Holder Country Inn - Monterey

review star

No reviews yet

5512 Monterey Road

San Jose, CA 95138

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

CANADIAN BACON. POACHED EGGS, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOLLANDAISE, HASH BROWNS.

CALI BENEDICT

$16.00

CANADIAN BACON, TOMATO, AVOCADO. POACHED EGGS, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOLLANDAISE, HASH BROWNS.

HASH BENEDICT

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED CORNED BEEF HASH. POACHED EGGS, ENGLISH MUFFIN, HOLLANDAISE, HASH BROWNS.

SPECIALTIES

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.00

FLOUR TORTILLA, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, AVOCADO, TOMATOES, PINTO BEANS, JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR, HASH BROWNS.

SKILLET

$16.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$14.00

FRESH MADE BISCUITS, HOMEMADE GRAVY, TWO STRIPS OF BACON, TWO EGGS.

JOE'S SPECIAL

$16.00

GROUND BEEF, SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, ONION, EGGS, JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR, HASH BROWNS, TOAST OR PANCAKES.

HASH & EGGS

$17.00

MINI BREAKFAST

$13.00

CLASSICS

NY STEAK & EGGS

$29.00

8 OZ. AGED ANGUS. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.

BACON & EGGS

$16.00

FOUR THICK SLICES OF HICKORY SMOKED BACON. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.

SAUSAGE & EGGS

$16.00

ALL NATURAL SKINLESS. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.

HAM & EGGS

$16.00

HICKORY SMOKED HAM. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.

CFS & EGGS

$19.00

HOMEMADE COUNTRY GRAVY. TWO LARGE EGGS, HASH BROWNS AND TOAST OR PANCAKES.

LINGUICA & EGGS

$16.00

APPLE SAUS & EGGS

$16.00

PATTY SAUS & EGGS

$16.00

2 egg Breakfat

$14.00

HASH & EGGS

$16.00

HEALTHY CHOICE

PROTEIN SCRAMBLE

$15.00

MORNING STARTER

$12.00

OATMEAL, RAISINS, FRESH FRUIT, TOAST.

HEALTHY STEAK

$24.00

8 OZ. AGED ANGUS, TOMATO SLICES, AVOCADO, SCRAMBLED EGG WHITES, FRESH FRUIT, TOAST.

KETO SCRAMBLE

$16.00

3 EGGS, BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER, ZUCCHINI, AVOCADO, SWISS CHEESE, 2 STRIPS OF BACON, FRUIT.

VEGGIE SCRM

$15.00

OMELETTES

SUPREME OMELETTE

$18.00

STEAK AVO OMELETTE

$18.00

CALI OMELETTE

$16.00

AVOCADO, TOMATO, MUSHROOMS, JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR, HASH BROWNS, TOAST OR PANCAKES.

DENVER OMELETTE

DENVER OMELETTE

$16.00

HAM, ONION, BELL PEPPER, JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR, HASH BROWNS, TOAST OR PANCAKES.

DIABLO OMELETTE

$16.00

BORDER OMELETTE

$16.00

CHORIZO, TOMATO, ONION, JALAPENO, AVOCADO, JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR, HASH BROWNS, TOAST OR PANCAKES.

GARDEN OMELETTE

$16.00

BAC AVO OMELETTE

$16.00

HICKORY SMOKED BACON, AVOCADO, JACK AND WHITE CHEDDAR, HASH BROWNS, TOAST OR PANCAKES.

MUSHROOM OMELETTE

$16.00

HAM & CHZ OMELETTE

$16.00

FLORENTINE OMELETTE

$16.00

Cheese Omelette

$13.00

SCRAMBLES

SUPREME SCRM

$18.00

STEAK SCRM

$18.00

CALIFORNIA SCRM

$16.00

DENVER SCRm

$16.00

STEAK DIABLO SCRM

$16.00

S. BORDER SCRM

$16.00

GARDEN SCRM

$16.00

BAC & AVO SCRM

$16.00

MEAT LOVERS SCRM

$16.00

CHORIZO SCRM

$16.00

VEGGIE SCRM

$15.00

GRIDDLE

SHORT STACK

$9.00

2 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES.

FULL STACK

$10.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES.

BLUE CAKES

$13.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, FRESH BLUEBERRIES, POWDERED SUGAR.

BANANA CAKES

$13.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, BANANA, WALNUT, POWDERED SUGAR, WHIPPED CREAM.

CHOCOLATE CAKES

$13.00

3 CHOCOLATE PANCAKES, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, POWDERED SUGAR, WHIPPED CREAM.

FULL SWEDISH

$11.00

4 FRENCH CREPES, LINGONBERRY BUTTER, POWDERED SUGAR.

FRUIT CREPES

$13.00

3 FRENCH CREPES, FRESH STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, BANANAS, POWDERED SUGAR, WHIPPED CREAM.

WAFFLE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$12.00

FRESH STRAWBERRIES, POWDERED SUGAR, WHIPPED CREAM.

BANANA WAFFLE

$13.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE, BANANA, WALNUT, POWDERED SUGAR, WHIPPED CREAM.

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

POWDERED SUGAR.

BERRIES & CREAM

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, WHIPPED CREAM, TWO STRIPS OF BACON.

