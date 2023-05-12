Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hog Snappers

review star

No reviews yet

279 US Hwy 1

Tequesta, FL 33469

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fresh Catch

~ choose coconut or saffron rice ~ choose sauteed or stir-fry vegetables ~ choose fish & how to prepare it

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and coleslaw served with hand-cut fries

Gyoza

$6.95

(6) Steamed or Fried

APPS

APPETIZERS

Calamari

$14.95

parmesan-crusted calamari served with coleslaw, spicy remoulade, limes

Ceviche

$18.95

shrimp, calamari, clams & scallops served with tomato, avocado, mango, onions, cilantro, fresh limes, olive oil

Clams

$15.95

Corn on Break

$14.95
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$19.95

baked Crab Cake served on a bed of coleslaw and topped with corn, bacon, beurre blanc

Crab Dip Gratin

$21.95

crab, artichoke, hearts of palm, scallions, red onions, red peppers, provolone, parmesean gratinate with crostinis

Drums

$12.95

4 fried chicken legs with sides of blue cheese crumbles and dressing (bbq mild, medium, or sriracha hot)

Drunken Mussels

Drunken Mussels

$14.75

red bell peppers, lime, cilantro, jalapenos, tomato, corn, plantain, onions (sauteed in tequila broth)

Lobster & Tuna Tartar

$21.75

lobster, tuna, asparagus, spicy mayo, avocado, scallion, masago, kimchee, & eel sauce

Lobster Gnocchi Gratin

$24.95

potato gnocchi, lobster meat, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, parmesan cheese

Oyster Bombs

$12.95

3 baked oysters with spinach and house-made conch topping, beurre blanc, parmesan cheese

Sashimi App

Sashimi App

$17.95

8 pcs: tuna, salmon, escolar, wahoo

Seared Black Pepper Ahi Tuna

Seared Black Pepper Ahi Tuna

$14.75

avocado, daikon, radish, ponzu-heavenly sauce

Snapper 'Jala'

Snapper 'Jala'

$16.95

8 pcs snapper sashimi, lemon, jalapeño peppers, scallions, sriracha, ponzu sauce

Sushi Sampler

$13.95

5 pcs nigiri: tuna, salmon, wahoo, shrimp, escolar

Tuna Salsa

Tuna Salsa

$15.95

ahi tuna mixed with mango salsa, strawberries, avocado, scallion, masago, cucumber, kimchee, ponzu & sriracha sauce served with house-made wonton chips

U Gotta Try This

U Gotta Try This

$14.75

crispy plantain tostone topped with shredded beef, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, tomato, onions, cheese, corn, avocado aioli

SOUPS

Hearty 16oz Bowl

Bouillabaisse

$11.95

tomato broth with clams, mussels, fish, shrimp, onion

Chicken (Latin inspired)

$11.95

chicken broth with zucchini, yucca, corn, onions, plantains, avocado, carrots, chicken

Clam Chowder

$11.95

cream-based soup with clam strips, bacon, corn, and a sriracha zest

Colombian Seafood Gumbo

$11.95

red pepper veggie broth with rice, shrimp, mussels, clams, fish, chicken, & chorizo

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$14.95

tomato & snapper cream bisque, lobster meat

Stone Crab Chowder

$11.95

creamy tomato-based classic with stone crab and corn

Vegetable Conch

$11.95

fresh vegetable broth with conch, chopped zucchini, yellow squash, celery, carrots, small corn cob, yucca, & plantains

SALADS

Caesar

$10.95

romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Chopped

$10.95

leafy greens, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, squash, peanuts, cilantro, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese, ginger vinaigrette

Cuban Avocados

Cuban Avocados

$10.95

red onion, cilantro, roasted red peppers, vinegar, olive oil

Ice-b

$10.95

iceberg lettuce, bacon, croutons, red onions, cucumbers, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Key West Avocado

$10.95

iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, cilantro, avocados, white balsamic dressing

Melove

$10.95

leafy greens, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, tomatoes, coconut rice, avocado, olive oil

Small Caesar

$5.95

Small Key West

$5.95

Sofie

$10.95

spinach greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, endives, feta cheese, red onions, honey mustard dressing

SIDES

Broccoli

$5.95

Buttery Yucca

$7.95

Ciabatta Loaf

$2.95

Coconut Rice

$5.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Crispy Tofu

$8.95

Crostinis

$1.00

Edamame

$5.95

Salted

Fries

$5.95

Gyoza

$6.95

(6) Steamed or Fried

Lobster Mashed

$9.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Miso Soup

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Saffron Rice

$5.95

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Stir-fry Vegetables

$5.95

Sushi Brown Rice

$3.95

Sushi White Rice

$3.95

Sweet Fries

$6.95

Tostones

$4.95

Wonton Chips

$1.00

Yucca Fries

$5.95

LUNCH

Handhelds

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and coleslaw served with hand-cut fries

Crazy Cuban

$14.95

pork, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo served with tostones

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.95

snapper (or cod, seasonally) fried in beer batter served with hand-cut fries

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.75

mahi (seasonally substituted) with avocado, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, sour cream on soft tortilla

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$14.95

chicken in peanut sauce, peanuts, tofu, scallions, cabbage & stir-fry vegetables

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$29.95

lobster tossed with mayo, cucumber, celery, cilantro, seasoning, buttered roll served with hand-cut fries

Palm Beach Wrap

$14.95

grilled chicken, mixed leaf, avocado, mayo, tomato, onions, provolone, bacon served with hand-cut fries

Shack-Shack Platter

Shack-Shack Platter

$17.75

fried shrimp, conch fritters, clams, fish, squid, scallops, spicy remoulade, coleslaw, cocktail & tartar sauce

Snapper Sandwich

Snapper Sandwich

$16.95

fried snapper on ciabatta bread, coleslaw, limes, tartar sauce, spicy remoulade served with hand-cut fries

Steak & Shrimp

$15.95

churrasco, shrimp, ciabatta bread, lettuce, peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese served with hand-cut fries

Swordfish Sandwich

Swordfish Sandwich

$17.95

blackened swordfish on rosemary focaccia, over coleslaw, bacon, swiss, onion ring, U.K. sauce served with sweet potato fries

SUSHI

Poke

Traditional Poke

$17.95

ahi tuna or salmon, squid salad, avocado, cucumbers, edamame, red onion, tomato, sesame seeds, cilantro, scallions

Spicy Poke

$17.95

ahi tuna or salmon, spicy krab, shrimp, jalapenos, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, masago, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds

Sunrise Poke

$17.95

ahi tuna or salmon, sushi shrimp, krab, cucumber, avocado, strawberries, mango, masago, tamago, asparagus, seaweed salad, scallions

Traditional Sushi Rolls

"JB" Roll

$11.95

salmon, scallions, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Avocado Roll

$7.95

California Roll

$9.95

krab, cucumber, avocado, masago, rice inside out, sesame seeds

Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Dragon Roll

$17.95

crispy shrimp & asparagus ~ topped with salmon, avocado, sesame seeds, & eel sauce

Eel Roll

$9.95

sesame seeds & eel sauce

Hamachi & Scallion Roll

$9.95

Rainbow Roll

$17.95

krab, cucumber, cream cheese ~ topped with tuna, salmon, wahoo, escolar, avocado

Salmon Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.95

crispy shrimp, masago, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Krab Roll

$10.95

sesame seeds, rice inside out

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Tuna Roll

$9.95

Veggie Roll

$9.95

asparagus, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, rice inside out

Specialty Sushi Rolls

Baby Dynamite

$20.95

spicy wahoo, cucumber, asparagus, and avocado, all tempura-fried ~ topped with baked scallops, kimchee, & eel sauce

Bluewater Babes

$19.95

tuna, salmon, tamago, cream cheese ~ topped with krab meat, wasabi cream, & spicy mayo

Chef's Choice Roll

$24.95

Chef's choice!

Conch Volcano

$19.95

krab, avocado, cucumber, & masago ~ topped with baked conch, scallions, kimchee, eel sauce, & sesame seeds

Crazy Salmon Roll

$19.95

krab, avocado, cucumber masago, crispy shrimp ~ topped with salmon, krab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Salmon

$19.95

salmon, scallions, & cream cheese ~ topped with wasabi cream & eel sauce

Crunchy Tuna

$19.95

tuna, avocado, scallions ~ topped with wasabi cream & kimchee sauce

Fabulous

$19.95

tempura krab, cream cheese ~ topped with spicy tuna, krab, scallions, masago, eel sauce, tempura flakes, spicy mayo & house-made wonton chips

Hogfish Roll

$24.95

cooked hog fish or snapper, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro, jalapeños & asparagus ~ topped with masago, raw hog fish or snapper, beet-tempura flakes, spicy mayo

John Deer' Roll

$19.95

krab, cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, avocado, crispy shrimp ~ topped with spicy tuna, spinach tempura flakes, sriracha

Keep It PG Roll

$19.95

scallions & crispy shrimp ~ topped with sesame-seared tuna, avocado, scallions, sriracha

Kiki Spider

$19.95

soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, masago, & scallions ~ topped with eel sauce & sesame seeds

Lobster Volcano

$23.95

krab, avocado, & cucumber ~ topped with baked lobster meat, scallions, kimchee

Mia Lobster Roll

$24.95

crispy shrimp & masago ~ topped with lobster meat, avocado, scallions, wasabi cream, kimchee, spicy mayo

Naruto Maki Roll

$19.95

salmon, tuna, krab, and scallions wrapped in hand-peeled cucumber with ponzu sauce

Prime Tuna Roll

$19.95

eel, masago, crispy shrimp, scallions, cream cheese ~ topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Sonya Roll

$19.95

tuna, salmon, cream cheese ~ topped with avocado, served with a spicy conch salad

Spicy Kat Roll

$19.95

sushi shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber ~ topped with salmon, jalapeños, scallions, and cilantro with ponzu sauce & hot sesame chili oil

Sushi "Sub"

$19.95

panko-wrapped sushi roll split and topped with spicy tuna, spicy krab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Tequesta Roll

$19.95

asparagus, cream cheese, crispy shrimp ~ topped with mango, avocado, eel sauce, & coconut flakes

V.O.T. Roll

$19.95

asparagus, cucumber, cream cheese, crispy shrimp ~ topped with tuna, masago, scallions, tempura flakes, eel sauce, sriracha, sesame seeds

Wild Shelby

$19.95

tuna, spicy krab, crispy shrimp, asparagus, cucumber ~ topped with avocado, strawberries, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes

Sushi - Boats

Canoe

$59.00

42 pieces: 14 pcs of sashimi, 12 pcs of sushi, rainbow roll, shrimp tempura roll

Cruiser

$79.00

49 pieces: 18 pcs of sashimi, 15 pcs of sushi, dragon roll, tuna~cali roll

Titanic

$99.00

69 pieces: 35 pcs of sashimi, 18 pcs of sushi, crunchy tuna roll, tequesta roll

Sushi - Entrees

Sashimi Dinner

$28.75

18 pcs: tuna, salmon, escolar, snapper, amberjack (Hamachi)

Sushi Dinner

$27.95

9 pcs nigiri: 2 tuna, 2 escolar, 2 wahoo, 2 salmon, & 1 sushi shrimp, plus a crunchy tuna roll

Sushi & Sashimi Dinner

$27.95

9 Pcs. of Sashimi, 5 Pcs. of nigiri and a California Roll

Chirashi Dinner Bowl

$25.75

sashimi (4 tuna, 4 snapper, 4 salmon), avocado, tamago, krab, asparagus, and seaweed salad on bed of sushi rice

Sushi/Sashimi

Sushi (Nigiri)

2 pieces

Sashimi

3 pieces

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Cream, Heavenly, Ponzu, Sriracha, Kimchee, Chili Oil

Sushi Sauces

$ SPICY MAYO

$1.00

$ WASABI CREAM

$1.00

$ EEL SAUCE

$1.00

$ PONZU

$1.00

$ SIRACHA

$1.00

$ KIMCHEE

$1.00

ENTREES

Main - Sea

Ahi Tuna & Crunchy Roll

Ahi Tuna & Crunchy Roll

$29.95

seared sesame-crusted ahi tuna, stir-fry vegetables, crunchy tuna roll, & tomato-sesame wasabi sauce

BBQ Salmon

BBQ Salmon

$28.95

sautéed Atlantic salmon and BBQ sauce served with sautéed vegetables and choice of coco or saffron rice

Crab-Crusted Snapper

Crab-Crusted Snapper

$39.95

snapper filet on bed of lobster mashed potatoes, asparagus ~ topped with a baked crab cake & beurre blanc

Fresh Catch

~ choose coconut or saffron rice ~ choose sauteed or stir-fry vegetables ~ choose fish & how to prepare it

Lobster Cavatelli

$34.75

fresh cavatelli pasta, lobster meat, tomatoes, in a Napoletana tomato sauce

Paella

$34.95

lobster, squid, fish, scallops, shrimp, mussels/clams, chicken, chorizo, peas, roasted peppers, saffron rice

Tequesta Seafood "Feast"

$33.95

boiled snow crab legs and sautéed lobster, clams/mussels, fish, shrimp, scallops, squid, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob served in lemon butter broth

The "Bomb" Shrimp Linguini

The "Bomb" Shrimp Linguini

$26.75

sautéed shrimp, linguini pasta, grape tomatoes, garlic, champagne-tomato butter sauce

Whole Hogfish

$36.95Out of stock

hogfish (or snapper) fried, limes, key west avocado salad & choice of coconut rice or saffron rice

Main - Land

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

beer & cola-braised ribs and scallions served with coleslaw and hand-cut fries

Blackened Prime Ribeye Steak

$38.95

12 oz. blackened prime ribeye, mashed potatoes loaded with scallions, cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, and corn served with sautéed vegetables

Chicken Penne

$24.95

fresh penne tossed with blackened chicken, fresh tomatoes, peas, peanuts, parmesan

Churrasco

Churrasco

$27.95

8 oz. skirt steak over buttery yucca, cilantro, and red onions topped with garlic chimichurri and fresh limes

Filet Mignon

$39.95

8 oz. filet mignon with wasabi mashed potatoes, grilled onions, and asparagus, topped with a sweet and spicy au jus

PLANT

El Caliente Roll

$20.95

garbanzo beans with chili sauce, cucumbers, and red peppers ~ topped with avocado, sriracha spicy mayo, and crunchy chickpea

Florida Roll

$19.95

artichoke mixed with mayo, lemon juice cucumber ~ topped with avocado, hearts of palm, carrots, walnuts, and eel sauce

Veggie Naan

$14.95

asparagus, mushrooms, yellow squash, red onions, poblano, red peppers, spinach, broccoli on open-faced naan flatbread with goat cheese & parmesan

Ying Yang Roll

$22.95

black rice, cream cheese, cucumber, asparagus, tofu ~ topped with avocado, mango, strawberry, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds

Jupiter Roll

$21.95

tempura (sweet potato and carrots) cucumber, cream cheese, mango, avocado ~ topped with mango salsa, fried tofu, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, scallions, eel sauce

Sunset Poke Bowl

$17.95

tofu, grilled pineapple, sweet potatoes, grilled asparagus, avocados, seaweed salad, carrots, cucumber, and red onions

GLUTEN-FREE

GF

GF Tuna Salsa

$16.95

ahi tuna mixed with mango salsa, strawberries, avocado, scallion, masago, cucumber, kimchee, ponzu & sriracha sauce ~ served with house-made cucumber chips

GF Ceviche

$17.95

shrimp, calamari, clams, & scallops with tomato, avocado, mango, onions, cilantro, fresh lime, olive oil

Lettuce Wraps

$14.95

chicken, peanut sauce, peanuts, tofu, scallions, cabbage & stir-fry vegetables

GF Fish Tacos

$14.75

mahi with avocado, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, sour cream on corn tortilla

GF Crab Snapper

$37.95

snapper filet topped with baked crab meat, corn, bacon, and beurre blanc ~ served on a bed of coleslaw, lobster mash & asparagus

GF Fresh Catch

~ choose coconut or saffron rice ~ with seasonal vegetables (without farro) ~ choose fish & how to prepare it ~

KIDS

Mini Cheeseburger

$7.95

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Penne & Butter

$7.95

5 Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Skirt Steak

$10.00

Veggie Sushi Roll

$7.95

Sushi Donut

$12.00

Fish Fingers

$7.95

PB&J "Sushi Roll"

$7.95

with honey dip

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Drink

Kids Sides

$3.00

DESSERTS

Zert Roll

$11.95

oreo-crusted roll, filled with fresh strawberries and strawberry cream, beautifully topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and caramel sauce

White Chocolate Banana Pie

$7.95

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Churros

$7.95

with scoop of vanilla ice cream

Lava Cake

$7.95

Scoop of Vanilla Cream

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Latin-inspired seafood & sushi

Website

Location

279 US Hwy 1, Tequesta, FL 33469

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tequesta Table - 233 U.S. 1
orange starNo Reviews
233 U.S. 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Josco Garden - 157 n us highway 1
orange starNo Reviews
157 n us highway 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
The Jersey Diner
orange star4.4 • 645
716 US Highway 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
MoodVegan
orange starNo Reviews
235 South US Highway One Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
1548 US-1 - Lynora's- Jupiter
orange starNo Reviews
1548 US-1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Casa Cana - New - 377 Tequesta Drive
orange starNo Reviews
377 Tequesta Drive Jupiter, FL 33469
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tequesta

Palm Beach Ice Cream - Tequesta
orange starNo Reviews
239 S US Hwy 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
orange star4.6 • 3,838
3755 Military Trail Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
orange star4.6 • 2,169
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,707
1510 N US HWY 1 Jupiter, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - Jupiter - Jupiter
orange star4.3 • 1,243
4050 U.S. Highway 1 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
The Jersey Diner
orange star4.4 • 645
716 US Highway 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tequesta
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston