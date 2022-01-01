Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monkey Bar

review star

No reviews yet

East 54th Street

New York, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Anything at All - AAA - Graduate Roosevelt Island
orange starNo Reviews
22 N. Loop Rd New York, NY 10044
View restaurantnext
Serendipity3 - 225 East 60th Street
orange starNo Reviews
225 East 60th Street New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Crumbly Cafe & Bakery - 997 1st Ave
orange starNo Reviews
997 1st Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
The Greats of Craft
orange star5.0 • 67
983 1st Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca Taqueria - First Avenue
orange star4.3 • 1,183
1198 1st Ave New York, NY 10065
View restaurantnext
Sushi Yugen - 1144 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1144 1st Avenue New York, NY 10065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston