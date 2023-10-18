HOLA

BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS

Burrito - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla Chimichanga - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla then fried golden Make it Mojado salsa verde (green) or salsa seco (red) Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans
Picado Pulled Chicken
$23.50

w/ salsa seco + rajas + pico de gallo + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri
$26.50

w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas
$24.50

w/ guacamole + onion + serrano chile

Achiote Jackfruit
$23.50

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + guacamole + pico de gallo served with grilled corn & beans

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

hola traditional w/ crispy chorizo+chicharron+queso cotija
Guacamole - Madre's Style
$14.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds+toasted pepitas

Guacamole - Dirty
$15.00
Guacamole - Hola Traditional
$13.50

avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices

DESSERTS

Churro & Dulce de leche
$10.00
Hola Chocolate Flan
$10.00

caramel + tres leche sauce

Scoop Ice Cream
$4.00
4oz side Dulce De Leche
$3.50

ENCHILADAS

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Picado Pulled Chicken - Enchilada
$21.50

Carne Asada Steak & Mushroom - Enchilada
$23.00

Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada
$22.00

Chili-Lime Shrimp & Crab - Enchilada
$26.00

Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada
$22.00

served with grilled corn & black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

SALADS

Avocado Caesar Salad
$8.00+

romaine + crispy chickpeas + toasted pepitas + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla chips + avocado caesar dressing

KIDS

served w/ fideo + black beans or cilantro rice
KIDS Soft Taco
$12.00

flour tortilla + lettuce + tomato + cheese

KIDS Cheese Enchilada
$11.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Enchilada
$13.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla
$11.00
KIDS Quesadilla
$13.00
KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
$12.00

QUESADILLAS

14 inch grilled flour tortilla + queso fresca + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack, served with cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
Picado Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
$22.50

w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri Quesadilla
$25.00

w/ mushrooms + pickled red onion + serrano chile

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
$26.00

w/ pico de gallo + grilled corn + chipotle mayo

Achiote Jackfruit Quesadilla
$22.50

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + serrano chile

Cheese Quesadilla
$17.95

SHAREABLES

Corn Tortilla Quesadilla
$11.00

queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion

Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche
$19.50

aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas

Cantina Nachos
$14.50

black beans + aguacate salsa + queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack + pico de gallo + crema + serrano chile + green onions

Spicy Ahi Tuna Ceviche
$24.50

SIDES

Side Guacamole
$4.50
Avocado - Half
$4.00
Pico de Gallo
$3.50
Flour Tortilla (2)
$3.50
Blue Corn Tortilla (2)
$4.00
Black Beans
$4.50
Cilantro Rice
$4.50
Chipotle Fideo Con Crema
$4.50
Salsas
$3.50
Cremes
$2.50
Chicharron
$3.50
Chips and Salsa
$5.00
Small Crema
$0.95
Small Queso
$0.95
Small Pico
$0.95
Small Guac
$0.95
Small Salsa/Sauce
$0.95
Small Jalapenos
$0.95
Side Chicken
$12.00
Side Shrimp
$13.00
Side Carne Asada
$14.00
Side Mahi-mahi
$14.00
Crudite
$4.50
Banderillo Straw
$3.00

SIZZLING FAJITAS

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS
$28.50

Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS
$26.50

Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS
$30.00

Lime-Chili Shrimp FAJITAS
$29.50

Achiote Jackfruit & Pineapple FAJITAS
$23.50

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ black beans+ pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled corn

Seared Ahi Tuna FAJITAS
$30.00

SOUPS

Chicken Albondigas Soup
$9.00+

pollo meatballs + calabasas squash + chayote squash + carrots + potatoes + onion + celery + cilantro

Shrimp & Crab Tortilla Soup
$11.00+

grilled shrimp + lump crab + avocado + crema + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla strips + fresh lime + cilantro

STREET CORN

Hola Traditional Corn
$8.50

crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro

Madre's Style Corn
$9.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds + toasted pepitas

Dirty Corn
$10.00

hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo

Chupacabra Corn
$12.00

TACOS

Picado Pulled Chicken TACOS
$21.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS
$23.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + avocado

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas TACOS
$22.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + chicharron + aguacate + serrano chile

Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS
$24.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS
$25.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime

Achiote Jackfruit TACOS
$22.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ grilled corn & black beans w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpea + serrano chile + roasted onion

Seared Ahi Tuna TACOS
$25.00

DRINKS

Non- Alcoholic

Stubborn Soda
$4.50
Bottled Mexican Soda
$5.50
Horchata
$5.50
Mexican Tres-Citrus- Ade
$5.50
Orange Juice
$7.00
Grapefruit Juice
$7.00
Whole Milk
$4.50
Iced Tea
$4.50
Regular Coffee
$4.50
Decaf Coffee
$4.50
Bottled Water
$3.75
Bottled Sparkling Water
$3.75
Club soda
$3.50
Passion Fruit Tea
$4.50