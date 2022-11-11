Hog Wild Bar B-Que
864 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We specialize in smoking high end quality meats, low and slow until they hit the sweet spot. Everything is made fresh daily because we take great pride in our customers having great experience!
Location
38 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hangtown Cantina - Placerville - 564 Main Street
No Reviews
564 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurant
Green Room Social Club - 251 Main Street
No Reviews
251 Main Street Placerville, CA 95667
View restaurant
More near Placerville