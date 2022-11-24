Hola Cocina + Cantina Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
9742 W Maule Avenue Suite 104-107
Las Vegas, NV 89148
SNACKS N STUFF
Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
Chopped Brisket Slider
everything biscuit +american + candied jalapeno
Chopped Brisket Slider w/ egg
everything biscuit + american + candied jalapeno + fried egg
Spicy Fried Green Beans V*
Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip
Pimento Cheese*
w/ bacon jam + saltines + candied jalapeno
Shrimp N Grits
w/ bacon + white cheddar + green onion
Southern Fried Dill Pickles
Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICHES
BRISKET BURGERS & GRILLED CHEESE
All American "Double B" Brisket Burger
Jalapeño "Double B" Brisket Burger
Fried Thick Bologna Sandwich*
texas toast + yellow mustard + american cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
Brisket Grilled Cheese*
texas toast + pimento cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
SEAFOOD PO' BOY SANDWICH
CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
VEGAN BARBECUE JACKFRUIT SANDWICH
CHOPPED SALADS can be *GF w/o biscuit
Vegetarian Barbecue Jackfruit Salad
w/ barbecue ranch dressing + candied jalapeños
Fried Chicken Tender Salad
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ Mama's comeback dressing
Chopped Brisket Salad *GF
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ barbecue ranch dressing
WEEKEND WINGS
BIG CHICKEN TENDERS
FRIED CHICKEN PLATES
3 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)
5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)
2 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)
3 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)
2 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)
3 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)
Single Tender
Single Breast
Single Thigh
BBQ PLATE can be *GF w/o biscuit or mac n'cheese
SIDES
Small Collard Greens GF
Large Collard Greens GF
North N' South Fries
North Fries
South Fries
Small Macaroni & Cheese V
Large Macaroni & Cheese V
Small Grits GF V
Large Grits GF V
Small Cream Corn V
Large Cream Corn V
Small Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V
Large Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V
Everything Biscuit with Honey Butter*
Mini Jalapeno Cornbread
Side of candied Jalapeno
Side Comeback Sauce
Side Cowboy Candy Jalapeno Sauce
Side Sweet Heat Maple & Butter Sauce
Side Damn Hot - Lots'a Heat
Side Remoulade
Side Dill Sauce
Honey
side of pickeled jalapeno
Pickles & Onion
Beet Pickled Egg
KIDS
SWEET TREATS
Beverages
Coffee*
Sweet Tea*
Unsweet Tea
Watermelon Lemonade 16oz
Large Watermelon Lemonade
Bottled Water*
Sparkling Bottled Water*
Craft Sodas*
Orange Juice*
Milk
Glass Lime GB
Glass Jalapeño GB
Glass Strawberry GB
Glass Peach GB
Bottle Lime GB
Bottle Jalapeño GB
Bottle Strawberry GB
Bottle Peach GB
BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS
Picado Pulled Chicken
w/ salsa seco + rajas + pico de gallo + crema
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri
w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions
Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas
w/ guacamole + onion + serrano chile
Achiote Jackfruit
w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + guacamole + pico de gallo served with grilled corn & beans
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE
DESSERTS
ENCHILADAS
Picado Pulled Chicken - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Carne Asada Steak & Mushroom - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Chili-Lime Shrimp & Crab - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada
served with grilled corn & black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
SALADS
KIDS
QUESADILLAS
Picado Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri Quesadilla
w/ mushrooms + pickled red onion + serrano chile
Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
w/ pico de gallo + grilled corn + chipotle mayo
Achiote Jackfruit Quesadilla
w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + serrano chile
Cheese Quesadilla
SHAREABLES
Corn Tortilla Quesadilla
queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion
Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche
aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas
Cantina Nachos
black beans + aguacate salsa + queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack + pico de gallo + crema + serrano chile + green onions
Spicy Ahi Tuna Ceviche
SIDES
Side Guacamole
Avocado - Half
Pico de Gallo
Flour Tortilla (2)
Blue Corn Tortilla (2)
Black Beans
Cilantro Rice
Chipotle Fideo Con Crema
Salsas
Cremes
Chicharron
Chips and Salsa
Small Crema
Small Queso
Small Pico
Small Guac
Small Salsa/Sauce
Small Jalapenos
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Carne Asada
Side Mahi-mahi
Crudite
Banderillo Straw
SIZZLING FAJITAS
Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Lime-Chili Shrimp FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Achiote Jackfruit & Pineapple FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ black beans+ pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled corn
Seared Ahi Tuna FAJITAS
SOUPS
STREET CORN
TACOS
Picado Pulled Chicken TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + avocado
Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + chicharron + aguacate + serrano chile
Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija
Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime
Achiote Jackfruit TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ grilled corn & black beans w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpea + serrano chile + roasted onion
Seared Ahi Tuna TACOS
MARGARITAS
MEZCAL'RITAS
SANGRIAS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9742 W Maule Avenue Suite 104-107, Las Vegas, NV 89148
