Barbeque

Hog Ranch BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1793 Muirfield Ct

Douglas, WY 82633

Popular Items

One Meat
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Meats by the Pound

Sliced Brisket By The Pound

Sliced Brisket By The Pound

$18.99

Using Wyoming Ranch Foods. Smoked for 12 hours in our patent-pending customized smoker that smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend.

Shredded Brisket by the Pound

$14.99

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$10.99

Sausage by the Pound

$12.99

BBQ Chicken by the Pound

$12.99

Sliced Brisket By The Half Pound

$8.99

Shredded Brisket By The Half Pound

$9.49

Pulled Pork By The Half Pound

$8.29

Sausage By The Half Pound

$8.99

BBQ Chicken By The Half Pound

$7.49

Meats by the Item

Pork Ribs Rack

Pork Ribs Rack

$29.99

Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way.

Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack

Pork Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.99

Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way.

Burnt ends (*When available) 1/2 pound

$15.59

Plates

Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way.

One Meat

$10.99

Our meat plates are designed to give you a custom BBQ experience, choose from sliced brisket, smoked sausage, pulled pork, shredded BBQ chicken, or chopped beef brisket. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.

Two Meats

$13.99

Our meat plates are designed to give you a custom BBQ experience, choose from sliced brisket, smoked sausage, pulled pork, shredded BBQ chicken, or chopped beef brisket. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.

Three Meats

$16.49

Our meat plates are designed to give you a custom BBQ experience, choose three; sliced brisket, smoked sausage, pulled pork, shredded BBQ chicken, chopped beef brisket, roasted pork loin, or a quarter of a chicken. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.

1/2 Slab Plate

1/2 Slab Plate

$17.99

Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.

Full Slab Plate

Full Slab Plate

$33.99

Smoked in our patent-pending customized smoker. That smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. BBQ the Wyoming way. Your choice of two of our homemade side dishes and choice of a house-baked yeast roll or cornbread.

Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$7.99

Using Wyoming Ranch Foods. Smoked for 12 hours in our patent-pending customized smoker that smokes the meat, not our clean Wyoming air. With a proprietary 3 wood blend. Sliced and layered on our house-baked buns. Pick your sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

We smoke our pork butt for 7 hours, hand shred it with roasted onions and our house BBQ sauce, served on a house-baked, butter caramelized toasted bun. Add additional sauce of your choice.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.79

Whole marinated chicken slow-roasted, pulled and chopped end to end then tossed with house BBQ sauce. Using the whole chicken gives us a perfect blend of white and dark meat. Served on a house-baked, butter caramelized toasted bun. Add additional sauce of your choice.

The Cuban

$10.99

On a house-baked Ciabatta with slices of our own roasted pork loin, Swiss cheese and pickle chips. Slathered with our house-made Cabano sauce (mayo, mustard and relish). Pickles and onions with your choice of side.

Carolina BBQ

$9.99

House-smoked BBQ pulled pork on a fresh-baked roll topped with Sun-dried tomato coleslaw. Pickles and onions with your choice of a side

Roasted Pork Club

$9.99

On a house-baked Ciabatta with slices of our own roasted pork loin, bacon, ham, Swiss and cheddar cheese. Slathered with our house-made Cabano sauce (mayo, mustard and relish). Pickles and onions with your choice of side.

Shredded Brisket Sandwich

$7.29

Feed the Herd

Feed the Herd

$58.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.69+

We start with fresh russet potatoes, peel, slow cook then mix with Parmesan, heavy cream and butter with cracked black pepper.

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$2.69+
House Beans

House Beans

$2.49+

Slow-cooked and simmered pinto beans with hot spicy honey and tomato sauce with a pinch of seasoning salt.

Mac & Cheese

$2.69+

Traditional elbow macaroni noodles simmered in a real cheddar cheese sauce with Chef's seasoning blend, some might say a very cheesy item!

Broccoli Casserole

$2.69+

Fresh green beans simmered with onions and mushrooms, then baked in a velvety cream sauce and topped with crispy fried onions. We don't open cans of anything, fresh doesn't come in a can!

Cheesy Corn Bake

$2.69+

Fresh corn on the cobb, oven-roasted and mixed with cream cheese, milk, cheddar cheese, a dash of heavy cream and zesty seasoning, a new cream-style corn.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.29+

Fresh shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in our Nadilla onion dressing accented with super sweet sun-dried tomatoes.

Potato Salad

$2.69+

Corn Bread

$1.49+
Yeast Roll

Yeast Roll

$1.29+

House-baked!

Beverages

Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$1.89

We actually brew our tea from a blend of fresh black tea leaves, let the sun do the brewing. Add a sweetener if you like or not.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.89

We actually brew our tea from a blend of fresh black tea leaves, let the sun do the brewing and then we add a true southern simple syrup to get it just right.

Fresh Unsweetened Lemonade

$1.99

With our state-of-the-art, fresh juicing machine, we hand-select the best lemons, squeeze the juice right here. You add your choice of sweetener.

Fresh Sweetened Lemonade

$1.99

With our state-of-the-art, fresh juicing machine, we hand-select the best lemons, squeeze the juice right here and mix it with a simple pure cane sugar syrup for just the right amount of sweetness and tartness.

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Cream Soda

$1.99

Root Beer

$2.27

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

A perfect blend of freshly brewed tea and homemade lemonade, and you can have it sweet or un-sweetened.

20 oz Soda

$3.00

Can of soda

$2.00

Gallon of Tea

$15.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$17.00

Desserts

Our jumbo cookies are house-baked on site every day, always one of our popular choices for a fresh treat.

Apple Crumble

$3.99

Fuji apples simmered in brown sugar and cinnamon mix and served between a halved sugary apple muffin.

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.99

A blend of fresh blackberries and sugar with a touch of All Spice served in between a fresh-baked blackberry muffin.

Assorted Cookie

Assorted Cookie

$2.29

Brownies

$2.49

Mixed and house-baked right here into a rich and tasty, fudge-like textured treat.

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Chips

Smokehouse BBQ Chips

$1.49

Miss Vickie's smoky aroma chips that have a taste of a mid-summer barbecue, with a heck of a crunch.

Jalapeno Chips

$1.49

Miss. Vickie's homemade chips with jalapeño seasoning for enough heat to make things deliciously interesting. And every spicy bite is made with no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.49

Miss. Vickie's tangy vinegar chips seasoned with sea salt—this is a farm-inspired take on a classic.

Sea Salt Chips

$1.49

Mrs. Vickie's perfectly sprinkled chips with sea salt, this flavor is a great complement to any sandwich.

Specials

Beef Brisket Chile

$4.99+

Smoked Brisket Quesadilla

$6.49

Burnt End (if available)

$15.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1793 Muirfield Ct, Douglas, WY 82633

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

