Holder's Country Inn
1424 Saratoga Ave
San Jose, CA 95129
SMALL PLATES
Flatbread Pizza
Blackened Salmon Tacos
Shredded cabbage, avocado, jalapeño vinaigrette, cilantro aioli, refried beans
Baja Quesadilla
Chicken, chorizo, jack & cheddar, grilled onions, avocado, sour cream, tomatillo salsa, our tortilla
Country Inn Wings
Large chicken drummettes and wings, your choice Korean BBQ sauce or Hot Bualo sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded, fried golden brown, marinara sauce
Chili Con Carne
Homemade with onions, cheese, and garlic bread
Gilroy Garlic French Fries
ONION RINGS
AGED ANGUS BURGERS
Cheeseburger Special
Sharp American, old fashioned milk shake
Hamburger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Sharp American, crispy bacon
49er Burger
Grilled sourdough, bacon, grilled onions, jack and cheddar
California Burger
Avocado, Swiss cheese
Mushroom Burger
Mushrooms, Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Grilled onions, rye bread, jack and cheddar
Vegan Burger
Certified vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
All natural breast, Korean slaw, tomatoes, pickles, ciabatta roll
Albacore Tuna Melt
All-white tuna, jack & cheddar, grilled sourdough
Turkey & Avocado Melt
Thinly sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, Swiss, ciabatta roll
Grilled B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, grilled sourdough
Clubhouse
Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
Steak & Avocado
Thinly sliced Angus steak, chipotle aioli, avocado, grilled onions, jack and white cheddar, ciabatta roll
Hot Turkey
Freshly roasted turkey served open faced on grilled sourdough, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, fresh veggies, homemade gravy
The Reuben
Tender corn beef, fresh sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island, grilled rye
Vegetarian
Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, pesto aioli, Swiss, ciabatta roll, garlic aioli
French Dip
Aged Angus prime rib of beef, thinly sliced, Swiss cheese, au jus, ciabatta roll
The Mile High
Thinly sliced grilled ham, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ciabatta roll
Chicken Clubhouse
Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
FRESH FROM THE FARM
Steak House Salad
6 oz. aged Angus steak, bleu chese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion and fresh greens
Chinese Chicken Salad
Iceberg, cabbage, chicken, peanuts, rice noodles, snow peas, cilantro, spicy Asian dressing
Blackend Salmon Salad
Pan seared llet, Cajun crust, tomato, cucumber, avocado
Crab Salad
Lump crab meat, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, avocado, fresh greens
Cobb Salad
Chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon bits, avocado, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles
Apple Harvest Salad
Chicken breast, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette
Soup & Salad
Fresh dinner salad, bowl of homemade soup
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, strawberries, dried cranberries, blueberries, pineapple and greens with poppyseed dressing.
ENTREES
NY Steak
10 oz. Aged Angus beef, maitrė d butter, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes
Fried Chicken
Half chicken fried golden brown, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes
Prawn Pomodoro
Large prawns, fresh basil, fresh garlic, tomato broth, parmesan, garlic bread, linguini pasta
Pasta Bolognese
Homemade marinara with ground beef and sausage, spinach, linguini pasta, garlic bread
T-Bone Steak
16 oz. aged Angus, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes
Grilled Pork Chops
Two 8 oz. center-cut, maple glaze, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes
Monterey Chicken
Pan-seared breast, Lump Crab, prawns, hollandaise, mashed potatoes, fresh veggies
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Tender breast pieces, creamy homemade alfredo sauce, penne pasta, garlic bread
Surf & Turf
Aged angus beef, sauteed prawns, mashed potatoes and fresh veggies
Short Rib Ravioli
Braised beef, mushroom, cherry tomato, and demi cream sauce with garlic bread
Grill Salmon
Turkey Dinner
Chicken Fried Steak
KIDS MENU
Six $ Size Pancakes
Served with scrambled egg and bacon
Six $ Size Hershey's Chocolate Pancakes
Served with scrambled egg and bacon
Jr Cheeseburger
Served with French Fries
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with French Fries
Mini Corn Dogs
Served with French Fries
Macaroni & Cheese
Served with French Fries
Chicken Strips
Served with French Fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza
Cheese Flatbread Pizza
Kid's Spaghetti
Penne noodles, meat sauce
DAILY SPECIALS
BENEDICTS
Steak & Avocado Benedict
Thinly sliced Angus steak, avocado, tomato
Traditional Benedict
Canadian Bacon
Crab & Avocado Benedict
Lump crab meat, avocado
California Benedict
Canadian bacon, tomato, avocado
Hash Benedict
Old fashioned corned beef hash
Baja Benedict
Chorizo, avocado, cilantro
Salmon Benedict
HEALTHY CHOICE
The Pulido Keto Scramble
29 time world champion Linda Pulido’s ketogenic training breakfast. 3 eggs, broccoli, cauliower, zucchini, avocado, Swiss cheese, 2 strips of bacon and a cup of fresh berries
Protein Scramble
Egg whites, chicken apple sausage, spinach, onion, mushroom, Tomatillo salsa, fresh fruit, toast
Morning Starter
Oatmeal, raisins, fresh fruit, toast
Crab & Avocado Scramble
Scramble Lump Crab meat, egg whites, spinach, fresh fruit, toast
Healthy NY Steak
10 oz. Aged Angus, tomato slices, scrambled egg whites, fresh fruit, toast
Veggie Scramble
Zucchini, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, avocado, egg whites, salsa, fresh fruit, toast
OMELETTE SOUFFLES
Supreme Omelette
