HogsHead Cafe
No reviews yet
8902-D W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23294
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Asparagus Fries
Tempura battered and deep fried. Served with our house made ranch and chipotle sauces for dipping
Beer Cheese Pretzel
Jumbo salted pretzel served with beer cheese for dipping.
Catfish Nuggets
Bite sized hand-breaded to order. Served with tartar sauce.
Chicken Bites
Bite sized, hand-breaded chicken, cooked fresh to order. Tossed in any of our signature wing sauce flavors, served with blue cheese.
Chicken Tenders App
Crispy, hand-breaded & cooked fresh to order. Served with honey mustard for dipping.
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, & onion.
Chili Cheese Fries With Pork
French fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, onion, & pulled pork.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh tortilla chips served with our fresh, house-made salsa.
Clamboat
Delivered fresh daily. Hand-breaded & cooked to order. Served with our house-made cocktail and tartar sauces.
Crab Balls
Crab Cake App
One of our house-made crab cakes, served with a side of our house-made remoulade sauce.
Crab Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel covered in crab meat and cheddar cheese. served with a side of beer cheese for dipping.
Dozen Wings
12 of our signature jumbo spiced-rubbed chicken wings fried crispy. Served with blue cheese & celery. Choose any of our signature sauces and then choose from regular or smoked (when available).
Fried Green Tomato App
Green tomatoes coated in a panko bread crumb and deep fried. Drizzled with our homemade parmesan ranch dressing and topped with diced red tomatoes. Served with an extra side of ranch for dipping.
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms dipped in our House-made breader and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with our House-made creamy ranch for dipping.
Fried Pickles
hand-dipped beer battered kosher spears fried crisp served with our creamy parmesan ranch dressing.
Fried Shrimp App
Six crispy, hand-breaded to order shrimp. Served with our house-made remoulade.
Half Dozen Wings
Six of our signature jumbo spice-rubbed chicken wings fried crispy. Served with blue cheese & celery. Choose a sauce and then choose from regular or smoked (when available).
Irish Nachos Waffle Fries
Waffle fries smothered in swiss cheese and topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, bacon, green onions, and drizzled with thousand island dressing.
Loaded Fries
Crinkle cut fries fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions. Drizzled with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with extra ranch on the side.
Loaded Tots
Tater tots fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions. Drizzled with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with an extra side of ranch.
Loaded Tots With Brisket
Tater tots fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions, & brisket. Drizzles with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with extra ranch on the side.
Loaded Tots With Pulled Pork
Tater tots fried crispy & topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, red & green onions & pulled pork. Drizzled with ranch and our signature BBQ sauce. Served with extra ranch on the side.
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips smothered with melted cheddar cheese, Hog Chili, hand-pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, & sour cream.
Nachos Sub Brisket No Pork
Fresh tortilla chips smothered with melted cheddar cheese, Hog chili, smoked brisket, lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, & sour cream.
Oyster App
Shucked daily, lightly hand-breaded, cooked fresh to order & served with our house-made remoulade sauce.
Pint Shrimp
12 jumbo shrimp steamed in beer and sprinkled with Old Bay. Served with a side of house-made cocktail sauce.
Pork Rinds
Fresh, made to order. These are still cracklin' when they get to you. Served with our creamy parmesan ranch and chipotle sauces.
Poutine
French fries topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon, and pork gravy.
Pub Fries
Steak fries fried crispy and topped with beer cheese, bacon, and green onions. served with a side of ranch.
Puppies
a basket of 8 sweet onion hush puppies, served with butter.
Quart Shrimp
24 shrimp steamed in beer and sprinkled with Old Bay. Served with a side of our house-made cocktail sauce.
Tacos
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, blackened ahi tuna, diced tomatoes, cilantro, & a drizzle of cucumber wasabi sauce.
Brisket Tacos
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, brisket, fresh tomato, cilantro, & blue cheese crumbles.
Buffalo Catfish Tacos
Buffalo Oyster Tacos
Three softshell tacos with fried oysters, spicy chipotle sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, fresh tomato, cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, & avocado.
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
Three softshell tacos topped with fried shrimp, spicy chipotle sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, fresh tomato, cilantro, blue cheese crumbles, & avocado.
Catfish Tacos
Three softshell tacos with fried catfish, spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fresh tomato, & cilantro.
Clam Tacos
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fried clam strips, fresh tomato, & cilantro.
Fried Green Tomato Taco
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fried green tomato, bacon, & blackened shrimp. drizzled with ranch and topped with diced tomatoes & cilantro.
Nashville Tacos
Three softshell tacos with blue cheese slaw, Nashville hot chicken tenders, pickled onion, dill pickles, & cilantro.
Oyster Tacos
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fried oysters, fresh tomato, & cilantro.
Pork Tacos Old School
Three softshell tacos with pulled pork, chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fresh tomato, & cilantro.
Shrimp Tacos
Three softshell tacos with your choice of fried or blackened shrimp, spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, fresh tomato, & cilantro.
Tiki Chicken
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, blackened chicken and pineapples, sweet chili sauce, onion, & cilantro.
Tiki Pork
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, blackened pork and pineapples, sweet chili sauce, onion, & cilantro.
Tiki Shrimp
Three softshell tacos with spicy chipotle sauce, ranch slaw, shrimp, blackened pineapples, sweet chili sauce, onion, & cilantro.
Tiki Tuna
Dogs & Burgers
Big Boner
1/2 pound bacon wrapped beef hot dog, deep fried, topped with our hand-pulled pirk, Hog Sauce, coleslaw, & baby back ribs.
Bull Boner
1/2 pound bacon wrapped beef hot dog, deep fried, topped with our smoked brisket, Hog sauce, coleslaw & baby back ribs.
Bull Burger
1/2 pound fresh Angus cooked to order burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, smoked brisket, onion rings, coleslaw & Hog sauce. Served on a pretzel roll.
Bull Dog
Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried and topped with our smoked brisket, Hog sauce & coleslaw.
Byo Burger
1/2 pound angus beef cooked to order with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra. Served on a pretzel roll.
Byo Dog
Jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried with your choice of toppings. Some toppings may cost extra.
Chicago Dog
Hog Burger
1/2 pound Angus beef cooked to order. Signature burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, hand-pulled pork, onion rings, coleslaw, & BBQ Sauce served on a pretzel roll.
Hog Dog
Our most famous menu item! Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with our hand-pulled pork, Hog Sauce, & coleslaw.
Irish Dog
1/4 pound, bacon wrapped deep fried hotdog topped with corned beef, grilled onions, spicy mustard, cheddar cheese, & coleslaw.
Philly Dog
Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with cheesesteak, provolone cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & green peppers. Bun is topped with a garlic aioli.
Rueben Dog
Bacon wrapped jumbo beef hot dog, deep fried & topped with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & 1000 island dressing.
Patty Melt
Half pound angus burger, cooked to order. served on rye bread with swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and grilled onions,
Sides
Apples
Baked Beans
Butter Beans
Coleslaw
Corn Pudding
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Greens
Jersey Fries
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Puppies
Rice Pudding With Raisins
Scalloped Potatoes
Sm Caesar
Sm Chili Cheese Fries
Sm Field Green
Sm House Salad
Sm Loaded Tots
Spoon Bread
Squash Bake
Sweet Potato Fries
Tots
Waffle Fries
Wedge
Yams
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken
Spicy, tender house smoked chicken breast topped with provolone, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado& a side of creamy ranch.
Blackened Shrimp & Bacon Po Boy
Blackened shrimp and bacon with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, & house-made remoulade.
Brisket Sandwich
Our slow smoked brisket, sliced and stacked high with coleslaw on the side.
Buffalo Oyster Po Boy
Crispy hand-breaded local oysters dipped in our buffalo wing sauce with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle. house-made clue cheese dressing,& topped with blue cheese crumbles.
Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy hand-breaded jumbo shrimp dipped in our buffalo wing sauce with tomato, lettuce, dill pickles, house-made blue cheese dressing, & topped with blue cheese crumbles.
Catfish Po Boy
Crispy hand-breaded catfish filet with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & and our house-made tartar sauce.
Catfish Reuben
Our crispy hand-breaded catfish filet is sandwiched between two pieces of rye bread with swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, & coleslaw. Then we toast is on the grill to perfection.
Cheese Steak
Tender shaved Ribeye with provolone cheese, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo.
Clam Po Boy
Crispy hand-breaded fresh clam strips with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, & house-made tartar sauce.
Clam Roll
Buttery split top bun with an abundance of our fresh fried clam strips. served with a side of our homemade tartar sauce.
Clamwich
Crispy fried clam strips, served on a kaiser roll with tartar sauce, pickles, and coleslaw.
Cordon Hog
Our signature smoked pulled chicken with swiss cheese, bacon, & ham. Topped with a signature Dijon sauce, lettuce, & tomato.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Cuban
Slow cooked pork, thin sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles & Dijon mustard grilled together on garlic bread.
Fat Cat
Double-decker crispy fried catfish with American cheese, lettuce, dill pickles, & our house-made tartar sauce.
Fried Green Tomato Shrimp Po Boy
Blackened shrimp and bacon with lettuce, fried green tomatoes, dill pickles, & remoulade.
Fried Sh Po Boy
Crispy hand-breaded jumbo shrimp with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & house-made remoulade.
Hogshead Special
Hand-pulled pork TOPPED with coleslaw and baked beans.
Hot Cat
Crispy hand-breaded catfish filet dipped in our Nashville hot sauce with coleslaw, dill pickles, & our house-made tartar sauce.
Oyster Po Boy
Crispy hand-breaded local oysters with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, & house made remoulade.
Pork Chop Sandwich
Porkchop Reuben
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Slow smoked, hand-pulled & stacked high with coleslaw on the side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked, hand-pulled & stacked high with coleslaw on the side.
Reuben
Thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & Russian dressing grilled on rye bread.
Plates
Ahi Plate
Catfish Dinner
Two cornmeal crusted catfish fillets deep-fried to order. Served with tartar sauce and two sides.
Chicken Tenders
Five buttermilk tenders fried golden brown. served with honey mustard for dipping and two sides.
Clam Plate
A generous portion of our fresh clam strips, breaded and deep-fried. served with two sides.
Dinner Brisket
Our tender sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce.
Dinner Crabcake
Dinner Fried Shrimp
9 jumbo shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with our House-made remoulade and two sides. If you prefer, have them tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese or BBQ with a side of ranch.
Dinner Oysters
9 oysters fried to perfection. Served with our House-made remoulade sauce and two sides.
Dinner Porkchops
Dinner Pulled Chicken
Our smoked pulled chicken served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Dinner Pulled Pork
Our smoked pulled pork served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Full Rack Ribs
A full rack of our slow cooked, smoked baby back ribs. Served with two sides. Sauce of your choosing is served on the side.
Half Rack Ribs
A half rack of our baby back ribs served with two sides. Your choice of sauce served on the side.
Hog Sampler Brisket
Hog Sampler Chicken
A half rack of our baby back ribs with a half pound of our pulled chicken. served with two sides and your choice of sauce on the side.
Hog Sampler Pork
A half rack of baby back ribs and a half pound of our pulled pork. served with two sides and your choice of sauce on the side.
Lunch Brisket
Lunch Catfish
One cornmeal crusted catfish filet deep-fried to order. Served with house-made tartar sauce and two sides.
Lunch Crabcake
Lunch Fried Shrimp
6 jumbo shrimp, fried golden brown. Served with our House-made remoulade and two sides. If you prefer, have them tossed in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese, or BBQ sauce with a side of ranch.
Lunch Oysters
6 oysters fried to perfection. Served with our House-made remoulade sauce and two sides.
Lunch Porkchop
Lunch Pulled Chicken
Our smoked pulled chicken served with two sides and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Lunch Pulled Pork
Our smoked pulled pork served with two sides and your choice of BBQ on the side.
Side Sampler
Pick three of our homemade side dishes and enjoy.
Surf & Turf w/ Brisket
Surf & Turf W/ Ribs
A half rack of our baby back ribs with your choice of oysters, shrimp or catfish. Served with two sides, Remoulade and your choice of BBQ sauce served on the side.