Hog Wild Bar B-Que

864 Reviews

$$

38 Main Street

Placerville, CA 95667

Order Again

Popular Items

The Sierra Sampler ( Feeds 6 )
2 Meat Plate
Four Berry Cobbler

Family Style

The Hangtown Sampler ( Feeds 2 )

The Hangtown Sampler ( Feeds 2 )

$49.00

Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread

The El Dorado Sampler ( Feeds 4 )

$87.00

Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread

The Sierra Sampler ( Feeds 6 )

$125.00

Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread

The Texas Sampler ( Feeds 8 )

$178.00

Choose Any 3 meats plus 3 sides Includes Rolls or Cornbread

Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$20.00

Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$22.00

Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$24.00

Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$24.00

Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter

St Louis Style Ribs 1/2 Rack

$24.00

Combo Plates with a Roll and Butter

Light Items

Chicken Caeser Salad

Chicken Caeser Salad

$13.00
Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$16.00

Choose 1 Chicken, pulled pork brisket or extra veggies

Child Plate

Child Plate

$11.00

10 years old and under

Sandwiches

Angry Pitmaster

$20.00

Chopped brisket topped with pullled pork sliced jalepenos, cole slaw, grilled onions and cheese

Sliced Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$13.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00
Rowdy Russell

Rowdy Russell

$15.00

Chopped chicken, diced red onion, minced garlic, topped with jalepenos & Pepperjack cheese

Sausage Sandwich

$14.00
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.00
Slow Smoked Burger

Slow Smoked Burger

$14.00
3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$14.00

Choose 1 Meat and 2 Toppings

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$4.00+

Creme De Menthe Brownie

$6.00

Four Berry Cobbler

$6.00

Vanilla Buttermilk Pie

$4.00+

Merchandise

Rub- House

$8.00

Rub- Savory

$8.00

Rub- Sweet

$8.00

Sauce- Chipotle

$8.00

Sauce- Spicy

$8.00

Sauce- Original

$8.00

Face Mask

$10.00

Hats

$20.00

T-Shirts Mens

$20.00

T- Shirt Womens

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in smoking high end quality meats, low and slow until they hit the sweet spot. Everything is made fresh daily because we take great pride in our customers having great experience!

Location

38 Main Street, Placerville, CA 95667

Directions

Gallery
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que image
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que image

