Hoke Poke 8th & Hope
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
801 South Hope Street, Unit B, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backyard Bowls - DTLA - 801 S. Hope Street
4.7 • 2,050
801 S. Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90017
View restaurant