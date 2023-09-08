Roll Menu

House Classic / Hand Rolls

Alaskan

$8.00

Salmon, avocado, & cucumber. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Avocado

$5.50

Avocado rolled seaweed out

California

$7.00

Crab stick, avocado, & cucumber

Eel Roll

$7.50

Broiled eel with cucumber and sweet sauce

Eskimo Crunch

$8.00

Salmon, cream cheese with crunch. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Fried Sunday Morning

$8.00

Salmon and cream cheese tempura, sweet sauce and spicy mayo

Kappa Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Mexican

$7.00

Tempura chicken, avocado, & jalapeño, spicy mayo and spicy sesame

Negi Hamachi

$7.00

Yellowtail with scallions and toasted sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Philly

$7.00

Smoked salmon & cream cheese. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sake

$7.50

Salmon roll, seaweed out. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, avocado with scallions, sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Crunch spicy tuna, cucumber with crunch. Spicy mayo. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Tempura sweet potato with sweet sauce

Tarantula

$9.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, & lettuce, sweet sauce & spicy mayo

Tekka

$7.50

Tuna roll, seaweed out

Vegetable

$6.00

Asparagus, avocado, & cucumber

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Salmon Skin

$8.00

-----Space------

Cucumber Creations

Cu-Kani Special

$9.00

Crab stick avocado cream cheese wrapped in cucumber

Cu-Spicy Tuna

$10.00

Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in cucumber

Cu-Sake

$12.00

Norwegian salmon and avocado wrapped in cucumber

Cu-Maguro

$12.00

Akami tuna with avocado wrapped in cucumber

Cu-Philly / Avocado

$12.00

Smoke salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped in cucumber

Cu-Rainbow

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, escolar, and yellowtail with avocado in cucumber

-----Space------

Avocado Bomb Wrap Cocktails

Kani Mixed Bomb

$10.00

Marinated crab stick wrapped in avocado

Spicy Tuna Bomb

$11.00

Spicy tuna and tuna cubes with diced cucumber in avocado

Spicy Salmon Bomb

$12.00

Spicy salmon and salmon cubes with diced cucumber in avocado

House Bomb

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and snapper with diced cucumber and tobiko in avocado

-----Space------

Hot Baked Rolls

California Baked Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Baked Roll

$7.50

Mexican Baked Roll

$7.00

Philly Baked Roll

$7.00

-----Space------

Super Premium

Bull Dog Prime

$18.00

Shrimp, avocado, and crunchy with spicy tuna and shrimp tempura topping. Sweet sauce & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn

House Special

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, lump crab & avocado with spicy tuna crunch. Spicy mayo & sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Lucy in the Sky

$18.00

Lump crab & spicy tuna with tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and escolar. Wasabi yuzu & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Mega Godzilla

$18.00

Smoked salmon, eel & avocado topped with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado. Sweet and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbor

Orgasumi Special

$18.00

Eel, fried oyster, and cucumber with tuna & avocado on top. Creamy wasabi and sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sea Monster

$18.00

Crab cake, shrimp tempura with avocado top. Spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Super Dragon

$18.00

Crab cake, spicy tuna, avocado crunch with eel, torched escolar, salmon. Sweet sauce & spicy mayo. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illnes

Volcano (Fried)

$18.00

Lump crab, cream cheese, and avocado with spicy seafood lava. Sweet, spicy sesame, and spicy mayo

Suzy Q (Fried)

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado with torched ribeye, and jalapeño. Spicy mayo & sweet sauce

Ultra "M"

$18.00

Yellow tail with tuna, salmon, and avocado with escolar & yellowtail top. Wasabi yuzu and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne i

Yum Yum Roll

$18.00

Lump crab, fried oyster, spicy tuna with avocado on top. Creamy wasabi and mango. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Lobster Roll Super

$22.00

Whole 4 oz tail fried in panko with avocado cucumber and tobiko

-----Space------

Creative Special

Alpha Roll

$13.00

Marinated crab stick, crunched with smoked salmon and avocado toppings, sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Big Apple

$14.00

Fuji apple, salmon, cream cheese with tuna, and snapper topping. Ponzu & wasabi tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Bubbas Favorite

$13.00

Spicy tuna mixed with cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, and crunch. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cheek Dance

$14.00

Spicy tuna & shrimp tempura with escolar topping. Spicy sesame and sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Co Co Maki

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and cream cheese with avocado coconut top. Creamy wasabi and mango sauce

Dangerous

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeño with tuna, salmon, wasabi salad, and wasabi tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Dragon

