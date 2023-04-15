Hola Island Kitchens
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Taste your last Caribbean Vacation Come in and enjoy!
2235 East 55th Street, Cleveland, OH 44103
