Monkey Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anything at All - AAA - Graduate Roosevelt Island
No Reviews
22 N. Loop Rd New York, NY 10044
View restaurant