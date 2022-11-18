Restaurant header imageView gallery

HogsHead Cafe

No reviews yet

8902-D W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23294

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Banana Pudding
Dinner Pulled Pork

Starters

Asparagus Fries

$11.99

Tempura battered and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch and chipotle sauces for dipping

Beer Cheese Pretzel

$11.99

Jumbo salted pretzel served with beer cheese for dipping.

Catfish Nuggets

$13.99

Bite sized hand-breaded to order. Served with tartar sauce.

Chicken Bites

$13.99

Bite sized, hand-breaded chicken, cooked fresh to order. Tossed in any of our signature wing sauce flavors, served with blue cheese.

Chicken Tenders App

$13.99

Crispy, hand-breaded & cooked fresh to order. Served with honey mustard for dipping.

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.99

French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, & onion.

Chili Cheese Fries With Pork

$17.98

French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, onion, & pulled pork.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh tortilla chips served with our fresh, house-made salsa.

Clamboat

$15.99

Delivered fresh daily. Hand-breaded & cooked to order. Served with our house-made cocktail and tartar sauces.

Crab Balls

$16.99Out of stock

Crab Cake App

$15.99Out of stock

One of our house-made crab cakes, served with a side of our house-made remoulade sauce.

Crab Pretzel

$15.99

Jumbo pretzel covered in crab meat and cheddar cheese. served with a side of beer cheese for dipping.

Dozen Wings

$30.99

12 of our signature jumbo spiced-rubbed chicken wings fried crispy. Served with blue cheese & celery. Choose any of our signature sauces and then choose from regular or smoked (when available).

Fried Green Tomato App

$11.99Out of stock

Green tomatoes coated in a panko bread crumb and deep fried. Drizzled with our homemade parmesan ranch dressing and topped with diced red tomatoes. Served with an extra side of ranch for dipping.

Fried Mushrooms

$11.99

Fresh mushrooms dipped in our House-made breader and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our House-made creamy ranch for dipping.

Fried Pickles

$10.99

hand-dipped beer battered kosher spears fried crisp served with our creamy parmesan ranch dressing.

Fried Shrimp App

$14.99

Six crispy, hand-breaded to order shrimp. Served with our house-made remoulade.

Half Dozen Wings

$17.99

Six of our signature jumbo spice-rubbed chicken wings fried crispy. Served with blue cheese & celery. Choose a sauce and then choose from regular or smoked (when available).

Irish Nachos Waffle Fries

$16.99

Waffle fries smothered in swiss cheese and topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, bacon, green onions, and drizzled with thousand island dressing.

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Crinkle cut fries fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions. Drizzled with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with extra ranch on the side.

Loaded Tots

$12.99Out of stock

Tater tots fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions. Drizzled with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with an extra side of ranch.

Loaded Tots With Brisket

$17.99Out of stock

Tater tots fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions, & brisket. Drizzles with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with extra ranch on the side.

Loaded Tots With Pulled Pork

$16.98Out of stock

Tater tots fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions & pulled pork. Drizzled with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with extra ranch on the side.

Nachos

$15.99

Fresh tortilla chips smothered with melted cheddar cheese, Hog Chili, hand-pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, & sour cream.

Nachos Sub Brisket No Pork

$20.99

Fresh tortilla chips smothered with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, & sour cream.

Oyster App

$15.99

Shucked daily, lightly hand-breaded, cooked fresh to order & served with our house-made remoulade sauce.

Pint Shrimp

$16.99

12 jumbo shrimp steamed in beer and sprinkled with Old Bay. Served with a side of house-made cocktail sauce.

Pork Rinds

$6.99

Fresh, made to order. These are still cracklin' when they get to you. Served with our creamy parmesan ranch and chipotle sauces.

Poutine

$15.99

French fries topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon, and pork gravy.

Pub Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Steak fries fried crispy and topped with beer cheese, bacon, and green onions. served with a side of ranch.

Puppies

$7.99

a basket of 8 sweet onion hush puppies, served with butter.

