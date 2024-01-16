SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89074
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Classic
#LiveHappy - choice of protein, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Potato Bun **Base Allergens: wheat, cow's milk Photo w/ Smashed Patty **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley. **Allergens: cow's milk$4.00
- 3 Jumbo Tenders
#Happy - 3 Jumbo Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce **Allergens - Wheat, Cow's Milk, Egg, Soy$11.00
FOOD
Shareables
- CauliFIRE
#LiveHealthy - Cauliflower w/ buffalo sauce, garlic, pico, and cilantro lime yo | Gluten-free & Vegetarian | 135 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk$9.00
- FATS' Pickles
#LiveHappy - Fried pickle chips, cajun seasoning, chipotle aioli | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, soy$8.00
- Balls
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk, soy$9.00
- Tu-Nuts
#LiveHealthy - Ahi poke, cucumber boat, asian slaw, almonds, SF yo, avocado Allergens - Dairy, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Fin Fish, Soy, Sesame *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."$13.00
Things In Bowls
- Stuff On Curry
#LiveHappy - Choice of protein, yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, jasmine rice, cilantro yo. Spicy. **Allergens: Cow’s Milk Photo w/ Grilled Chicken **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Mangolorian
📷Photo by @seema.eats #LiveHealthy - Choice of Protein, Mango basil sauce, Hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk Photo w/ grilled chicken **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Smoke In A Bowl
#LiveHealthy - Choice of protein, agave BBQ, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk Photo w/ Grilled Chicken **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Bleu Balsamic
#LiveHealthy - Choice of protein, spinach salad, cherry tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic. Gluten-sensitive | 460 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk Photo w/ Filet **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Caesar (VG)
#Healthy - Choice of protein, romaine, baby kale, croutons, VG parm, VG caesar **Allergens - Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts, Peanuts **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Arugulicious
#Healthy - Choice of protien, arugula, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, mustard vinaigrette. **Allergens - Cow's Milk Photo w/ Grilled Chicken
Breakfast
- AvocaToast*
#LiveHealthy - Avocado, 9 grain toast, pesto, feta cheese, roasted tomato, sunny side egg* | Vegetarian | 540 Calories **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk, tree nuts, sesame *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."$8.00
- Wake N Bacon*
#LiveHappy - Applewood bacon, egg* frittata, pepper jack, avocado, Sriracha scallion cream cheese on a Hawaiian Roll **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk, soy *"Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."$11.00
SF Hall of Fame
- T.A.T.S.
#LiveHealthy - Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, and spinach w/ SF yogurt on 9-grain toast | 489 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk, sesame$10.00
- Spud McCurry
#LiveHealthy - Slow roasted sweet potato, yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins. **Plant-based (VG), gluten-sensitive, spicy.$10.00
- Vegwich
#LiveHealthy - Portabello cap, pepper marmalade, spinach, tomato, avocado, hadoken sauce (horseradish Yo), wheat bun **Allergens - Wheat, Cow's Milk$12.00
- Caes' the Day
#LiveHealthy - Grilled chicken, vegan caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap | 516 calories **Allergens: Tree-nuts, Peanuts, Soy and Wheat$11.00
- Flat Chix
#LiveHealthy - Grilled Chicken, arugula, tomato, cucumber, onion, capers, parsley, caper lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze **Allergens- wheat, soy$15.00
- TeriyAHI*
#LiveHealthy - Seared teriyaki ahi*, slaw mix, & tomato on sesame crusted 9 grain toast | 431 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, seafood, sesame *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."$13.00
- Meltdown
#LiveHappy - Two-3oz beef patties, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk$11.00
- More Cow Bowl*
#LiveHappy - Teriyaki Filet*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice **Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."$17.00
- Sweet Cheese Us
#LiveHappy - Filet, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk$16.00
- Big Parm
#LiveHappy - Garlic toasted hoagie, breaded chicken, provolone, parmesan cheese, spicy marinara sauce, Pesto Aioli & basil. **Allergens: Wheat, Cow’s Milk, Soy, Egg$14.00
- Hot Chix
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk, soy, egg$15.00
- Blazewich
#LiveHappy - Crispy Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, pickles, Hawaiian bun **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk$11.00
Tacos
- TaCOW Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
- Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, soy, shellfish
- Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
- Ahi Srirachi
#LiveHealthy - Seared ahi, asian slaw, mango-pico, & spicy yo in a wheat tortilla. **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk, Fin Fish, sesame
- Mix & Match 2 Tacos
Can't decided? Try our mix and match option!$11.00
Jumbo Tenders
Between The Buns
- V-edgy
#LiveHealthy - Choice of protein, spinach, onion, tomato, avocado and spicy hummus on a wheat bun **Allergens: wheat, sesame Photo w/ Black Bean Patty **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Ryu-gula
#LiveHealthy - Choice of protein w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk Photo w/ Filet **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Classic
#LiveHappy - choice of protein, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Potato Bun **Base Allergens: wheat, cow's milk Photo w/ Smashed Patty **Further allergens dependent on protein choice
- Cherry Popper
#LiveHappy - Choice of protein, pepper marmalade, spicy slaw, pepper jack & fried egg* on a Hawaiian roll **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk Photo w/ Smashed Patty **Further allergens dependent on protein choice *"Thoroughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
- On Broadway
#LiveHappy - Choice of protein, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion & lemon herb aioli on a potato bun **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, soy Photo w/ Fried Chicken
- Cowboy Candy
#SecretMenu - Choice of protein, pickled onions, candied jalapeño, pepper jack and American cheese, SF catch up, Potato Bun ***Allergens: Cow’s Milk, Wheat Photo w/ Smashed Patty
- On Fire®
#LiveHappy - Choice of protein, fried jalapeño, avo pico & jalapeño ranch, on cajun garlic potato bun. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk, egg, soy Photo w/ Filet
Sides
- Plain Fries
lightly salted$3.00
- Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley. **Allergens: cow's milk$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
Lightly salted.$5.00
- Hummus W/Pita$4.00
- Hummus W/Cucumber$4.00
- Mixed Greens
Romaine, Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mustard Vinaigrette **:Allergens: N/A$4.00
- Jasmine Rice
hot, fluffy, sticky jasmine rice$4.00
- Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower w/ capers, golden raisins, & almonds | Vegan. Gluten-free. **Allergens: tree nuts$5.00
- Grapefruit Brulee
Grapefruit, caramelized brown sugar$4.00
- Ahi Raw$8.00
- Ahi Seared$8.00
- Avocado$1.50
- Bacon$2.50
- Beyond Patty$7.00
- Burger Patty$6.00
- Chicken Tender$4.20
- Chicken Fried (Breast)$9.00
- Chicken Grilled$7.00
- Egg$1.50
- Filet$9.00
- Shrimp Grilled$6.00
- Shrimp Tempura$6.00
- Turkey Bacon$3.50
- Turkey Patty$6.00
- Black Bean Patty$8.00
Zerts
- Celebration Cookie
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts$4.00
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels. **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts$4.00
- S'Mores Cookie
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salted Caramel Cookie
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts$4.00
- Banana Pudding
'nuff said **topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheezy
Sourdough toast w/melted cheddar cheese and fries. Includes seasonal juice box. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk$6.00
- Kidsadilla
Cheese quesadilla w/cheese sauce for dipping Includes seasonal juice box **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk$6.00
- Clucky Toe
1 fried 3oz chicken tender w/fries Includes seasonal juice box **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, soy$6.00
- Mini Moo
3oz Smashed burger on Hawaiian bun w/fries **Allergens: wheat$6.00
Secret Menu
- BBQrrito
#SecretMenu - Fried bbq chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk, egg, soy$8.00
- Buffurrito
#SecretMenu - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk, egg, soy$8.00
- POKECHOS*
Ahi Poke Salad w/mangos, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, spicy Aioli over fried wonton chips. ***Allergens - Wheat, Dairy, Sesame, Soy, Egg, Fin Fish *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."$14.00
- Spicy Latina
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk$7.00
- Zucc It
#SecretMenu - Spiraled zucchini noodles, bell peppers, mushrooms and roasted tomatoes, basil in a spicy arrabbiata sauce | Vegan & Gluten-free |$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Freek A Greek
Filet, Romain, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Feta, Lemon aioli , Spicy hummus wrapped in a spinach tortilla$11.11
- Livin’ La Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla with Filet, Fried Jalapenos, Jalapeno Ranch, Habanero Crema, Chipotle Aioli, Pico De Gallo in a Flour Tortilla$11.11
Fixin's
- Agave BBQ
2oz.$0.50
- Balsamic Glaze
2oz.$0.50
- Balsamic Vin
2oz.$0.50
- BBQ
2oz.$0.50
- Black Bean Salsa
2oz.$1.00
- Buffalo Sauce
2oz.$0.50
- Cheddar Sauce
2oz.$1.50
- Chipotle Aioli
2oz.$0.50
- Cilantro Yo
2oz.$0.50
- Curry Yellow Thai
2oz$1.00
- Habanero Lime Crema
2oz.$0.50
- Honey Mustard
2oz.$0.50
- Hadoken Sauce
2oz.$0.50
- Hummus
2oz.$1.00
- Hummus - Spicy
2oz.$1.00
- Jalapeno Ranch
2oz. **NOTE: this is a dressing and has a watery consistency due to the jalapeños. It is not recommended as a dip.$0.50
- Lemon Herb Aioli
2oz.$0.50
- Mango Basil Sauce
2oz.$0.50
- Mayo
2oz.$0.50
- Mustard Vinaigrette$0.50
- Pepper Marmalade
2oz.$0.50
- Pesto Aioli$0.50
- Pico
2oz.$1.00
- Sweet Chilli Sauce$0.50
- Ranch
2oz.$0.50
- SF Sauce
2oz.$0.50
- SF Aioli
2oz.$0.50
- Spicy Marinara$1.50
- Spicy Teriyaki
2oz.$0.50
- SF Yo
2oz.$0.50
- Sriracha Cream Cheese
2oz.$1.00
- Syrup
2oz.$0.50
- VG Caesar Dressing
2oz.$0.50
DRINKS
Cold Drinks
- 12 oz. Kids Cold Drink$2.16
- 21oz Cold Drink$3.00
- 32oz Cold Drink
Fill 'er up with 32oz of thirst-quenching deliciousness *Photo by IG fan @g00deatzzzz$4.00
- Black Betty 12oz
12oz Juice with Lemon, Agave, Mint, Charcoal, Lavender,$7.00
- Green Mile 12oz.
Apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon, and celery. 12oz.$7.00
- GT's Kombucha Bottled$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Juice Box$1.00
- Kids Milk$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Liquid Death Armless Palmer$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Liquid Death Berry it Alive$4.00
- Liquid Death Convicted Melon$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Liquid Death Mountain Water$4.00
- Liquid Death Severed Lime$4.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Liquid Defense 12oz.
Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, lime, basil. 12 oz.$7.00
- SkinnyFATS Punch
Apple, orange, strawberries, banana, lemon, agave, and blended with ice. (175 Calories for 21oz serving) - Slush/Smoothie$3.00
- SkinnyFATS Water Bottle$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Lemonade
housemade strawberry lemonade | 21 oz or 32oz size choice
- 12oz Drinks$2.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, NV 89074