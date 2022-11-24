A map showing the location of Hola Cocina + Cantina Mama Bird Southern KitchenView gallery

Hola Cocina + Cantina Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

9742 W Maule Avenue Suite 104-107

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Order Again

SNACKS N STUFF

Wicked Deviled Eggs GF

Wicked Deviled Eggs GF

$12.95+

w/ candied jalapeno and bacon

Chopped Brisket Slider

Chopped Brisket Slider

$6.95

everything biscuit +american + candied jalapeno

Chopped Brisket Slider w/ egg

$7.95

everything biscuit + american + candied jalapeno + fried egg

Spicy Fried Green Beans V*

Spicy Fried Green Beans V*

$8.95

Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip

Pimento Cheese*

Pimento Cheese*

$7.95

w/ bacon jam + saltines + candied jalapeno

Shrimp N Grits

Shrimp N Grits

$9.95+

w/ bacon + white cheddar + green onion

Southern Fried Dill Pickles

Southern Fried Dill Pickles

$8.95

Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICHES

w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg +$1.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich*

Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$16.95

Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

BRISKET BURGERS & GRILLED CHEESE

All American "Double B" Brisket Burger

$18.95

Jalapeño "Double B" Brisket Burger

$19.95
Fried Thick Bologna Sandwich*

Fried Thick Bologna Sandwich*

$14.95

texas toast + yellow mustard + american cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

Brisket Grilled Cheese*

Brisket Grilled Cheese*

$15.95

texas toast + pimento cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

SEAFOOD PO' BOY SANDWICH

CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY

CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH PO' BOY

$17.95

Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY

CORNMEAL FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY

$18.95

Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50

VEGAN BARBECUE JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

Vegan Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwich

$15.95

CHOPPED SALADS can be *GF w/o biscuit

Crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Barbecue Jackfruit Salad

$13.95

w/ barbecue ranch dressing + candied jalapeños

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$15.95

crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ Mama's comeback dressing

Chopped Brisket Salad *GF

Chopped Brisket Salad *GF

$16.95

crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ barbecue ranch dressing

WEEKEND WINGS

choose NAKED or BREADED!

5 wings

$10.95

10 wings

$19.95

20 wings

$38.95

BIG CHICKEN TENDERS

3 Tenders

$10.95

5 Tenders

$17.95

10 Tenders

$31.95

FRIED CHICKEN PLATES

w/ everything biscuit + one small side

3 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)

$16.95

5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)

$20.95

2 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)

$17.95

3 Pc Chicken Thigh Plate (Dark Meat)

$21.95

2 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)

$19.95

3 Pc Chicken Breast Plate (White Meat)

$24.95

Single Tender

$3.95

Single Breast

$6.50

Single Thigh

$5.25

BBQ PLATE can be *GF w/o biscuit or mac n'cheese

w/ everything biscuit + one small side

8 oz Brisket Plate *GF

$22.95

Half Slab Ribs *GF

$23.95

Full Slab Ribs *GF

$36.95
$37.95

w/ everything biscuit + one small side

Half Slab Pecan Smoked Ribs and Half lb. Smoked Brisket Plate*

$37.95

w/ everything biscuit + one small side

12 oz Brisket Plate *GF

$29.95

SIDES

Small & Large

Small Collard Greens GF

$5.50

Large Collard Greens GF

$9.95

North N' South Fries

$5.95

North Fries

$5.95

South Fries

$5.95

Small Macaroni & Cheese V

$6.50

Large Macaroni & Cheese V

$10.95

Small Grits GF V

$5.50

Large Grits GF V

$9.95

Small Cream Corn V

$5.50

Large Cream Corn V

$9.95

Small Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V

$4.95

Large Apple Dixie Cole Slaw GF V

$8.75
$3.50

Everything Biscuit with Honey Butter*

$3.50

Mini Jalapeno Cornbread

$3.95

Side of candied Jalapeno

$0.95

Side Comeback Sauce

$0.95

Side Cowboy Candy Jalapeno Sauce

$0.95

Side Sweet Heat Maple & Butter Sauce

$0.95

Side Damn Hot - Lots'a Heat

$0.95

Side Remoulade

$0.95

Side Dill Sauce

$0.95

Honey

$0.95

side of pickeled jalapeno

$0.95

Pickles & Onion

$0.95

Beet Pickled Egg

$2.50

KIDS

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Finger and Fries*

$7.95
$9.95

Kid's Chicken Finger and Mac N' Cheese*

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries*

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Mac

$9.95
$9.95

Kids Brisket Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.95

Kids Chicken + Half Waffle*

$9.95

single chicken tender + half waffle

SWEET TREATS

Hummingbird Cake Jar*

Hummingbird Cake Jar*

$7.50

banana + pineapple + pecan + coconut + cream cheese frosting

Oreo Red Velvet Cake Jar*

Oreo Red Velvet Cake Jar*

$7.50

oreos + chocolate chips + cream cheese frosting

Bourbon Pudding

$6.95

Beverages

Coffee*

$3.95

Sweet Tea*

$3.95

Unsweet Tea

$3.95

Watermelon Lemonade 16oz

$4.95

Large Watermelon Lemonade

$5.95

Bottled Water*

$3.50

Sparkling Bottled Water*

$3.50

Craft Sodas*

$4.75

Orange Juice*

$6.75

Milk

$3.95

Glass Lime GB

$5.50

Glass Jalapeño GB

$5.50

Glass Strawberry GB

$5.50

Glass Peach GB

$5.50

Bottle Lime GB

$10.95

Bottle Jalapeño GB

$10.95

Bottle Strawberry GB

$10.95

Bottle Peach GB

$10.95

BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS

Burrito - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla Chimichanga - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla then fried golden Make it Mojado salsa verde (green) or salsa seco (red) Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans

Picado Pulled Chicken

$22.00

w/ salsa seco + rajas + pico de gallo + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri

$25.00

w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas

$23.00

w/ guacamole + onion + serrano chile

Achiote Jackfruit

$22.00

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + guacamole + pico de gallo served with grilled corn & beans

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

hola traditional w/ crispy chorizo+chicharron+queso cotija

Guacamole - Madre's Style

$13.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds+toasted pepitas

Guacamole - Dirty

$14.00

Guacamole - Hola Traditional

$12.50

avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices

DESSERTS

Churro & Dulce de leche

$9.00

Hola Chocolate Flan

$10.00

caramel + tres leche sauce

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

4oz side Dulce De Leche

$3.50

ENCHILADAS

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Picado Pulled Chicken - Enchilada

$20.00

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Carne Asada Steak & Mushroom - Enchilada

$21.50

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada

$20.50

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Chili-Lime Shrimp & Crab - Enchilada

$24.50

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada

$20.50

served with grilled corn & black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

SALADS

Avocado Caesar Salad

$7.50+

romaine + crispy chickpeas + toasted pepitas + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla chips + avocado caesar dressing

KIDS

served w/ fideo + black beans or cilantro rice

KIDS Soft Taco

$11.00

flour tortilla + lettuce + tomato + cheese

KIDS Cheese Enchilada

$10.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Enchilada

$12.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$12.00

KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

14 inch grilled flour tortilla + queso fresca + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack, served with cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans

Picado Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$21.00

w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri Quesadilla

$23.50

w/ mushrooms + pickled red onion + serrano chile

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

$25.00

w/ pico de gallo + grilled corn + chipotle mayo

Achiote Jackfruit Quesadilla

$21.00

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + serrano chile

Cheese Quesadilla

$16.95

SHAREABLES

Corn Tortilla Quesadilla

$10.00

queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion

Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche

$19.50

aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas

Cantina Nachos

$13.50

black beans + aguacate salsa + queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack + pico de gallo + crema + serrano chile + green onions

Spicy Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$24.00

SIDES

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Avocado - Half

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Flour Tortilla (2)

$3.50

Blue Corn Tortilla (2)

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.50

Cilantro Rice

$4.50

Chipotle Fideo Con Crema

$4.50

Salsas

$3.50

Cremes

$2.50

Chicharron

$3.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Small Crema

$0.95

Small Queso

$0.95

Small Pico

$0.95

Small Guac

$0.95

Small Salsa/Sauce

$0.95

Small Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Chicken

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side Carne Asada

$14.00

Side Mahi-mahi

$14.00

Crudite

$4.50

Banderillo Straw

$2.95

SIZZLING FAJITAS

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS

$27.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS

$25.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS

$28.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Lime-Chili Shrimp FAJITAS

$28.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Achiote Jackfruit & Pineapple FAJITAS

$22.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ black beans+ pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled corn

Seared Ahi Tuna FAJITAS

$28.00

SOUPS

Chicken Albondigas Soup

$8.00+

pollo meatballs + calabasas squash + chayote squash + carrots + potatoes + onion + celery + cilantro

Shrimp & Crab Tortilla Soup

$10.00+

grilled shrimp + lump crab + avocado + crema + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla strips + fresh lime + cilantro

STREET CORN

Hola Traditional Corn

$7.50

crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro

Madre's Style Corn

$8.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds + toasted pepitas

Dirty Corn

$9.00

hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo

Chupacabra Corn

$11.00

TACOS

Picado Pulled Chicken TACOS

$20.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS

$21.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + avocado

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas TACOS

$20.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + chicharron + aguacate + serrano chile

Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS

$22.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS

$23.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime

Achiote Jackfruit TACOS

$20.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ grilled corn & black beans w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpea + serrano chile + roasted onion

Seared Ahi Tuna TACOS

$23.50

Non- Alcoholic

Stubborn Soda

$4.00

Bottled Mexican Soda

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Mexican Tres-Citrus- Ade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.50

Grapefruit Juice

$6.50

Whole Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.50

Club soda

$3.50

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.00

MARGARITAS

La Sirena - Pomegranate Margarita

$15.00

La Estrella - Lime Margarita

$14.50

El Pajaro - Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

La Chalupa - Mango Margarita

$15.00

MEZCAL'RITAS

La Muerte - Cherry Lime Mezcal'rita

$16.00

El Diablo - Spicy Pineapple Mezcal'rita

$16.00

El Alacran - Spicy Smoked Mezcal'rita

$16.00

SANGRIAS

El Cotorro White Sangria (makes 2 drinks)

$22.00

El Corazon Red Sangria (makes 2 drinks)

$22.00

La Rosa Spicy Rose Sangria (makes 2 drinks)

$22.00

BEERS & SELTZERS

Gringo Bottled Beer

$6.50

Mexican Bottled Beer

$7.00

La Corona Michelada

$14.00

White Claw

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9742 W Maule Avenue Suite 104-107, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

