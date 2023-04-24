Restaurant info

Hohl is a cafe based in Toano, Virginia, offering freshly prepared meals for both dine in and takeaway. We place a strong emphasis and having people gather around the table. We also value community and playing our part in sustaining that. Our setting is casual, but we do offer table service as well as order and pay at the counter for convenience. We offer modern, fresh and nourishing meals, salads, sandwiches and other specialty items as well as in house baked goods. We produce all our recipes in house with fresh and as local as possible ingredients. We love coffee... and value providing a specialty coffee experience! With that..we cannot wait to see you soon!

