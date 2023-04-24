Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hohl

7961 Richmond Rd

Toano, VA 23168

Breakfast

1 Slice Toast

$3.50

2 Slice Toast

$5.50

Avocado Toast

$9.50

House Toasted Muesli

$9.00

Kids Avocado Toast

$6.50

Kids Waffle

$8.50

Oatmeal

$9.50

Scrambled Eggs

$9.00

Waffle

$14.90

XANDEGGS

$11.50

Caramelized garlic, dice mushrooms chili, finished w/ freshly grated Grana Padano (parmesan) on sourdough toast or a little side hustle of greens

Lunch

Grits & 'Shrooms

Grits & 'Shrooms

$14.50

Grits with a light creamy base, onions, garlic, parmesan cheese, roasted cremini & shitake mushrooms (thyme & garlic), butter fried capers and parsley Add Shrimp for $6.50 (7 No.16-20 Shrimps)

'Boxing Day' Roasted Lamb Sandwich

'Boxing Day' Roasted Lamb Sandwich

$11.90

Soup

$12.90Out of stock

Squash Plate

$14.90

Umami Bowl

$14.90

Veg Sandwich

$11.90

Cakes

Small Salted Caramel Cake

$29.00

Whole Banana Date Loaf

$29.00

Whole Salted Caramel Cake

$62.00

T/A Cold Bevs

T/A Cold Brew

$4.00

T/A Iced  Hohl Fog

$6.00

T/A Iced Chai Late

$5.50

T/A Iced Coffee

$5.50

T/A Iced Latte

$5.50

T/A Iced Long Black

$3.00

T/A Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

T/A Iced Mocha

$6.00

T/A INDV Sparkling Water

$2.00

T/A Kids MOOCA Iced Choc

$2.50

T/A Blueberry Soda

$5.00

T/A Water

T/A Hot Bevs

T/A Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane Tea

$5.50

T/A Earl Grey Tea

$5.50

T/A English Breakfast Tea

$5.50

T/A Espresso

$3.00

T/A Golden Ginger Turmeric Tea

$5.50

T/A Jasmine Tea

$5.50

T/A Long Black

$3.00

T/A Lrg Batch Brew

$4.00

T/A Lrg Cappuccino 

$4.50

T/A Lrg Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

T/A Lrg Flatwhite

$4.50

T/A Lrg Hohl Fog

$6.00

T/A Lrg Hot Chocolate

$4.75

T/A Lrg Latte

$4.75

T/A lrg Long Black

$4.20

T/A Lrg Mocha

$5.50

T/A Matcha Latte

$5.50

T/A Organic Matcha Green Tea

$5.50

T/A Peppermint Tea

$5.50

T/A Piccolo

$3.50

T/A Rooibos Tea

$5.50

T/A Sml Batch Brew

$3.25

T/A Sml Cappuccino

$3.75

T/A Sml Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

T/A Sml Flatwhite

$3.75

T/A Sml Hohl Fog

$5.00

T/A Sml Hot Chocolate

$4.00

T/A Sml Latte

$4.00

T/A Sml Mocha

$4.75

T/A Vanilla Almond Rooibos Tea

$5.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Hohl is a cafe based in Toano, Virginia, offering freshly prepared meals for both dine in and takeaway. We place a strong emphasis and having people gather around the table. We also value community and playing our part in sustaining that. Our setting is casual, but we do offer table service as well as order and pay at the counter for convenience. We offer modern, fresh and nourishing meals, salads, sandwiches and other specialty items as well as in house baked goods. We produce all our recipes in house with fresh and as local as possible ingredients. We love coffee... and value providing a specialty coffee experience! With that..we cannot wait to see you soon!

7961 Richmond Rd, Toano, VA 23168

