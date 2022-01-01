  • Home
Hola Adios Coffeeshop - Old Town Tustin 434 El Camino Real

No reviews yet

434 El Camino Real

Tustin, CA 92780

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Bacon & Friends Biscuit Sandwich
Slow N' Low Barbacoa Biscuit Sandwich

Breakfast Biscuits

Our fresh baked-in-house buttery biscuit starts with an egg and potato frittata. Choose your favorite Hola Adios flavor combination or try them all!

Slow N' Low Barbacoa Biscuit Sandwich

$12.00

Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef on our baked-in-house buttery biscuit with an egg and potato frittata, red radish, pickled red onion and a zesty avocado creme.

Carnitas Street Biscuit Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted carnitas on our baked-in-house buttery biscuit with an egg and potato frittata, queso fresco, cilantro white onion relish and creamy chipotle sauce.

Bacon & Friends Biscuit Sandwich

$10.00

A classic group of pals... bacon, an egg and potato frittata, cheddar cheese, house-made ancho sauce and crème fraîche sit between our freshly baked buttery biscuit.

The Sal Biscuit Sandwich

$9.00

The BEST chorizo ever, this sausage Salvadoreño split link sits in our baked-in-house buttery biscuit with a folded egg, topped with cheddar cheese.

Huevos Florentine Biscuit Sandwich

$8.00

A flavorful vegetarian option, our fresh baked-in-house biscuit has an egg and potato frittata, sautéed spinach, tomato, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese and a creamy chipotle sauce.

Avocado Biscuit Sandwich

$8.00

Forget the avo toast a try this fresh baked-in-house biscuit with an egg and potato frittata, sliced avocado and cheddar cheese.

Pastry Case - Single Items

Pumpkin Roll - Seasonal!

$5.00Out of stock

Beautifully spiced pumpkin bread rolled with a swirl of slightly sweetened cream cheese. Seasonal - Limited Time Only!

Spanish Puff Pastry Quiche

$7.00

A puff pastry quiche crust filled with egg, potato, green onion, tomato, spinach, white cheddar cheese, cotija cheese, cilantro, serrano pepper and smoked paprika.

Bacon Puff Pastry Quiche

$7.00

A puff pastry quiche crust filled with bacon, egg, potato, green onion, tomato, spinach and white cheddar cheese.

Veggie Puff Pastry Quiche

$7.00

A puff pastry quiche crust filled with egg, potato, green onion, tomato, spinach and white cheddar cheese, topped with sliced avocado.

Banana Bread - Single Slice

$3.00

Apple Turnover

$5.00Out of stock

Flakey pastry filled with sliced apple and and drizzled with icing.

Strawberry Strudel

$5.00Out of stock

Flakey pastry strudel filled with strawberries and drizzled with icing. Ditch the doughboy, these are baked in-house daily.

Cinnamon Strudel

$5.00

A moist beignet doughnut base, topped with a house-made blackberry glaze.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

They're BACK! Available Friday, Saturday & Sunday ONLY!

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Soyrizo Empanadas

$5.00Out of stock

A pair of mini empanadas filled with spicy soyrizo sausage, minced green olives and onion. [Vegetarian]

Savory Pastelito - Florentine

$5.00Out of stock

Buttery, flakey triangle pastry filled with egg, tomato, spinach and queso fresco. [Vegetarian]

Savory Pastelito - Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$5.00

Buttery, flakey triangle pastry filled with egg, sausage and cheese.

Bulk Cookies & Biscuits

Biscuits - 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 6 pack

$10.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee

Hot Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Mocha

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Hot Flat White

$4.25

Iced Flat White

$4.25

Hot Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Good Morning Señorita Blend - 8 oz Drip

$2.75

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Good Morning Señorita Blend - 12 oz Drip

$3.25

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Good Morning Señorita Blend - 16 oz Drip

$3.75

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Drip Thru Blend - 8 oz Drip

$2.75

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Drip Thru Blend - 12 oz Drip

$3.25

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Drip Thru Blend - 16 oz Drip

$3.75

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Cafe au Lait

$4.25

Bulk To-Go Container - 96 oz

$35.00

This is 96 oz containers for large gatherings comes with coffee, cups, lids and stir sticks.

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 12 oz WITH ice

$4.50

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 12 oz NO ice

$5.00

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 16 oz WITH ice

$5.00

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 16 oz NO ice

$6.00

Draft Cold Brew - Drip Thru Blend - 12 oz WITH ice

$4.50Out of stock

Draft Cold Brew - Drip Thru Blend - 16 oz NO ice

$6.00Out of stock

Tea

Chai Latte - Hot

$5.00

Chai Latte - Iced

$5.00

Matcha Latte - Hot

$5.00

Matcha Latte - Iced

$5.00

June Gloom - Hot

$5.00

Some call this a London Fog, but we have a uniquely Southern California name for this earl grey tea and steamed milk drink, a June Gloom. Comes unsweetened.

June Gloom - Iced

$5.00

Cold Brew Tea - Hibiscus Cranberry

$4.50

Cold Brew Tea - Pheonix Oolong

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea - Hot

$3.00

Wild Flowers Tea - Hot

$3.00

Phoenix Oolong Tea - Hot

$3.00

Moroccan Mint Green Tea - Hot

$3.00

Gunpowder Green Tea - Hot

$3.00

Hibiscus Cranberry - Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottles & Cans

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Strawberry Basil

$5.00

Mineragua 12 oz

$2.50

Waiakea Bottled Water 16.9 oz

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke 12 oz

$3.00

Mexican Crush 12 oz

$3.00

Mexican Sprite 12 oz

$3.00

Mexican Squirt 12 oz

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00

SPARKLING Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00

Grapefruit Lime - De la Calle! Tepache 12 oz

$4.50

Orange Tumeric - De la Calle! Tepache 12 oz

$4.50

Pineapple Spice - De la Calle! Tepache 12 oz

$4.50Out of stock

Cherry Pop - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Strawberry Basil - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Orange Nectarine - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Young Mango - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Sour Blueberry - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Cha Cha Kombucha

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Cali Mule

$6.00

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Guava

$6.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Passion Fruit

$6.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Strawberry Basil

$6.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Cali Mule

$4.50

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Guava

$4.50Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Passion Fruit

$4.50Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Strawberry Basil

$4.50Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Cali Mule

$5.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Guava

$5.00

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Passion Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Strawberry Basil

$5.00

Chocolate/Kids

Chocolate Milk - 12 oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk - 16 oz

$4.00

Whole Milk - 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate - 8 oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$3.50

Steamer - 8 oz

$2.50

Steamer - 12 oz

$3.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00

SPARKLING Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00

Whole Bean Coffee

Ecuador Rancho Carmen - A Caturra, Bourbon, Typica varietal, washed process from the Southern Ecuadorian municipality of Chinchipe. You'll taste blood orange, poached pear, full bodied.

Whole Bean - Good Morning Señorita - 12 oz. Bag

$18.00

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Whole Bean - The Burro Blend - 12 oz. Bag

$18.00

A dependable workhorse, this blend packs a kick with notes of maple syrup, cocoa, milk chocolate, and sweet red fruit.

Whole Bean - Drip Thru Blend - 12 oz. Bag

$18.00

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Surf/Harper BBQ

Harper Pitworks Hibachi Grill

$350.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Old Town Tustin's newest coffeeshop featuring fresh house-made pastries, espresso, drip coffee, cold brew coffee, cold brew tea, matcha, komucha and more! Visit our Flagship location in Costa Mesa for made- to order breakfast and lunch.

434 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780

