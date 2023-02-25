Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holey City Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

43 Cannon Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Cream Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Food

Bagels

1/2 Doz Bagels

$13.50

1/2 dozen bagels, all unsliced and untoasted.

Asiago Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Blueberry Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Cinnamon Sugar Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Dozen Bagels

$27.00

Dozen bagels, all unsliced and untoasted.

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Garlic Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Gluten Free Everything Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Plain Bagel

$3.50

Not made in house - Canyon Bakehouse is our gluten-free bagel. Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Onion Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Poppy Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Rosemary Salt Bagel

$2.25Out of stock

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Salt Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Sesame Bagel

$2.25

Bagel comes untoasted and unsliced.

Spreads (Served on Bagel)

Butter

$4.00

Butter on your choice of bagel.

Cream Cheese

$5.00

Plain cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.50

Bacon scallion cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Chive Cream Cheese

$5.50

Chive cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.50

Strawberry cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Veggie Cream Cheese

$5.50

Vegetable cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Butter & Cream Cheese

$6.00

Butter and plain cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Nutella

$5.25

Nutella on your choice of bagel.

Peanut Butter

$4.75

Peanut butter your choice of bagel.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Honey nut peanut butter and strawberry jam on your choice of bagel.

Strawberry Jam

$4.50

Strawberry jam spread of your choice of bagel.

Vegan Butter

$5.00

Vegan butter spread over your choice of bagel.

Vegan Cream Cheese

$6.00

Vegan cream cheese (Tofuti) on your choice of bagel.

Peanut Butter & Nutella

$6.00

Honey nut peanut butter and nutella on your choice of bagel.

Sandwiches

Lox

$12.00

Smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, capers and red onion on your choice of bagel.

Lox Deluxe

$15.00

Smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato, and dill on your choice of bagel.

Whitefish

$11.50Out of stock

Whitefish salad with cream cheese, red onion and S/P on your choice of bagel.

Veggie Delight

$10.00

Plain cream cheese, cucumbers, tomato, red onion and sprouts on your choice of bagel.

Deli Turkey

$10.50

Sliced turkey, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and mustard on your choice of bagel.

BLTA

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on your choice of bagel.

Egg & Cheese

$7.50

2 eggs and 3 slices of sharp cheddar cheese on your choice of bagel.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

3 pieces of bacon, 2 eggs and 3 slices of American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Sliced pastrami, 2 eggs and 3 slices of American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

3 slices of pork roll (Taylor Ham), 2 eggs and 3 slices of American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

4 oz sausage patty, 2 eggs and 3 slices of American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Pastrami Reuben

$12.00

Pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on your choice of bagel..

Holey Moley

$15.50

3 eggs, 4 slices of American cheese, bacon, sausage, and pork roll on your choice of bagel.

Sides

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$2.25

Pirate's Booty

$1.75

Voodoo Chips

$2.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

2 oz of mashed avocado.

Side Lox

$5.50

2.5 oz of Acme smoked salmon.

Side Turkey

$3.00

3 slices of turkey.

Side Bacon

$2.25

3 pieces of bacon.

Side of Eggs

$3.00

2 fried eggs.

Side Pastrami

$3.00

2 oz of sliced pastrami.

Side Pork Roll

$3.25

3 slices/2 oz of Taylor Ham (pork roll).

Side Sausage

$3.25

4 oz sausage patty.

Side Capers

$1.50

By The Pound

1/4 lb. Plain Cream Cheese

$3.25

1/4 lb. container of plain cream cheese.

1/2 lb. Plain Cream Cheese

$6.50

1/2 lb. container of plain cream cheese.

1 lb. Plain Cream Cheese

$12.00

1 lb. container of plain cream cheese.

1/4 lb. Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.50

1/4 lb. container of bacon scallion cream cheese.

1/2 lb. Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$7.00

1/2 lb. container of bacon scallion cream cheese.

1 lb. Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$13.25

1 lb. container of bacon scallion cream cheese.

1/4 lb. Chive Cream Cheese

$3.50

1/4 lb. container of chive cream cheese.

1/2 lb. Chive Cream Cheese

$7.00

1/2 lb. container of chive cream cheese.

1 lb. Chive Cream Cheese

$13.25

1 lb. container of chive cream cheese.

1/4 lb. Vegetable Cream Cheese

$3.50

1/4 lb. container of vegetable cream cheese.

1/2 lb. Vegetable Cream Cheese

$7.00

1/2 lb. container of vegetable cream cheese.

1 lb. Vegetable Cream Cheese

$13.25

1 lb. container of vegetable cream cheese.

1/4 lb. Strawberry Crm Chz

$3.50

1/4 lb. container of strawberry cream cheese.

1/2 lb. Strawberry Cream Cheese

$7.00

1/2 lb. container of strawberry cream cheese.

1 lb. Strawberry Cream Cheese

$13.25

1 lb. container of strawberry cream cheese.

1/4 lb. Vegan Cream Cheese

$4.50

1/4 lb. container of vegan cream cheese (Tofuti).

2 oz Butter

$2.00

2 oz side of butter.

1/2 lb. Butter

$7.00

1/2 lb. container of butter.

2 oz VEGAN Butter

$3.00

2 oz side of vegan butter (Earth Balance).

2 oz Nutella

$2.25

2 oz side of Nutella.

1/2 lb. Nutella

$7.50

1/2 lb. container of Nutella.

2 oz Peanut Butter

$2.00

2 oz side of honey nut peanut butter.

1/2 lb. Peanut Butter

$7.00

1/2 lb. container of honey nut peanut butter.

2 oz Strawberry Jam

$2.00

2 oz side of strawberry jam.

1/2 lb. Strawberry Jam

$7.00

1/2 lb. container of strawberry jam.

1/4 lb. Whitefish Salad

$5.00Out of stock

1/4 lb. container of Whitefish salad.

1/2 lb. Whitefish Salad

$11.00Out of stock

1/2 lb. container of Whitefish salad.

1 lb. Whitefish Salad

$22.00Out of stock

1 lb. container of Whitefish salad.

Coffee Bar

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamed Milk and Chocolate Sauce, Topped with Whipped Cream.

Milk

$1.25+

Chocolate Milk

$1.50+

Double Dirty Chai

$6.50+

Chai tea latte with 2 shots of espresso.

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso (2 oz)

$3.00

Macchiato (3 oz)

$3.50

Cortado (4 oz)

$3.75

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00+

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Mocha Latte

$5.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.50+

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.50+

Honey Lavender Latte with Oat Milk

Nutella Latte

$6.25+

Honey Lavender Latte with Oat Milk

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water - 16.9 fl oz

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Gatorade Zero

$2.75

Liquid IV

$3.00

Liquid IV packet.

Kids Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

12 oz Tropicana Orange Juice.

Pedialyte

$10.00

Pellegrino

$2.75

San Pellegrino 16.9 fl oz.

Spindrift

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Vita Coconut Water

$3.25

Yoohoo

$2.25

Retail

Merch

HCB TShirt

$25.00+

HCB Sweatshirt

$40.00+

Catering

1 lb. Lox Platter

$60.00

Smoked salmon, 1/2 Dozen Bagels, 1/2 lb. plain cream cheese, tomatoes, capers, and red onion. Please allow us 2 hours to prepare.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bagel Shop and Coffee Bar

Website

Location

43 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

