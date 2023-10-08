Main Dish

The Half Pound Combo

$15.99

Half pound of goat marinated with our secret adobo sauce and slow cooked until tender. Includes 32oz broth and 6 tortillas.

The Pound Combo

$29.99

A pound of goat marinated with our secret adobo sauce and slow cooked until tender. Includes 32oz broth and 12 tortillas.

Goat Broth

Goat birria broth.

Goat Birria Stew

$14.50

Goat marinated with our secret adobo sauce and slow cooked until tender in broth. Includes 6 tortillas.

Beef Birria Stew

$15.99

Beef marinated with our secret adobo sauce and slow cooked until tender in broth. Includes 6 tortillas.

Hello Quesabirria

$9.99

2 quesabirras with 6oz broth

The Three Friends

$14.50

3 tacos, rice, and beans

Goat Head

$23.50Out of stock

Marinated with our secret adobo sauce and slow cooked until tender. Includes 32oz broth and 6 tortillas

Vegan Tamale

$4.99

Tamale made with green chiles, vegan cheese, quinoa and corn.

Red Meundo

$12.99

Traditional beef tripe stew

A La Carte

Tacos

$3.50

6” corn tortilla folded in half with meat of your choice.

Tortas

$5.99

Mexican sandwich.

Quesadillas

$2.99

Corn tortilla folded in half with mozarella cheese filling

Sides

Spanish Rice

$3.99

White rice slow cooked in a tomato, onion and garlic sauce

Refried Beans

$3.99

Cooked pinto beans mashed for a creamy thick texture

Tortillas

Homemade freshly made corn tortillas

Extras

Add extras to complete your meal to your liking, like jalapeños or green salsa.

Desserts

Flan

$6.50

Flan topped with hibiscus flower

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake made with layers of tres leches, topped with chocolate sprinkles

Drinks

Horchata

$3.99

Homemade rice water drink made with milk

Jamaica

$3.99

Homemade Hibischus flower drink

Cafe De Olla

$3.50

Traditional Mexican Coffee

Champurrado

$3.40Out of stock

Traditional Mexican Hot Chocolate

Bottled Mexican Soda

$3.99

Imported 1/2 liter Mexican sodas

Jarritos

$3.15

Assorted flavors 12.5oz Mexican sodas

AriZona Green Tea

$1.99

Green Tea

Coke Zero

$2.50
Nesquik

$3.20

Chocolate Milk

Electrolit

$2.50

Hydration beverage

Bottled Water

$2.50
Nescafe

$2.50

Instant Coffee