Quart Shrimp

$25.99

24 shrimp steamed in beer and sprinkled with Old Bay. Served with a side of our house-made cocktail sauce.

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.99Out of stock

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, blackened ahi tuna, diced tomatoes, cilantro, & a drizzle of cucumber wasabi sauce.

Brisket Tacos

$18.99

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, brisket, fresh tomato, cilantro, & blue cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Catfish Tacos

$16.99

Buffalo Oyster Tacos

$17.99

Three softshell tacos with fried oysters, spicy chipotle sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, fresh tomato, cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, & avocado.

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Three softshell tacos topped with fried shrimp, spicy chipotle sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, fresh tomato, cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, & avocado.

Catfish Tacos

$15.99

Three softshell tacos with fried catfish, spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fresh tomato, & cilantro.

Clam Tacos

$18.99

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fried clam strips, fresh tomato, & cilantro.

Fried Green Tomato Taco

$17.99Out of stock

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fried green tomato, bacon, & blackened shrimp. drizzled with ranch and topped with diced tomatoes & cilantro.

Nashville Tacos

$16.99

Three softshell tacos with blue cheese slaw, Nashville hot chicken tenders, pickled onion, dill pickles, & cilantro.

Oyster Tacos

$16.99

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fried oysters, fresh tomato, & cilantro.

Pork Tacos Old School

$16.99

Three softshell tacos with pulled pork, chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fresh tomato, & cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Three softshell tacos with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fresh tomato, & cilantro.

Tiki Chicken

$15.99

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, blackened chicken and pineapples, sweet chili sauce, onion, & cilantro.

Tiki Pork

$15.99

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, blackened pork and pineapples, sweet chili sauce, onion, & cilantro.

Tiki Shrimp

$16.99

Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, shrimp, blackened pineapples, sweet chili sauce, onion, & cilantro.

Tiki Tuna

$19.99

Dogs & Burgers

Big Boner

$19.99

1/2 pound bacon wrapped beef hot dog, deep fried, topped with our hand-pulled pirk, Hog Sauce, coleslaw, & baby back ribs.

Bull Boner

$21.99Out of stock

1/2 pound bacon wrapped beef hot dog, deep fried, topped with our smoked brisket, Hog sauce, coleslaw & baby back ribs.

Bull Burger

$19.99Out of stock

1/2 pound fresh Angus cooked to order burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, smoked brisket, onion rings, coleslaw & Hog sauce. Served on a pretzel roll.

Bull Dog

$17.99Out of stock

Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried and topped with our smoked brisket, Hog sauce & coleslaw.

Byo Burger

$15.99

1/2 pound angus beef cooked to order with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra. Served on a pretzel roll.

Byo Dog

$13.99

Jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra.

Chicago Dog

$16.99

Hog Burger

$16.99

1/2 pound Angus beef cooked to order. Signature burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, hand-pulled pork, onion rings, coleslaw, & BBQ Sauce served on a pretzel roll.

Hog Dog

$15.99

Our most famous menu item! Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with our hand-pulled pork, Hog Sauce, & coleslaw.

Irish Dog

$16.99

1/4 pound, bacon wrapped deep fried hotdog topped with corned beef, grilled onions, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese, & coleslaw.

Philly Dog

$16.99

Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with cheesesteak, provolone cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & green peppers. Bun is topped with a garlic aioli.

Rueben Dog

$16.99

Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing.

Patty Melt

$15.99

Half pound angus burger, cooked to order. served on rye bread with swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and grilled onions,

Sides

Apples

$4.99

Baked Beans

$4.99

Butter Beans

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Corn Pudding

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99Out of stock

Greens

$4.99

Jersey Fries

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Macaroni Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Puppies

$7.99

Rice Pudding With Raisins

$4.99Out of stock

Scalloped Potatoes

$4.99

Sm Caesar

$7.99

Sm Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Sm Field Green

$7.99

Sm House Salad

$7.99

Sm Loaded Tots

$8.99Out of stock

Spoon Bread

$4.99

Squash Bake

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Tots

$4.99Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Wedge

$10.99

Yams

$4.99

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken

$15.99

Spicy, tender house smoked chicken breast topped with provolone, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado& a side of creamy ranch.

Blackened Shrimp & Bacon Po Boy

$17.99

Blackened shrimp and bacon with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, & house-made remoulade.

Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

Our slow smoked brisket, sliced and stacked high with coleslaw on the side.

Buffalo Oyster Po Boy

$18.99

Crispy hand-breaded local oysters dipped in our buffalo wing sauce with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle. house-made clue cheese dressing,& topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

$17.99

Crispy hand-breaded jumbo shrimp dipped in our buffalo wing sauce with tomato, lettuce, dill pickles, house-made blue cheese dressing, & topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Catfish Po Boy

$15.99

Crispy hand-breaded catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & and our house-made tartar sauce.

Catfish Reuben

$15.99

Our crispy hand-breaded catfish filet is sandwiched between two pieces of rye bread with swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, & coleslaw. Then we toast is on the grill to perfection.

Cheese Steak

$15.99

Tender shaved Ribeye with provolone cheese, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Philly

$15.99

Grilled chicken with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.

Clam Po Boy

$17.99

Crispy hand-breaded fresh clam strips with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, & house-made tartar sauce.

Clam Roll

$16.99

Buttery split top bun with an abundance of our fresh fried clam strips. served with a side of our homemade tartar sauce.

Clamwich

$17.99

Crispy fried clam strips, served on a kaiser roll with tartar sauce, pickles, and coleslaw.

Cordon Hog

$15.99

Our signature smoked pulled chicken with swiss cheese, bacon, & ham. Topped with a signature Dijon sauce, lettuce, & tomato.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99Out of stock

Cuban

$15.99

Slow cooked pork, thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles & Dijon mustard grilled together on garlic bread.

Fat Cat

$15.99

Double-decker crispy fried catfish with American cheese, lettuce, dill pickles, & our house-made tartar sauce.

Fried Green Tomato Shrimp Po Boy

$17.99Out of stock

Blackened shrimp and bacon with lettuce, fried green tomatoes, dill pickles, & remoulade.

Fried Sh Po Boy

$16.99

Crispy hand-breaded jumbo shrimp with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & house-made remoulade.

Hogshead Special

$14.99

Hand-pulled pork TOPPED with coleslaw and baked beans.

Hot Cat

$15.99

Crispy hand-breaded catfish filet dipped in our Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, dill pickles, & our house-made tartar sauce.

Oyster Po Boy

$17.99

Crispy hand-breaded local oysters with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & house made remoulade.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Porkchop Reuben

$16.99Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Slow smoked, hand-pulled & stacked high with coleslaw on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Slow-smoked, hand-pulled & stacked high with coleslaw on the side.

Reuben

$15.99

Thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & Russian dressing grilled on rye bread.

Plates

Ahi Plate

$24.99

Catfish Dinner

$25.99

Two cornmeal crusted catfish fillets deep-fried to order. Served with tartar sauce and two sides.

Chicken Tenders

$21.99

Five buttermilk tenders fried golden brown. served with honey mustard for dipping and two sides.

Clam Plate

$23.99

A generous portion of our fresh clam strips, breaded and deep-fried. served with two sides.

Dinner Brisket

$23.99

Our tender sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Dinner Crabcake

$29.99Out of stock

Dinner Fried Shrimp

$25.99

9 jumbo shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with our House-made remoulade and two sides. If you prefer, have them tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese or BBQ with a side of ranch.

Dinner Oysters

$26.99

9 oysters fried to perfection. Served with our House-made remoulade sauce and two sides.

Dinner Porkchops

$20.99Out of stock

Dinner Pulled Chicken

$17.99

Our smoked pulled chicken served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.

Dinner Pulled Pork

$17.99

Our smoked pulled pork served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.

Full Rack Ribs

$35.99

A full rack of our slow cooked, smoked baby back ribs. Served with two sides. Sauce of your choosing is served on the side.

