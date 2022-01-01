Holesome Bagels
607 Reviews
$
333A Kingston Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SANDWICHES
Butter
House Butter
Cream Cheese
Flavored Cream Cheese
Smoked Salmon (LOX)
Tuna Salad Bagel
Egg Salad
Gucamole Bagel
White Fish Salad
Cheese Bagel (cold)
Melt Bagel
Tuna Melt
Grilled Cheese Portobello
Grilled Cheese Vegetables
3 Cheese Bagel
BAGELS - please note if your ordering more then dozen we cant guarantee after 12pm
SALADS
Make Your Own Salad
Caesar Salad
dairy (Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing)
Greek Salad
dairy (Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, black olive, feta cheese and lemon olive oil dressing)
Mozzarella Capresse Salad
dairy (spring mix, grape tomato tossed with basil, roasted red pepper, black olive, fresh cube mozzarella and sun-dried tomato dressing)
Feta Beat Salad
dairy (spring mix, beets, sweet potato, almonds, feta cheese and honey balsamic dressing)
Spinach Salad
parev (baby spinach, hearts of palm, grape tomatoes, red onion, sliced avocado and honey balsamic vinaigrette dressing)
Holesome Salad
parev (Romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, broccoli, avocado and lemon olive oil dressing)
Tuna Salad
parev (Romaine lettuce, tuna, grape tomatoes, red onion, corn, sliced avocado and choice of dressing)
Roasted Vegetable and Kale Superbowl Bowl Salad
parev (kale, grape tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted vegetable, quinoa and lemon poppy dressing)
APPETIZERS
PRESSATAS
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese
Swiss & Cheddar Cheese on Pullman Bread with sliced Tomato and Garlic Herb Butter. Served with a savory Tomato dipping sauce
Jerusalem Cheese Stick
Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Green Olives on a crusty Sesame Stick.
Grilled Cheese Panini
Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese on Crusty Baguette with Fresh Tomato and Garlic Spread.
Pizza Panini
Pizza Sauce & Shredded Mozzarella on Crusty Baguette with Pesto and Sliced Tomatoes.
Greek Panini
Feta cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Black Olive, Red Onion and Garlic mayo
Italian Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Slices and Pesto on Hearty Ciabatta
Frenchman Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms on Hearty Ciabatta with Roasted Red Peppers.
Breakfast Pressate (served only until 2)
Scrambled Eggs, Arele's Potatoes (spicy) on Regular or Wheat Baguette, with Gooey Mozzarella and Caramelized Onions.
PASTA
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta with. cheese & marinara sauce with. melted mozzarella cheese
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta w. garlic cream sauce, rich, decadent & delicious
Penne La Vodka
Penne pasta served w. our vodka sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti w. our homemade marinara sauce
Mac N Cheese
Macaroni & cheese topped w. melted cheddar cheese
SOUPS
CONTAINERS
Cream Cheese Container
Flavored Cream Cheese Container
Egg Salad Container
Tuna Salad Container
Guacamole Salad Container
White Fish Salad Container
Butter Container
Arele Potatoes Container
Israeli Salad Container
House Salad Container
Sliced Lox
DESERTS & PASTRIES
PIZZA
New York style Pizza
Our rich tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
Our Rich Tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Basil topped with Parmesan
Pesto Pizza with fresh Tomato
Pesto sauce, Fresh mozzarella, shredded Mozzarella cheese topped with Grape tomato basil leaves and Parmesan
Wild Mushroom Pizza
We sprinkle olive oil spread our cooked Mushroom with White Wine and Heavy Cream and we top it off with tarragon and parmesan
Sweet Blue Cheese Pizza
We spread Olive oil, sliced Pear, crushed Walnut, sprinkle Blue Cheese, Caramelized onion, Mozzarella cheese and when it comes out of come we tap it with some Arugula
Spicy Kale Pizza
We spread some Pasto, some shredded mozzarella, spicy Kale mix with red hot pepper and Ricotta cheese
Calazone
SOFT COLD DRINKS
HOT DRINKS self serve station
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Hot Coffee Freshly Brewed (self served - make it the way you like)
Hot Tea
self served - make it the way you like
House bland original Cappuccino (sweeten)
French vanilla flavored cappuccino house bland
Swiss Hot Chocolate (sugar free sweeten)
House bland original Cappuccino (sugar free sweeten)
Coffee Box on the run
A convenient box 96 oz filled with our freshly brewed coffee (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups)—a perfect pick-me-up for meetings, picnics or whatever occasion calls for coffee.
Box Of Hot Chocolate
BRISTA & COLD SPECIAL DRINKS
Iced Coffee
Coffee poured over Ice
Iced Cappuccino
Espresso & Frothed milk over Ice.
Iced Latte
Espresso over ice & Milk.
Iced Mochaccino
Chocolate milk with espresso, over ice, sweeten
Ice Americano
Shot of Espresso over Brewed Coffee in a cup full of Ice
Iced Tea
Ice Tea (passion fruit)
Lemonade (sweeten)
Raspberry Lemonade (sweeten)
VANILLA CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE (iced)
2 Shots of Espresso, Milk , Vanilla Syrup, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzled, 20 oz cup
CHOCOLATE CAREMEL (iced)
2 Shots of Espresso, Milk, Caramel Syrup, Whip Cream, Caramel Drizzled, 20 oz cup
MOCHA HAZELNUT (iced)
2 Shots of Espresso , Milk , Hazelnut Syrup, Hot chocolate, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzled, 20 oz cup
MOTCHA ICE LATTE
Concentrated Green Tea, Vanilla Syrup, Milk, Whip Cream, 20 zo cup
BARISTA & SPECAIL HOT DRINKS
Espresso
Americano
Shot of Espresso over Brewed coffee
Cappuccino
Shot of Espresso, steamed milk foam.
Latte
Espresso & milk with a thin layer of foam.
Mochaccino
Espresso with hot chocolate and steamed milk sweeten.
Smores Hot Chococlate
WINTER SMORES HOT LATTE (sweeten)
2 Shots of Espresso, Chocolate Ganache, Steam Milk, 16 oz cup
CAREMEL DRIZZLE (Sweeten)
2 Shots of Expresso, Caramel Syrup, Steam Milk, Whip Cream, Caramel Drizzle, 16 oz cup
HOT CHOCOLATE BREEZE (sweeten)
Chocolate, Steam Milk, Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, 16 oz cup
MATCHA LATTE (sweeten)
Concentrated green Tea , Vanilla Syrup, Steam Milk, 16 oz cup
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come on in and enjoy!
333A Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213