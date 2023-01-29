A map showing the location of Holder's Country Inn 1424 Saratoga AveView gallery

Holder's Country Inn 1424 Saratoga Ave

1424 Saratoga Ave

San Jose, CA 95129

SMALL PLATES

Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Shredded cabbage, avocado, jalapeño vinaigrette, cilantro aioli, refried beans

Baja Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken, chorizo, jack & cheddar, grilled onions, avocado, sour cream, tomatillo salsa, our tortilla

Country Inn Wings

$15.00

Large chicken drummettes and wings, your choice Korean BBQ sauce or Hot Bualo sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Lightly breaded, fried golden brown, marinara sauce

Chili Con Carne

$10.00

Homemade with onions, cheese, and garlic bread

Gilroy Garlic French Fries

$9.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

AGED ANGUS BURGERS

Cheeseburger Special

Cheeseburger Special

$19.00

Sharp American, old fashioned milk shake

Hamburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Sharp American, crispy bacon

49er Burger

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, bacon, grilled onions, jack and cheddar

California Burger

$16.00

Avocado, Swiss cheese

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Mushrooms, Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$15.00

Grilled onions, rye bread, jack and cheddar

Vegan Burger

$16.00

Certified vegan patty, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

All natural breast, Korean slaw, tomatoes, pickles, ciabatta roll

Albacore Tuna Melt

$16.00

All-white tuna, jack & cheddar, grilled sourdough

Turkey & Avocado Melt

$16.00

Thinly sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, Swiss, ciabatta roll

Grilled B.L.T.

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, grilled sourdough

Clubhouse

$16.00

Triple decker, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Steak & Avocado

$18.00

Thinly sliced Angus steak, chipotle aioli, avocado, grilled onions, jack and white cheddar, ciabatta roll

Hot Turkey

$18.00

Freshly roasted turkey served open faced on grilled sourdough, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, fresh veggies, homemade gravy

The Reuben

$17.00

Tender corn beef, fresh sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island, grilled rye

Vegetarian

$14.00

Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts, pesto aioli, Swiss, ciabatta roll, garlic aioli

French Dip

$18.00

Aged Angus prime rib of beef, thinly sliced, Swiss cheese, au jus, ciabatta roll

The Mile High

$15.00

Thinly sliced grilled ham, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ciabatta roll

Chicken Clubhouse

$16.00

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

FRESH FROM THE FARM

Steak House Salad

$19.00

6 oz. aged Angus steak, bleu chese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion and fresh greens

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Iceberg, cabbage, chicken, peanuts, rice noodles, snow peas, cilantro, spicy Asian dressing

Blackend Salmon Salad

$21.00

Pan seared llet, Cajun crust, tomato, cucumber, avocado

Crab Salad

$21.00

Lump crab meat, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, avocado, fresh greens

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon bits, avocado, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles

Apple Harvest Salad

$16.00

Chicken breast, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette

Soup & Salad

$14.00

Fresh dinner salad, bowl of homemade soup

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$17.00

Chicken breast, strawberries, dried cranberries, blueberries, pineapple and greens with poppyseed dressing.

ENTREES

NY Steak

$28.00

10 oz. Aged Angus beef, maitrė d butter, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes

Fried Chicken

$20.00

Half chicken fried golden brown, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes

Prawn Pomodoro

$22.00

Large prawns, fresh basil, fresh garlic, tomato broth, parmesan, garlic bread, linguini pasta

Pasta Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade marinara with ground beef and sausage, spinach, linguini pasta, garlic bread

T-Bone Steak

$27.00

16 oz. aged Angus, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes

Grilled Pork Chops

$23.00

Two 8 oz. center-cut, maple glaze, fresh veggies, mashed potatoes

Monterey Chicken

$20.00

Pan-seared breast, Lump Crab, prawns, hollandaise, mashed potatoes, fresh veggies

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

Tender breast pieces, creamy homemade alfredo sauce, penne pasta, garlic bread

Surf & Turf

$25.00

Aged angus beef, sauteed prawns, mashed potatoes and fresh veggies

Short Rib Ravioli

$20.00

Braised beef, mushroom, cherry tomato, and demi cream sauce with garlic bread

Grill Salmon

$23.00

Turkey Dinner

$23.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.00

KIDS MENU

Six $ Size Pancakes

$9.00

Served with scrambled egg and bacon

Six $ Size Hershey's Chocolate Pancakes

$9.00

Served with scrambled egg and bacon

Jr Cheeseburger

$11.00

Served with French Fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with French Fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Served with French Fries

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Served with French Fries

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Served with French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with French Fries

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$11.00

Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$11.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$10.00

Penne noodles, meat sauce

DAILY SPECIALS

COUNTRY INN WINGS

$14.00

PRAWN LINGUINE ALFREDO

$22.00

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$17.00

Liver & Onions

$20.00

CHICKEN MANGO SALAD

$19.00

SURF & TURF

$25.00

BENEDICTS

Steak & Avocado Benedict

$18.00

Thinly sliced Angus steak, avocado, tomato

Traditional Benedict

$15.00

Canadian Bacon

Crab & Avocado Benedict

$20.00

Lump crab meat, avocado

California Benedict

$16.00

Canadian bacon, tomato, avocado

Hash Benedict

$16.00

Old fashioned corned beef hash

Baja Benedict

$16.00

Chorizo, avocado, cilantro

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

HEALTHY CHOICE

The Pulido Keto Scramble

$16.00

29 time world champion Linda Pulido’s ketogenic training breakfast. 3 eggs, broccoli, cauliower, zucchini, avocado, Swiss cheese, 2 strips of bacon and a cup of fresh berries

Protein Scramble

$16.00

Egg whites, chicken apple sausage, spinach, onion, mushroom, Tomatillo salsa, fresh fruit, toast

Morning Starter

$13.00

Oatmeal, raisins, fresh fruit, toast

Crab & Avocado Scramble

$21.00

Scramble Lump Crab meat, egg whites, spinach, fresh fruit, toast

Healthy NY Steak

$25.00

10 oz. Aged Angus, tomato slices, scrambled egg whites, fresh fruit, toast

Veggie Scramble

$16.00

Zucchini, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, avocado, egg whites, salsa, fresh fruit, toast

OMELETTE SOUFFLES

Supreme Omelette

$17.00

Linguiça, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, bell pepper, Spanish sauce

Mushroom & Avocado Omelette

$16.00

Mushrooms, spinach, Swiss cheese and avocado

California Omelette

$16.00

Avocado, tomato, mushrooms

Denver Omelette

$16.00

Ham, onion, bell pepper

Florentine Omelette

$16.00

Spinach, sour cream, bacon, onion

South of the Border Omelette

$16.00

Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado

Garden Omelette

$16.00

Zucchini, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, avocado

Bacon & Avocado Omelette

$16.00

Hickory smoked bacon, avocado

Chili Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Eggs, Chili, cheese and onion

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$16.00

CHEESE OMELETTE

$16.00

SPECIALTIES

Chile Verde & Eggs

$15.00

Spicy pork, eggs, refried beans, hash browns, Chile verde sauce, tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, tomatoes, pinto beans, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, tomatillo salsa

Country Inn Skillet

$15.00

Skillet Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, scrambled eggs, jack and white cheddar, country potatoes, toast or pancakes

Biscuits & Gravy Deluxe

$14.00

Deluxe Fresh made biscuits, homemade gravy, two strips of bacon, two eggs

Meat Lovers Scramble

$16.00

Linguiça, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, mushrooms, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes

Santa Cruz Scramble

$15.00

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, spinach, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes

Chorizo Scramble

$15.00

Chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapeño, pico de gallo, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes

Jack's Special

$15.00

Ground beef, spinach, mushrooms, onion, eggs, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, toast or pancakes

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Two eggs, refried beans, jack and cheddar, hash browns, corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa

Steak Ranchero

$19.00

Angus steak, ranchero sauce, country potatoes, and beans

Chilaquiles

$15.00

THE CLASSICS

NY Steak & Eggs

$25.00

10 oz. Aged Angus

Bacon & Eggs

$15.00

Four thick slices of hickory smoked bacon

Pork Sausage & Eggs

$15.00

All natural skinless

Ham & Eggs

$15.00

Hickory Smoked Ham

Chicken Apple Sausage & Eggs

$15.00

Evergood all natural

Portuguese Linguica & Eggs

$15.00

Evergood all natural, mildly spiced

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$15.00

Old fashioned corned beef

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Homemade country gravy

HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE

Short Stack (2) Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Full Stack (3) Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$13.00

Three buttermilk pancakes, banana, walnut, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Hershey's Chocolate Pancakes

$12.00

Three chocolate pancakes, chocolate chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Swedish Pancakes

$11.00

Four French crepes, lingonberry butter, powdered sugar

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$13.00

Three French crepes, fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$13.00

Fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

$12.00

Fresh Strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Banana Walnut Waffle

$12.00

Belgian wae, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Belgian wae, half-fried chicken, country gravy, powdered sugar

