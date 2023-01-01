Home of Greek Yogurt 21 East Street

Restaurant info

We were born and raised in Xanthi, a small town in Northern Greece. Our fondest childhood memories involved our beloved grandfather’s farm. Always surrounded by all kinds of farm animals, we learned about the importance of sustainable and ethical farming from a very young age. We will always cherish the farm’s simple yet beautiful life, and of course the pure flavors that came from our home’s kitchen. That’s where our love for the authentic Greek yogurt, created with the freshest ingredients began to grow. After many years of experience in the Hospitality & Food Industry in Greece and in Europe we, Dorotheos, Alexandros, Victoria & Glenn, decided to spread our love for Greek Yogurt in the US! And that’s exactly what we tried to portray in our “Home of Greek Yogurt”! We can’t wait for you to visit us and enjoy the creative, mouth-watering and nutritious menu suggestions! Welcome to our Home