Half Rack Ribs

$25.99

A half rack of our baby back ribs served with two sides. Your choice of sauce served on the side.

Hog Sampler Brisket

$34.99

Hog Sampler Chicken

$29.99

A half rack of our baby back ribs with a half pound of our pulled chicken. served with two sides and your choice of sauce on the side.

Hog Sampler Pork

$29.99

A half rack of baby back ribs and a half pound of our pulled pork. served with two sides and your choice of sauce on the side.

Lunch Brisket

$18.99

Lunch Catfish

$16.99Out of stock

One cornmeal crusted catfish filet deep-fried to order. Served with house-made tartar sauce and two sides.

Lunch Crabcake

$19.99Out of stock

Lunch Fried Shrimp

$17.99

6 jumbo shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with our House-made remoulade and two sides. If you prefer, have them tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese, or BBQ sauce with a side of ranch.

Lunch Oysters

$19.99

6 oysters fried to perfection. Served with our House-made remoulade sauce and two sides.

Lunch Porkchop

$16.99Out of stock

Lunch Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Our smoked pulled chicken served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.

Lunch Pulled Pork

$14.99

Our smoked pulled pork served with two sides and your choice of BBQ on the side.

Side Sampler

$14.49

Pick three of our homemade side dishes and enjoy.

Surf & Turf w/ Brisket

$36.99

Surf & Turf W/ Ribs

$32.99

A half rack of our baby back ribs with your choice of oysters, shrimp or catfish. Served with two sides, Remoulade and your choice of BBQ sauce served on the side.

Ala Carte

Pulled Chicken Sandwich A LA Carte

$8.99

Our slow-smoked chicken stacked high with coleslaw on the side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich ALa Carte

$8.99

Our slow-smoked hand-pulled pork stacked high with coleslaw on the side.

Piglets Menu

Kid Tenders

$9.99

Kid Hamburger

$9.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Kid Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Kid Hot Dog

$8.99

Kid Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.49

Blackberry Cobbler

$8.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Float

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$8.49

Orange Creamsicle Pie

$8.49

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.49

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.99

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

EXTRAS

2 Ounce Slaw

$1.50

3 Pats Butter For Puppies

$0.50

4 Oz Alabama White Sauce

$1.00

4 Oz Balsamic

$1.00

4 Oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

4 Oz Buffalo

$1.00

4 Oz Caesar Dressing

$1.00

4 Oz Carolina Sauce

$1.00

4 Oz Chipotle

$1.00

4 Oz Cocktail

$1.00

4 Oz Fiery Hot

$1.00

4 Oz Hog Sauce

$1.00

4 Oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

4 Oz Maple Dipping Sauce

$1.00

4 Oz Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

4 Oz Paw Paw Sauce

$1.00

4 Oz Poppy Seed

$1.00Out of stock

4 Oz Ranch

$1.00

4 Oz Remoulade

$1.00

4 Oz Salsa

$0.99

4 Oz Saurkraut

$0.99

4 Oz Sausage Gravy

$2.99

4 Oz Spicy Garlic

$1.00

4 Oz Tartar

$1.00

4 Oz Thousand Island

$1.00

4 Oz Vidalia Onion

$1.00

Alabama White Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$3.99

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Carolina Sauce

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Chili Bread

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Croutons

$0.50

Extra Chili For Nachos

$1.99

Fiery Hot Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Gravy For Porkchops

$0.75

Half Pint Beer Cheese

$4.99

Half Pint Cherries

$1.99

Half Pint Salsa

$2.99

Hog Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Maple Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

No Cutlery

Onion

$0.50

Parmesan Garlic

$0.50

Paw Paw Sauce

$0.50

Pickled Onion

$0.75

Pint Beer Cheese

$8.99

Pint Croutons

$5.99

Poppy Seed

$0.50Out of stock

Quart Beer Cheese

$16.99

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.99

$2.99

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Side Salsa

$1.99

Soup Crackers

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.99

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Taco Shell

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Toasted Roll

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$0.99

Untoasted Roll

$0.50

Vidalia Onion

$0.50

Waffle

$3.99Out of stock

Yes Cutlery

Pretzel Roll

$2.50

Soups

Chili

$9.99

Lobster Bisque

$9.99

Quart Soup

$35.00

She Crab

$9.99

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$9.99

Salads

Ahi Caesar

$21.99Out of stock

Large Caesar

$12.99

Large Field Greens

$12.99

Large Hog House Salad

$12.99

Surf And Turf Caesar Salad

$18.99

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad

$18.99

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Milk Chocolate

$3.25

Milk Plain

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer Sweet Tea

$7.99

Arnold Palmer Unsweet Tea

$7.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grape Juice

$3.25

Lrg Lemonade

$8.99

Lrg Limeade

$8.99

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Sml Lemonade

$4.99

Sml Limeade

$4.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Limeade

$24.99

Gallon Lemonade

$24.99

Gallon AP Sweet

$24.99

Gallon AP Unsweet

$24.99

Hair Of The Hog

60 Oz Hogarita

$34.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Dill Martini

$11.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Hog Mary Bloody Mary

$30.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Pickleback

$9.00

Pint Hog Hooch

$7.00

Pint Hog Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Pint Hogade

$11.00

Pint Hogarita

$11.00

Pint Hurricane

$11.00

Pint Lynchburg Lemonade

$11.00

Pint Vodka Lemonade

$11.00

Pitcher Bellini

$30.00

Pitcher Bloody Mary

$30.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$30.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$30.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$30.00

Quart Bloody Mary

$18.00

Quart Hog Hooch

$11.00

Quart Hog Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Quart Hogade

$18.00

Quart Hogarita

$18.00

Quart Hurricane

$18.00

Quart John Daley

$18.00

Quart Lynchburg Lemonade

$18.00

Quart Vodka Lemonade

$18.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Olive Martini

$11.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Bottle/Cans

All Day

$3.50

Bold Rock

$5.00

Bucket Bud Light Black Cherry

$20.00Out of stock

Bucket Budweiser

$16.00

Bucket Coors Light

$16.00

Bucket Corona

$16.00

Bucket Miller Light

$16.00

Bucket Ultra

$16.00

Bud Light Black Cherry

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.50

Heinekin Zero

$4.50

Henekin Light

$4.50

Juicy Ride

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Murphy's Stout

$5.00

PBR

$3.50

Red Molly

$5.50

Shock Top

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Wines

Bottle Cabernet

$34.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$34.00

Bottle Malbec

$34.00

Bottle Merlot

$34.00

Bottle Moscato

$34.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$34.00

Bottle Prosecco

$34.00

Bottle Riesling

$34.00

Bottle Savignon Blanc

$34.00

Glass Moscato

$11.00

Open Bottle Fee

$15.00

Hand Pulled Bbq In Bulk

Full Rack A La Carte

$29.99

Half Pint Chicken

$7.99

Serves 2

Half Pint Pork

$7.99

Serves 2.

Half Rack A La Carte

$19.99

Pint Chicken

$15.99

Serves 4

Pint Pork

$15.99

serves 4

Pound Brisket

$25.99

Quart Chicken

$30.99

serves 8

Quart Pork

$30.99

serves 8

Homemade Bulk Sides

Half Pint Apples

$5.99

Half Pint Baked Beans

$5.99

Half Pint Broccoli

$5.99

Half Pint Butter Beans

$5.99

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$5.99

Half Pint Corn Pudding

$5.99

Half Pint Greens

$5.99

Half Pint Loaded Potato Salad

$5.99

Half Pint Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Half Pint Rice Pudding No Raisins

$5.99Out of stock

Half Pint Rice Pudding With Raisins

$5.99Out of stock

Half Pint Sausage Gravy

$6.99

Half Pint Scalloped Potatoes

$5.99

Half Pint Spoon Bread

$5.99

Half Pint Squash

$5.99

Half Pint Yams

$5.99

Pint Apples

$11.99

Pint Baked Beans

$11.99

Pint Broccoli

$11.99

Pint Butter Beans

$11.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$11.99

Pint Corn Pudding

$11.99

Pint Greens

$11.99

Pint Loaded Potato Salad

$11.99

Pint Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Pint Rice Pudding No Raisins

$11.99Out of stock

Pint Rice Pudding With Raisins

$11.99Out of stock

Pint Sausage Gravy

$12.99

Pint Scalloped Potatoes

$11.99

Pint Spoon Bread

$11.99

Pint Squash

$11.99

Pint Yams

$11.99

Quart Apples

$23.99

Quart Baked Beans

$23.99

Quart Broccoli

$23.99

Quart Butter Beans

$23.99

Quart Cole Slaw

$23.99

Quart Corn Pudding

$23.99

Quart Croutons

$9.99

Quart Greens

$23.99

Quart Loaded Potato Salad

$23.99

Quart Mac & Cheese

$23.99

Quart Rice Pudding No Raisins

$23.99Out of stock

Quart Rice Pudding With Raisins

$23.99Out of stock

Quart Scalloped Potatoes

$23.99

Quart Spoon Bread

$23.99

Quart Squash

$23.99

Quart Yams

$23.99

Family Pack

Feed your family of four today. Your choice of a pint of pork or chicken, or a pound of brisket (when available). served with a pint each of coleslaw and baked beans and four rolls with your choice of BBQ sauces. Sorry, no substitutions.

Family Pack

$34.99

Feed your family of 4 today. Your choice of a pint of pork or chicken, or a pound of brisket (when available), with a pint each of baked beans and coleslaw. served with 4 rolls and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Logo Pitchers

Logo Pitcher

$25.00

Sauce Bottles

Bottle Carolina

$9.99

Bottle Hog

$9.99

Bottle Paw Paws

$9.99

Bottle Maple

$9.99

Bottle Ranch

$9.99

Bottle Blue Cheese

$10.99

Bottle Caesar

$9.99

Bottle Fiery Hot

$9.99

Bottle Chipotle

$9.99

Bottle Remoulade

$9.99

Bottle Balsamic

$9.99

Bottle Poppy Seed

$9.99Out of stock

Bottle Vidalia Onion

$9.99

Bottle Thousand Island

$9.99

Bottle Honey Mustard

$9.99

Bottle Buffalo

$9.99

Bottle Spicy Garlic

$9.99

Bottle Parmesan Garlic

$9.99

Half Pint Tartar

$5.99

1/2 Pint Blue Cheese

$6.99

Bottle Alabama White Sauce

$9.99

T-Shirts Long Sleeve

SMALL BONER LS

$25.00

SMALL REGULAR LS

$25.00

MEDIUM BONER LS

$25.00

MEDIUM REGULAR LS

$25.00

LARGE BONER LS

$25.00

LARGE REGULAR LS

$25.00

X-LARGE BONER LS

$25.00

X-LARGE REGULAR LS

$25.00

XX-LARGE BONER LS

$27.00

XX-LARGE REGULAR LS

$27.00

XXX-LARGE BONER LS

$28.00

XXX-LARGE REGULAR LS

$28.00

T-Shirts Short Sleeve

SMALL BONER SS

$23.00

SMALL REGULAR SS

$23.00

MEDIUM BONER SS

$23.00

MEDIUM REGULAR SS

$23.00

LARGE BONER SS

$23.00

LARGE REGULAR SS

$23.00Out of stock

X-LARGE BONER SS

$23.00

X-LARGE REGULAR SS

$23.00

XX-LARGE BONER SS

$25.00Out of stock

XX-LARGE REGULAR SS

$25.00

XXX-LARGE BONER SS

$26.00Out of stock

XXX-LARGE REGULAR SS

$26.00Out of stock

T-Shirts V-Neck

SMALL V-NECK

$25.00

MEDIUM V-NECK

$25.00

LARGE V-NECK

$25.00

X-LARGE V-NECK

$25.00

XX-LARGE V-NECK

$27.00

XXX-LARGE V-NECK

$28.00