- Home
- /
- Saint Louis
- /
- Indian
- /
- House of India
House of India
No reviews yet
8501 DELMAR BLVD.
ST. LOUIS, MO 63124
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
LUNCH BOX
APPETIZERS *
2 Samosas
White flour patties stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas
Chane Ki Chat
Chickpeas, potatoes, chopped cucumber and onions in yogurt, mint and tamarind chutney
Chicken Pakora
Delicately spiced boneless chicken breast fritters
Combination Appetizer
Combination of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, paneer pakora, onion bhajia, chicken pakora and seekh kabab
Onion Bhajia
Rings of onions in chick pea batter and fried
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese in chickpea batter and fried
Vegetable Appetizer
Combination of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, onion bhajia and paneer pakora
Vegetable Pakora
Chopped spinach, cauliflower, onion, potato in chickpea batter and fried
SOUP/SALADS *
CONDIMENTS *
TANDOORI *
Boti Kabab
Tender morsels of lamb marinated with our special recipe and broiled over charcoal in tandoor
Chicken Ginger Kabab
Tender cubes of chicken breast marinated with ginger, yogurt, herbs and spices, grilled in tandoor
Chicken Tandoori
Chicken marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices grilled over charcoal in tandoor
Chicken Tikka
Cubes of boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices, roasted in tandoor
Mixed Grill
Combination of chicken, lamb and prawns from the tandoor
Prawn Kabab
Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt, ginger, paprika, herbs, broiled to perfection in the clay oven
Seekh Kabab
Ground lamb with finely chopped onions, herbs and spices roasted on skewers in tandoor
INDIAN BREADS *
Alu Parantha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes
Chicken Nan
White flour bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast
Garlic Nan
White flour bread with a garlic touch
Kashmiri Nan
White flour stuffed with cashews, almonds, cherries and raisins
Nan
A traditional white flour bread
Onion Nan
White bread with mildly spiced onion filling
Paneer Nan
Nan stuffed with homemade cheese and onions
Paneer Parantha
Whole bread stuffed with homemade cheese and onions
Parantha
Layered whole wheat bread topped with melted butter
Bhatura
Whole wheat deep fried light fluffy bread
Roti
Plain whole wheat bread
RICE SPECIALTIES *
Chicken Biryani
A mughlai dish prepared with boneless chicken, basmati rice, nuts and raisins
House of India Nawabi Biryani
Basmati rice sautéed together with shrimp,lamb, chicken and vegetables in a delicate blend of spices and nuts
Lamb Biryani
A mughlai dish cooked with lamb, basmati rice, nuts and raisins
Rice pulao
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice sautéed with curried shrimp, nuts and raisins
Vegetable Biryani
Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables and nuts
SEAFOOD *
Fish Curry
Cod fish cooked in curry sauce and mild spices
Fish Vindaloo
Cod fish and potatoes cooked in hot and tangy curry sauce
Goa Fish
Cod fish prepared in a exotic combination of creamy tomato onion sauce and spice
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in a curry sauce
Shrimp Do Piaza
Shrimp cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes ginger and spices
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp in a creamy onion sauce with nuts and spices
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp prepared in creamy seasoned spinach
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Marinated shrimp roasted in tandoor prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp and potatoes cooked in a hot, tangy curry sauce. (Super-hot dish)
CHICKEN DELIGHTS *
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken cooked in a creamy onion sauce with nuts and spices
Chicken Krahi
Chicken cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes ginger and spices (Recommended)
Chicken Makhni
Boneless chicken tandoori cooked in creamy tomato onion sauce and spices
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken prepared in creamy seasoned spinach
Chicken Sabzi
Boneless chicken cooked with garden fresh vegetables in mild spices
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices (Simply fantastic)
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken and potatoes in a hot, tangy curry sauce. (Super-hot dish)
LAMB SPECIALITIES *
Boti Kabab Masala
Boti kabab prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices
Lamb Curry
Lamb cooked in a flavorful curry sauce
Lamb Dal
Cubes of lamb and lentils prepared with fresh tomatoes and spices
Lamb Korma
Tender cubes of lamb cooked in a creamy onion sauce with nuts and spices
Lamb Krahi
Lamb cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes ginger and spices.
Lamb Saag
A delicacy of lamb and creamed spinach in spices.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potatoes cooked in hot and tangy curry sauce. (Super-hot dish)
Rogan Josh
Lean lamb cubes cooked in yogurt and curry sauce.
VEGETARIAN DISHES *
Alu Curry
Potatoes cooked in curry sauce with mild spices.
Alu Gobi
Stir fried cauliflower and potatoes steamed with onions, fresh tomatoes and spices.
Alu Matar
Green peas and potatoes cooked in curry sauce with mild spices.
Alu Palak
Baingan Bharta
Eggplant roasted in clay oven, mashed, lightly creamed and sautéed in fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, ginger and mild spices.
Bhindi Masala
Diced baby okra sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and herbs.
Chana Alu
Chick peas and potatoes cooked in curry sauce with fresh tomatoes and onions.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas steamed with fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and spices.
Chana Palak
Chick peas and spinach cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and freshly ground spices.
Dal Makhni
Lentils with freshly ground spices sautéed in butter, onions, and fresh tomatoes.
Dal Tadka
Kari Pakora
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls with homemade cheese in a creamy tomato onion sauce and spices.
Matar Paneer
Homemade cheese and green peas cooked in mildly spiced gravy.
Mix Vegetables
Garden fresh different vegetables sautéed in a flavorful sauce.
Palak Paneer
Spinach and homemade cheese cooked in light cream sauce and herbs.
Paneer Makhni
Homemade cheese in a creamy tomato onion sauce and spices.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes in a tomato creamy sauce & spices.
Paneer-Do-Piaza
Homemade cheese cooked with fresh bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, ginger and mild spices.
Vegetable Korma
Mixed vegetables in a mild cream sauce with nuts and herbs.
DESSERT *
Gulab Jamun
Deep fried cheese balls soaked in syrup. Served warm.
Kheer
A royal dessert made from long grain basmati rice, milk and nuts. Served cold.
Kulfi
Homemade milk ice cream with pistachio and almonds.
Mango Ice Cream
Homemade Indian style mango flavored ice cream.
Rasmalai
Homemade cheese cake in sweet thickened milk flavored with rosewater and pistachio.
BEER *
WINE BY THE BOTTLE *
14 Hands Chardonnay CA
14 Hands Merlot
Ecco Domani Pinot Grogio Italy
Gascon Malbec
Jakob Demmer Riesling
Josh Legacy Red Blend
Marques De Caceres Rioja Spain
Mirassou Pinot Noir
Trivento Amado Sur White Blend Argentina
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc NZ
William Hill Cabernet CA
William Hill Chardonnay
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Use Promo Code "HOI" for 10% Off Your Online Order!
8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS, MO 63124