Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holbox 3655 South Grand Avenue C9

review star

No reviews yet

3655 South Grand Avenue C9

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.00

Classic crispy battered local rockfish, crema, mayo, salsa roja, cabbage, pico

Baja Shrimp Taco

Baja Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Classic crispy battered shrimp, crema, mayo, salsa roja, cabbage, pico

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$18.00

Full Menu

Ceviches

Ceviche De Pescado

Ceviche De Pescado

$23.00

Catch of the day fish ceviche

Ceviche De Camaron

Ceviche De Camaron

$20.00

Wild mexican shrimp ceviche

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$20.00

Yucatan octopus, wild shrimp & baja stripped bass ceviche

Ceviche De Callo

Ceviche De Callo

$20.00

Baja bay scallop ceviche

Ceviche De Pulpo

Ceviche De Pulpo

$20.00

Cooked Yucatan octopus ceviche

Tostadas

Tostada De Kanpachi & Uni

Tostada De Kanpachi & Uni

$20.00

Premium kanpachi ceviche topped with 20 gr of Santa Barbara uni

Smoked Kanpachi Tostada

Smoked Kanpachi Tostada

$9.00

House smoked kanpachi, shrimp, scallops, arbol-peanut sauce

Tostada de Mero

$9.00

Baja california line caught wild pink gouper ceviche, sliced avocado, fresh habanero, aceite verde

Tostada de Jurel

$9.00

Baja california line caught yellowtail ceviche, avocado puree, salsa macha

Tostada de Atun

$12.00

Baja California farmed blue fin tuna ceviche, avocado puree, arbol-peanut sauce

Tostada De Kanpachi

$10.00

Premium Omega Azul Baja Kanpachi ceviche

Tostada Mixta

$8.00

Wild Mexican shrimp, Yucatan octopus, baja stripped bass, avo puree and salsa roja

Cocteles

Coctel Mixto

Coctel Mixto

$18.00

Wild mex shrimp, gulf of mex octopus, baja bay scallop in house made sweet & sour coctel sauce

Coctel De Camaron

Coctel De Camaron

$18.00

Wild Mexican shrimp (fully cooked) in house made sweet & sour coctel sauce

Coctel De Pulpo

Coctel De Pulpo

$18.00

Gulf of Mexico octopus (fully cooked) in house made sweet & sour coctel sauce

Aguachiles

Scallop Aguachile

Scallop Aguachile

$16.00

Raw baja California bay scallops in spicy green aguachile, avocado

Shrimp Aguachile

Shrimp Aguachile

$25.00

Local sustainably farmed shrimp from transparent sea farms, spicy green aguachile, crispy heads, avocado

Spot Prawn & Scallop Aguachile

Spot Prawn & Scallop Aguachile

$32.00Out of stock

Live Santa Barbara spot prawns, baja bay scallops, lime-serrano-cilantro marinade, avocado

Tacos

Smoked Kanpachi Taco

Smoked Kanpachi Taco

$7.00

House smoked baja kanpachi, local queso Oaxaca, salsa cruda, avocado & peanut salsa macha

Taco De Pulpo en Su Tinta

Taco De Pulpo en Su Tinta

$7.00

Braised & fried gulf of Mexico octopus, calamari ink sofrito

Taco De Pescado Al Carbon

Taco De Pescado Al Carbon

$8.00

Mesquite grilled baja kanpachi, cabbage, pico de gallo, avo purée, morita sauce, mayo

Scallop Taco

Scallop Taco

$8.00

Pan seared Maine diver scallop, salsa "X'catic', caramelized onions, tomato & marinated fennel

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.00

Classic crispy battered local rockfish, crema, mayo, salsa roja, cabbage, pico

Baja Shrimp Taco

Baja Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Classic crispy battered shrimp, crema, mayo, salsa roja, cabbage, pico

Entrées

Camarones Al Mojo

Camarones Al Mojo

$30.00

Wood roasted transparent sea farms shrimp in garlic-butter-chile marinade, cilantro rice, black beans, pico, avo & house-made bread

Sopa De Mariscos

Sopa De Mariscos

$22.00

Seafood stew of local rockfish, shrimp, kanpachi, mussels & house-made fish sausage

Pulpo a Las Brasas

Pulpo a Las Brasas

$24.00

Mesquite grilled Yucatan octopus, almond pipian, cilantro rice, black beans, avocado & pico de gallo

Filete Al Carbon

Filete Al Carbon

$16.00Out of stock

Mesquite grilled branzino filet, cilantro rice, black beans, avo, pico & handmade corn tortillas

Grilled Kanpachi Collars

Grilled Kanpachi Collars

$17.00

Two mesquite grilled baja kanpachi collars, rice, black beans, avo, pico & handmade corn tortillas

Langosta Al Carbon 1.5lb

Langosta Al Carbon 1.5lb

$70.00Out of stock

Wood grilled local spiny lobster live from our tank, cilantro rice, black beans, pico, avo, handmade tortillas

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$18.00
Torta de Camaron

Torta de Camaron

$14.00
Pescado a Las Brasas 1 lb

Pescado a Las Brasas 1 lb

$28.00Out of stock

Per lb. Whole grilled branzino (seabass), cilantro rice, black beans, avo, pico & handmade tortillas

Drinks

Sparkling Lemonade

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00
Mexican Coke 500 Ml

Mexican Coke 500 Ml

$5.00
Perrier 12oz

Perrier 12oz

$3.50
San Pellegrino 750 Ml

San Pellegrino 750 Ml

$7.00
Diet Coke 12oz Can

Diet Coke 12oz Can

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sides

Guacamole - Small

$8.00

Fresh made guac

Guacamole - Large

$13.00

Fresh made guac

Side of Rice

$2.00

Cilantro rice

Side of Beans

$2.00

Vegetarian refried black beans

Side of Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Order of Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Desserts

Churros Con Chocolate

$7.00

House-made churros with chocolate sauce

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.00

By Chef Turok

La Tiendita

Holbox Merch

Holbox T-Shirt

$15.00+

Holbox Crew Hat

$10.00

Holbox Hoodie

$45.00+

Hot Sauces

Kut Habanero

$9.00

Habanero

$6.00

Salsa Macha

$6.00

Arbol-Guajillo

$6.00

Arbol-Peanut

$6.00

Morita

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexican seafood in a casual mercado setting

Location

3655 South Grand Avenue C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

KOBUNGA - USC Village
orange starNo Reviews
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610 Los Angeles, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
Greenleaf - USC
orange starNo Reviews
929 W Jefferson Blvd, Ste 1650 Los Angeles, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - LA USC
orange starNo Reviews
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735 LOS ANGELES, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - USC
orange starNo Reviews
929 W. Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90089-1640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Please - USC
orange starNo Reviews
835 W JEFFERSON BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90089
View restaurantnext
Thai by Trio - 2700 S Figueroa St #101
orange starNo Reviews
2700 S Figueroa St #101 Los Angeles, CA 90007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston