Bars & Lounges
American
House of Henry
781 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Bay County's ONLY Irish Pub!!
Location
461 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Panama City Beach FL
4.4 • 754
11226 Hutchison Blvd Panama City Beach, FL 32407
View restaurant
Whiskey's Saloon - 17190 Front Beach Road
No Reviews
17190 Front Beach Road Panama City Beach, FL 32413
View restaurant