Holder Country Inn - Monterey
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
American Restaurant · Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant
Location
5512 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sanraku - Oakridge
4.5 • 2,740
925 Blossom Hill Rd,Westfield Oakridge San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant