Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Holiday Market Carryout

104 Reviews

$$

1203 S Main St

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings

Smokehouse

Brisket Entrée

Brisket Entrée

$13.99+

Brisket served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

Smoked Salmon Entrée

Smoked Salmon Entrée

$13.99+

Smoked salmon served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

Pulled Pork Entrée

Pulled Pork Entrée

$9.99+

Pulled pork served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

Chicken Tender Entrée

Chicken Tender Entrée

$8.99+Out of stock

Three chicken tenders served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Entrée

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Entrée

$9.99+

Smoked Chicken served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

Turkey Leg Entrée

Turkey Leg Entrée

$12.99+

Smoked Turkey Leg served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

Baby Back Ribs Entrée Slab

Baby Back Ribs Entrée Slab

$18.50+

1/2 Slab of Baby Back Ribs served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

St. Louis Ribs Entrée Slab

St. Louis Ribs Entrée Slab

$18.50+

1/2 Slab of St. Louis Ribs served with two sides and Smokehouse cornbread

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.99+

Your choice of classic BBQ, or Buffalo sauce on the side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Pulled pork and coleslaw, served on southern style toast, with classic BBQ sauces on the side

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced Brisket and coleslaw, served on southern style toast, with classic BBQ sauces on the side

Brisket

Brisket

$8.99

5 oz. portion served with a side of sauce

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$4.99

5 oz. portion served with a side of sauce

Turkey Leg

Turkey Leg

$7.99

One Turkey Leg

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$8.99

5 oz. portion served with a side of sauce

3 Pc. Chicken Tenders

3 Pc. Chicken Tenders

$4.99Out of stock

Three chicken tenders

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$4.99
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$23.99+Out of stock
Full Slab St. Louis Ribs

Full Slab St. Louis Ribs

$23.99+

NY Style Deli Sandwiches & More

Founder: Reuben w/ Coleslaw

Founder: Reuben w/ Coleslaw

$7.49+Out of stock

Wigleys corned beef, Swiss cheese, Du Jour coleslaw & scratch-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Main Street: Reuben w/ Sauerkraut

Main Street: Reuben w/ Sauerkraut

$7.49+Out of stock

Wigleys corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & scratch-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

King: Dinty Moore

King: Dinty Moore

$7.49+Out of stock

Wigleys corned beef, lettuce, tomato & scratch-made Russian dressing on grilled Challah bread

Woodward: Corned Beef & Pastrami

Woodward: Corned Beef & Pastrami

$7.49+Out of stock

Wigley's corned beef, Smokehouse pastrami, Swiss cheese, Du Jour coleslaw & scratch-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Totem Pole: Turkey BLT

Totem Pole: Turkey BLT

$5.99+Out of stock

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & kewpie mayo on grilled challah bread

Washington: Pastrami Reuben

Washington: Pastrami Reuben

$7.49+Out of stock

Smokehouse pastrami, Swiss cheese, Du Jour coleslaw & spicy mustard on grilled rye bread

Top of The Mitten: Chicken Salad

Top of The Mitten: Chicken Salad

$5.99+Out of stock

Traverse City Chicken Salad, bibb lettuce & tomato on served on grilled challah bread

Tuna Quinoa Melt

$6.49+Out of stock

Holiday's tuna salad, muenster cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato on grilled wheat bread

Lincoln: Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Lincoln: Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, arugula, fresh cucumber, tomato & feta garlic sauce on a grilled pretzel bun

Earth's Gift: Vegetarian Sandwich

Earth's Gift: Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled red pepper, grilled zucchini, tomato, arugula, breaded avocado, feta garlic sauce on wheat bread - half sandwich option not available for Earth's Gift

Holiday's Premium Cheeseburger

Holiday's Premium Cheeseburger

$7.98+Out of stock

Angus beef patties with your choice of American cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mayo & ketchup on a buttery grilled bun

Turkey Cheeseburger

Turkey Cheeseburger

$5.99Out of stock

Turkey; american cheese, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, pickles, mayo & ketchup on a buttery grilled bun

Loaded Ham & Cheese

Loaded Ham & Cheese

$8.49Out of stock

Three cheeses, Polish ham, fresh tomato, red onions & Holiday special sauce served on flatbread pressed on a panini grill

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Three cheeses & sliced Polish ham served on flatbread pressed on a panini grill

Holiday BLT

Holiday BLT

$7.99

Holiday’s Smokehouse bacon, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce & creamy mayo served on flatbread pressed on a panini grill

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Muenster, Cheddar & Parmesan served on flatbread pressed on a panini grill

Holiday Hot Dog

Holiday Hot Dog

$2.49

All beef hot dogs dressed with ketchup, mustard, relish & onions served on a steamed bun

Fried Chicken

2 Pc. Dark Meal

2 Pc. Dark Meal

$5.38

Chicken thigh and chicken leg served with your choice of small side and a dinner roll; feeds 1.

2 Pc. White Meal

2 Pc. White Meal

$6.28

Chicken breast and wing served with your choice small side and a dinner roll; feeds 1.

4 Pc. Meal

4 Pc. Meal

$10.99

Chicken thigh, chicken leg, chicken wing and chicken breast, served with your choice medium side and dinner rolls; feeds 1 - 2.

8 Pc. Meal

8 Pc. Meal

$21.69

Two chicken thighs, two chicken wings, two chicken legs and two chicken breasts, served with your choice large side and dinner rolls; feeds 3 - 4.

12 Pc. Meal

12 Pc. Meal

$29.99

Three chicken thighs, three chicken wings, three chicken legs, and three chicken breasts served with your choice extra large side and dinner rolls; feeds 4 - 6.

24 Pc. Meal

24 Pc. Meal

$58.99Out of stock

Served with two extra large sides and dinner rolls; feeds 8 - 12.

Homestyle Deli Selections

Dinner Entrée for 1 (7 oz)

Dinner Entrée for 1 (7 oz)

$8.99

Your choice of Dearborn Carved Honey Ham, Rotisserie Half Chicken, House-made Meatloaf, or Roasted Turkey Breast. Also comes with your choice of two sides.

Dinner Entrée for 2 (14 oz)

Dinner Entrée for 2 (14 oz)

$17.99

Your choice of Dearborn Carved Honey Ham, Rotisserie Half Chicken, House-made Meatloaf, or Roasted Turkey Breast. Also comes with your choice of two sides.

Dinner Entrée for 4 (28 oz)

Dinner Entrée for 4 (28 oz)

$33.99

Your choice of Dearborn Carved Honey Ham, Rotisserie Half Chicken, House-made Meatloaf, or Roasted Turkey Breast. Also comes with your choice of two sides.

Housemade Meatloaf, a la carte

Housemade Meatloaf, a la carte

$4.99

Our famous meatloaf a la carte.

Dearborn Carved Honey Ham, a la carte

Dearborn Carved Honey Ham, a la carte

$4.99

Our Dearborn honey ham a la carte

Roasted Turkey Breast, a la carte

Roasted Turkey Breast, a la carte

$4.99Out of stock

Roasted turkey breast sliced and served a la carte

Rotisserie 1/2 Chicken, a la carte

Rotisserie 1/2 Chicken, a la carte

$4.99

Slowly roasted rotisserie 1/2 chicken served a la carte

10" Pizza

Order must be placed by 7:45 p.m and pick-up by 8:15 p.m.
10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$9.99

House blend cheese of tuma & shredded mozzarella

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.99
10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, ground parmesan, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil. Garlic and herb oils, no red sauce.

10" Meat Lover

10" Meat Lover

$10.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon

10" BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon Pizza

$10.99

grilled chicken, bbq sauce, holiday's own cheese blend, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and red onion

10" Veggie

10" Veggie

$10.99

Red sauce, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, sauteed mushroom & green pepper

10" Vegetarian White

10" Vegetarian White

$10.99

Garlic oil, shredded Tuma/Mozzarella/Asiago cheese, ground parmesan, sauteed mushrooms, artichokes, and spinach

10" Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Our signature base and your choice of toppings

10" Holiday's Garlic Cheese Bread

10" Holiday's Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

14" Pizza

Order must be placed by 7:45 p.m and pick-up by 8:15 p.m.
14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$11.99

House blend cheese of tuma & shredded mozzarella

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$12.99
14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$14.99

Fresh mozzarella, ground parmesan, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil. Garlic and herb oils, no red sauce.

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$14.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon

14" BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon Pizza

$14.99

grilled chicken, bbq sauce, holiday's own cheese blend, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and red onion

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$14.99

Red sauce, red onion, black olives, tomatoes, sauteed mushroom & green pepper

14" Vegetarian White

14" Vegetarian White

$14.99

Garlic oil, shredded Tuma/Mozzarella/Asiago cheese, ground parmesan, sauteed mushrooms, artichokes, and spinach

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99

Our signature base, and your choice of toppings.

Salads

Allergen warning: some soups may contain milk, wheat, fish, shellfish
Berry Salad

Berry Salad

$3.99+

Spring mix with goat cheese, strawberries, and granola mix, served with raspberry vinaigrette, no substitutions

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Romain lettuce with croutons and shaved Parmesan, served with Caesar dressing and chicken on the large only, no substitutions

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.49+

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, feta cheese, beets, fresh tomato, chickpeas & cucumbers served with Greek dressing on the side, no substitutions

Holiday House Salad

Holiday House Salad

$3.99+

Romaine lettuce & spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, carrot & chickpeas served with red wine vinaigrette on the side, no substitutions

Spinach Orzo Salad

Spinach Orzo Salad

$3.99+

Spinach and Parmesan, red onion and tomato, served with lemon vinaigrette, no substitutions

Sides

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99+

Real, hand-mashed potatoes made just how you like them.

Jalapeño Cheddar Grits

Jalapeño Cheddar Grits

$2.49+

Loaded with flavor and a hint of spice, these grits have been taken to another level.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.49+

The ultimate yin and yang: creamy and crunchy

Buttered Corn

Buttered Corn

$2.49+

Sweet corn bathed in butter for a summertime corn-on-the-cob taste.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$2.49+

Smokehouse roasted Brussels sprouts

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.49+

Real cheese melted to perfection and mixed over spiral noodles that hold on to that molten cheese for a delicious bite every single time.

Broasted Fries

Broasted Fries

$2.99
Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$1.99Out of stock

Our thin, crispy fries are the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49Out of stock

Crispy fries with that salty-sweet taste you’ve been craving.

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.99+

No need to select an option here! Just add to your order and then pick your beverage choice when you arrive.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99+
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99+
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.09
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$1.89
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$1.99Out of stock

19.2 oz can

Founders Solid Gold

Founders Solid Gold

$1.99

19.2 oz can

Atwater Dirty Blonde

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$1.99Out of stock

19.2 oz can

Stella Artois

$2.39Out of stock

19.2 oz can

Coors Light

Coors Light

$1.49

24 oz can

Labatt Blue

Labatt Blue

$1.49

24 oz can

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir

$12.99
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$11.99
Butter Chardonnay

Butter Chardonnay

$15.99
Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon

Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.99

Sauces & Extras

Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.39
Smokehouse Cornbread

Smokehouse Cornbread

$0.69
The Smokehouse Classic BBQ Sauce

The Smokehouse Classic BBQ Sauce

$0.25
The Smokehouse Sweet & Spicy Sauce

The Smokehouse Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.25
The Smokehouse Scorcher Sauce

The Smokehouse Scorcher Sauce

$0.25
The Smokehouse Buffalo Sauce

The Smokehouse Buffalo Sauce

$0.25
Ranch

Ranch

$0.25

Appfront items

App order notes

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 6:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 6:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 6:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info

Located at the north end of Holiday Market. Park in the purple parking spaces or close to the purple awning. You can either call and we'll bring it out or you can walk in.

Website

Location

1203 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Directions

Gallery
Holiday Market Carryout image
Holiday Market Carryout image
Holiday Market Carryout image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - Troy
orange starNo Reviews
645 East Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Holiday Market - Select
orange starNo Reviews
1740 W Maple Rd Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Royal Oak

Condado Tacos - Royal Oak
orange star4.6 • 16,170
310 S Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
orange star4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Royal Oak
orange star4.5 • 9,006
1812 North Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Royal Oak
orange star4.5 • 7,531
32218 Woodward Avenue Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Royal Oak
orange star4.6 • 3,301
711 S Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Tania's Pizza
orange star4.8 • 937
3204 Crooks Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Royal Oak
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston