Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Salad

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

655 Reviews

$$

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd

Roswell, GA 30076

2 Tacos
Single Taco
3 Tacos

Entradas

Taqueria Trio Dip

$13.50

Queso Dip

$8.50

Pollo Poblano Fundido

$14.95

Queso Fundido

$10.95

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Ceviche Mixto

$14.50

Lola Lola

$13.50

Tacos

Single Taco

$5.75+

2 Tacos

$14.95+

3 Tacos

$17.50+

Platos

Molcajete

$34.99

Grilled Steak, Shrimp, Chicken, and Smoked Sausage. Charro Beans. Rice. Grilled Queso Fresco. Cactus. Cheese Quesadilla. Choice of Tortillas. Served in a Hot Lava Bowl.

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.95

Chicken. Tomatillo Cream Sauce. Melted Cheese. Lettuce. Red Radishes. Jalapeño Corn. Black Beans.

Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas

$19.95

Topped with Lobster Cream Sauce. Pico de Gallo. Melted Cheese. Choice of Two Sides.

Steak Enchiladas

$18.95

Topped with Fried Egg. Pico de Gallo. Melted Cheese. Ranchero Sauce. Choice of Two Sides.

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.95

Spicy Gulf Shrimp. Masa Cake. Guacamole. Salsa Verde. Sour Cream. Queso Fresco.

Quesadilla

$11.50

Grilled Onions. Bell Peppers. Sour Cream. Guacamole. Pico de Gallo.

Salmon a la Talla

$19.95

Grilled Salmon. Serrano Potato Cake. Sautéed Spinach. Jalapeño Corn. Chipotle Mayo Drizzle.

Carne Asada

$19.95

Grilled Skirt Steak. Black Beans. Rice. Chimichurri. Green Onions. Choice of Tortillas.

Carnitas

$17.95

Slow Cooked Pork. Black Beans. Jalapeño Corn. Pico de Gallo. Guacamole. Salsa Casera. Choice of Tortillas.

Nachos de la Casa

$10.50

Homemade Tortilla Chips. Topped with Refried Beans. Pico de Gallo. Cheese. Jalapeños. Guacamole. Sour Cream.

El Burrito

$11.50

Black Beans. Rice. Cheese. Pico de Gallo. Queso Dip. Ranchero Sauce. Sliced Avocados. Sour Cream.

Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Cilantro Rice. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream. Guacamole. Corn Relish. Lettuce. Black Beans.

Chimichanga

$12.50

Flash Fried Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Queso Dip. Salsa Verde. Queso Fresco. Lettuce. Sour Cream. Over Refried Beans and Rice.

Mexican Pizza

$15.95

One Big Tortilla Chip. Refried Beans. Lettuce. Cheese. Avocado. Salsa Verde. Jalapeños. Bacon. Red Radish.

ACP

$12.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.95

Veggie Fajitas

$15.95

Steak Fajitas

$23.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.95

Texas Fajitas

$26.95

Chk/Shp Fajitas

$21.95

Chk/Stk Fajitas

$23.95

Stk/Shp Fajitas

$23.95

Sopas & Ensaladas

SOPA DE POLLO

$9.50+

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Tortilla Salad

$13.95

Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.95

TACO SALAD

$11.50+

ENSALADA DE SALMON

$16.95

KALE SALAD

$12.50

TACO BAR

SHREDDED CHICKEN

$12.50

GROUND BEEF

$12.50

Carne Asada

$13.50

MEXICAN BOWL BAR

MEXICAN BOWL 1 PROTEIN

$12.50

MEXICAN BOWL 2 PROTEIN

$14.50

MEXCIAN BOWL 3 PROTEIN

$16.50

FAJITA FIESTA

FAJITA FIESTA CHICK

$15.00

FAJITA FIESTA STEAK

$19.00

FAJITA FIESTA MIX

$21.00

TEXAS FAJITAS

$23.00

ENCHILADA BAR

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS BAR

$13.95

BRISKET ENCHILADAS BAR

$13.95

Services

Delivery Fee

$40.00

Chaffing Dishes Set-Up

$40.00

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

Kids Cheese Taco

$6.99

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.99

Kids Beef Taco

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Bean Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Beef Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Chicken Fingers (W/ Rice)

$6.99

Kids Nachos

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Kids Bean Nachos

$6.99

Kids Nachos Beef

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nachos

$6.99

Kids Burrito

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.99

Kids Beef Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Burrito

$6.99

Sides

CHIPS & SALSA REFILL

$3.50

Charro Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Jalapeño Corn

$3.00

Sauteed Kale

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

Yuca Fries

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Chile Toreados

$3.75

POBLANO PEPPERS

$3.00

Grilled Peppers & Onions

$3.00

Add Ons

Ex Sauces

$0.50

DRESSING

$0.50

SOUR CREAM 2oz

$1.25

GUACAMOLE 2oz

$2.00

PICO 2oz

$1.25

SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.00

TORTLLAS

$1.75

SLICES AVOCADO

$2.00

PICKLED JALAPEÑO

$1.25

CHEESE DIP 2oz

$2.00

VINAIGRETTES

$0.50

CILANTRO 2oz

$0.50

QUESO FRESO 2oz

$1.25

LETTUCE

$1.25

SLICES TOMATE

$1.25

ONIONS

$1.25

FRESH JALAPEÑOS 2oz

$1.25

CORN RELISH

$1.25

ROASTED CORN

$1.25

CARAMELIZED ONIOS

$1.75

PICKLED RED ONIOS

$1.25

Masa Cake

$3.00

Strawberries

$2.50

Extra Protein

Grilled Chicken Order

$9.00

Grilled Steak Order

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Order

$12.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Ground Beef Order

$6.00

Chicken Tinga Order

$6.00

Chorizo Order

$4.00

A La Carte

Single Enchilada

Single Burrito

Single Quesadilla

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076

