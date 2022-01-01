Hog Ranch BBQ
No reviews yet
1793 Muirfield Ct
Douglas, WY 82633
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Meats by the Pound
Sliced Brisket By The Pound
Using Wyoming Ranch Foods. Smoked for 12 hours in our patent-pending customized smoker that smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend.
Shredded Brisket by the Pound
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Sausage by the Pound
BBQ Chicken by the Pound
Sliced Brisket By The Half Pound
Shredded Brisket By The Half Pound
Pulled Pork By The Half Pound
Sausage By The Half Pound
BBQ Chicken By The Half Pound
Meats by the Item
Pork Ribs Rack
Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way.
Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack
Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way.
Burnt ends (*When available) 1/2 pound
Plates
One Meat
Our meat plates are designed to give you a custom BBQ experience, choose from sliced brisket, smoked sausage, pulled pork, shredded BBQ chicken, or chopped beef brisket. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.
Two Meats
Our meat plates are designed to give you a custom BBQ experience, choose from sliced brisket, smoked sausage, pulled pork, shredded BBQ chicken, or chopped beef brisket. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.
Three Meats
Our meat plates are designed to give you a custom BBQ experience, choose three; sliced brisket, smoked sausage, pulled pork, shredded BBQ chicken, chopped beef brisket, roasted pork loin, or a quarter of a chicken. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.
1/2 Slab Plate
Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.
Full Slab Plate
Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.
Sandwiches
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Using Wyoming Ranch Foods. Smoked for 12 hours in our patent-pending customized smoker that smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. Sliced and layered on our house-baked buns. Pick your sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
We smoke our pork butt for 7 hours, hand shred it with roasted onions and our house BBQ sauce, served on a house-baked, butter caramelized toasted bun. Add additional sauce of your choice.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Whole marinated chicken slow-roasted, pulled and chopped end to end then tossed with house BBQ sauce. Using the whole chicken gives us a perfect blend of white and dark meat. Served on a house-baked, butter caramelized toasted bun. Add additional sauce of your choice.
The Cuban
On a house-baked Ciabatta with slices of our own roasted pork loin, Swiss cheese and pickle chips. Slathered with our house-made Cabano sauce (mayo, mustard and relish). Pickles and onions with your choice of side.
Carolina BBQ
House-smoked BBQ pulled pork on a fresh-baked roll topped with Sun-dried tomato coleslaw. Pickles and onions with your choice of a side
Roasted Pork Club
On a house-baked Ciabatta with slices of our own roasted pork loin, bacon, ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese. Slathered with our house-made Cabano sauce (mayo, mustard and relish). Pickles and onions with your choice of side.
Shredded Brisket Sandwich
Feed the Herd
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
We start with fresh russet potatoes, peel, slow cook then mix with Parmesan, heavy cream and butter with cracked black pepper.
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
House Beans
Slow-cooked and simmered pinto beans with hot spicy honey and tomato sauce with a pinch of seasoning salt.
Mac & Cheese
Traditional elbow macaroni noodles simmered in a real cheddar cheese sauce with Chef's seasoning blend, some might say a very cheesy item!
Broccoli Casserole
Fresh green beans simmered with onions and mushrooms, then baked in a velvety cream sauce and topped with crispy fried onions. We don't open cans of anything, fresh doesn't come in a can!
Cheesy Corn Bake
Fresh corn on the cobb, oven-roasted and mixed with cream cheese, milk, cheddar cheese, a dash of heavy cream and zesty seasoning, a new cream-style corn.
Cole Slaw
Fresh shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in our Nadilla onion dressing accented with super sweet sun-dried tomatoes.
Potato Salad
Corn Bread
Yeast Roll
House-baked!
Beverages
Unsweetened Tea
We actually brew our tea from a blend of fresh black tea leaves, let the sun do the brewing. Add a sweetener if you like or not.
Sweet Tea
We actually brew our tea from a blend of fresh black tea leaves, let the sun do the brewing and then we add a true southern simple syrup to get it just right.
Fresh Unsweetened Lemonade
With our state-of-the-art, fresh juicing machine, we hand-select the best lemons, squeeze the juice right here. You add your choice of sweetener.
Fresh Sweetened Lemonade
With our state-of-the-art, fresh juicing machine, we hand-select the best lemons, squeeze the juice right here and mix it with a simple pure cane sugar syrup for just the right amount of sweetness and tartness.
2 Liter Soda
Bottled Water
Bottled Cream Soda
Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
A perfect blend of freshly brewed tea and homemade lemonade, and you can have it sweet or un-sweetened.
20 oz Soda
Can of soda
Gallon of Tea
Gallon of Lemonade
Desserts
Apple Crumble
Fuji apples simmered in brown sugar and cinnamon mix and served between a halved sugary apple muffin.
Blackberry Cobbler
A blend of fresh blackberries and sugar with a touch of All Spice served in between a fresh-baked blackberry muffin.
Assorted Cookie
Brownies
Mixed and house-baked right here into a rich and tasty, fudge-like textured treat.
Cotton Candy
Chips
Smokehouse BBQ Chips
Miss Vickie's smoky aroma chips that have a taste of a mid-summer barbecue, with a heck of a crunch.
Jalapeno Chips
Miss. Vickie's homemade chips with jalapeño seasoning for enough heat to make things deliciously interesting. And every spicy bite is made with no artificial flavors or preservatives.
Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
Miss. Vickie's tangy vinegar chips seasoned with sea salt—this is a farm-inspired take on a classic.
Sea Salt Chips
Mrs. Vickie's perfectly sprinkled chips with sea salt, this flavor is a great complement to any sandwich.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1793 Muirfield Ct, Douglas, WY 82633
Photos coming soon!