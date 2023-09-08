- Home
- Alpharetta
- Hole in the Wall Sushi
Hole in the Wall Sushi
No reviews yet
3665 Old Milton Pkwy unit 50
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Roll Menu
House Classic / Hand Rolls
Alaskan
Salmon, avocado, & cucumber. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Avocado
Avocado rolled seaweed out
California
Crab stick, avocado, & cucumber
Eel Roll
Broiled eel with cucumber and sweet sauce
Eskimo Crunch
Salmon, cream cheese with crunch. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fried Sunday Morning
Salmon and cream cheese tempura, sweet sauce and spicy mayo
Kappa Cucumber Roll
Mexican
Tempura chicken, avocado, & jalapeño, spicy mayo and spicy sesame
Negi Hamachi
Yellowtail with scallions and toasted sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Philly
Smoked salmon & cream cheese. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sake
Salmon roll, seaweed out. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, avocado with scallions, sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Tuna
Crunch spicy tuna, cucumber with crunch. Spicy mayo. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sweet Potato
Tempura sweet potato with sweet sauce
Tarantula
Soft shell crab, avocado, & lettuce, sweet sauce & spicy mayo
Tekka
Tuna roll, seaweed out
Vegetable
Asparagus, avocado, & cucumber
Spicy Salmon
Salmon Skin
Cucumber Creations
Cu-Kani Special
Crab stick avocado cream cheese wrapped in cucumber
Cu-Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in cucumber
Cu-Sake
Norwegian salmon and avocado wrapped in cucumber
Cu-Maguro
Akami tuna with avocado wrapped in cucumber
Cu-Philly / Avocado
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped in cucumber
Cu-Rainbow
Tuna, salmon, escolar, and yellowtail with avocado in cucumber
Avocado Bomb Wrap Cocktails
Kani Mixed Bomb
Marinated crab stick wrapped in avocado
Spicy Tuna Bomb
Spicy tuna and tuna cubes with diced cucumber in avocado
Spicy Salmon Bomb
Spicy salmon and salmon cubes with diced cucumber in avocado
House Bomb
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and snapper with diced cucumber and tobiko in avocado
Hot Baked Rolls
Super Premium
Bull Dog Prime
Shrimp, avocado, and crunchy with spicy tuna and shrimp tempura topping. Sweet sauce & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn
House Special
Shrimp tempura, lump crab & avocado with spicy tuna crunch. Spicy mayo & sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lucy in the Sky
Lump crab & spicy tuna with tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and escolar. Wasabi yuzu & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Mega Godzilla
Smoked salmon, eel & avocado topped with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado. Sweet and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbor
Orgasumi Special
Eel, fried oyster, and cucumber with tuna & avocado on top. Creamy wasabi and sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sea Monster
Crab cake, shrimp tempura with avocado top. Spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Super Dragon
Crab cake, spicy tuna, avocado crunch with eel, torched escolar, salmon. Sweet sauce & spicy mayo. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnes
Volcano (Fried)
Lump crab, cream cheese, and avocado with spicy seafood lava. Sweet, spicy sesame, and spicy mayo
Suzy Q (Fried)
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado with torched ribeye, and jalapeño. Spicy mayo & sweet sauce
Ultra "M"
Yellow tail with tuna, salmon, and avocado with escolar & yellowtail top. Wasabi yuzu and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne i
Yum Yum Roll
Lump crab, fried oyster, spicy tuna with avocado on top. Creamy wasabi and mango. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lobster Roll Super
Whole 4 oz tail fried in panko with avocado cucumber and tobiko
Creative Special
Alpha Roll
Marinated crab stick, crunched with smoked salmon and avocado toppings, sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Big Apple
Fuji apple, salmon, cream cheese with tuna, and snapper topping. Ponzu & wasabi tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Bubbas Favorite
Spicy tuna mixed with cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, and crunch. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Cheek Dance
Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura with escolar topping. Spicy sesame and sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Co Co Maki
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and cream cheese with avocado coconut top. Creamy wasabi and mango sauce
Dangerous
Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeño with tuna, salmon, wasabi salad, and wasabi tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Dragon