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$13.00

Pancakes Later

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$20.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

2 PIECES BACON

$3.00

2PIECES SAUSAGE

$4.00

BISCUITS/GRAVY ONLY

$9.00

CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$1.50

COTTAGE CHEESE

$5.00

COUNTRY GRAVY

$2.00

CUP FRUIT

$5.00

FRIED JALAPENO

$1.00

HOLLANDAISE

$2.00

OATMEAL

$5.00

ONE EGG

$1.50

ONE PANCAKE

$4.00

ONE SAUSAGE

$2.00

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00
SIDE BACON

SIDE BACON

$6.00

Side Bannana

$3.00

SIDE C-POTS

$5.00

SIDE CORNED HASH

$6.00

SIDE HAM

$6.00

SIDE HASH BROWNS

$5.00

SIDE LINGUICA

$6.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE SLICED TOMATOES

$2.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

THREE EGGS

$4.00

TOAST

$3.00

TWO EGGS

$3.00

WALNUTS

$2.00

SIDE SWEDISH

$5.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.00

CORN TORTRILLAS

$2.00

Country Potato

$5.00

Bowl Fruit

$6.00

1/2 FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

SMALL PLATES

CHICKEN WRAPS

$16.00

SALMON WRAPS

$16.00

WINGS

$15.00

GARLIC FRIES

$10.00

FRIED PRAWNS

$14.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

SALMON TACOS

$16.00

BAJA QUESADILLA

$14.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

KIDS

KIDS 6 CHOC + EGGS

$9.00

SERVED WITH SCRAMBLED EGG AND BACON.

KIDS 6 + EGG

$9.00

SERVED WITH SCRAMBLED EGG AND BACON.

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

KIDS HAMBURGUER

$9.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

MINI CORN DOGS

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES.

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

HAMBURGER

$15.00

49ER BURGER

$18.00

PATTY MELT

$16.00

SANDWICHES

HOT TURKEY

$18.00

TURKEY MELT

$16.00

TUNA MELT

$15.00

CFS SANDWICH

$17.00

CRISPY CHX SANDWICH

$17.00

GRILLED B.L.T.

$15.00

STEAK AVO SANDWICH

$20.00

PRIME DIP

$19.00

CLUBHOUSE

$16.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$24.00

HAM & CHEDDAR SAND

$16.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

ENTREES

NY STEAK

$29.00

SALMON

$24.00

BOLOGNESE

$23.00

ALFREDO

$18.00

SICILIAN

$18.00

DINNER CFS

$20.00

FRIED CHXN

$18.00

SALADS & SOUP

STEAKHOUSE

$20.00

CHINESE CHICKEN

$18.00

SALMON SALAD

$20.00

CHOPPED COBB

$18.00

APPLE HARVEST

$18.00

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

SOUP & SALAD

$14.00

DINNER SALAD

$8.00

ADD SOUP

$3.00

ADD SALAD

$3.00

CUP SOUP

$5.00

DINNER SIDES

HAMBURGER PATTY

$6.00

BOWL SOUP

$6.00

GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

SIDE MASH

$5.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$6.00

S/New York

$15.00

SHRIMP

$2.50

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

COUNTRY GRAVY

$2.50

BEANS

$4.00

SIDE SALMON

$12.00

SIDE MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

Bake Potatoe

$4.00

TOMATILLO SAUCE

$2.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

FULL GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Half Garlic Bread

$2.50

Stuffing

$4.00

Gravy

$5.00

DINNER SPECIALS

Tilapia

$22.00

GILROY CHICKEN

$18.00

MEATLOAF

$20.00

RIBS

$23.00

Chicken Jerusalem

$22.00

Turkey Dinner

$22.00

CIOPPINO

$25.00

PRIME RIB

$32.00

FISH & CHIP

$23.00

CHICKEN PARM

$20.00

BEEF TIPS

$22.00

HOT PASTRAMI

$18.00

CHICKEN MUSH MELT

$18.00

LASAGNA

$20.00Out of stock

BAKED HAM

$25.00

Salmon W/Prawns

$28.00

Hamburger Steak

$18.00

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Chicken Santa Cruz

$20.00

Chicken Apricot

$20.00

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

CHURRO FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

TRI TIP & EGGS

$24.00

CHORIZO SKILLET

$15.00

COUNTRY SAUSAGE PATTIES

$16.00

COUNTRY SCRAMBLE

$16.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.00

PATTY & EGGS

$17.00

WEEKEND SPECIALS

CHILI VERDE PLATTER

$18.00

CHILAQUILES

$18.00

CHORIZO SKILLET

$15.00

CHURRO FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

COUNTRY SAUSAGE PATTIES

$16.00

ANGUS PATTY & EGGS

$17.00

COUNTRY SCRAMBLE

$16.00

BIG BOY

$24.00

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$4.00

LARGE MILK

$7.00

MILK

$4.00

MILKSHAKE

$8.00

JUICE

$5.00

LARGE JUICE

$7.00

SODA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

KID DRINKS

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

LARGE CHOCOLATE

$7.00

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$8.50

MARGARITA

$9.00

MICHELADA

$8.50

MIMOSA SUNRISE

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$9.00

SANGRIA

$9.00

SCREWDRIVER

$9.00

BEER

BEER

$7.00

WINE

WINE

$7.00

DESSERTS

PIE

$5.00

CAKE

$6.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00

COOKIES

$2.00

SP CAKE

$7.00

ALA MODE

$2.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

Whole Pie

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Restaurant · Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant

Location

5512 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

