Holey City Bagels
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bagel Shop and Coffee Bar
Location
43 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - King Street
4.5 • 1,403
501-A King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant