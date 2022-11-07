Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

review star

No reviews yet

10470 Dumfries Rd

Manassas, VA 20110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Two Meat Platter
Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich

Rubs

Big Meat Rub

Big Meat Rub

$8.00
Eastern Shore Rub

Eastern Shore Rub

$8.00
Sweet Baby Jesus Rub

Sweet Baby Jesus Rub

$8.00

Family Meal

The Value Pack Dinner

$42.00

1 pound of turkey, pulled pork or shredded chicken, 3 sides (pint each), 1 sauce, 4 cornbread muffins, 6 each slider buns and a 2 liter soda or 1 gallon of Iced Tea

The Brisket Dinner

$55.00

1 pound of brisket or burnt ends, 3 sides (pint each), 1 sauce, 4 cornbread muffins, 6 slider buns and a 2 liter soda or 1 gallon of Iced Tea

The Meats Dinner

$110.00

1 racks of ribs, 1 pound of meat (Brisket/burnt ends are a $5 upcharge), 2 chicken quarters & 2 half smokes, 3 large sides (quart each), 2 sauces, 8 cornbread muffins, 1 dozen slider rolls and 2 each 2 Liter sodas or 2 gallons of Iced Tea

Snacks

Texas Poutine Fries

Texas Poutine Fries

$12.00

Fries, Chopped beef, White American cheese and brown gravy

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.00

Fries, shredded chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, Bleu cheese crumbles and celery

Porky's Loaded Fries

Porky's Loaded Fries

$12.00

pulled pork, bacon, hog sauce & Shack queso

Smoked Chicken Chili

Smoked Chicken Chili

$6.00

Corn, tomatoes & black beans w/ a cornbread muffin Add Toppers $.35 each Shredded cheese, sour cream, red onion, tomato, jalapeños

Smoked Tomato Queso

Smoked Tomato Queso

$6.00

Jalapeños, onions & cilantro w/ corn chips

Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Beef Brisket with cheddar & cotija cheese, jalapenos, onions, sour cream and pico de gallo

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips, smoked tomato queso, diced tomato, fresh jalapenos, green onions, smashed avocado, cilantro, sour cream and fire roasted salsa. Add Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef or Shredded Chicken...$3

Smoked Shack Wings

Smoked Shack Wings

$11.00

4 double wings served crispy with Eastern Shore Rub, celery and a side of ranch or blue cheese. Also available tossed in Buffalo sauce or Old Bay hot sauce

Shack Salads

The Shack Salad

$9.00

Romain lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, cheddar-jack cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a corn bread muffin (Add Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef or Shredded Chicken $3)

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, chicken chili, tomato, sour cream, roasted corn & pepper salsa, cheddar-jack cheese, smashed avocado, tortilla strips and ranch dressing. Served with a corn bread muffin

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork with Cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos, onion rings & Gold Rush Sauce, on a warm brioche bun
Smoked Chicken Grinder

Smoked Chicken Grinder

$13.00

Smoked Chicken, smashed avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes and Redneck White Sauce

The Fat Kid

The Fat Kid

$14.00

sliced brisket with chipotle aioli, Hog sauce, smashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, bread & butter pickles and cheddar cheese, on a warm onion-poppy seed bun

The Deuce

The Deuce

$12.50

Pulled Pork w/ Cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos, onion rings & Gold Rush Sauce, on a warm brioche bun

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.00

Fatty brisket candied in our Hog sauce. Served on a warm Hoagie roll

Chopped Beef Sandwich

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Stewed in Hog Sauce, served on a warm Brioche bun

Half Smoke Sandwich

Half Smoke Sandwich

$8.00

A DC classic w/ 1 link in a warm Hoagie roll. Add Toppers $.35 each Queso, bacon, sour cream, red onion, tomato, jalapeños

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Finished with Sweet Baby Jesus rub. Served on a warm Brioche bun.

Shredded Chicken Sandwich

Shredded Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken thigh meat tossed in our Eastern Shore Rub, on a warm Brioche bun

Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

The King of Bar-B-Q, choice of fatty or lean. Served on a warm Brioche bun

Burgers

Piggly Wiggly Burger

Piggly Wiggly Burger

$12.00

Pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun

Shack Burger

$10.00

American cheese, bacon, grilled onions & Hog Sauce

Bull Burger

Bull Burger

$12.00

Chopped Beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, A-1 aioli on a toasted Brioche bun

Shack Platters

Hen House Platter

$15.00

Shredded chicken, a chicken quarter and a wing served w/ 2 sides

One Meat Platter

Choice of meat served w/ 2 sides

Two Meat Platter

Two Meat Platter

$23.00

Choice of meats served w/ 2 sides

Three Meat Platter

Three Meat Platter

$27.00

Choice of meats served w/ 2 sides

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

Served w/ 2 sides

St. Louis Ribs Platter - Quarter Rack

$16.50

Served w/ 2 sides

St. Louis Ribs Platter - Half Rack

$23.50

Served w/ 2 sides

St. Louis Ribs Platter - Full Rack

$34.00

Served w/ 2 sides

The Meats - Bulk

Burnt Ends - 1/2 Pound

$15.00

Burnt Ends - Pound

$26.00

Texas brisket stewed in our Hog sauce

Chicken Quarter - Each

$5.00

A leg & thigh with Hog Shack's Eastern Shore rub

Chopped Beef - 1/2 Pound

$11.00

Chopped Beef - Pound

$18.00

Half Smoke - Link

$6.00

Pulled Pork - 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Pulled Pork - Pound

$14.00

Bone in pork butts finished with Hog Shack's Sweet Baby Jesus rub

Shredded Chicken - 1/2 Pound

$6.50

Shredded Chicken - Pound

$13.00

St. Louis Ribs Bulk - Full Rack

$30.00

St. Louis Ribs Bulk - Half Rack

$19.00
St. Louis Ribs Bulk - Quarter Rack

St. Louis Ribs Bulk - Quarter Rack

$11.00

Texas Beef Brisket - 1/2 Pound

$18.00
Texas Beef Brisket - Pound

Texas Beef Brisket - Pound

$28.00

The King of bar-b-q, choice of fatty or lean

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.25+

Collard Greens

$3.25+

Corn Bread Muffin

$1.00

A Head Hog specailty made with corse ground cornmeal and creamed corn

Country Potato Salad

$3.25+

Cowboy Beans

$3.25+

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.25+

Drunkin' Onion Rings

$4.75+

Natural Cut French Fries

$4.00+

Sauteed Elote Corn

$4.25+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75+

Shack Salad - Side

$4.00

Romain lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, cheddar-jack cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Kids

With fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

With fries and a drink

Kids Pulled Pork

$6.50

With fries and a drink

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Served with sour cream, fries & a drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

With fries and a drink

Sweeter Side

Fudge Brownie

$2.50

with chocolate chips

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream stuffed in between 2 chocolate chip cookies

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's peanut butter cups

Extras

Regular Sauce (8 oz)

$3.00

Large Sauce (16 oz)

$5.00

Slider Buns - 1 DZ

$6.00

Slider Buns - 1/2 DZ

$3.00

Brioche Bun - Each

$1.50

Brioche Bun - 1/2 DZ

$8.00

Soda/Tea

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi - 2L

$4.00

Diet Pepsi - 2L

$4.00

Seirra Mist - 2L

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer - 2L

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea - Gallon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea - Gallon

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are family owned and operated bar-b-q restaurant in Manassas, VA. We prepare all of sauces, rubs and sides in-house on a daily basis. Our meats are smoked fresh everyday. Come on in or order online. We also have catering available!

Website

Location

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q image
Banner pic
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q image

