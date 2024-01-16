Hog Shack Bar-B-Q 10470 Dumfries Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hog Shack Bar-B-Q is a family friendly neighborhood restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere. Come on in! You'll be glad you came...
Location
10470 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA 20110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant