Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Hole in the Wall - Waterfront Grill

review star

No reviews yet

384 Old Ferry Road

Gwynn, VA 23066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

The Classic

$11.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.95

Fireside Burger

$13.95

FOOD

Shareables

Oysters

$10.95+

Hushpuppies

$8.95

Onion Rings Basket

$8.95

Chicken Wings (6)

$11.95

1/2 lb Seasoned Jumbo Shrimp

$14.95

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Fish Tacos

$18.95

Shredded Pork Tacos

$13.95

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese Basket

$5.95

Kids Hot dog

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders Basket

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Shrimp Basket

$7.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Chef's Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Smothered Spuds

Spuds

$8.95

Burgers

The Classic

$11.95

*BACON* Cheese Burger

$13.95

Fireside Burger

$13.95

Bacon Bleu

$14.95

Platters

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.95

Shrimp Basket

$22.95

Fish Basket

$24.95

Crab Cakes Dinner

$29.95

Fried Oyster Basket

$32.95

Handhelds

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.95

HITW Club

$12.95

Fish Sandwich

$18.95

Open-Faced Roast Beef

$15.95

Shredded Pork BBQ Sandwich

$13.95

Grinder of the Day

$12.95

Specials

Chili

$5.95+

OBX Peel & Eat

$12.95+

Seafood Dip

$18.95

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.95+

Spicy Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Steak and Cheese

$15.95

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.25

Cheesecake

$7.25Out of stock

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$7.25

Tres Leches

$7.25

Ice Cream

$1.50+

Chocolate Cake

$7.25

Crumb Cake

$7.25Out of stock

Extra Sides

Chips

$3.50

Fries

$4.95

Xtra Crispy Fries

$4.95

Cheese Fries

$6.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.95

Side 6 Puppies

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$3.50

Pickled Beets

$3.50

Ring Tum Ditty

$3.50

Vegetable Medley

$3.50Out of stock

Side of Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Burger Patty For Pup

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Side Caesar

$5.95Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$3.50Out of stock

Succotash

$3.50Out of stock

Potato Cakes

$3.50Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Baked Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$3.50Out of stock

Fried Cabbage

$3.50Out of stock

Butter Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Broccoli Casserole

$3.50Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.50Out of stock

Green Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Asparagus

$4.95Out of stock

Soda Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Stuffing

$3.50Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$3.50Out of stock

Spinach

$3.50Out of stock

Stewed Cabbage & Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Beer Mac

$3.50Out of stock

Root Veg

$3.50Out of stock

California Veggie Casserole

$3.50Out of stock

Fiesta Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Black Eyed Peas

$3.50Out of stock

Stewed Tomatoes

Out of stock

Carrots

$3.50Out of stock

Corn Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Mashed Sweet Potato

$3.50Out of stock

Biscuits

$3.50Out of stock

Cottage Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Corn Cakes

$3.50Out of stock

Grits

$3.50Out of stock

Twice Baked Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Onion Straws

$6.95Out of stock

Xtra Add ons

Avocado

$1.25

Bacon

$2.00

Crab Cake

$14.95

2 oz Crab Meat

$8.50

4 oz Crab meat

$14.50

Crispy Jalapenos

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Shrimp

$8.50

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

One Oyster

$1.50

Extra Chips For Dip

on the side

Extra burger (for a double)

$5.00

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Extra turkey

$2.00

Sauce To Go

Bulk Sauce

$12.00

Island Rehab

$12.00

DRINKS

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Pibb Xtra

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Half Sweet Tea

$2.95

Water

No Drink

Bar Soft Drinks

Bottled Coke

$2.95

Bottled Fanta Orange

$2.95

Bottled Sprite

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf coffee

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Water

Icelandic Water 33.8 oz To Go

$3.49

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Coconut

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Redbull Zero

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Cocktails

GI Ice Tea

$9.95

Nikki's Rum Punch

$9.95

Island Refresher

$9.95

Siren's Song

$9.95

Courtney's Green Tea

$9.95

Hills Bay Sunset

$9.95

Skinny Blood Orange Cosmo

$9.95

Chloe's Stellar-Rita

$9.95

HITW Island Triple Mojito

$9.95Out of stock

Mason Tiki Sling

$9.95Out of stock

Screamin' Tiki Sling

$12.95Out of stock

Coastal Mule

$9.95

The Empress

$9.95

Cricket Hill Crush

$9.95

Jamaican Mule

$9.95

Bethel Breeze

$9.95

Onemo Tequila Sunrise

$9.95

Majic Spell

$9.95

Tommy Palmer

$9.95

Jungle Juice

$9.95

Milford Haven Mule

$9.95

The Sandbar

$9.95

Mac's Old Fashioned

$9.95Out of stock

Man-o-War Mule

$9.95

Peach Paloma

$9.95Out of stock

Jamboree Jubilee

$9.95Out of stock

Mimosa Seasonal Special

$8.95

Electric Lemonade Mimosa

$8.95

Hills Bay Mimosa

$8.95

Poinsetta

$8.95

Cucumber Mimosa

$8.95

Tabernacle Mimosa

$8.95

Blood Orange Mimosa

$8.95

Angry Balls

$5.00

Chocolate covered Black Raspberry

$5.00

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$5.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter shot

$5.00

Green Tea Shooter

$5.00

Jäger bomb

$5.00

Jelly Fish

$5.00

Kamakazi

$5.00

Liquid Butter Finger

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shooter

$5.00

PB&J Shot

$5.00

Pickle Back

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shooter

$5.00

Scooby Snax

$5.00

Spicy Peach Ring

$5.00

Sour Gummy Bear

$5.00

Sour Patch

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Cherry point Haven

$5.00

Mocktails

Bloody Mary (Virgin)

$5.95

Virgin Mimosa

$5.95

Virgin Orange Crush

$5.95

Shooters and Shots

Amoco Shot

$6.95

Angry German

$5.00

Blow Job

$4.95

Brain Damage

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.95

Cali Surfer

$6.00

Chilly Willy

$6.95

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Crimson Tide

$7.50

Flaming Dr. Pepper

$8.00

Green Tea Shooter

$5.00

Gummi Bear Shot

$5.00

Hawaiian Punch

$7.00

Hills Bay Shooter

$6.00

Irish Trash Can

$10.00

Jager Bomb (Half Can)

$7.95

Jelly Fish

$5.00

Jäger Bomb (Whole Can)

$9.95

Kamakazi

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana Shooter

$5.00

Nerd Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Red Headed S***

$5.00

Rooster Shot

$8.00

Royal Flush Shooter

$5.00

Scooby Snax

$5.00

Sour Patch Shooter

$5.00

Spirit Bomb

$8.95

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Birthday Shot

$5.00

Bagged Ice

Bag of Ice

$1.98

Six Pack To-Go

Blue Moon 6 pack to go

$21.00

Bud Light 6 pack to go

$15.00

Budweiser 6 pack to go

$15.00

Coors light 6 pack to go

$15.00

Corona Extra 6 pack to go

$15.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager 6 pack to go

$21.00

Guinness 6 pack to go

$24.00

Heineken 6 pack to go

$21.00

Miller Lite 6 pack to go

$21.00

Pochahoptus 6 pack to go

$21.00

Submersive 6 pack to go

$19.50

Yuengling 6 pack to go

$21.00

Kona Big Wave 6 pack to go

$21.00

22.5 oz cans Sapporo 6 pack to go

$30.00

Hibiscus 6 Pack

$18.00

RETAIL

Zip Up Hoodies

Small

$40.00Out of stock

Med

$40.00Out of stock

Large

$40.00Out of stock

XL

$40.00Out of stock

2XL

$42.00Out of stock

3XL

$44.00Out of stock

Sweat Shirts

Small

$45.00Out of stock

Med

$45.00Out of stock

Large

$45.00Out of stock

XL

$45.00Out of stock

2XL

$48.00Out of stock

Hats

Grey

$14.00Out of stock

White

$14.00Out of stock

Growler

Copper

$39.00Out of stock

Black

$39.00Out of stock

Koozies

Pink Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Navy Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Lime Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Mint Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Grey Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Light Blue Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Glassware

Vintage Glass

$5.00

Mason Jar

$3.00

Tiki Glass

$5.00

Short Sleeve Tees

Short Sleeve Small

$23.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve Medium

$23.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve Large

$23.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve XL

$23.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve 2XL

$23.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve 3XL

$23.95Out of stock

Long Sleeve Tees

Long Sleeve Small

$23.95Out of stock

Long Sleeve Medium

$23.95Out of stock

Long Sleeve Large

$23.95Out of stock

Long Sleeve XL

$23.95Out of stock

Long Sleeve 2XL

$24.95Out of stock

Long Sleeve 3XL

$24.95Out of stock

L/W Sweatshirt

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Med

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00Out of stock

XL

$30.00Out of stock

2XL

$32.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:20 pm
Restaurant info

Bar & Grill. Serving fresh seafood and many homemade specials. Enjoy lunch and dinner with a water view. Please see menu on website for descriptions for on line ordering.

Website

Location

384 Old Ferry Road, Gwynn, VA 23066

Directions

Gallery
Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill image
Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill image
Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill image
Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Willaby's Take Out
orange star4.4 • 621
327 Old Ferry Rd White Stone, VA 22578
View restaurantnext
Lulu Birds Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 323
6553 Main Street Gloucester, VA 23061
View restaurantnext
DREDGE
orange star4.3 • 163
4357 Irvington Rd Irvington, VA 22480
View restaurantnext
Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 33
34 E Church St Kilmarnock, VA 22482
View restaurantnext
IDK Raw Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4329 George Washington Memorial Hwy Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurantnext
The Half Shell Grill - The Half Shell Grill
orange starNo Reviews
250 Virginia St Urbanna, VA 23175
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Gwynn
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston