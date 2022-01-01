Restaurant header imageView gallery
Holesome Bagels

607 Reviews

$

333A Kingston Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cream Cheese
Tuna Salad Bagel
Smoked Salmon (LOX)

SANDWICHES

Butter

Butter

$2.25
House Butter

House Butter $2.75

$2.75
Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese $3.70

$3.70
Flavored Cream Cheese

Flavored Cream Cheese $4.25

$4.25
Smoked Salmon (LOX)

Smoked Salmon (LOX) $8.50

$8.50
Tuna Salad Bagel

Tuna Salad Bagel $6.50

$6.50
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$3.95
Gucamole Bagel

Gucamole Bagel $5.95

$5.95
White Fish Salad

White Fish Salad $7.50

$7.50
Cheese Bagel (cold)

Cheese Bagel (cold) $4.50+

$4.50+
Melt Bagel

Melt Bagel

$4.75+
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.95+
Grilled Cheese Portobello

Grilled Cheese Portobello $6.95+

$6.95+
Grilled Cheese Vegetables

Grilled Cheese Vegetables $6.95+

$6.95+
3 Cheese Bagel

3 Cheese Bagel $7.50+

$7.50+

BAGELS - please note if your ordering more then dozen we cant guarantee after 12pm

we cant gurantee
Bagel

Bagel

$1.65
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels $8.50

$8.50
Bakers Dozen (+1 free)

Bakers Dozen (+1 free) $16.50

$16.50
Sliced Bagel

Sliced Bagel $1.65

$1.65
Half Dozen Sliced

Half Dozen Sliced $8.50

$8.50
Dozen Sliced (12 bagels)

Dozen Sliced (12 bagels) $16.50

$16.50

SALADS

Make Your Own Salad

Make Your Own Salad $7.00+

$7.00+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95+

dairy (Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.95+

dairy (Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, black olive, feta cheese and lemon olive oil dressing)

Mozzarella Capresse Salad

Mozzarella Capresse Salad

$11.95+Out of stock

dairy (spring mix, grape tomato tossed with basil, roasted red pepper, black olive, fresh cube mozzarella and sun-dried tomato dressing)

Feta Beat Salad

Feta Beat Salad

$12.95+

dairy (spring mix, beets, sweet potato, almonds, feta cheese and honey balsamic dressing)

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.50+

parev (baby spinach, hearts of palm, grape tomatoes, red onion, sliced avocado and honey balsamic vinaigrette dressing)

Holesome Salad

Holesome Salad

$10.50+

parev (Romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, broccoli, avocado and lemon olive oil dressing)

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.95+

parev (Romaine lettuce, tuna, grape tomatoes, red onion, corn, sliced avocado and choice of dressing)

Roasted Vegetable and Kale Superbowl Bowl Salad $13.95+

$13.95+

parev (kale, grape tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted vegetable, quinoa and lemon poppy dressing)

APPETIZERS

Fries

Fries

$4.95+
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$5.50+
Mix Fries

Mix Fries

$4.95+
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.50+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95
Nachos

Nachos

$8.95
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.95

Fish & Chips

$12.95Out of stock

Fried Fish Sandwich & Chips

$14.95Out of stock

PRESSATAS

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese $8.95

$8.95

Swiss & Cheddar Cheese on Pullman Bread with sliced Tomato and Garlic Herb Butter. Served with a savory Tomato dipping sauce

Jerusalem Cheese Stick

Jerusalem Cheese Stick

$9.95Out of stock

Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Green Olives on a crusty Sesame Stick.

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$9.95Out of stock

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese on Crusty Baguette with Fresh Tomato and Garlic Spread.

Pizza Panini

Pizza Panini

$9.95Out of stock

Pizza Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella on Crusty Baguette with Pesto and Sliced Tomatoes.

Greek Panini

Greek Panini

$9.95Out of stock

Feta cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Black Olive, Red Onion and Garlic mayo

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Slices and Pesto on Hearty Ciabatta

Frenchman Panini

Frenchman Panini

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms on Hearty Ciabatta with Roasted Red Peppers.

Breakfast Pressate (served only until 2)

Breakfast Pressate (served only until 2) $9.95 Out of stock

$9.95Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs, Arele's Potatoes (spicy) on Regular or Wheat Baguette, with Gooey Mozzarella and Caramelized Onions.

PASTA

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$13.50

Ziti pasta with. cheese & marinara sauce with. melted mozzarella cheese

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo $13.50

$13.50

Fettuccini pasta w. garlic cream sauce, rich, decadent & delicious

Penne La Vodka

Penne La Vodka

$13.50Out of stock

Penne pasta served w. our vodka sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.50Out of stock

Spaghetti w. our homemade marinara sauce

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.50Out of stock

Macaroni & cheese topped w. melted cheddar cheese

SOUPS

Soup Of The Day $5.95

$5.95

CONTAINERS

Cream Cheese Container

Cream Cheese Container $5.50+

$5.50+
Flavored Cream Cheese Container

Flavored Cream Cheese Container $6.50+

$6.50+
Egg Salad Container

Egg Salad Container $5.95+

$5.95+
Tuna Salad Container

Tuna Salad Container $6.95+

$6.95+
Guacamole Salad Container

Guacamole Salad Container $6.95+

$6.95+
White Fish Salad Container

White Fish Salad Container $8.95+

$8.95+
Butter Container

Butter Container $7.50+

$7.50+
Arele Potatoes Container

Arele Potatoes Container $4.50+

$4.50+
Israeli Salad Container

Israeli Salad Container $3.95+

$3.95+
House Salad Container

House Salad Container $3.95+

$3.95+
Sliced Lox

Sliced Lox

$16.95+

DESERTS & PASTRIES

NY Cheese Cake $7.95

$7.95
Burekas

Burekas

$1.50Out of stock
Mini Muffin

Mini Muffin

$1.75
Chocolate Rugalach

Chocolate Rugalach $1.50

$1.50
Pain au Chocolat (dairy)

