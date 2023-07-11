Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hola Mexico

review star

No reviews yet

9009 Two Notch Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

General Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Chicken Wings (8)

$9.99

Beef Nachos

$5.50+

Beef and Bean Nachos

$5.75+

Nachos Mexico

$5.75+

With beef and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapenos, and gaucamole

Nachos de Pollo

$5.00+

Fajita Nachos

$7.50+

Choice of beef or chicken topped with guacamole salad, sour cream and tomatoes.

Guacamole DIp

$4.50+

Cheese Dip

$4.95+

Bean DIp

$5.00

Chori pollo

$13.50

Chori Queso

$5.50

Stuffed Jalepeno Peppers

$4.50

Four delicious jalepeno peppers stuffed with the finest Mexican cheeses.

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Taco Salad

$7.50

A crispy flour shell filled with beef, beans lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of ground beef, chicken, or beef tips.

Taco salad beef tips

$7.50

Taco salad pollo ala plancha

$9.50

Taco salad steak

$9.50

Taco salad camaron (shrimp)

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Guacamole Salad

$3.50

Vegetarian

1. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and rice

$9.50

2. One chalupa, one bean burrito and one cheese quesadilla

$9.50

3. One quesadilla one bean burrito with nacho cheese and one enchilada

$9.50

4. One vegetarian quesadilla with beans and rice

$9.50

5. One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans

$9.50

6. One mushroom quesadilla

$9.50

Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and fresh mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.

Vegetable fajitas

$13.50

Combinations (no substitutions)

31. Taco, burrito and tostada with beef and cheese

$9.50

30. Chalupa, enchilada and tamal

$9.50

29. Burrito, chile relleno, rice and beans

$9.50

28. Two chile rellenos and enchilada

$9.50

27. Beef burrito, enchiladas, rice and beans

$9.50

26. Chile relleno, beef burrito and enchilada

$9.50

25. Tostaguac, burrito and taco

$9.50

24. Chalupa, chile relleno and beef burrito

$9.50

23. Burrito, chile relleno and rice

$9.50

22. Tostaguac, chile relleno, and taco

$9.50

21. Chalupa, burrito and taco

$9.50

20. Chile relleno, taco and burrito

$9.50

19. Tostaguac, enchilada and beans

$9.50

18. Taco, beef burrito, rice and beans

$9.50

17. Chile relleno, taco and chalupa

$9.50

16. Chalupa, chile relleno and enchilada

$9.50

15. Chalupa, beef taco and tostada

$9.50

14. Burrito, enchilada and tamal

$9.50

13. Beef burrito, chile relleno and beans

$9.50

12. Chalupa, chile relleno and beans

$9.50

11. Beef burrito taco and enchilada

$9.50

10. Two beef tacos, rice and beens

$9.50

9. Two chalupas and rice

$9.50

8. Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans

$9.50

7. Enchilada, chile relleno, rice and beans

$9.50

6. Beef enchilada, taco, rice and beans

$9.50

5. One beef and one cheese enchilada, rice and beeans

$9.50

4. Taco, enchilada and tostada with beef and cheese

$9.50

3. Enchilada, taco and chile relleno

$9.50

2. Taco, enchilada and chalupa

$9.50

1. Taco and two enchiladas with choice of rice and beans

$9.50

Seafood

Seafood Quesadilla

$13.50

Quesadilla with cheese and shrimp

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with rice.

Camarones con Arroz

$14.99

Shrimp marinated with peppers, squash, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Camarones a la Planch

$14.99

Grilled shrimp served with steamed vegetables and Mexican rice.

Coctel Camarones - Medium

$13.00

Coctel Camarones - Mexocin

$15.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Spicy shrimp served with rice, salsa, and vegetables.

Sopa Mariscos

$14.99

Shrimp, clams, white fish, calamari and vegetable soup.

Filete de Pescado

$13.99

Grilled tilapia with salad, Mexican rice and pico de gallo.

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Fried tilapia, salad and Mexican rice or French Fries.

Cameron Loco

$12.99

Specials

Enchilada Supreme

$11.99

Supreme enchilada combination of one chicken, one cheese, one bean, and one beef, all topped with El Ranchero cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Burritos Deluxe

$11.50

Two burritos, one chicken-and-bean, one beef-and-bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Chimichange

$11.50

One flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with chicken or beef tips and beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese and guacamole.

Fajitas Quesadilla

$13.50

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled fajita chicken or beef and bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with guacamole salad.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$11.99

Chicken or beef with salsa and cheese. Served with guacamole salad and rice.

El Rey Loco Special

$9.50

Four taquitos (chicken or beef) with cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, beans and sour cream.

Special Mexico

$15.25

Chalupa with guacamole salad, chile relleno, beef taco, enchilada, burrito, tamal, rice and beans.

Fajitas

$15.50

Choice of beef, chicken or combination with bell peppers, onions, guacamole salad, nachos with cheese and beans and three flour tortillas.

Fajitas Tex

$16.00

Fajitas Tex for 2

$30.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$17.50

Choice of shrimp or combination of shrimp with beef, chicken, or both with bell peppers, onions, guacamole salad, nachos with cheese and beans and three flour tortillas.

Burritos Mexicanos

$10.99

One chicken and one beef-tips burrito, deep-fried and topped with nacho cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

La Favorita

$11.50

Bean chalupa, beef burrito and chile relleno. Served with rice.

Quesadilla Supreme

$13.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, chopped beef and refried beans. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Huevos con chorizo

$10.50

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Steak Specials

Burritos Tipicos

$11.50

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with beef tips and beans. Topped with nacho cheese and guacamole salad.

Carnitos Dinner

$14.50

Pork tips, rice and beans. Tortillas with jalapenos and pico de gallo.

