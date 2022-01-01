Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

260 Reviews

$$

120 Virginia Place

#101

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Hot Latte
Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 16 oz WITH ice

Pastry Case - Single Items

Pumpkin Roll - Seasonal!

$5.00Out of stock

Beautifully spiced pumpkin bread rolled with a swirl of slightly sweetened cream cheese. Seasonal - Limited Time Only!

Banana Bread - Single Slice

$3.00

Apple Turnover

$5.00Out of stock

Flakey pastry filled with sliced apple and and drizzled with icing.

Strawberry Strudel

$5.00Out of stock

Flakey pastry strudel filled with strawberries and drizzled with icing. Ditch the doughboy, these are baked in-house daily.

Cinnamon Strudel

$5.00

A moist beignet doughnut base, topped with a house-made blackberry glaze.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

They're BACK! Available Friday, Saturday & Sunday ONLY!

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Soyrizo Empanadas

$5.00Out of stock

A pair of mini empanadas filled with spicy soyrizo sausage, minced green olives and onion. [Vegetarian]

Savory Pastelito - Florentine

$5.00Out of stock

Buttery, flakey triangle pastry filled with egg, tomato, spinach and queso fresco. [Vegetarian]

Savory Pastelito - Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$5.00

Buttery, flakey triangle pastry filled with egg, sausage and cheese.

HA Sauce - Green Salsa - 4 oz.

$4.00Out of stock

Bulk Cookies & Biscuits

Biscuits - 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 6 pack

$10.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee

Hot Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Mocha

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Hot Flat White

$4.25

Iced Flat White

$4.25

Hot Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.25

Good Morning Señorita Blend - 8 oz Drip

$2.75

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Good Morning Señorita Blend - 12 oz Drip

$3.25

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Good Morning Señorita Blend - 16 oz Drip

$3.75

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Drip Thru Blend - 8 oz Drip

$2.75

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Drip Thru Blend - 12 oz Drip

$3.25

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Drip Thru Blend - 16 oz Drip

$3.75

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Cafe au Lait

$4.25

Bulk To-Go Container - 96 oz

$35.00

This is 96 oz containers for large gatherings comes with coffee, cups, lids and stir sticks.

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 12 oz WITH ice

$4.50

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 12 oz NO ice

$5.00

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 16 oz WITH ice

$5.00

Draft Cold Brew - Good Day Hombre - 16 oz NO ice

$6.00

Decaf Draft Cold Brew - Goodnight Hombre - 12 oz WITH ice

$4.50Out of stock

Decaf Draft Cold Brew - Goodnight Hombre - 16 oz NO ice

$6.00Out of stock

Tea

Chai Latte - Hot

$5.00

Chai Latte - Iced

$5.00

Matcha Latte - Hot

$5.00

Matcha Latte - Iced

$5.00

June Gloom - Hot

$5.00

Some call this a London Fog, but we have a uniquely Southern California name for this earl grey tea and steamed milk drink, a June Gloom. Comes unsweetened.

June Gloom - Iced

$5.00

Cold Brew Tea - Hibiscus Cranberry

$4.50

Cold Brew Tea - Pheonix Oolong

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea - Hot

$3.00

Wild Flowers Tea - Hot

$3.00

Phoenix Oolong Tea - Hot

$3.00

Moroccan Mint Green Tea - Hot

$3.00

Gunpowder Green Tea - Hot

$3.00

Hibiscus Cranberry - Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottles & Cans

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Strawberry Basil

$5.00

Mineragua 12 oz

$2.50

Waiakea Bottled Water 16.9 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke 12 oz

$3.00

Mexican Crush 12 oz

$3.00

Mexican Sprite 12 oz

$3.00

Mexican Squirt 12 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00

SPARKLING Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Lime - De la Calle! Tepache 12 oz

$4.50

Orange Tumeric - De la Calle! Tepache 12 oz

$4.50

Pineapple Spice - De la Calle! Tepache 12 oz

$4.50

Cherry Pop - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Strawberry Basil - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Orange Nectarine - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Young Mango - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Sour Blueberry - United Sodas of America 12 oz

$3.00

Cha Cha Kombucha

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Cali Mule

$6.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Guava

$6.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Passion Fruit

$6.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 16 oz Draft - Strawberry Basil

$6.00

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Cali Mule

$4.50Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Guava

$4.50Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Passion Fruit

$4.50Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Draft - Strawberry Basil

$4.50

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Cali Mule

$5.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Guava

$5.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Cali Mule

$5.00Out of stock

ChaCha Kombucha - 12 oz Bottle - Strawberry Basil

$5.00

Chocolate/Kids

Chocolate Milk - 12 oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk - 16 oz

$4.00

Whole Milk - 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate - 8 oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$3.50

Steamer - 8 oz

$2.50

Steamer - 12 oz

$3.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00

SPARKLING Martinelli's Apple Juice 10 oz

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Bean Coffee

Ecuador Rancho Carmen - A Caturra, Bourbon, Typica varietal, washed process from the Southern Ecuadorian municipality of Chinchipe. You'll taste blood orange, poached pear, full bodied.

Whole Bean - Good Morning Señorita - 12 oz. Bag

$18.00

She's beautiful and refined, strong but not bitter. This bold blend brings notes of dark chocolate, butterscotch, plum and dark berries.

Whole Bean - The Burro Blend - 12 oz. Bag

$18.00

A dependable workhorse, this blend packs a kick with notes of maple syrup, cocoa, milk chocolate, and sweet red fruit.

Whole Bean - Drip Thru Blend - 12 oz. Bag

$18.00

Slide into your day with a sunny disposition. This blend smiles back with notes of honey, melon and stone fruit. You can almost hear a faint, "appreciate you!" with each sip.

Surf/Harper BBQ

Harper Pitworks Hibachi Grill

$350.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood coffeeshop with a kitchen... wherever you're going, we're on your way.

Website

Location

120 Virginia Place, #101, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

