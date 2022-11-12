Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Holiday Market Select

1740 W Maple Rd

Birmingham, MI 48009

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.15+

Classic Drip Coffee in one of our special roasts- Modern for those who like a medium roast and Classic for those who want a deeper balanced flavor.

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

Two shots of espresso using Holiday's Own Espresso Roast. Additional shots available for a charge.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

An Italian classic, two shots of an espresso topped with equal parts of milk and foam.

Double Macchiato

Double Macchiato

$2.75

Macchiato means "marked" in Italian, two shots of espresso are marked with a dollop of fresh foam.

Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Simply steamed milk and two shots of espresso, topped with a little bit of creamy foam.

Mocha

$3.75+
Crème Brûlée Latte

Crème Brûlée Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Inspired by our signature Crème Brûlée French Toast, this latte brings all the indulgence of Crème Brûlée to a sippable caffeinated drink!

Birthday Cake Latte

Birthday Cake Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Dulce de Leche Infused milk, Holiday's Own Espresso topped with whipped cream and like any birthday cake- sprinkles!

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Coffee served over ice to keep you caffeinated even on a hot day.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50Out of stock

Cold brew coffee is brewed over a longer period where the beans will impart their flavor over time creating a smoother beverage than classic iced coffee.

House-made Chai Latte

House-made Chai Latte

$4.25

Warm spicy chai tea served with milk- add shots of espresso for a dirty chai.

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+
Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Powdered green tea leaves and steamed milk make this coffee house staple.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Delicious hot chocolate made with chocolate sauce and your choice of milk

Crème Brûlée Kidccino

Crème Brûlée Kidccino

$3.75

For the kid at heart or the kid by your side, this steamer is a coffee-free version of our sweet treat the Creme Brulee Latte!

Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$18.95Out of stock

Coffee for everyone! 96 fl oz of our signature Modern or Classic coffee blends. Comes with 8 12 ounce cups and cream and sugar!

Detroit Kombucha Brewing - Hibiscus with Lime & Mint

Detroit Kombucha Brewing - Hibiscus with Lime & Mint

$5.00Out of stock
Detroit Kombucha Brewing - Ginger

Detroit Kombucha Brewing - Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

1740 W Maple Rd, Birmingham, MI 48009

