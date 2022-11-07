Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Hojoko

1,359 Reviews

$$

1271 BOYLSTON STREET

Boston, MA 02215

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Ramen
Funky Chicken Ramen
Spicy Tuna Roll

Sushi & Sashimi

2pc Nigiri

$8.00

traditional nigiri

3pc Sashimi

$10.00

traditional sashimi

Bigeye Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

biegey tuna marinated in house ponzu, garnished with nori jam, puffed rice, and thinly sliced chives. Not safe for: Soy, Fish, Gluten, Sesame, Allium

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$9.00

traditional uramaki: Cucumber and Avocado Wrapped in Seaweed and Rice. Not safe for: Sesame Can be made with out: Sesame

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00

hamachi served over house ponzu, garnished with koji jalapeno sauce, lime, and cilantro leaves Not safe for: Soy, Fish, Gluten, Nightshade

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

dashi vinaigrette, serrano, sesame, lime Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Soy, Fish Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Soy

Shiitake Mushroom Tempura Roll

$22.00

truffle salsa, miso, fried garlic, truffle froth Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Soy, Egg, Cross Contamination Can be made without: Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Soy, Egg

Snow Crab California Roll

$19.00

avocado, cucumber, kewpie, tobiko Not safe for: Sesame, Fish, Shellfish, Egg Can be made without: Sesame, Fish

Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.00

smoked oaxacan pasilla chile Not safe for: Sesame, Allium, Fish, Egg Can be made without: Sesame, Allium, Egg

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

pickled thai chiles, cucumber, kewpie, tempura bits Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy, Egg Can be made with out: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Soy, Egg

Wasabi Roulette

$20.00

Hamachi, Shiso, One pcs Super wasabi, Side of horchata in any bottle Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy

Veggies

Premium Black Edamame

$6.00

maldon sea salt Not Safe for: Soy

Miso Soup

$6.00

wakame, tofu, shiitake, scallion Not safe for: Allium, Fish, Soy Can be made without: Allium

Tsukemono

$6.00

seasonal pickles Allergies Change Weekly: Please See Chef

Fries

$7.00

sea salt Not safe for: Cross Contamination Ketchup not safe for: Allium

Glazed Eggplant

$10.00

red miso dengaku, fried garlic, sesame Not safe for: Sesame, Allium, Egg Can be made without: Sesame, Allium, Egg

Charred Cauliflower

$11.00

miso sesame sauce, pickled chiles, togarashi, toasted peanuts Not safe for: Sesame, Allium, Peanuts, Fish, Soy Can be made without: Sesame, Allium, Peanuts, Fish

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

karashi mustard-soy vinaigrette, apple chutney, pickled fresno chile, shiso Not safe for: Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Soy, Egg, Cross contamination Can be made without: Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Egg, Cross contamination

Local Greens Salad

$12.00

local greens, ginger sesame dressing, shiso, radish Not safe for: Sesame, Egg (Dressing)

The Meats

3pc Karaage Fried Chicken

$10.00

ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy, Cross Contamination Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy

7pc Karaage Fried Chicken

$21.00

ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy, Cross Contamination Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Fish, Soy

Shrimp & Pork Potstickers

$13.00

spicy miso dipping sauce Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Allium, Tree Nut, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, Egg Can be made without: Sesame, Tree Nut, Soy

Shrimp Toast

$13.00

japanese milk bread, kabayaki, truffle kewpie, lemon zest Not Safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Shellfish, Egg, Cross Contamination Can be made without: NONE

Okonomiyaki

$14.00

nueske’s bacon, sourdough yamaimo batter, sundried tomatoes, Hojoko honkytonk sauce, ao nori, bonito flakes Not Safe for: Gluten, Allium, Fish, Soy, Egg Can be made without: Allium, Soy

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$19.00

chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries Not Safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Soy, Egg, Cross Contamination Can be made without: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Soy, Egg, Cross Contamination

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.00

buttermilk brine, choice of sauce Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Soy, Cross Contamination Can be made without: Sesame, Fish

Japanese Curry Chicken Katsu Rice

$20.00Out of stock

crispy panko chicken, potatoes, steamed rice, pickles NOT SAFE FOR: gluten, egg, fish, allium, nightshade

Noodles + Rice

Funky Chicken Ramen

$18.00

48 hour chicken broth, soy egg, menma, robata grilled koji chicken Not safe for: Gluten, Allium, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, Egg Can be made without: Shellfish, Soy

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.00

48 hour chicken broth, hatcho miso, spicy pork, corn tempura, menma, soy egg Not Safe For: Gluten, Allium, Fish, Soy, Egg, Cross Contamination Can be made without: Cross Contamination

Mushroom Yakisoba

$16.00

stir fried egg noodles, garlic chives, ao nori, beni shoga pickles Not safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Soy, Egg Can be made without: Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Soy

Veggie Wontons

$13.00

6 wontons. filling of impossible meat, peas, garlic, black pepper, soy sauce, and mushroom sauce. Served with warm kombu broth. Garnished wit shaved green beans, scallion ginger oil, hot sesame oil, and pea shoots Not safe for: Soy, Gluten, Sesame, Allium

Kimchi Fried Rice

$20.00

tiger shrimp, nueske's bacon, fried egg, nori, scallion ginger oil, gochujang (cannot be made without bacon) Not Safe for: Gluten, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Shellfish, Soy, Egg Can be made without: Sesame, Egg

Dessert

Hoodsie cup

$3.00

Honey Cake

$11.00

Sides

Soy Egg

$1.00

Kid Noodle

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Side Ginger

$0.50

Specials

Tuna Ribs

$75.00Out of stock

Retail

XS T-Shirt

$25.00

Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Large T-Shirt

$25.00

XL T-Shirt

$25.00

Onesie

$20.00

Can Holder

$5.00

PK NEGRONI 200ml

$20.00

Soda

Topo Chico, 12oz

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Guest Red Bull

$6.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$5.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

N/A Pina Colada

$8.00

Juice

Orange Juice, fresh Squeezed

$4.00

Fruitations Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice, fresh Squeezed

$4.00

Pineapple, hand-juiced

$5.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Hojoko is a rock n roll izakaya honoring the pulse of japanese nightlife by serving sushi, robata grilled yakitori and street food small plates paired with craft cocktails, premium sake, wine and beer.

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

Hojoko image
Hojoko image
Hojoko image
Hojoko image

