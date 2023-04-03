Restaurant header imageView gallery

Small Cheval Waveland

No reviews yet

1119 W Waveland

Chicago, IL 60613

Food

Signature Double Cheeseburger

Signature Double Cheeseburger

$10.92

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium.

Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special

Wagyu Truffle Cheeseburger Special

$20.95

Our burger has black truffle cheese sauce melted between two pressed & griddled patties of Wagyu beef and topped with 1 slice of Sharp American Cheddar. Limited quantities.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$9.83

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Served medium. (dairy free)

Golden Fries

Golden Fries

$4.49
Cheese Bun

Cheese Bun

$2.75

Two slices of melted sharp American cheddar on a toasted brioche bun.

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$8.75

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium.

Single Hamburger

Single Hamburger

$7.67

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. Cooked medium. (dairy free)

Plant Based Burger

Plant Based Burger

$12.55

Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato. (dairy free)

Truffle Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Ranch

$0.80

White Cheese Sauce

$2.50
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.95

Shake of your choice. (gluten free)

Non-Dairy Milkshake

Non-Dairy Milkshake

$7.00

Non-Dairy Shake of your choice. (gluten free)

Beverage

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$3.00
Cruz Blanca Palm Shade

Cruz Blanca Palm Shade

$8.00

A vibrant, tropical, hazy IPA.

Cruz Blanca Cruz Light

Cruz Blanca Cruz Light

$8.00

This light lager is crisp and sessionable.

White Claw Lime

White Claw Lime

$7.75

This hard seltzer is light & citrusy.

La Croix

La Croix

$2.50
Bottled Still Water

Bottled Still Water

$3.15

16oz can of still water.

Ah-So Red

$8.50

Ah-So White

$8.50

Ah-So Rose

$8.50
Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.15

16oz can of sparkling water.

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1119 W Waveland, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

