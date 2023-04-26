Hold Out Brewing
303 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hold Out Brewing is a brewpub. We make beer 8 barrels at a time. We smash burgers two patties at a time. You can find us in old west Austin, across the courtyard from Better Half Coffee and Cocktails. Hold Out Brewing is open, Tuesday-Friday from 11am-10pm, Saturday-Sunday from 10am - 10pm.
Location
1208 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78703