$15.00

Kani stick, avocado, cream cheese with eel, masago, and scallion topping. Sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Dynamite

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeño with spicy tuna crunch, and red tobiko topping. Spicy mayo and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foo

Fireman Special

$14.00

Crunchy spicy tuna with tuna & jalapeño topping. Spicy mayo and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Fried Fire Cracker

$13.00

Lump crab, avocado, and cream cheese fried. Spicy mayo, spicy sesame, and sweet sauce

Golden Gate

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside and torched salmon topped with sweet sauce and spicy sesame

Hawaiian Brian

$14.00

Chicken tempura, jalapeño, and cucumber with avocado topping. Macadamia crust and sweet sauce

Hot Mama

$14.00

Spicy tuna, lump crab cucumber with escolar and avocado. Wasabi yuzu and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Iron Monkey

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus with marinated tuna, avocado, scallions, and masago. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

JDH Special

$14.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, and cucumber in and cooked ebi shrimp on top with spicy mayo and sweet sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn

Lobster Roll*

$15.00

Lobster, avocado, and scallion with spicy tuna and shrimp tempura. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Make My Day

$14.00

Torched day boat scallop and red tobiko topped with spicy salmon and cucumber in wasabi yuzu. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Maybe2day

$14.00

Tuna, yellowtail top with spicy tuna, crab stick, and crunch. Ponzu, spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pink Lady

$13.00

Salmon, escolar, and spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in pink soy paper. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Raising Arizona

$14.00

Salmon, escolar, avocado, cucumber with torched snapper, wasabi yuzu, and tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Rainbow Special

$14.00

Kani stick, avocado, and cucumber with assorted fish & avocado on top. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Red Dragon

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado with spicy tuna crunch top. Spicy mayo and sweet sauce tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Salmon Killer

$13.00

Salmon and avocado topped with salmon tempura and cucumber. Sweet sauce and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Samurai Ito

$14.00

Fried oyster, spicy tuna, and cucumber with kani stick top. Creamy wasabi & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sashimi Maki

$14.00

Chunks of assorted sashimi on top of spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sea Serpent

$15.00

Spicy tuna, lump crab, and cucumber with eel topping. Sweet sauce and wasabi tobiko. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Smokey

$14.00

Kani stick, cucumber with torched escolar, sweet sauce, masago, and scallions. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Scallops

$14.00

Spicy day boat scallops with masago & scallions inside/outside, spicy mayo and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Double YT

$14.00

Yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber with yellow tail top. Spicy mayo, and spicy sesame

Spicy Salmon Deluxe

$14.00

Spicy salmon cue. Inside and chunks of salmon avocado top. Spicy mayo & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Tuna Deluxe

$14.00

Spicy tuna cucumber with chunks of tuna and avocado topping. Spicy mayo & spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Super Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside and cooked shrimp topped with creamy wasabi and sweet sauce

Salmon Eyaki

$14.00

Tempura cooked salmon, asparagus, kani stick, and cream cheese. Ponzu, spicy mayo, and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn

Wasabi Tango

$14.00

Eel, kani, and crunch topped with salmon, ponzu, wasabi tobiko, salad, & scallions. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Fried Wolfpack

$14.00

Spicy tuna, avocado cream cheese. Spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Yellow Mellow

$14.00

Yellowtail cream cheese & avocado with mango topping, wasabi yuzu and mango sauce. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Yellow Jacket

$14.00

Yellowtail and avocado topped with spicy tuna and cucumber. Wasabi yuzu and spicy sesame. Served raw or may be ordered undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

-----Space------

Dinner Menu

Dinner Soup & Salad

Miso

$2.50

Miso with tofu and scallions

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine, endive, salad mix, cherry tomato, & ginger dressing

Cucumber & Crab Salad

$6.50

Cucumber and crabstick with citrus soy

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Traditional wakame seaweed

Calamari Ika Salad

$6.50

Marinated calamari salad

Octopus Wasabi Tako

$12.00

Octopus with cucumber and real wasabi mix

-----Space------

Dinner Appetizer

Edamame

$5.00

Lightly salted, steamed soybean

Japanese Spring Roll

$6.00

Crisp vegetable roll with duck sauce

Baked Dynamite Mussels

$8.00

4 pieces large mussels fully cooked in a creamy spicy dressing

Agidashi Tofu

$8.00

Lightly battered tempura tofu in dashi soy

Shumai

$10.00

Steamed jumbo shrimp dumplings

Shrimp/Chicken Tempura Appetizer

$9.00

Lump Crab Cake

$13.50

True lump crab or dayboat scallop topping

Gyoza

$6.00

Pan-fried pork or shrimp wonton

Vegetable Tempura App

$6.50

Assorted vegetables light & crispy

Chicken Tempura App

$9.00

3 pieces each of just shrimp and chicken

Shrimp Tempura App

$11.00

6 pieces of all jumbo shrimp

Fried Oysters

$9.00

Panko oysters with Asian mustard tartar

-----Space------

Sushi Tapas

Spicy Tuna Tower

$11.00

Spicy tuna with avocado and cucumbers

Salmon Tower

$12.00

Salmon cubes in wasabi tartar sauce with avocado and cucumber

Tuna Tataki with Jalapeño and Ponzu

$11.00

Seared tuna with citrus soy dressing

Dippy Tuna

$15.00

Spiced tuna, jalapeño, and avocado with tortilla chips with spicy mayo and spicy sesame

Sashimi Sampler

$13.00

7 pieces of assorted fish

House Poke

$15.00

Assorted fish with avocado, cue, diced onion, scallion, and sauce

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Raw tuna salad with avo, cue, diced onion, scallion, and sauce

HW Ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp, scallops, tuna, salmon, and snapper in citrus juice

Sunomono

$12.00

Shellfish and fish in special sunomono sauce

Anju Yuzu Hamachi

$14.00

Yellowtail in anju-yuzu dressing with serrano

Kanpachi Uzusukuri

$15.00

Thinly sliced baby yellowtail with ponzu and seasoning

Sashimi Cocktail

$12.00

-----Space------

Sushi Entrée

Chirashi

$32.00

Premium sashimi on bed of rice

Tekka Don

$30.00

Tuna sashimi on bed of rice

Unaju Don

$28.00

Broiled eel on bed of rice

House Sushi

$29.00

8 pieces of sushi & shrimp tempura roll

Premium Fish Ultimate Combo

$35.00

9 pieces of sashimi, 5 pieces of sushi, and tekka maki

Sushi for Two

$67.00

16 pieces of sushi, spicy tuna, and California roll

Premium Fish Sashimi Set

$35.00

17 pieces of selected sashimi with rice

Sashimi for Two

$67.00

35 pieces of quality sashimi with rice

Ultimate Combo for Two

$67.00

15 pieces of sashimi, 10 pieces of sushi tekka maki and negi hamachi

-----Space------

Japanese Classic

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Chicken panko cutlet

Pork Katsu

$18.00

Pork center cut cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Tender chicken breast in teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

Sushi-grade salmon in teriyaki sauce

Tempura Dinner

$20.00

Dinner portion of lightly battered shrimp, and salmon with assorted vegetables

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

Yellow tail collar. Shioyaki or teriyaki. (When available)

-----Space------

Chef's Entrée

Wok Fried Chicken

$17.00

Chicken & broccoli in oyster and black bean sauce

Wok Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp & broccoli in oyster and black bean sauce

Wok Fried Beef

$24.00

Beef & broccoli in oyster and black bean sauce

Panko Shrimp Steak

$25.00

Crispy and delicious jumbo shrimps

Crab Cake Dinner

$27.00

-----Space------

Fried Rice / Noodles

Vegetable

$11.00

Chicken

$14.00

Shrimp

$16.00

Beef

$18.00

-----Space------

A La Carte - Fish and Standard

Cold Water Fluke Hirame

$8.00

Yellowtail Hamachi

$9.00

Squid Ika

$8.00

Crab Stick Kani Stick

$6.00

Young Special Jack Kanpachi

$10.00

Gizzard Shad Kohada

$10.00

Japanese Pink Snapper Madai

$11.00

Tuna Maguro

$9.00

Salmon Sake

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

American Stripe Bass

$8.00

Egg Cutlet Tamago

$7.00

Eel Unagi

$8.00

-----Space------

Tamago

$7.00

A La Carte - Premium Fish (Ask)

Japanese Horse Mackerel Aji

$12.00

Big Eye Snapper Kimme-Dai

Bluefin Tuna Hon-Maguro

$12.00

Extra Fatty Tuna O-Toro

Fatty Tuna Toro

$16.00

Japanese Sea Bass Suzuki

$15.00

Japanese Strip Jake Shima Aji

$12.00

-----Space------

A La Carte - Shellfish and Roe

Amaebi

$12.00

Cold water sweet shrimp

Botan Ebi

$15.00

Large Canadian sweet shrimp

Salmon Roe Ikura

$10.00

Hotategai

$11.00

Fresh diver scallop

Live Aoyagi

Live giant surf clam

Live Diver Live Hotategai

Live Mirugai

Geoduck giant clam

Smelt Roe Masago

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe Tobiko

$8.00

Wasabi Tobiko

$9.00

Wasabi flying fish roe

1 Sea Urchin Uni

$12.00

2+ Sea Urchin Uni

$10.00

Tako

$9.00

-----Space------

Lunch Menu

Lunch Soup & Salad

Miso

$2.00

Miso with tofu and scallions

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine, endive, salad mix, cherry tomato, & ginger dressing

Cucumber & Crab Salad

$5.00

Cucumber and crabstick with citrus soy

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Traditional wakame seaweed

Calamari Ika Salad

$6.00

Marinated calamari salad

-----Space------

Miso Lunch

$2.00

House Salad Lunch

$5.00

Cucumber & Crab Salad Lunch

$5.00

Seaweed Salad Lunch

$6.00

Calamari Ika Salad Lunch

$6.00

Lunch Appetizers

Edamame

$4.00

Lightly salted, steamed soybean

Gyoza

$5.00

Pan-fried pork or shrimp wonton

Japanese Spring Roll

$5.00

Crisp vegetable roll with duck sauce

Shumai

$8.00

Fried Oysters

$8.00

Panko oysters with Asian mustard tartar

Vegetable Tempura App

$6.00

Assorted vegetables light & crispy

Chicken Tempura App

$8.00

3 pieces each of just shrimp and chicken

Chicken and Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$10.00

6 pieces of all jumbo shrimp

-----Space------

Edamame Lunch

$4.00

Gyoza Lunch

$5.00

Japanese Spring Roll Lunch

$5.00

Shumai Lunch

$8.00

Fried Oysters Lunch

$8.00

Vegetable Tempura App Lunch

$6.00

Chicken Tempura App Lunch

$8.00

Chicken and Shrimps Tempura Lunch

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura App Lunch

$10.00

Lunch Roll

2 Roll Special

$11.00

3 Roll Special

$14.50

Sushi

$13.50

Sashimi

$13.50

Combo

$15.00

-----Space------

2 Roll Special Lunch

$11.00

3 Roll Special Lunch

$14.50

Sushi Lunch

$13.50

Sashimi Lunch

$13.50

Combo Lunch

$15.00

Lunch Entrees

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$14.00

Katsu Chicken

$12.00

Katsu Pork

$14.00

HW Unique Chicken

$10.00

Wok Fried Chicken

$11.00

Wok Fried Shrimp

$13.00

-----Space------

Teriyaki Chicken Lunch

$12.00

Teriyaki Salmon Lunch

$14.00

Katsu Chicken Lunch

$12.00

Katsu Pork Lunch

$14.00

HW Unique Chicken Lunch

$10.00

Wok Fried Chicken Lunch

$11.00

Wok Fried Shrimp Lunch

$13.00

Beverage

NA Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Kid's Drink

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Hot Tea Small

$3.00

Hot Tea Large

$5.00

……..Space........

Beer

Sapporo 12oz

$4.75

Sapporo Lt 12oz

$4.75

Kirin Lt 12oz

$5.75

Orion 12oz

$7.50

Asahi 22oz

$11.00

Kirin 22oz

$11.00

Sapporo 22oz

$9.00

-----Space------

Sake

Hot Sake Small

$7.50

Hot Sake Large

$12.00

House Cold Sake 5oz

$6.00

Han Jan 6oz

$8.00

Han Jan 375ml

$15.00

Btl Snow Angel Nigori 180ml

$13.50

Btl Shibata Shuzo Yuzu 200ml

$18.00

Btl Itami Onigoroshi 300ml

$25.00

Btl Kobe Ginjo 750ml

$47.00

Btl TSU NO Junmai 180ml

$15.00

Btl Dassi 45 Junmai 300ml

$30.00

Brl KID Junmai 300ml

$35.00

Btl Dassi 23 Junmai 720ml

$135.00

-----Space------

Wine

Han Jan Soju Wine 375ml

$15.00

House Plum Wine

$8.00+

House Cabernet

$8.00+

House Chardonnay

$8.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

House Pinot Noir

$8.00+

House Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

-----Space------

Sauces / Sides

Sauces

Add Cucumber

$0.50

Add Avocado

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sweet Sauce

$1.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Ponzu

$1.50

Ginger Dressing

$1.50

Side Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.00