Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

review star

No reviews yet

2757 Connelly Springs Rd

Granite Falls, NC 28630

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Plate
Chopped BBQ Sandwich
Pulled Pork Plate

Sandwich

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$5.50

Our delicious bbq on a sandwich. Choose your condiments. You can also make this a combo with a side and drink of your choice.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.75

Our smoked pork without all that fatty mess. Choose your condiments. You can also make this a combo with a side and drink of your choice.

Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Our pulled smoked chicken breast. Choose your condiments. You can also make this a combo with a side and drink of your choice.

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

One of the easiest ways to eat our brisket. Choose your condiments. You can also make this a combo with a side and drink of your choice.

Bologna Sandwich

$4.75

A country boy's favorite that's deep fried to golden brown perfection. Choose your condiments. You can also make this a combo with a side and drink of your choice.

Snackers Sandwich

$2.50

These are made on dinner rolls that are perfect for little ones or if you want a quick snack. Choose your meat and condiments.

Plates

Chopped BBQ Plate

$9.15

The meat that people come for. This bbq recipe as be in the family since the late 80's and passed down to the next generation. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.

Pulled Pork Plate

$9.50

Smokey, tender deliciousness. Perfect with any of our homemade sauces. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.

Chicken Half Plate

$9.10

Golden brown perfection on the bone includes the breast, thigh, wing, and leg. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.

Beef Brisket Plate

$12.75

Tender and flavorful beef brisket that will melt in your mouth. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.

Chicken Tender Plate

$9.10

Made to order fried all white meat chicken. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.

Vegetable Plate

This is perfect for anyone who just wants to enjoy our delicious sides. You can choose as many as you want due to the plate being charged by the side.

Trays

Chopped BBQ Tray

$8.00

Comes with 1 side and hushpuppies or rolls.

Pulled Pork Tray

$8.35

Comes with 1 side and hushpuppies or rolls.

Chicken Half Tray

$8.00

Comes with 1 side and hushpuppies or rolls.

Beef Brisket Tray

$11.70

Comes with 1 side and hushpuppies or rolls.

Chicken Tender Tray

$8.00

Comes with 1 side and hushpuppies or rolls.

Hillbilly Fries

Whole Hillbilly Fries

$9.35

This delicious creation has a plate full of fries topped with cheese, bbq, ranch, and jalapeños.

1/2 Hillbilly Fries

$6.35

Don't want the whole order, get the half!

Hillbilly Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$9.35

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.35

Chicken Nachos

$10.35

Beef Brisket Nachos

$12.35

Ribs

1/3 Rack Plate

$10.45

4 bones. Includes 2 sides and hushpuppies.

1/2 Rack Plate

$19.00

6 bones. Includes 2 sides and hushpuppies.

Full Rack Plate

$22.30

12 bones. Includes 2 sides and hushpuppies.

1/3 Rack Only

$8.25

4 bones.

1/2 Rack Only

$16.75

6 bones.

Full Rack Only

$20.00

Fall off the bone baby back ribs. These dry rubbed ribs are melt in your mouth deliciousness.

By-The-Pound

1 lb. Chopped BBQ

$10.90

1 lb. Pulled Pork

$11.30

Chicken Half

$4.35

1 lb. Beef Brisket

$19.80

1/2 lb. Chopped BBQ

$5.45

1/2 lb. Pulled Pork

$5.65

1/2 lb. Beef Brisket

$9.90

Family Packs

Chopped BBQ Family Pack

$25.50

meat, choose 2 pint sides, hushpuppies, and grab your 1/2 gallon of tea or 2 liter on you way out the door.

Pulled Pork Family Pack

$26.15

meat, choose 2 pint sides, hushpuppies, and grab your 1/2 gallon of tea or 2 liter on you way out the door.

Chicken Half Family Pack

$25.00

meat, choose 2 pint sides, hushpuppies, and grab your 1/2 gallon of tea or 2 liter on you way out the door.

Beef Brisket Family Pack

$33.55

meat, choose 2 pint sides, hushpuppies, and grab your 1/2 gallon of tea or 2 liter on you way out the door.

Chicken Tenders Family Pack

$29.70

12 tenders, choose 2 pint sides, hushpuppies, and grab your 1/2 gallon of tea or 2 liter on you way out the door.

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

This is our signature homemade mayonnaise based slaw.

Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00+

Our spicy take on slaw.

Q-Slaw

$3.00+

A red, vinegar based slaw.

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Pasta Salad

$3.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00+

Made fresh daily with Velveeta cheese.

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00+

Contains nuts.

Baby Baker Taters

$3.00+

Brunswick Stew

$3.00+

Jalapeno Grits

$3.00+

Fried Okra

$3.00+

French Fries

$2.75

Hush Puppies

$2.25

Fire Roasted Corn-On-The-Cob

$3.00

Beverages

16 oz

$1.60

32 oz

$2.00

1/2 Gallon Tea

$3.30

1 Gallon Tea

$4.40

2 Liter

$2.00

Sauces

MB's Sweet

$0.50+

Kit's Sweet & Spicy

$0.50+

Vinegar

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Miscellaneous

Honey (PInt)

$9.00

Honey (Quart)

$15.00

Tenders

$1.75

Roll

$0.30

Bun

$0.40

Dessert

Cake

No Bake Cookies

$1.50

Contains peanut butter.

Pies

Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.50+

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$1.75

Sugar Cookie Sandwich

$2.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Cooked fresh everyday. Hickory smoked BBQ, pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs. Catering available please contact us at 828-728-8884 for more information!