French Toast

$12.00

Powdered sugar, two strips of bacon, two eggs

Berries & Cream

$14.00

French toast, strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, two strips of bacon

COMBOS

Continental Combo

$14.00

Two eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage, juice or coffee

Country Combo

$14.00

Two eggs, hash browns, two pieces of bacon or sausage

Two Eggs Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs, hash browns, juice or coee

NA BEVERAGES

22oz Milk Shake

$8.00

Peerless Coffee

$3.75

Coca Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Tazo Handcrafted Hot Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Cranberry Juice

$4.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

SUNRISE COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa Sunrise

$10.00

Classic Mimosa

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Chavela

$10.00

Classic Margarita

$9.00

Mango Mimosa

$10.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Michelada Deluxe

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

DRAFT BEER

Hazy IPA

$8.00+

Michelob Ultra

$7.00+

Mango Cart

$7.00+

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00+

Space Dust

$7.00+

Stella Artois

$7.00+

WINE

Santa Carolina Chardonnay

$9.00+

Carlson Chardonnay

$9.00+

Carlson Merlot

$9.00+

Greg Norman Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Santa Barbara Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Cycles Gladiator Savignon Blanc

$8.00+

Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Pasqua delle Venezie Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Albertoni White Zinfandel

$9.00+

Sparkling Wine

$6.00+

GL Finca El Origen, Argentina, '16

$9.00

GL Brady Vineyards, California, ‘16

$10.00

GL Congress Springs, Monterey, ‘14

$8.00

GL Beaulieu Vineyard, Caneroes, ‘16

$12.00

GL Domaine, Argentina, ‘18

$8.00

GL Provenance, California, ‘16

$13.00

GL Bella Grace, California, ‘16

$8.00

BT Beaulieu Vineyard, Caneroes, ‘16

$27.00

BT Congress Springs, Monterey, ‘14

$29.00

BT Brady Vineyards, California, ‘16

$24.00

BT GL Finca El Origen, Argentina, '16

$39.00

BT Domaine, Argentina, ‘18

$24.00

BT Provenance, California, ‘16

$39.00

BT Bella Grace, California, ‘16

$24.00

GL Wolf Blass, Amador Co. ‘16

$6.00

GL Santa Carolina, Chile, ‘17

$8.00

GL Beaulieu Vineyard, California, ‘16

$14.00

GL Sterling Vineyards, Napa, ’17

$9.00

GL Beringer Main & Vine, California, ‘17

$8.00

GL Pasqua, Delle Venezie, Italy

$8.00

BT Wolf Blass, Amador Co. ‘16

$18.00

BT Veuve du Vernay, Amador Co. ‘16 (Split)

$9.00

BT Santa Carolina, Chile, ‘17

$24.00

BT Beaulieu Vineyard, California, ‘16

$42.00

BT Sterling Vineyards, Napa, ’17

$27.00

BT Beringer Main & Vine, California, ‘17

$24.00

BT Pasqua, Delle Venezie, Italy

$24.00

SIDE ORDERS

Bacon(2)

$2.75

Bacon (4)

$5.50

Sausage (2)

$2.75

Sausage (4)

$5.50

SD Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.50

Pancake (1)

$4.00

SD Avacado

$2.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

Bowl of Fruit

$9.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.50

Corned Beef

$5.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Country Potatoes

$4.50

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 egg whites

$4.50

SD Linguica

$5.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

SD Ham

$5.50

SD Patty

$5.50

SD Tuna

$5.00

Spinach

$2.60

Toast

$2.50

Swedish (1)

$3.00

Swedish (2)

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Veggies

$4.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

SD Cheese

$2.50

Rice

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Mashed Potaoes

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

D Salad

$7.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cup Chilly Beans

$5.00

Bowl Chilly Beans

$7.00

Hash Brown

$4.50

1-Jalapenos

$1.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$7.00+

Chocolate Cake

$8.00+

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Cherry Pie

$7.99

Blackberry Pie

$7.99+

a La Mode

$1.50

Tapioca

$3.00

Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Creme Pie

$7.00

Lemon Merengue Pie

$6.00

Boston Creme Pie

$6.99

Apple Pie

$7.99

Peach Pie

$6.99

Ice Cream (1)

$2.75

Ice Cream (2)

$4.75

WHOLE APPLE PIE

$22.00

WHOLE BOSTON PIE

$22.00

WHOLE PEACH PIE

$22.00

WHOLE PECAN PIE

$22.00

WHOLE CHEERY PIE

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1424 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129

Directions

