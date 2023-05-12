Hog Snappers
279 US Hwy 1
Tequesta, FL 33469
APPS
APPETIZERS
Calamari
parmesan-crusted calamari served with coleslaw, spicy remoulade, limes
Ceviche
shrimp, calamari, clams & scallops served with tomato, avocado, mango, onions, cilantro, fresh limes, olive oil
Clams
Corn on Break
Crab Cake
baked Crab Cake served on a bed of coleslaw and topped with corn, bacon, beurre blanc
Crab Dip Gratin
crab, artichoke, hearts of palm, scallions, red onions, red peppers, provolone, parmesean gratinate with crostinis
Drums
4 fried chicken legs with sides of blue cheese crumbles and dressing (bbq mild, medium, or sriracha hot)
Drunken Mussels
red bell peppers, lime, cilantro, jalapenos, tomato, corn, plantain, onions (sauteed in tequila broth)
Lobster & Tuna Tartar
lobster, tuna, asparagus, spicy mayo, avocado, scallion, masago, kimchee, & eel sauce
Lobster Gnocchi Gratin
potato gnocchi, lobster meat, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, parmesan cheese
Oyster Bombs
3 baked oysters with spinach and house-made conch topping, beurre blanc, parmesan cheese
Sashimi App
8 pcs: tuna, salmon, escolar, wahoo
Seared Black Pepper Ahi Tuna
avocado, daikon, radish, ponzu-heavenly sauce
Snapper 'Jala'
8 pcs snapper sashimi, lemon, jalapeño peppers, scallions, sriracha, ponzu sauce
Sushi Sampler
5 pcs nigiri: tuna, salmon, wahoo, shrimp, escolar
Tuna Salsa
ahi tuna mixed with mango salsa, strawberries, avocado, scallion, masago, cucumber, kimchee, ponzu & sriracha sauce served with house-made wonton chips
U Gotta Try This
crispy plantain tostone topped with shredded beef, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, tomato, onions, cheese, corn, avocado aioli
SOUPS
Hearty 16oz Bowl
Bouillabaisse
tomato broth with clams, mussels, fish, shrimp, onion
Chicken (Latin inspired)
chicken broth with zucchini, yucca, corn, onions, plantains, avocado, carrots, chicken
Clam Chowder
cream-based soup with clam strips, bacon, corn, and a sriracha zest
Colombian Seafood Gumbo
red pepper veggie broth with rice, shrimp, mussels, clams, fish, chicken, & chorizo
Lobster Bisque
tomato & snapper cream bisque, lobster meat
Stone Crab Chowder
creamy tomato-based classic with stone crab and corn
Vegetable Conch
fresh vegetable broth with conch, chopped zucchini, yellow squash, celery, carrots, small corn cob, yucca, & plantains
SALADS
Caesar
romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Chopped
leafy greens, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, squash, peanuts, cilantro, red onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese, ginger vinaigrette
Cuban Avocados
red onion, cilantro, roasted red peppers, vinegar, olive oil
Ice-b
iceberg lettuce, bacon, croutons, red onions, cucumbers, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and blue cheese dressing
Key West Avocado
iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, cilantro, avocados, white balsamic dressing
Melove
leafy greens, roasted corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, tomatoes, coconut rice, avocado, olive oil
Small Caesar
Small Key West
Sofie
spinach greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, endives, feta cheese, red onions, honey mustard dressing
SIDES
Broccoli
Buttery Yucca
Ciabatta Loaf
Coconut Rice
Coleslaw
Crispy Tofu
Crostinis
Edamame
Salted
Fries
Gyoza
(6) Steamed or Fried
Lobster Mashed
Mashed Potatoes
Miso Soup
Onion Rings
Saffron Rice
Sauteed Vegetables
Seaweed Salad
Stir-fry Vegetables
Sushi Brown Rice
Sushi White Rice
Sweet Fries
Tostones
Wonton Chips
Yucca Fries
LUNCH
Handhelds
Bacon Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and coleslaw served with hand-cut fries
Crazy Cuban
pork, ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo served with tostones
Fish & Chips
snapper (or cod, seasonally) fried in beer batter served with hand-cut fries
Fish Tacos
mahi (seasonally substituted) with avocado, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, sour cream on soft tortilla
Lettuce Wraps
chicken in peanut sauce, peanuts, tofu, scallions, cabbage & stir-fry vegetables
Lobster Roll
lobster tossed with mayo, cucumber, celery, cilantro, seasoning, buttered roll served with hand-cut fries
Palm Beach Wrap
grilled chicken, mixed leaf, avocado, mayo, tomato, onions, provolone, bacon served with hand-cut fries
Shack-Shack Platter
fried shrimp, conch fritters, clams, fish, squid, scallops, spicy remoulade, coleslaw, cocktail & tartar sauce
Snapper Sandwich
fried snapper on ciabatta bread, coleslaw, limes, tartar sauce, spicy remoulade served with hand-cut fries
Steak & Shrimp
churrasco, shrimp, ciabatta bread, lettuce, peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese served with hand-cut fries
Swordfish Sandwich
blackened swordfish on rosemary focaccia, over coleslaw, bacon, swiss, onion ring, U.K. sauce served with sweet potato fries
SUSHI
Poke
Traditional Poke
ahi tuna or salmon, squid salad, avocado, cucumbers, edamame, red onion, tomato, sesame seeds, cilantro, scallions
Spicy Poke
ahi tuna or salmon, spicy krab, shrimp, jalapenos, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, masago, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds
Sunrise Poke
ahi tuna or salmon, sushi shrimp, krab, cucumber, avocado, strawberries, mango, masago, tamago, asparagus, seaweed salad, scallions
Traditional Sushi Rolls
"JB" Roll
salmon, scallions, cream cheese, sesame seeds
Avocado Roll
California Roll
krab, cucumber, avocado, masago, rice inside out, sesame seeds
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
crispy shrimp & asparagus ~ topped with salmon, avocado, sesame seeds, & eel sauce
Eel Roll
sesame seeds & eel sauce
Hamachi & Scallion Roll
Rainbow Roll
krab, cucumber, cream cheese ~ topped with tuna, salmon, wahoo, escolar, avocado
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
crispy shrimp, masago, avocado, eel sauce
Spicy Krab Roll
sesame seeds, rice inside out
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
asparagus, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, rice inside out
Specialty Sushi Rolls
Baby Dynamite
spicy wahoo, cucumber, asparagus, and avocado, all tempura-fried ~ topped with baked scallops, kimchee, & eel sauce
Bluewater Babes
tuna, salmon, tamago, cream cheese ~ topped with krab meat, wasabi cream, & spicy mayo
Chef's Choice Roll
Chef's choice!
Conch Volcano
krab, avocado, cucumber, & masago ~ topped with baked conch, scallions, kimchee, eel sauce, & sesame seeds
Crazy Salmon Roll
krab, avocado, cucumber masago, crispy shrimp ~ topped with salmon, krab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Crunchy Salmon
salmon, scallions, & cream cheese ~ topped with wasabi cream & eel sauce
Crunchy Tuna
tuna, avocado, scallions ~ topped with wasabi cream & kimchee sauce
Fabulous
tempura krab, cream cheese ~ topped with spicy tuna, krab, scallions, masago, eel sauce, tempura flakes, spicy mayo & house-made wonton chips
Hogfish Roll
cooked hog fish or snapper, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro, jalapeños & asparagus ~ topped with masago, raw hog fish or snapper, beet-tempura flakes, spicy mayo
John Deer' Roll
krab, cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, avocado, crispy shrimp ~ topped with spicy tuna, spinach tempura flakes, sriracha
Keep It PG Roll
scallions & crispy shrimp ~ topped with sesame-seared tuna, avocado, scallions, sriracha
Kiki Spider
soft shell crab, asparagus, avocado, masago, & scallions ~ topped with eel sauce & sesame seeds
Lobster Volcano
krab, avocado, & cucumber ~ topped with baked lobster meat, scallions, kimchee
Mia Lobster Roll
crispy shrimp & masago ~ topped with lobster meat, avocado, scallions, wasabi cream, kimchee, spicy mayo
Naruto Maki Roll
salmon, tuna, krab, and scallions wrapped in hand-peeled cucumber with ponzu sauce
Prime Tuna Roll
eel, masago, crispy shrimp, scallions, cream cheese ~ topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Sonya Roll
tuna, salmon, cream cheese ~ topped with avocado, served with a spicy conch salad
Spicy Kat Roll
sushi shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber ~ topped with salmon, jalapeños, scallions, and cilantro with ponzu sauce & hot sesame chili oil
Sushi "Sub"
panko-wrapped sushi roll split and topped with spicy tuna, spicy krab, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Tequesta Roll
asparagus, cream cheese, crispy shrimp ~ topped with mango, avocado, eel sauce, & coconut flakes
V.O.T. Roll
asparagus, cucumber, cream cheese, crispy shrimp ~ topped with tuna, masago, scallions, tempura flakes, eel sauce, sriracha, sesame seeds
Wild Shelby
tuna, spicy krab, crispy shrimp, asparagus, cucumber ~ topped with avocado, strawberries, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes
Sushi - Boats
Sushi - Entrees
Sashimi Dinner
18 pcs: tuna, salmon, escolar, snapper, amberjack (Hamachi)
Sushi Dinner
9 pcs nigiri: 2 tuna, 2 escolar, 2 wahoo, 2 salmon, & 1 sushi shrimp, plus a crunchy tuna roll
Sushi & Sashimi Dinner
9 Pcs. of Sashimi, 5 Pcs. of nigiri and a California Roll
Chirashi Dinner Bowl
sashimi (4 tuna, 4 snapper, 4 salmon), avocado, tamago, krab, asparagus, and seaweed salad on bed of sushi rice
Sushi/Sashimi
Sushi Sauces
ENTREES
Main - Sea
Ahi Tuna & Crunchy Roll
seared sesame-crusted ahi tuna, stir-fry vegetables, crunchy tuna roll, & tomato-sesame wasabi sauce
BBQ Salmon
sautéed Atlantic salmon and BBQ sauce served with sautéed vegetables and choice of coco or saffron rice
Crab-Crusted Snapper
snapper filet on bed of lobster mashed potatoes, asparagus ~ topped with a baked crab cake & beurre blanc
Fresh Catch
~ choose coconut or saffron rice ~ choose sauteed or stir-fry vegetables ~ choose fish & how to prepare it
Lobster Cavatelli
fresh cavatelli pasta, lobster meat, tomatoes, in a Napoletana tomato sauce
Paella
lobster, squid, fish, scallops, shrimp, mussels/clams, chicken, chorizo, peas, roasted peppers, saffron rice
Tequesta Seafood "Feast"
boiled snow crab legs and sautéed lobster, clams/mussels, fish, shrimp, scallops, squid, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob served in lemon butter broth
The "Bomb" Shrimp Linguini
sautéed shrimp, linguini pasta, grape tomatoes, garlic, champagne-tomato butter sauce
Whole Hogfish
hogfish (or snapper) fried, limes, key west avocado salad & choice of coconut rice or saffron rice
Main - Land
BBQ Ribs
beer & cola-braised ribs and scallions served with coleslaw and hand-cut fries
Blackened Prime Ribeye Steak
12 oz. blackened prime ribeye, mashed potatoes loaded with scallions, cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, and corn served with sautéed vegetables
Chicken Penne
fresh penne tossed with blackened chicken, fresh tomatoes, peas, peanuts, parmesan
Churrasco
8 oz. skirt steak over buttery yucca, cilantro, and red onions topped with garlic chimichurri and fresh limes
Filet Mignon
8 oz. filet mignon with wasabi mashed potatoes, grilled onions, and asparagus, topped with a sweet and spicy au jus
PLANT
El Caliente Roll
garbanzo beans with chili sauce, cucumbers, and red peppers ~ topped with avocado, sriracha spicy mayo, and crunchy chickpea
Florida Roll
artichoke mixed with mayo, lemon juice cucumber ~ topped with avocado, hearts of palm, carrots, walnuts, and eel sauce
Veggie Naan
asparagus, mushrooms, yellow squash, red onions, poblano, red peppers, spinach, broccoli on open-faced naan flatbread with goat cheese & parmesan
Ying Yang Roll
black rice, cream cheese, cucumber, asparagus, tofu ~ topped with avocado, mango, strawberry, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds
Jupiter Roll
tempura (sweet potato and carrots) cucumber, cream cheese, mango, avocado ~ topped with mango salsa, fried tofu, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, scallions, eel sauce
Sunset Poke Bowl
tofu, grilled pineapple, sweet potatoes, grilled asparagus, avocados, seaweed salad, carrots, cucumber, and red onions
GLUTEN-FREE
GF
GF Tuna Salsa
ahi tuna mixed with mango salsa, strawberries, avocado, scallion, masago, cucumber, kimchee, ponzu & sriracha sauce ~ served with house-made cucumber chips
GF Ceviche
shrimp, calamari, clams, & scallops with tomato, avocado, mango, onions, cilantro, fresh lime, olive oil
Lettuce Wraps
chicken, peanut sauce, peanuts, tofu, scallions, cabbage & stir-fry vegetables
GF Fish Tacos
mahi with avocado, jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, sour cream on corn tortilla
GF Crab Snapper
snapper filet topped with baked crab meat, corn, bacon, and beurre blanc ~ served on a bed of coleslaw, lobster mash & asparagus
GF Fresh Catch
~ choose coconut or saffron rice ~ with seasonal vegetables (without farro) ~ choose fish & how to prepare it ~
DESSERTS
Zert Roll
oreo-crusted roll, filled with fresh strawberries and strawberry cream, beautifully topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and caramel sauce
White Chocolate Banana Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Key Lime Pie
Churros
with scoop of vanilla ice cream
Lava Cake
Scoop of Vanilla Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Latin-inspired seafood & sushi
279 US Hwy 1, Tequesta, FL 33469