Cheese Steak Burrito

$14.50

Soft flour tortilla filled with sliced beef, grilled onions and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and beans.

Carne Asada

$15.50

Tender rib-eye served with rice, beans, sliced tomatoes, flour or corn tortillas, avocado and onions.

Steak Ranchero

$15.50

Grilled rib-eye smothered in sauce and onions. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Beef Steak a la Tampiquena

$15.50

Rib-eye steak cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas.

Pollo loco steak

$12.00

Taco salad steak

$9.50

Chicken Specials

Burritos Mexico

$11.99

Two burritos filled with tender, boneless breast of chicken topped with nacho cheese and red sauce.

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Chicken, rice, pico de gallo and avocado.

Pollo Asado

$14.25

Grilled, boneless chicken breast topped with nacho cheese, grilled green peppers and onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Pollo Fundido

$14.25

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken topped with sour cream and melted cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$12.25

Two chicken and cheese quesadillas with guacamole salad and sour cream.

Flautas Mexicanas

$12.99

Four deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken. Served with a guacamole salad and sour cream.

Yolandas

$11.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with special sauce, rice and guacamole salad.

Arroz con Pollo Mix

$12.00

Pollo loco steak

$12.00

Arroz con Pollo

$7.00+

Arroz con Pollo Tex

$14.00

Taco salad pollo ala plancha

$9.50

A La Carte

Cliantro

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.50

Chile Torado

$1.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.25

One free refill for dine in only

Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Cheesey Rice

$3.75

Rice and beans

$4.50

Two Quesadillas

$5.50

Three Tacos

$6.75

Three Tamales

$8.99

Two Burritos

$8.99

Two Chalupas

$7.99

Three Chiles Rellenos

$8.99

Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Two Chicken Quesadillas

$7.99

Two Chicken Burritos

$8.99

Three Soft Tacos

$6.99

Three Fish Tacos

$8.00

Three Shrimp Tacos

$8.50

Three Tacos al Carbo

$10.99

Three beef tacos supreme

$8.00

Three Chicken tacos supreme

$8.00

Three soft tacos supreme

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla (1)

$6.00

Two Steak Quesadillas

$11.00

Two Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$11.00

2 Quesadillas ground beef

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$6.00

Shrimp Quesadilla (1)

$6.50

Two Shrimp Quesadillas

$12.00

Three Carnitas Tacos

$10.99

Enchilada

$4.50

Side Orders

Jalapenos

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.25+

Avocado

$3.25

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Corn Tortilla (1)

$0.20

3 corn tortillas

$0.60

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.20

3 flour tortillas

$0.60

Quesadilla

$3.50

Tamal

$3.00

Beef Taco

$2.50

Soft Taco

$2.50

Beef Tostada

$4.50

Beef or Bean Burrito

$4.50

Chalupa

$4.50

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Beef Tostaguac

$4.50

Chicken Burrito

$4.50

Chicken Enchilada

$4.50

Quesadilla ground beef

$4.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Fries

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.25

Salsa

$0.75+

Burrito deluxe (1)

$6.00

Drinks Menu

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coke Product - One free refill for dine in only

Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Agua de Horchata

$2.75

Creamy coconut drink

Coffee

$1.99

Sharps

$3.75

non-alcoholic beer

Kids Menu

Kids Menu/ Para Ninos (10 & under)

1. Taco, Rice & Beans

$5.25

2. Burrito & RIce

$5.25

3. Hamburger with fries

$5.25

4. Cheese Quesadilla with Rice

$5.25

5. Enchilada with Rice or Beans

$5.25

6. Chicken Fingers with fries

$5.25

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Mexican Custard

Choco Taco

$3.99

Delicious sugar cone shaped like a taco and filled with rich vanilla ice cream. Topped with milk chocolate and coated with peanuts.

Sopapilla

$3.50

Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter and cinnamon.

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice Cream

$1.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzales

$6.50

One enchilada, one taco and rice or beans.

Lunch Special #1

$8.00

Chile relleno, tacos, beans and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #2

$7.50

Beef burrito, rice and beans.

Lunch Special #3

$7.50

Beef enchilada, rice and beans.

Lunch Special #4

$8.00

Chile relleno, rice or beans.

Lunch Special #5

$8.00

Taco, burrito and rice or beans.

Lunch Special #6

$8.50

Enchilada supreme with one chicken, one cheese and one beef enchilada, all topped with El Ranchero cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese and guacamole.

Lunch Special #7

$9.25

One chimichanga: a flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with beef tips or chicken and beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese and guacamole.

Special Lunch Fajitas

$11.00

Tender-sliced beef or chicken with bell peppers, onions, guacamole salad and beans. Served with nacho cheese chips.

Grilled Chicken Salad Lunch

$9.25

Chicken Soup Lunch

$5.00+

Chicken, rice, pico de gallo and avocado.

Special Lunch Hola Mexico

$9.00

Grilled, boneless chicken breast topped with nacho cheese, grilled green peppers and onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Huevos Cone Chorizo

$9.00

Eggs, rice, beans, tortilla.

Special Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

$11.50

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled fajita chicken or beef and bell peppers, onions and cheese with guacamole salad. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Two ranch-style eggs topped with sauce. Served with rice, bean and flour tortillas.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Easygoing outfit serving down-to-earth Mexican dishes, including tacos & burritos.

Location

9009 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pinz Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8512 two notch rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Bakers Sports pub and grill - 7167 Two Notch Road
orange starNo Reviews
7167 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Mimsy's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
200 Graces Way Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Fusion Cocina Latina
orange star4.4 • 191
1945 Decker Blvd suite 6 Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
EL GALLO - 1801 - 1801 Decker Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1801 Decker Blvd Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Killians Xing
orange star4.5 • 93
961 Roberts Branch Parkway Columbia, SC 29203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston