Bites
Rib Tips
Black Eye Pea Fritter
BBQ Flat Bread
Schnitzel sandwich
Seafood Pie
Crab Fritters
Fried Apple Pie
MED Texas 3 Meat Chili
LG Texas 3 Meat Chili
Salads
Kitchen Sink Salad
Local Mixed Greens, Seasonal fresh Veggies, Wine Vinaigrette
Dill Chicken Salad w/field greens
Pulled Smoked Chicken, Fresh Dill, Onions, Celery, Dukes Mayo, on Mixed Greens
Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cobb Salad w/Smoked Roast Beef
BBQ & Sandwiches
Pulled BBQ
8oz Pulled Pork, One Side, B&B Pickles, and Sauce
HALF Smoked Chicken
Dry Rubbed Smoked Half Chicken, One Side, B&B Pickles, and Sauce
HALF Rack of Ribs
Half Rack of Dry Rubbed Ribs, One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, and Sauce
Catfish Plate
1/2 Pound Breaded Fried Catfish, with One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, Banana pepper Tartar Sauce
Rib Combo
1/4 Rack of ribs or Southern Fried Ribs, and a 1/3 Pound of Another Meat, One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, and Sauce
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate
Smoked Roast Beef
Beef Short Ribs
Two Meat Comb
Third Pound of Two Meats, One Side, Butter Bread, B&B Pickles, and Sauce
SM Sides
SM Cole Slaw
Cole Slaw tossed in a creamy sweet dressing
SM Succotash
Chilled Seasonal Veggies Tossed in a Wine Vinaigrette
SM Mac & Cheese
Rich and Cheesey Baked Mac & Cheese, with Cheddar & Monteray Jack Cheeses, Butter & Cream
SM Potato salad
Classic Potato Salad with Boiled Egg
SM Collard Greens
Brasied Collards, Mustards, & Turnip Greens
SM Baked Beans
Slow Cooked Baked Beans & Burnt Ends
French Fries
Hand Cut Freis seasoned with BBQ Rub Seasoning
SM Brunswick Stew
Classic Brunswick Stew with Fresh Veggies, & Combination of Smoked Meats
Bag of Chips
Zapps Potato Chips
Blakeye Peas & Ham Hock
MED Sides
LG Sides
Drinks
Extra Sauce
Desserts
M.S. Fish Camp Specials
Smoke Trout Tostada
Crab Cake App w/ Pickled Vegetables
Catfish Bites
Shrimp And Grits
Hushpuppies
Seafood Roll
Crab Rangoon
Fried Calamari
Shrimp Scampi Flatbread
Dip Trio
Creole Catfish And Grits
Crab Guacamole
Baked Cheddar Bay Cream Puffs
Gator Bites
Crab Fritters
Seafood Gumbo
Taco Tuesday Specials
TT Pork Belly Taco
TT Smoked Chicken Taco
TT Fried Alligator Taco
TT Steak Fajita Taco
TT Roasted Pumpkin Taco
Taco Trio
TT Crispy Catfish Taco
Small Chips And Queso
Large Chips And Queso
TT Blackened Shrimp Taco
TT Fried Calamari Taco
Dive Burger Wednesday
Family 4 Pack
Family 6 Pack
Family 8 Pack
Family 10 Pack
Family 12 Pack
Family 14 Pack
FP Snacks & Starters
Extra Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Happy As A Pig In Mud!
300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville, GA 30214