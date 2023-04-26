Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hold Out Brewing

303 Reviews

$

1208 W 4th St

Austin, TX 78703

Popular Items

Curly Fries

$6.00

w/ Ketchup *Contains Gluten

Hold Out Classic Burger

Hold Out Classic Burger

$11.00

Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.

Comeback Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy all white meat chicken, comeback sauce, curry bread & butter pickles

FOOD

Burgers & Things

Hold Out Classic Burger

Hold Out Classic Burger

$11.00

Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.

Hold Out Classic Single

$7.00

Smashed patties, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion (sub vegetarian BEYOND BURGER® option)

50/50 Burger

50/50 Burger

$11.00

Pork & beef patties, swiss cheese, fried egg mayo, burnt onion bacon jam, cucumber. This is a double meat, double cheese situation.

50/50 Single

$7.00

Pork & beef patties, swiss cheese, fried egg mayo, burnt onion bacon jam, cucumber (sub vegetarian BEYOND BURGER® option)

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

smashed patties, shiitake mushroom "bacon", Swiss cheese, creamy horseradish au jus

Mushroom Swiss Burger Single

$8.00

smashed patties, shiitake mushroom "bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy horseradish au jus

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger

$11.00

Smashed house ground chicken patties (contain gluten*), bacon, Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce, miso ranch, red onion. This is a double meat, double cheese situation

Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger Single

$7.00

smashed house ground chicken patty (contain gluten*), bacon, Swiss cheese, iceberg lettuce, miso ranch, red onion

Veggie Hold Out Classic Burger (Single)

$9.00

Smashed BEYOND BURGER® patty, ‘merican cheese, shrettuce, comeback sauce, French’s, dill pickles, diced onion

Comeback Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy all white meat chicken, comeback sauce, curry bread & butter pickles

Filet of Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Chicago Dog

$12.00

all beef frank topped with all the fixins, chopped onion, neon relish, fresh tomato, dill pickle, yella mustard, sport peppers, celery salt, on a house poppy seed brioche bun

Italian Assorted Hoagie

$13.50

Chop Chop Salad

$13.00

shredded cabbage & carrot, power greens, edamame, avocado, green beans & radish, spicy peanuts, mint & basil, peach-kimchi vinaigrette

HALF Chop Chop Salad

$7.00

shredded cabbage & carrot, power greens, edamame, avocado, green beans & radish, spicy peanuts, mint & basil, peach-kimchi vinaigrette

Hold Out Cobb Salad

Hold Out Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy Capicolla & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds

HALF Hold Out Cobb Salad

$8.00

Romaine heart & iceberg, ciliegine mozzarella, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, soft boiled egg, Tasso ham & crispy bacon, miso ranch dressing, sunflower seeds

Hold Out Wings

Hold Out Wings

$15.00

brined & fried, tatanka sauce (house buffalo), miso ranch, celery salad with blue cheese

Chana Masala Frito Pie

$13.00

spicy Indian chickpea curry, Fritos, coconut yogurt raita, nutritional yeast (Vegan)

Silverware

Kids Dog

$5.00

Hot Dog on a bun with ketchup.

Sides & Sweets

Curly Fries

$6.00

w/ Ketchup *Contains Gluten

French Fries

$5.00

w/ Ketchup

Spinach & Artichoke Pimento

Spinach & Artichoke Pimento

$9.00

spinach & artichoke spread, smoked white cheddar, crispy artichoke hearts, corn tortilla chips

Roasted Beets

$9.00

whipped feta, avocado, toasted pistachio, blood orange vinaigrette

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$8.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Silverware

Side Fish

$10.00

Hold Out Beer To Go

Hold Out Beer To Go (4pk & 6pk)

Nice-N-Clean - American Lager 6pk

$15.00

American Lager. Crisp, Clean Beer.

Ol' Gil - Euro Pils 6pk

$15.00

Euro Pils -- Bringin' in the Green. 4.5% abv.

Solid Bevs- Sazerac 4pk

$18.00

Crispy Crypto - Hopchain IPA 4pk

$18.00

Liquid Television - Hazy Pale 4 pk

$18.00Out of stock

Before MTV sucked, there was Liquid Television. Flaked oats and malted wheat paired with generous amounts of Azacca and Idaho Gem. Pillowy pineapple and kiwi.

Forever Jeong - Rice Lager 4pk

$16.00

Koala Takedown - IPA 6pk

$18.00

New Austral-Zealand Juice Box IPA

"Chears!" - Cream Ale 4pk

$18.00

New Juice Goofin' - Hazy IPA 4pk

$18.00

Alcoholic Tang, Just Goofin'; 6.9% abv.

Thumb Puncher - Pale Ale 6pk

$15.00

Brisk, Smooth, Chuggable Pale Ale; 4.5% abv.

Carmine Threads - Lager 4pk

$18.00

Large Format Bottles

JUNE - Native Texas Wild Ale - 750mL

$20.00

Texas Malt, Wild Texas Yeast, Texas Barrels Over-ripe pear, fall apple and baking spice on the nose. Fortified wine, white port, and a pleasantly tart funkiness that is matched by a nice dry finish

MERCH

HATS

Hold Out Classic Hat - Mustard Yellow

Hold Out Classic Hat - Mustard Yellow

$30.00

5 panel structed, cotton twill hat in mustard yellow

Good Time Beer Hat - Green

Good Time Beer Hat - Green

$30.00

Beer for a Good Time, Green Hat, unstructured 5-panel

Good Time Beer Hat - Charcoal

Good Time Beer Hat - Charcoal

$30.00

Beer for a Good Time, Charcoal Hat, ripstop nylon, unstructured 5-panel

Good Time Beer Hat - Khaki

Good Time Beer Hat - Khaki

$30.00

Beer for a Good Time, Khaki Hat, ripstop nylon, unstructured 5-panel

Ladder Hat - Black

Ladder Hat - Black

$30.00

5 panel 'grandpa' hat, black cotton twill

Ladder Hat - Khaki

Ladder Hat - Khaki

$30.00

5 panel 'grandpa' hat, khaki cotton twill

HO Beer Hat - Black on Black

HO Beer Hat - Black on Black

$25.00

6 panel structed, black nylon hat

HOTX Camp Hat - Desert Green

HOTX Camp Hat - Desert Green

$25.00

Cotton Twill 5 panel, unstructured, flat bill

Hazy Hat - Maroon Corduroy

Hazy Hat - Maroon Corduroy

$45.00

Corduroy unstructured 5-panel hat with felt applique and embroidery

Hazy Hat - Khaki

Hazy Hat - Khaki

$45.00

Cotton twill unstructured 'grandpa' hat with felt applique and embroidery

Hold Out Cable Beanie Black

$20.00
Hold Out Black Dial Beanie

Hold Out Black Dial Beanie

$15.00Out of stock

Tee Shirts

Classic Black Pocket Tee

Classic Black Pocket Tee

$25.00
Classic Cream Tee

Classic Cream Tee

$25.00
Good Times Tee - Mustard Yellow

Good Times Tee - Mustard Yellow

$30.00
SADB Ringer Tee - Natural/Navy

SADB Ringer Tee - Natural/Navy

$35.00
Quonset Crew Tee Black

Quonset Crew Tee Black

$25.00
Quonset Crew Tee Blue & Gold

Quonset Crew Tee Blue & Gold

$25.00
Hold Out Dial Army Green

Hold Out Dial Army Green

$22.00

Hold Out Dial Blue Sage

$22.00
Hold Out Dial Heather Gray - Black Print

Hold Out Dial Heather Gray - Black Print

$22.00
Hold Out Dial Red - White Print

Hold Out Dial Red - White Print

$22.00

Hold Out Dial White - Black Print

$15.00
Treefolks Shirt

Treefolks Shirt

$15.00

Illustrated by artist, Adam Young All profits will go to Treefolks

Cabo Tee

$10.00

Spudweiser Black Tee

$25.00

Hive Minded Orange Tee

$15.00
Adam Young "Chears!" Tee

Adam Young "Chears!" Tee

$30.00

Tank Tops

Dial Unisex Tank Pepper

$15.00
Quonset Tank Black

Quonset Tank Black

$22.00

Quonset Tank - Pale Yellow/Electric Blue

$22.00
Quonset Tank Peach

Quonset Tank Peach

$22.00
Quonset Tank White

Quonset Tank White

$22.00
Racerback Crop Top - DIAL Black

Racerback Crop Top - DIAL Black

$22.00
Racerback Crop Top - DIAL Blue

Racerback Crop Top - DIAL Blue

$22.00
Racerback Crop Top - DIAL Pink

Racerback Crop Top - DIAL Pink

$22.00

Koozies, Stickers, Prints, etc.

Hard in the Paint Artist Print

Hard in the Paint Artist Print

$15.00

20" x 26" fine art 4 color screen print on French lemondrop paper Artwork by Lauren Dickens

Khaki Matte Circle Sticker

Khaki Matte Circle Sticker

$2.00

Black Matte Circle Sticker

$2.00

Red Matte Circle Sticker

$2.00

Classic Black Sticker

$1.00

Ladder Sticker

$2.00

Black Matte Logo Sticker

$2.00

Black Koozie

$3.00
Khaki Koozie

Khaki Koozie

$3.00
Hold Out Tote - Black

Hold Out Tote - Black

$9.00

Whole Doubt Bic Lighter

$3.00
18x24 Honkytonk 2022 Screen Printed Poster - Blue

18x24 Honkytonk 2022 Screen Printed Poster - Blue

$20.00

Blue on Blue Screen Printed by @beardedladyatx

Lagerface Koozie

$4.00

Ladder Patch

$4.00

Good Time Beer Sticker

$2.00

HOTX Sticker

$2.00

Long Sleeves & Hoodies

Spudweiser Long Sleeve Black

Spudweiser Long Sleeve Black

$40.00
Hard in Paint Long Sleeve

Hard in Paint Long Sleeve

$40.00
Hold Out Heather Gray Hoodie

Hold Out Heather Gray Hoodie

$50.00

Hold Out Burgundy Hoodie

$50.00

Hold Out ICE Long Sleeve

$20.00

Hold Out Dial Baseball Tee - Black & Gray

$28.00

Glassware

Hold Out Classic Pint Glass

Hold Out Classic Pint Glass

$8.00+
Hold Out Snifter Glass

Hold Out Snifter Glass

$8.00+
Hold Out Taster Glass

Hold Out Taster Glass

$4.00
Hold Out 0.5L Mug

Hold Out 0.5L Mug

$10.00
Better Half Wine Glass

Better Half Wine Glass

$8.00
Hold Out Salt Glaze Stoneware 1L Stein

Hold Out Salt Glaze Stoneware 1L Stein

$30.00

Small Biz Saturday

$10.00

$10.00

FLASH SALE

Cabo Tee

$10.00

Hold Out Dial White - Black Print

$15.00

Hive Minded Orange Tee

$15.00

Hold Out Dial Heather Grey - Tan Print

$15.00
Treefolks Shirt

Treefolks Shirt

$15.00

Illustrated by artist, Adam Young All profits will go to Treefolks

Dial Unisex Tank Pepper

$15.00

Socks, Bandanas, Shorts, etc

Askal Shorts Black

$20.00

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hold Out Brewing is a brewpub. We make beer 8 barrels at a time. We smash burgers two patties at a time. You can find us in old west Austin, across the courtyard from Better Half Coffee and Cocktails. Hold Out Brewing is open, Tuesday-Friday from 11am-10pm, Saturday-Sunday from 10am - 10pm.

1208 W 4th St, Austin, TX 78703