Kani stick, avocado, cream cheese with eel, masago, and scallion topping. Sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Dynamite
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeño with spicy tuna crunch, and red tobiko topping. Spicy mayo and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foo
Fireman Special
Crunchy spicy tuna with tuna & jalapeño topping. Spicy mayo and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fried Fire Cracker
Lump crab, avocado, and cream cheese fried. Spicy mayo, spicy sesame, and sweet sauce
Golden Gate
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside and torched salmon topped with sweet sauce and spicy sesame
Hawaiian Brian
Chicken tempura, jalapeño, and cucumber with avocado topping. Macadamia crust and sweet sauce
Hot Mama
Spicy tuna, lump crab cucumber with escolar and avocado. Wasabi yuzu and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Iron Monkey
Shrimp tempura, asparagus with marinated tuna, avocado, scallions, and masago. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
JDH Special
Spicy salmon, avocado, and cucumber in and cooked ebi shrimp on top with spicy mayo and sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn
Lobster Roll*
Lobster, avocado, and scallion with spicy tuna and shrimp tempura. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Make My Day
Torched day boat scallop and red tobiko topped with spicy salmon and cucumber in wasabi yuzu. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Maybe2day
Tuna, yellowtail top with spicy tuna, crab stick, and crunch. Ponzu, spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Pink Lady
Salmon, escolar, and spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in pink soy paper. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Raising Arizona
Salmon, escolar, avocado, cucumber with torched snapper, wasabi yuzu, and tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Rainbow Special
Kani stick, avocado, and cucumber with assorted fish & avocado on top. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Red Dragon
Shrimp tempura, avocado with spicy tuna crunch top. Spicy mayo and sweet sauce tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Salmon Killer
Salmon and avocado topped with salmon tempura and cucumber. Sweet sauce and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Samurai Ito
Fried oyster, spicy tuna, and cucumber with kani stick top. Creamy wasabi & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sashimi Maki
Chunks of assorted sashimi on top of spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sea Serpent
Spicy tuna, lump crab, and cucumber with eel topping. Sweet sauce and wasabi tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Smokey
Kani stick, cucumber with torched escolar, sweet sauce, masago, and scallions. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Scallops
Spicy day boat scallops with masago & scallions inside/outside, spicy mayo and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Double YT
Yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber with yellow tail top. Spicy mayo, and spicy sesame
Spicy Salmon Deluxe
Spicy salmon cue. Inside and chunks of salmon avocado top. Spicy mayo & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Spicy Tuna Deluxe
Spicy tuna cucumber with chunks of tuna and avocado topping. Spicy mayo & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Super Shrimp
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside and cooked shrimp topped with creamy wasabi and sweet sauce
Salmon Eyaki
Tempura cooked salmon, asparagus, kani stick, and cream cheese. Ponzu, spicy mayo, and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn
Wasabi Tango
Eel, kani, and crunch topped with salmon, ponzu, wasabi tobiko, salad, & scallions. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fried Wolfpack
Spicy tuna, avocado cream cheese. Spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Yellow Mellow
Yellowtail cream cheese & avocado with mango topping, wasabi yuzu and mango sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Yellow Jacket
Yellowtail and avocado topped with spicy tuna and cucumber. Wasabi yuzu and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Dinner Menu
Dinner Soup & Salad
Miso
Miso with tofu and scallions
House Salad
Romaine, endive, salad mix, cherry tomato, & ginger dressing
Cucumber & Crab Salad
Cucumber and crabstick with citrus soy
Seaweed Salad
Traditional wakame seaweed
Calamari Ika Salad
Marinated calamari salad
Octopus Wasabi Tako
Octopus with cucumber and real wasabi mix
Dinner Appetizer
Edamame
Lightly salted, steamed soybean
Japanese Spring Roll
Crisp vegetable roll with duck sauce
Baked Dynamite Mussels
4 pieces large mussels fully cooked in a creamy spicy dressing
Agidashi Tofu
Lightly battered tempura tofu in dashi soy
Shumai
Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings
Shrimp/Chicken Tempura Appetizer
Lump Crab Cake
True lump crab or dayboat scallop topping
Gyoza
Pan-fried pork or shrimp wonton
Vegetable Tempura App
Assorted vegetables light & crispy
Chicken Tempura App
3 pieces each of just shrimp and chicken
Shrimp Tempura App
6 pieces of all jumbo shrimp
Fried Oysters
Panko oysters with Asian mustard tartar
Sushi Tapas
Spicy Tuna Tower
Spicy tuna with avocado and cucumbers
Salmon Tower
Salmon cubes in wasabi tartar sauce with avocado and cucumber
Tuna Tataki with Jalapeño and Ponzu
Seared tuna with citrus soy dressing
Dippy Tuna
Spiced tuna, jalapeño, and avocado with tortilla chips with spicy mayo and spicy sesame
Sashimi Sampler
7 pieces of assorted fish
House Poke
Assorted fish with avocado, cue, diced onion, scallion, and sauce
Tuna Poke
Raw tuna salad with avo, cue, diced onion, scallion, and sauce
HW Ceviche
Shrimp, scallops, tuna, salmon, and snapper in citrus juice
Sunomono
Shellfish and fish in special sunomono sauce
Anju Yuzu Hamachi
Yellowtail in anju-yuzu dressing with serrano
Kanpachi Uzusukuri
Thinly sliced baby yellowtail with ponzu and seasoning
Sashimi Cocktail
Sushi Entrée
Chirashi
Premium sashimi on bed of rice
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi on bed of rice
Unaju Don
Broiled eel on bed of rice
House Sushi
8 pieces of sushi & shrimp tempura roll
Premium Fish Ultimate Combo
9 pieces of sashimi, 5 pieces of sushi, and tekka maki
Sushi for Two
16 pieces of sushi, spicy tuna, and California roll
Premium Fish Sashimi Set
17 pieces of selected sashimi with rice
Sashimi for Two
35 pieces of quality sashimi with rice
Ultimate Combo for Two
15 pieces of sashimi, 10 pieces of sushi tekka maki and negi hamachi
Japanese Classic
Chicken Katsu
Chicken panko cutlet
Pork Katsu
Pork center cut cutlet
Chicken Teriyaki
Tender chicken breast in teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Sushi-grade salmon in teriyaki sauce
Tempura Dinner
Dinner portion of lightly battered shrimp, and salmon with assorted vegetables
Hamachi Kama
Yellow tail collar. Shioyaki or teriyaki. (When available)
Chef's Entrée
Wok Fried Chicken
Chicken & broccoli in oyster and black bean sauce
Wok Fried Shrimp
Shrimp & broccoli in oyster and black bean sauce
Wok Fried Beef
Beef & broccoli in oyster and black bean sauce
Panko Shrimp Steak
Crispy and delicious jumbo shrimps
Crab Cake Dinner
Fried Rice / Noodles
A La Carte - Fish and Standard
Cold Water Fluke Hirame
Yellowtail Hamachi
Squid Ika
Crab Stick Kani Stick
Young Special Jack Kanpachi
Gizzard Shad Kohada
Japanese Pink Snapper Madai
Tuna Maguro
Salmon Sake
Smoked Salmon
American Stripe Bass
Egg Cutlet Tamago
Eel Unagi
Tamago
A La Carte - Premium Fish (Ask)
A La Carte - Shellfish and Roe
Amaebi
Cold water sweet shrimp
Botan Ebi
Large Canadian sweet shrimp
Salmon Roe Ikura
Hotategai
Fresh diver scallop
Live Aoyagi
Live giant surf clam
Live Diver Live Hotategai
Live Mirugai
Geoduck giant clam
Smelt Roe Masago
Flying Fish Roe Tobiko
Wasabi Tobiko
Wasabi flying fish roe
1 Sea Urchin Uni
2+ Sea Urchin Uni
Tako
Lunch Menu
Lunch Soup & Salad
Miso
Miso with tofu and scallions
House Salad
Romaine, endive, salad mix, cherry tomato, & ginger dressing
Cucumber & Crab Salad
Cucumber and crabstick with citrus soy
Seaweed Salad
Traditional wakame seaweed
Calamari Ika Salad
Marinated calamari salad
Miso Lunch
House Salad Lunch
Cucumber & Crab Salad Lunch
Seaweed Salad Lunch
Calamari Ika Salad Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Edamame
Lightly salted, steamed soybean
Gyoza
Pan-fried pork or shrimp wonton
Japanese Spring Roll
Crisp vegetable roll with duck sauce
Shumai
Fried Oysters
Panko oysters with Asian mustard tartar
Vegetable Tempura App
Assorted vegetables light & crispy
Chicken Tempura App
3 pieces each of just shrimp and chicken
Chicken and Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura App
6 pieces of all jumbo shrimp
Edamame Lunch
Gyoza Lunch
Japanese Spring Roll Lunch
Shumai Lunch
Fried Oysters Lunch
Vegetable Tempura App Lunch
Chicken Tempura App Lunch
Chicken and Shrimps Tempura Lunch
Shrimp Tempura App Lunch
Lunch Roll
Lunch Entrees
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Salmon
Katsu Chicken
Katsu Pork
HW Unique Chicken
Wok Fried Chicken
Wok Fried Shrimp
Teriyaki Chicken Lunch
Teriyaki Salmon Lunch
Katsu Chicken Lunch
Katsu Pork Lunch
HW Unique Chicken Lunch
Wok Fried Chicken Lunch
Wok Fried Shrimp Lunch
Beverage
NA Beverage
Beer
Sake
Hot Sake Small
Hot Sake Large
House Cold Sake 5oz
Han Jan 6oz
Han Jan 375ml
Btl Snow Angel Nigori 180ml
Btl Shibata Shuzo Yuzu 200ml
Btl Itami Onigoroshi 300ml
Btl Kobe Ginjo 750ml
Btl TSU NO Junmai 180ml
Btl Dassi 45 Junmai 300ml
Brl KID Junmai 300ml
Btl Dassi 23 Junmai 720ml
Wine
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3665 Old Milton Pkwy unit 50, Alpharetta, GA 30005