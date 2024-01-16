- Home
Hole 19 Craft Kitchen Sports Bar
3606 N Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27455
STARTERS
- PCFGT
Homemade Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes, Candied Bacon, Roasted Garlic Aioli Tobacco Onions$12.00
- Crispy Fish Tacos(2)
Flour Tortilla, Fish Strips, Chipotle Mayo, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Avocado, Lime$10.00
- Tortilla Chips Trio
Tri-Color Chips, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno Queso Dip$8.00
- Birria Tacos(2)
Flour Tortilla, Chile Braised Beef, Natural Reduction Jus, Chihuahua Cheese$11.00
- Pork Carnitas Nachos
Tortilla chips, Chicken Carnitas, Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese, Guacamole, Salsa Roja, Green Onion, Mexican Crema,Sliced Jalapenos$14.00
- Choripan Sliders(2)
Grilled Argentinian Chorizo Sausage, House Chimichurri Sauce, Arugula$12.00
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Shrimp, Arugula, Roasted Tomatoes, Sweet Chile Garlic Sauce$12.00
- Chef's Delight/Snack Plate
House Made Pimento Cheese, Flatbread Crackers, Mozzarella Sticks, Argentinian Choriza Sausage, Mini Beer Empanada, Yuca Cheese Bites, Marinara Sauce, Jalapeno-Bacon Jam, Pickled Red Onions, Mojo Aioli$20.00
- Crispy St. Louis Style Ribs
Creamy Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Jalapeno-Bacon Jam, Pickled Red Onion$14.00
SOUP OF THE WEEK
HOLE 19 SALADS
- House Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Hot House Cucumber, Peppadew Peppers, Feta, Zesty Italian Dressing$10.00
- Oyster Salad
Fried Oysters, Arugula, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Curtido Slaw, Cholula Remoulade$13.00
- House Caesae Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grana Padano, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$11.00
- Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Ranch Dressing, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Bacon, Diced Grilled Chicken$14.00
BURGERS AND SANDWICHES- WITH A SIDE
- Classic Smashed Burger 8oz
Toasted Bun, 2 Smashed Patties, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon$14.00
- Pimento Cheese Smashed Burger
Toasted Bun, House Pimento Cheese, Applewood Bacon, 2 Smashed Patty, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions$15.00
- Cubano Wrap
Bolo Ham, Mojo Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Lusty Monk Aioli, 12in Herb Garlic Wrap$14.00
- Fried Chicken 6oz
Sous Vibe Chicken Breast, Alabama White Sauce, Apple-Cabbage Slaw, Bibb Lettuce, Toasted Bun$13.00
- Hole 19 Club
Smoked Turkey, Rosemary Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Bacon, Dukes Mayo on Multigrain Bread$14.00
- House Burrito
Fired Roasted Pulled Chicken,White Rice, Black Bean, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, 12in Garden Flour Tortilla$14.00
- Fried Snapper 8oz
Butterfly Snapper Filet, Cabbage Slaw, Dill-Lemon Tartar Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Toasted Bun$15.00
MAINS
- Grilled Salmon
Sixty South Salmon, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Classic Remoulade Sauce, Pickled Fennel Salad$23.00
- Steak And Fries
8oz Skirt Steak, Chimichurri Sauce, Horseradish Cream, Tri-Color Sweet Potato Fries$22.00
- Boneless Short Ribs
Boneless Short Ribs, Lusty Monk Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Natural Reduction, Tobacco Onions$26.00
- Pork Chops
12oz Pork Chops, Dirty Rice, Mirepoix, Tasso Ham, Green Beans, Creole Mustard Cream Sauce, Bell Pepper Escabeche$24.00
KIDS MENU
SIDES
- French Fries
Small French Fries Basket$3.00
- Potato Salad
Small Potato Salad$3.00
- Fruit
Small Fruit Cup$3.00
- Chip
Small Fresh Chip Fries Basket$3.00
- Onion Rings
Small Onion Ring Basket$3.00
- Dirty Rice
Small Dirty Rice Cup$3.00
- Brussels Sprouts
Small Brussels Sprouts$3.00
- Zucchini Fries
Small Zucchini Frie Basket$3.00
- Tricolor Boniato Fries
Small Tricolor Boniato Fries Basket$3.00
- Curtido Slaw
Small Curtido Slaw Cup$3.00
- Apple Slaw$3.00
- Yuca Cheese Bites$3.00
- Chesse Dip$3.00
- House Salad$3.00
- Caesar Salad$3.00
- Mozzarella Stick$3.00
SAUCES
- Mojo Aioli Sauce
2oz Sauce$0.50
- Ranch
2oz Sauce$0.50
- Blue Cheese
2oz Sauce$0.50
- Hot Honey
2oz Sauce$0.50
- Hole19 BBQ Sauce
2oz Sauce$0.50
- Alabama White Sauce
2oz Sauce$0.50
- jalepeno Bacon Jam$0.50
- Lemon-Pepper$0.50
- Spicewalla The Juice$0.50
- Honey Herb Rub$0.50
- Jerk Rub$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Sweet Thai Chile$0.50
- Parmesan Garlic$0.50
- Nashville Hot$0.50
- Gochujang$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Horseradish Cream$0.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3606 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27455