Pain au Chocolat (dairy) $3.75

$3.75
Croissant plain (dairy)

Croissant plain (dairy)

$3.75Out of stock

Cheese Danish $3.75

$3.75

Scone (Chocolate Chip)

$3.50Out of stock

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$2.25Out of stock

PIZZA

New York style Pizza

New York style Pizza $9.50

$9.50

Our rich tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza $11.95

$11.95

Our Rich Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Basil topped with Parmesan

Pesto Pizza with fresh Tomato

Pesto Pizza with fresh Tomato

$12.95Out of stock

Pesto sauce, Fresh mozzarella, shredded Mozzarella cheese topped with Grape tomato basil leaves and Parmesan

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza $12.95

$12.95

We sprinkle olive oil spread our cooked Mushroom with White Wine and Heavy Cream and we top it off with tarragon and parmesan

Sweet Blue Cheese Pizza

Sweet Blue Cheese Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

We spread Olive oil, sliced Pear, crushed Walnut, sprinkle Blue Cheese, Caramelized onion, Mozzarella cheese and when it comes out of come we tap it with some Arugula

Spicy Kale Pizza

Spicy Kale Pizza $13.95

$13.95

We spread some Pasto, some shredded mozzarella, spicy Kale mix with red hot pepper and Ricotta cheese

Calazone

Calazone

$8.95+Out of stock

SOFT COLD DRINKS

Can

Can

$1.75
Water

Water

$1.50
Snapple

Snapple

$2.75
Chocolate Milk (16 oz.)

Chocolate Milk (16 oz.) $2.75

$2.75
Orange Juice (16 oz.)

Orange Juice (16 oz.) $2.75

$2.75

Spritzly Soda Can

$2.25Out of stock

HOT DRINKS self serve station

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee $1.75+

$1.75+

Hot Coffee Freshly Brewed (self served - make it the way you like)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.75+

self served - make it the way you like

House bland original Cappuccino (sweeten)

House bland original Cappuccino (sweeten) $3.00+

$3.00+
French vanilla flavored cappuccino house bland

French vanilla flavored cappuccino house bland $3.00+

$3.00+
Swiss Hot Chocolate (sugar free sweeten)

Swiss Hot Chocolate (sugar free sweeten) $3.00+

$3.00+
House bland original Cappuccino (sugar free sweeten)

House bland original Cappuccino (sugar free sweeten) $3.00+

$3.00+
Coffee Box on the run

Coffee Box on the run $18.95+

$18.95+

A convenient box 96 oz filled with our freshly brewed coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups)—a perfect pick-me-up for meetings, picnics or whatever occasion calls for coffee.

Box Of Hot Chocolate $38.95

$38.95

BRISTA & COLD SPECIAL DRINKS

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Coffee poured over Ice

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino $3.50+

$3.50+

Espresso & Frothed milk over Ice.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Espresso over ice & Milk.

Iced Mochaccino

Iced Mochaccino

$4.00+Out of stock

Chocolate milk with espresso, over ice, sweeten

Ice Americano

Ice Americano

$2.50+Out of stock

Shot of Espresso over Brewed Coffee in a cup full of Ice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00+Out of stock
Ice Tea (passion fruit)

Ice Tea (passion fruit)

$2.00+Out of stock
Lemonade (sweeten)

Lemonade (sweeten)

$2.00+Out of stock
Raspberry Lemonade (sweeten)

Raspberry Lemonade (sweeten)

$2.00+Out of stock
VANILLA CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE (iced)

VANILLA CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE (iced)

$5.25Out of stock

2 Shots of Espresso, Milk , Vanilla Syrup, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzled, 20 oz cup

CHOCOLATE CAREMEL (iced)

CHOCOLATE CAREMEL (iced)

$5.25

2 Shots of Espresso, Milk, Caramel Syrup, Whip Cream, Caramel Drizzled, 20 oz cup

MOCHA HAZELNUT (iced)

MOCHA HAZELNUT (iced)

$5.25Out of stock

2 Shots of Espresso , Milk , Hazelnut Syrup, Hot chocolate, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzled, 20 oz cup

MOTCHA ICE LATTE

MOTCHA ICE LATTE

$5.25Out of stock

Concentrated Green Tea, Vanilla Syrup, Milk, Whip Cream, 20 zo cup

BARISTA & SPECAIL HOT DRINKS

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+Out of stock
Americano

Americano

$3.00+Out of stock

Shot of Espresso over Brewed coffee

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Shot of Espresso, steamed milk foam.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso & milk with a thin layer of foam.

Mochaccino

Mochaccino

$4.00+

Espresso with hot chocolate and steamed milk sweeten.

Smores Hot Chococlate

Smores Hot Chococlate

$3.50+
WINTER SMORES HOT LATTE (sweeten)

WINTER SMORES HOT LATTE (sweeten)

$4.75Out of stock

2 Shots of Espresso, Chocolate Ganache, Steam Milk, 16 oz cup

CAREMEL DRIZZLE (Sweeten)

CAREMEL DRIZZLE (Sweeten)

$4.75Out of stock

2 Shots of Expresso, Caramel Syrup, Steam Milk, Whip Cream, Caramel Drizzle, 16 oz cup

HOT CHOCOLATE BREEZE (sweeten)

HOT CHOCOLATE BREEZE (sweeten)

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate, Steam Milk, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, 16 oz cup

MATCHA LATTE (sweeten)

MATCHA LATTE (sweeten)

$4.75

Concentrated green Tea , Vanilla Syrup, Steam Milk, 16 oz cup

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
333A Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213

