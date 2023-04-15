Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hola Island Kitchens

2235 East 55th Street

Cleveland, OH 44103

Food

Caribbean Bowls

Island Rice Bowl

$11.00

Our Island Rice Bowls come with your choice of rice, your choice of vegetables, and your choice of sauces Proteins (meats) are available for a fee

Power Salad Bowl

$11.00

Our seasonal house greens mix with your choice of grain, toppings, and sauce. Proteins are available with a fee.

Signature Sandwiches

$9.00+

Pressed sandwich filled with tender, slow roasted pulled pork, sliced ham off the bone, Ohio swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, sliced pickles, and mayonnaise.

$9.00+

Pressed Hoagie bun stuffed with Shaved Steak, marinated in our signature spicy Jamaican marinade, topped with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, and your choice of sauce.

$9.00+

Pressed hoagie bun smeared with our Island hummus and filled with our Jerk seasoned Sweet Potatoes, our House Seasonal Green Mix, Provolone Cheese, and choice of house made sauce.

Hot Tropical Chicken

$9.00+

Pressed Hoagie Bun filled with our Signature House Adobo Chopped Chicken that has been marinated in our Cuban marinade and glazed in our Tropical Pineapple and Mango Sauce. Topped with Provolone cheese, our House made Spicy Pickled Carrots and Onions, and Potato Stix.

$9.00+

Our Tripleta, or Triple Play, is for the Meat Eaters that want it all! Our Orlando Hoagie bun is pressed and filled with Shaved Steak, Roasted Pork, and Sliced Ham off the Bone. Topped with Provolone Cheese, Potato Stix, and your choice of sauce.

House Made Empanadillas

$4.00

House-made Empanadillas with your choice of Filling. **ALL SAUCES WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE IN 2 OZ. CONTAINERS**

$4.00

Our House Empanadilla dough filled with your choice of sweet filling and dusted with Cinnamon Sugar.

Side Dishes

Jerked Sweet Potatoes**

$5.99

Diced Sweet Potatoes tossed in our Hola Island Jerk Seasoning, buttered, and baked until tender.

Sweet Plantains**

$5.99

A basket of Sliced, Sweet Plantains pan-fried with your choice of our Hola Island Sauces. **ALL SAUCES WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE IN 2 OZ. CONTAINERS**

Caribbean Three Bean Salad**

$5.99

Our mix of Dark Red Kidney Beans, Green Pigeon Peas, and Chickpeas tossed with Corn, Ripe Tomatoes, Green Onions, and crunchy Red Onion. Full of flavor and full of fun!

Chickpea and Cucumber Salad**

$5.99

Chickpeas and seedless cucumbers mixed with chopped fire roasted bell peppers, celery, and red onion. This salad is light, bright, and fresh. Just in time for the beautiful warm weather!

Spicy Onions and Carrots**

$4.99

Carrots, Onions, and Peppers pickled in house with our secret pickling recipe.

House Steamed Vegetables**

$4.99

Carrots, Cabbage, and Broccoli steamed until tender and seasoned to perfection with our house seasoning blend.

Whole Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Hass Avocado sliced for easy eating.

Caribbean Island Hummus**

$5.99

Our take on a traditional hummus with some island flavor! Chickpeas blended with fresh pineapple, raisins and carrots give a light fresh taste.

$5.99

Basket of Yucca Fries tossed in Garlic Oil served with a side of your favorite Hola Island Sauce. **ALL SAUCES WILL BE SERVED ON THE SIDE IN 2 OZ. CONTAINERS**

Caribbean Beverages

$2.00

Goya Brand Bottled 12 oz.

$2.00

Canned. 12 oz.

$2.00

Goya Brand Bottled. 12 oz.

$3.00

Ice Mountain Brand Sports Bottle 24 oz.

$2.00

Canned 12 oz.

Catering Menu **24 HOUR NOTICE**

Catering Rice Bowls

Catering Build Your Own Bowls

$90.00+

Bulk Packaging of our delicious rice bowls in a "Build Your Own" setup. You get the choice of one Rice Blend, one Bean, one Protein, two Sauce choices, and four Vegetable or Salad options. This option feeds: 40-50 people in a Small order 80-100 people in a Large order **ALL CATERING REQUIRE A 24 HOUR NOTICE OR THE ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED**

Catering Salad Bowls

Catering Build Your Own Salad

$90.00+

Bulk Packaging of our delicious salad bowls in a "Build Your Own" setup. You get the choice of our House Blend Greens Mix, one Rice Blend, one Bean, one Protein, two Sauce choices, and four Vegetable or Salad options. This option feeds: 40-50 people in a Small order 80-100 people in a Large order **ALL CATERING REQUIRE A 24 HOUR NOTICE OR THE ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED**

Catering Empanadillas

$44.00

Our House Recipe Empanadilla dough filled with your choice of savory filling. All sauce will be served on the side. This order contains 12 Empanadillas. **ALL CATERING ORDERS REQUIRE A 24 HOUR NOTICE OR THE ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED**

$44.00

Our House Recipe Empanadilla dough filled with your choice of sweet filling and tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. All sauce will be served on the side. This order feeds: Small for 40-50 people. Large for 80-100 people. **ALL CATERING ORDERS REQUIRE A 24 HOUR NOTICE OR THE ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED**

Catering Bulk Items

House Marinated Proteins

$50.00

Our House Marinated Proteins are tender and full of flavor. Half Pans can feed 40-50 people. Full Pans can Feed 80-100 people.

House Beans

$40.00+

Our Flavorful House Beans are enjoyable for everyone. Small feeds 40-50 people. Large feeds 80-100 people.

Jerked Sweet Potatoes

$50.00+

Diced Sweet Potatoes tossed in our Hola Island Jerk Seasoning, buttered, and baked until tender.

Caribbean Island Hummus**

$20.00+

Our take on a traditional hummus with some island flavor! Chickpeas blended with fresh pineapple, raisins and carrots give a light fresh taste.

House Steamed Vegetables**

$20.00+

Carrots, Cabbage, and Broccoli steamed until tender and seasoned to perfection with our house seasoning blend.

Spicy Onions and Carrots

$20.00+

Carrots, Onions, and Peppers pickled in house with our secret pickling recipe.

Sweet Plantains**

$20.00+

A basket of Sliced, Sweet Plantains pan-fried to perfection.

Caribbean Three Bean Salad

$20.00+

Our mix of Dark Red Kidney Beans, Green Pigeon Peas, and Chickpeas tossed with Corn, Ripe Tomatoes, Green Onions, and crunchy Red Onion. Full of flavor and full of fun!

$20.00

A healthy portion of our house Yucca Fries tossed in Garlic Oil and seasoned to perfection.

Chickpea and Cucumber Salad**

$20.00

Chickpeas and seedless cucumbers mixed with chopped fire roasted bell peppers, celery, and red onion. This salad is light, bright, and fresh. Just in time for the beautiful warm weather!

Catering Grazing Boards

Catering Bulk Sauces

Sauce by the Container

$10.00+

Our addictive island inspired sauces are packed with flavor. All of our sauces are made from scratch with frest and flavorful ingredients. Small feeds 40-50 people. Large feeds 80-100 people. **ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED OR THEY ARE SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION.** **PLEASE ONLY CHOOSE ONE SAUCE.**

Signature Sandwich Platters

Signature Sandwich Platter

$70.00+

Our Flavor packed, toasted, island inspired signature sandwiches will be the hit of any event! Our platters include mini versions of our full sized classics. Small platters include the choice of two sandwich options and one dipping sauce. Large platters offer more choices with three sandwich options and two dipping sauces for your pleasure. Small platters feed 40-50 people. Large platters feed 80-100 people. **ALL CATERING ORDERS MUST BE PLACED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE OR ARE SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION.**

Hola Island House Marinades

Island Marinades

$12.00

Our Jamaican spicy marinade is infused with a blend of herbs and habanero peppers which creaate a taste unique to the Caribbean. We recommend only using one tablespoon of marinade per five pounds of meat. Glass Jar Net Weight 8 oz. (227 g)

$12.00

Inspired by the unique flavors of Havana, our authentic citrus and herb marinade bursts with flavors that will transport you to the Caribbean. We recommend only using one tablespoon of marinade per five pounds of meat. Glass Jar Net Weight 8 oz. (227 g)

$12.00

Inspired by Abuela's home cooking, our authentic, boricua marinade fuses aromatic garlic and exclusive Caribbean herbs that will transport you to the colorful streets of San Juan. We recommend only using one tablespoon of marinade per five pounds of meat. Glass Jar Net Weight 8 oz. (227 g)

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Taste your last Caribbean Vacation Come in and enjoy!

2235 East 55th Street, Cleveland, OH 44103