Linguiça, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, bell pepper, Spanish sauce
Mushroom & Avocado Omelette
Mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese and avocado
California Omelette
Avocado, tomato, mushrooms
Denver Omelette
Ham, onion, bell pepper
Florentine Omelette
Spinach, sour cream, bacon, onion
South of the Border Omelette
Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado
Garden Omelette
Zucchini, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, avocado
Bacon & Avocado Omelette
Hickory smoked bacon, avocado
Chili Cheese Omelette
Eggs, Chili, cheese and onion
HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE
CHEESE OMELETTE
SPECIALTIES
Chile Verde & Eggs
Spicy pork, eggs, refried beans, hash browns, Chile verde sauce, tortillas
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, pinto beans, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, tomatillo salsa
Country Inn Skillet
Skillet Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, scrambled eggs, jack and white cheddar, country potatoes, toast or pancakes
Biscuits & Gravy Deluxe
Deluxe Fresh made biscuits, homemade gravy, two strips of bacon, two eggs
Meat Lovers Scramble
Linguiça, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, mushrooms, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
Santa Cruz Scramble
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, spinach, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
Chorizo Scramble
Chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño, pico de gallo, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
Jack's Special
Ground beef, spinach, mushrooms, onion, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, refried beans, jack and cheddar, hash browns, corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa
Steak Ranchero
Angus steak, ranchero sauce, country potatoes, and beans
Chilaquiles
THE CLASSICS
NY Steak & Eggs
10 oz. Aged Angus
Bacon & Eggs
Four thick slices of hickory smoked bacon
Pork Sausage & Eggs
All natural skinless
Ham & Eggs
Hickory Smoked Ham
Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs
Evergood all natural
Portuguese Linguica & Eggs
Evergood all natural, mildly spiced
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Old fashioned corned beef
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Homemade country gravy
HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE
Short Stack (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
Full Stack (3) Buttermilk Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar
Banana Walnut Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes, banana, walnut, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Hershey's Chocolate Pancakes
Three chocolate pancakes, chocolate chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Swedish Pancakes
Four French crepes, lingonberry butter, powdered sugar
Fresh Fruit Crepes
Three French crepes, fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Belgian Waffle
Fresh Fruit Waffle
Fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Fresh Strawberry Waffle
Fresh Strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Banana Walnut Waffle
Belgian wae, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Chicken & Waffle
Belgian wae, half-fried chicken, country gravy, powdered sugar
French Toast
Powdered sugar, two strips of bacon, two eggs
Berries & Cream
French toast, strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, two strips of bacon
COMBOS
NA BEVERAGES
SUNRISE COCKTAILS
DRAFT BEER
WINE
Santa Carolina Chardonnay
Carlson Chardonnay
Carlson Merlot
Greg Norman Pinot Noir
Santa Barbara Pinot Noir
Cycles Gladiator Savignon Blanc
Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir
Pasqua delle Venezie Pinot Grigio
Albertoni White Zinfandel
Sparkling Wine
GL Finca El Origen, Argentina, '16
GL Brady Vineyards, California, ‘16
GL Congress Springs, Monterey, ‘14
GL Beaulieu Vineyard, Caneroes, ‘16
GL Domaine, Argentina, ‘18
GL Provenance, California, ‘16
GL Bella Grace, California, ‘16
BT Beaulieu Vineyard, Caneroes, ‘16
BT Congress Springs, Monterey, ‘14
BT Brady Vineyards, California, ‘16
BT GL Finca El Origen, Argentina, '16
BT Domaine, Argentina, ‘18
BT Provenance, California, ‘16
BT Bella Grace, California, ‘16
GL Wolf Blass, Amador Co. ‘16
GL Santa Carolina, Chile, ‘17
GL Beaulieu Vineyard, California, ‘16
GL Sterling Vineyards, Napa, ’17
GL Beringer Main & Vine, California, ‘17
GL Pasqua, Delle Venezie, Italy
BT Wolf Blass, Amador Co. ‘16
BT Veuve du Vernay, Amador Co. ‘16 (Split)
BT Santa Carolina, Chile, ‘17
BT Beaulieu Vineyard, California, ‘16
BT Sterling Vineyards, Napa, ’17
BT Beringer Main & Vine, California, ‘17
BT Pasqua, Delle Venezie, Italy
SIDE ORDERS
Bacon(2)
Bacon (4)
Sausage (2)
Sausage (4)
SD Chicken Apple Sausage
Pancake (1)
SD Avacado
Biscuits & Gravy
Bowl of Fruit
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef
Cottage Cheese
Country Potatoes
1 Egg
2 Eggs
2 egg whites
SD Linguica
Hollandaise Sauce
SD Ham
SD Patty
SD Tuna
Spinach
Toast
Swedish (1)
Swedish (2)
Fries
Onion Rings
Veggies
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
SD Cheese
Rice
Baked Potato
Mashed Potaoes
Garlic Bread
Shrimp
Chicken Breast
D Salad
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cup Chilly Beans
Bowl Chilly Beans
Hash Brown
1-Jalapenos
DESSERTS
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Cake
Pecan Pie
Cherry Pie
Blackberry Pie
a La Mode
Tapioca
Cheesecake
Chocolate Creme Pie
Lemon Merengue Pie
Boston Creme Pie
Apple Pie
Peach Pie
Ice Cream (1)
Ice Cream (2)
WHOLE APPLE PIE
WHOLE BOSTON PIE
WHOLE PEACH PIE
WHOLE PECAN PIE
WHOLE CHEERY PIE
1424 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129
