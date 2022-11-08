Restaurant header imageView gallery

Small Cheval Riverside

review star

No reviews yet

150 North Riverside Plaza

Chicago, IL 60606

Food

Signature Double Cheeseburger

Signature Double Cheeseburger

$10.92

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$8.67

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$9.83

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. Dairy free.

Single Hamburger

Single Hamburger

$7.60

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium. Dairy free.

Plant Based Burger

Plant Based Burger

$12.55

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato. Dairy free.

Cheese Bun

Cheese Bun

$2.75

Two slices of melted sharp American cheddar on a toasted brioche bun.

Golden Fries

Golden Fries

$4.49

Dairy free. Gluten free. ***Please help yourself to any condiments from our in-house condiments station***

Beverage

Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.95

Shake of your choice. Gluten free.

Pumpkin Spiced Shake

Pumpkin Spiced Shake

$5.95
Classic Soda

Classic Soda

$2.25

Coke, Sprite, or Diet Coke

La Croix

La Croix

$2.25

La Croix Sparkling Water. 12 oz.

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz

$5.95

N/A spritz! Bright & bittersweet citrus, complex herbs, notes rhubarb & elderflower

Bottled Still Water

Bottled Still Water

$3.15

16oz can of still water.

Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.15

16oz can of sparkling water.

Organic Rise Nitro Cold Brew

Organic Rise Nitro Cold Brew

$4.20

7 fl. oz.

Organic Rise Oat Milk Vanilla Latte

Organic Rise Oat Milk Vanilla Latte

$4.20

7 fl. oz.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.50

12oz of classic American lager.

Cruz Blanca Palm Shade

Cruz Blanca Palm Shade

$8.00

A vibrant, tropical, hazy IPA.

Pulsar Cider

Pulsar Cider

$7.00

Pulsar is a dry cider made with Michigan apples and pinot noir yeast. It is lightly floral with flavors of granny smith and fresh pear with a bright acidity and dry finish.

Ah-So Red

Ah-So Red

$8.00

Bright, punchy and vibrant, this is a crushable red great right from the can.

Ah-So White

Ah-So White

$8.00

Zesty & refreshing, this is an energetic and refreshing white wine.

Ah-So Rose

Ah-So Rose

$8.00

Sunset in a can, this is cool, breezy and the perfect foil to a burger.

Sides

Garlic Aioli

$0.80

Dijonnaise

$0.80

Ken's Ranch

$0.80

Heinz Ketchup

$0.80

Sir Kensington's Ketchup

$0.80

Sir Kensington's Mustard

$0.80
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Location

150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606

Directions

