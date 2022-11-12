House of India imageView gallery
Indian

House of India

review star

No reviews yet

8501 DELMAR BLVD.

ST. LOUIS, MO 63124

LUNCH BOX

Lunch Box (Pick 3)

$10.95

APPETIZERS *

ALL APPETIZERS SERVED WITH TAMARIND & MINT CHUTNEY

2 Samosas

$4.50

White flour patties stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas

Chane Ki Chat

$4.95

Chickpeas, potatoes, chopped cucumber and onions in yogurt, mint and tamarind chutney

Chicken Pakora

$5.50

Delicately spiced boneless chicken breast fritters

Combination Appetizer

$9.95

Combination of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, paneer pakora, onion bhajia, chicken pakora and seekh kabab

Onion Bhajia

$3.50

Rings of onions in chick pea batter and fried

Paneer Pakora

$4.95

Homemade cheese in chickpea batter and fried

Vegetable Appetizer

$8.50

Combination of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, onion bhajia and paneer pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$4.25

Chopped spinach, cauliflower, onion, potato in chickpea batter and fried

SOUP/SALADS *

Dal Soup

$4.95

A traditional lentil soup

Garden Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce

Kachoombar Salad

$4.95

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and onions tossed in homemade dressing

Mulgatawny Soup

$4.95

Delicately spiced chicken and lamb soup

CONDIMENTS *

Extra Mint Chutney

$0.50

Extra Rice

$2.50

Extra Tamrind Chutney

$0.50

Indian Mixed Pickle

$3.25

Hot and spicy Indian mixed pickle

Mango Chutney

$3.95

Sweet and spicy mango relish from India

Papdum

$2.50

Hot and crispy lentil wafers

Raita

$4.25

Cool homemade yogurt with grated cucumbers and carrots

T M Sauce

$7.50

TANDOORI *

SPICED OR SPICY DOES NOT MEAN “HOT” WE CAN PREPARE FOOD MILD TO HOT TO SUIT YOUR TASTE. ALL DISHES SERVED ON A BED OF BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, LEMON WEDGES AND SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE

Boti Kabab

$14.50

Tender morsels of lamb marinated with our special recipe and broiled over charcoal in tandoor

Chicken Ginger Kabab

$13.50

Tender cubes of chicken breast marinated with ginger, yogurt, herbs and spices, grilled in tandoor

Chicken Tandoori

$12.50

Chicken marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices grilled over charcoal in tandoor

Chicken Tikka

$13.50

Cubes of boneless chicken breast marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices, roasted in tandoor

Mixed Grill

$18.95

Combination of chicken, lamb and prawns from the tandoor

Prawn Kabab

$15.50

Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt, ginger, paprika, herbs, broiled to perfection in the clay oven

Seekh Kabab

$14.50

Ground lamb with finely chopped onions, herbs and spices roasted on skewers in tandoor

INDIAN BREADS *

ALL BREADS ARE BAKED FRESH IN TANDOOR

Alu Parantha

$3.75

Whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes

Chicken Nan

$3.95

White flour bread stuffed with grilled chicken breast

Garlic Nan

$2.75

White flour bread with a garlic touch

Kashmiri Nan

$4.25

White flour stuffed with cashews, almonds, cherries and raisins

Nan

$2.25

A traditional white flour bread

Onion Nan

$3.25

White bread with mildly spiced onion filling

Paneer Nan

$3.50

Nan stuffed with homemade cheese and onions

Paneer Parantha

$3.95

Whole bread stuffed with homemade cheese and onions

Parantha

$3.25

Layered whole wheat bread topped with melted butter

Bhatura

$3.95Out of stock

Whole wheat deep fried light fluffy bread

Roti

$2.50

Plain whole wheat bread

RICE SPECIALTIES *

SERVED WITH RAITA

Chicken Biryani

$13.50

A mughlai dish prepared with boneless chicken, basmati rice, nuts and raisins

House of India Nawabi Biryani

$17.50

Basmati rice sautéed together with shrimp,lamb, chicken and vegetables in a delicate blend of spices and nuts

Lamb Biryani

$14.50

A mughlai dish cooked with lamb, basmati rice, nuts and raisins

Rice pulao

$8.00

Shrimp Biryani

$15.50

Basmati rice sautéed with curried shrimp, nuts and raisins

Vegetable Biryani

$13.00

Aromatic rice flavored with garden fresh vegetables and nuts

SEAFOOD *

SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE

Fish Curry

$13.95

Cod fish cooked in curry sauce and mild spices

Fish Vindaloo

$13.95

Cod fish and potatoes cooked in hot and tangy curry sauce

Goa Fish

$13.95

Cod fish prepared in a exotic combination of creamy tomato onion sauce and spice

Shrimp Curry

$14.50

Shrimp cooked in a curry sauce

Shrimp Do Piaza

$14.95

Shrimp cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes ginger and spices

Shrimp Korma

$14.95

Shrimp in a creamy onion sauce with nuts and spices

Shrimp Saag

$14.50

Shrimp prepared in creamy seasoned spinach

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$15.50

Marinated shrimp roasted in tandoor prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices

Shrimp Vindaloo

$14.95

Shrimp and potatoes cooked in a hot, tangy curry sauce. (Super-hot dish)

CHICKEN DELIGHTS *

SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE

Chicken Curry

$12.95

Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce

Chicken Korma

$13.50

Boneless chicken cooked in a creamy onion sauce with nuts and spices

Chicken Krahi

$13.50

Chicken cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes ginger and spices (Recommended)

Chicken Makhni

$13.95

Boneless chicken tandoori cooked in creamy tomato onion sauce and spices

Chicken Saag

$12.95

Boneless chicken prepared in creamy seasoned spinach

Chicken Sabzi

$12.95

Boneless chicken cooked with garden fresh vegetables in mild spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.95

Chicken Tikka prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices (Simply fantastic)

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.95

Boneless chicken and potatoes in a hot, tangy curry sauce. (Super-hot dish)

LAMB SPECIALITIES *

SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE

Boti Kabab Masala

$15.50

Boti kabab prepared in a creamy tomato sauce and spices

Lamb Curry

$14.25

Lamb cooked in a flavorful curry sauce

Lamb Dal

$14.25

Cubes of lamb and lentils prepared with fresh tomatoes and spices

Lamb Korma

$14.95

Tender cubes of lamb cooked in a creamy onion sauce with nuts and spices

Lamb Krahi

$14.95

Lamb cooked with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes ginger and spices.

Lamb Saag

$14.25

A delicacy of lamb and creamed spinach in spices.

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.50

Lamb and potatoes cooked in hot and tangy curry sauce. (Super-hot dish)

Rogan Josh

$14.25

Lean lamb cubes cooked in yogurt and curry sauce.

VEGETARIAN DISHES *

SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE

Alu Curry

$10.50

Potatoes cooked in curry sauce with mild spices.

Alu Gobi

$12.95

Stir fried cauliflower and potatoes steamed with onions, fresh tomatoes and spices.

Alu Matar

$11.95

Green peas and potatoes cooked in curry sauce with mild spices.

Alu Palak

$9.95

Baingan Bharta

$12.95

Eggplant roasted in clay oven, mashed, lightly creamed and sautéed in fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, ginger and mild spices.

Bhindi Masala

$12.95

Diced baby okra sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger and herbs.

Chana Alu

$10.50

Chick peas and potatoes cooked in curry sauce with fresh tomatoes and onions.

Chana Masala

$12.95

Chickpeas steamed with fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic and spices.

Chana Palak

$12.95

Chick peas and spinach cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and freshly ground spices.

Dal Makhni

$12.50

Lentils with freshly ground spices sautéed in butter, onions, and fresh tomatoes.

Dal Tadka

$11.50

Kari Pakora

$11.95Out of stock

Malai Kofta

$13.50

Vegetable balls with homemade cheese in a creamy tomato onion sauce and spices.

Matar Paneer

$13.50

Homemade cheese and green peas cooked in mildly spiced gravy.

Mix Vegetables

$12.95

Garden fresh different vegetables sautéed in a flavorful sauce.

Palak Paneer

$13.50

Spinach and homemade cheese cooked in light cream sauce and herbs.

Paneer Makhni

$13.50

Homemade cheese in a creamy tomato onion sauce and spices.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.50

Homemade cheese cubes in a tomato creamy sauce & spices.

Paneer-Do-Piaza

$13.50

Homemade cheese cooked with fresh bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, ginger and mild spices.

Vegetable Korma

$13.50

Mixed vegetables in a mild cream sauce with nuts and herbs.

DESSERT *

Gulab Jamun

$4.50

Deep fried cheese balls soaked in syrup. Served warm.

Kheer

$4.50

A royal dessert made from long grain basmati rice, milk and nuts. Served cold.

Kulfi

$4.95

Homemade milk ice cream with pistachio and almonds.

Mango Ice Cream

$4.50

Homemade Indian style mango flavored ice cream.

Rasmalai

$4.50

Homemade cheese cake in sweet thickened milk flavored with rosewater and pistachio.

BEVERAGES *

Mango Lassi

$3.50

Mango flavored lassi

Mango Juice

$2.95Out of stock

BEER *

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

BUDWEISER

$3.50

FLYING HORSE

$9.25

LEGEND 1000

$9.25Out of stock

MICH ULTRA

$3.50

Mustang

$5.00Out of stock

SCHLAFLY

$4.00

TAJ MAHAL

$9.25

WOODPECKER 12 OZ

$5.00Out of stock

WINE BY THE BOTTLE *

14 Hands Chardonnay CA

$24.00

14 Hands Merlot

$24.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grogio Italy

$25.00

Gascon Malbec

$33.00

Jakob Demmer Riesling

$25.00

Josh Legacy Red Blend

$35.00

Marques De Caceres Rioja Spain

$40.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir

$25.00

Trivento Amado Sur White Blend Argentina

$38.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc NZ

$32.00

William Hill Cabernet CA

$28.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$28.00
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Use Promo Code "HOI" for 10% Off Your Online Order!

Website

Location

8501 DELMAR BLVD., ST. LOUIS, MO 63124

Directions

House of India image

