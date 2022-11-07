Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Hojoko
1,359 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Hojoko is a rock n roll izakaya honoring the pulse of japanese nightlife by serving sushi, robata grilled yakitori and street food small plates paired with craft cocktails, premium sake, wine and beer.
Location
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston, MA 02215
Gallery