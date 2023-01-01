Main picView gallery

Home of Greek Yogurt 21 East Street

21 East Street

North Attleborough, MA 02760

SMOOTHIES

Mango Passion - 16oz

$8.99

Mango, Peach, Raspberry & Oat Milk

Peach Berry - 16oz

$8.99

Peach, Raspberry, Blueberry, Orange Juice & Oat Milk

Tropical - 16oz

$8.99

Mango, Pineapple, Banana & Orange Juice

Strawberry Banana - 16oz

$8.99

Strawberry, Banana, Oat Milk & Greek Yogurt

Strawberry Cacao - 16oz

$8.99

Strawberry, Cacao, Organic Chocolate Protein & Oat Milk

Green Power - 16oz

$8.99

Spinach, Mango, Peach, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Chia Seeds & Oat Milk

Blueberry Banana PB - 16oz

$8.99

Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Spinach & Oat Milk

Peanut Butter Jelly - 16oz

$8.99

Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana, Peanut Butter & Oat Milk

Protein Power PB - 16oz

$8.99

Banana, Peanut Butter, Organic Chocolate Protein & Oat Milk

Cherry Banana - 16oz

$8.99

Banana, Cherry & Oat Milk

JUICES

Green - 16oz

$9.99

Celery, Spinach, Kale, Green Apple, Cucumber, Lemon

Red - 16oz

$9.99

Green Apple, Carrot, Orange, Lemon & Beets

Detox - 16oz

$9.99

Celery, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon

Everything - 16oz

$9.99

Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Carrot, Orange, Apple & Lemon

Watermelon & Basil - 16oz

$9.99

Fresh Watermelon & Basil Juice

Celery Juice - 16oz

$9.99

Fresh Celery Juice

Orange Juice - 16oz

$9.99

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

WELLNESS SHOTS

Wake-Up Shot - 2oz

$2.49

Fresh Ginger, Lemon, Fresh Turmeric & Black Pepper

Spicy Shot - 2oz

$2.49

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Philosophy Shot - 2oz

$2.49

Orange, Turmeric & Lemon

Wheatgrass Shot - 2oz

$4.99

Super Detox Wheatgrass Shot

COFFEES

Organic Filtered Coffee

$2.99+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.99+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.49+

Espresso

$2.99+

Americano

$2.99+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Freddo Cappuccino - 16oz

$4.99

Latte

$3.99+

Greek Coffee

$2.99+

SPECIALTY COFFEES

Dark Chocolate Pistachio

$4.99+

Pumpkin Spice Truffle

$4.99+

Dulce De Leche

$4.99+

Caramel Honey

$4.99+

Coconut Almond Mocha

$4.99+

Very Vanilla

$4.99+

Hazelnut

$4.99+

Lavender

$4.99+

Iced Maple Cocoa

$4.99+

Iced Salted Caramel

$4.99+

Iced Mocha Mint

$4.99+

TEAS

Organic Tea Bags "Traditional Medicinals" - 16oz

$3.49

Iced Green Tea

$3.29+

Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Chai Latte

$3.49+

SALADS

Greek Salad

$9.99

Greek Yogurt, Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Feta, Banana, Peppers, Capers, Oregano, EVOO & Vinegar

Avocado Salad

$11.99

Greek Yogurt, Greens, Avocado, Pickle Cabbage, Radishes, Onion, Sweet Pecan, Chia Seeds, Lemon Vinaigrette & Spritz of EVOO

Chicken Salad

Chicken or Chickpea Salad (Vegan Option), Greek Yogurt, Greens, Onions, Celery, Chia Seeds, Signature Salad Topping*, EVOO & Balsamic Glaze *Signature Topping: Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Pepitas, Walnuts, Sesame Sticks

Red Power Salad

$9.99

Greens, Sweet potato, Black Bean, Beet Salad, Pickle Cabbage, Chia Seed, Lemon Vinaigrette & Spritz of EVOO

Sweet Salad

$11.99

Greek Yogurt, Greens, Brussel Sprouts (shaved), Sweet Potato, Sweet Pecans, Green Apple, Chia Seeds, Balsamic Glaze, Red Vinegar & Spritz of EVOO

Green Lentil Salad

$9.99

Greens, Lentil Salad, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Red Vinegar & Spritz of EVOO

Tuna Salad

Greens, Tuna or Chickpea Salad (Vegan Option), Chickpeas, Black Bean, Parsley, Signature Salad Topping*, Balsamic Glaze & Spritz of EVOO *Signature Topping: Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Pepitas, Walnuts, Sesame Sticks

Potato & Egg Salad

$10.99

Greens, Potato Salad, Scallions, Tomato, Almond, Lemon Vinaigrette & Spritz of EVOO

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$10.99

Watermelon, Tomato, Walnuts, Feta, Basil, Balsamic Glaze & Spritz of EVOO

Salmon Salad

$13.99

Smoked Salmon, Greens, Egg, Caper, Onion, Scallion, Radishes, Chia Seeds, Lemon Vinaigrette & Spritz of EVOO

SANDWICHES & TOASTS

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

Salmon Toast

$12.99

Egg Toast

$9.99

Tuna Sandwich

SWEET TOASTS

Peanut Butter & Banana Toast

$8.99

Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey Drizzle

Berry Blast Toast

$8.99

Greek Yogurt Spread, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Honey Drizzle & Shredded Coconut

Apple & Honey Toast

$8.99

Greek Yogurt Spread, Apple, Sliced Almonds, Cinnamon & Honey Drizzle

YOGURT CUPS

Greek Yogurt Cup

$7.99

Greek Yogurt, Walnuts, Honey & Cinnamon

Peanut Butter Yogurt Cup

$7.99

Greek Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips, Honey Drizzle & Cinnamon

Berry Yogurt Cup

$7.99

Greek Yogurt, Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Honey Drizzle & Shredded Coconut

FROZEN YOGURT BAR

Frozen Yogurt Bar

$5.99+

PASTRIES

Large Curved Croissant

$3.49

Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Croissant

$4.29

Almond Filled Croissant

$3.99

Raspberry Crown

$3.69

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.99

Apple Crown

$3.69

Maple Pecan Plait

$3.69

Lemon Creme Fan

$3.69

Dulce De Leche Fan

$3.69

Muffins

Cookies

Vegan Brownie

$3.99

Blueberry Cake

$3.99

GRAB & GO

Greek Yogurt

$5.99+

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chickpea Salad (Vegan Option)

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Potato Salad

$7.99

Beet Salad

$7.99

Lentil Salad

$6.99

Quinoa Salad

$7.99

BEVERAGES

Greek Mineral Water 16.9 fl oz - ZAGORI

$1.69

Everybody Water 16.9 fl oz - The Love Water

$2.99

Greek Sparkling Water 8.45 fl oz - SOUROTI

$2.29

Greek Sparkling Water with Lemon 16.9 fl oz - ZAGORI

$2.99

Honey with Lemon Greek Mountain Iced Tea 16.9 - TUVUNU

$3.99

Masticha Sparkling Drink 11 fl oz - MASTIH2O

$3.99

PRODUCTS

Pasteli Sesame Snack 2.1 oz - Kalamata

$3.99

Halva Vanilla 14.1 oz - Macedonian

$9.99

Greek Honey 16 oz - Monastiri

$18.99

Honig Honey 14 oz - Orino In Amphora Jar

$14.99

EVOO 25.36 FL OZ - Eleofillo Mina's

$14.99

EVOO 16.9 FL OZ - Mr Papou's

$12.99

Fig Homemade Marmalade 21.8 oz - Attica

$12.99

Balsamic Vinegar with Fig 8.5 fl oz - Papadim's

$6.99

Balsamic Vinegar 8.5 fl oz - Papadim's

$6.99

Balsamic Cream with Fig 8.5 fl oz - Papadim's

$6.99

Balsamic Cream 8.5 fl oz - Papadim's

$6.99

Greek Oregano Bunches 0.88 oz - Myrovolos Organics

$3.99

Greek Mountain Tea Bunches 0.88 oz - Myrovolos Organics

$3.99
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
We were born and raised in Xanthi, a small town in Northern Greece. Our fondest childhood memories involved our beloved grandfather’s farm. Always surrounded by all kinds of farm animals, we learned about the importance of sustainable and ethical farming from a very young age. We will always cherish the farm’s simple yet beautiful life, and of course the pure flavors that came from our home’s kitchen. That’s where our love for the authentic Greek yogurt, created with the freshest ingredients began to grow.   After many years of experience in the Hospitality & Food Industry in Greece and in Europe we, Dorotheos, Alexandros, Victoria & Glenn, decided to spread our love for Greek Yogurt in the US!   And that’s exactly what we tried to portray in our “Home of Greek Yogurt”!   We can’t wait for you to visit us and enjoy the creative, mouth-watering and nutritious menu suggestions!   Welcome to our Home

21 East Street, North Attleborough, MA 02760

Main pic

