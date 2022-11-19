Holiday Deli & Ham Company Erin Drive - East Memphis
585 Erin Drive
Memphis, TN 38117
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chili Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in cheese dip, chili, black olives, pico, chives & sour cream
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in cheese dip, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, BBQ & sour cream
Loaded Chips N Chz
Our house made chips smothered in cheese sauce, bacon & chives
Cheese Dip
Salads
Garden
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons
Cobb
Mixed greens, feta cheese, hickory smoked bacon, eggs, and tomatoes
Cascade
Mixed greens, red onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, dried cranberries & pecans
Chopped
Mixed greens, feta cheese, red peppers, sweet corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes & sunflower seeds
Strawberry Mandarin
Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, green onions & caramelized almonds
Southwest Chicken
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, avocados & fried tortilla strips
Chicken Caesar
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & croutons
Executive Chef
Mixed greens, ham & turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese & croutons
Back Porch
Mixed greens, ham & turkey, bacon, feta, tomatoes, egg, & avocado
Southern Salad Sampler
You have a choice to pick up to 3 scoops of any of our delicious home-made market salads
Two for You Combo
Sandwiches
Traditional Club
Smoked ham & turkey, bacon, swiss & cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted wheat
Hot Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & spicy honey mustard on a hoagie
Tasty Turkey
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, dijon & mayo on a hoagie
Rajun Cajun
Cajun turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, jalapenos & swiss on a hoagie
French Dip
Roast beef topped with swiss on a toasted hoagie & served with au jus
San Juan
Roast beef topped with swiss, dijon, horseradish, lettuce, tomatos & onions on toasted rye
Grilled Turkey BLT
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese on a grilled sourdough bun
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, gouda & swiss, oven roasted tomatoes & bacon on toasted wheat
Reuben Infusion
Corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy dijon, thousand island & sauerkraut on toasted rye
Hot Turkey Pita
Smoked turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & cucumber in a warm pita
Ham What Am
BLT
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Served with lettuce & tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, yogurt, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore tuna, celery, onion, bread and butter pickles, mayo, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat
Egg And Olive Sandwich
Veggie Sandwich
Build Your Own Sandwich
Half Sandwich
Wraps & Paninis
Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sriracha aioli in a grilled tortilla
Ramos Wrap
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado spread, sour cream & cheddar cheese in a grilled tortilla
Feisty Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, 3-cheese blend, buffalo sauce & ranch in a grilled tortilla
Kickin Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, spicy chipotle BBQ bacon, onions & cheddar on ciabatta or focaccia bread
Hot Chick Southwest Panini
Grilled chicken, our southwest chipotle spread, tomatoes & pepper jack cheese on ciabatta or focaccia bread
Pesto Turkey Panini
Smoked turkey, our pesto aioli, lettuce & tomato on your choice of ciabatta or focaccia bread
Pesto Ham Panini
Our delicious ham, our pesto aioli, lettuce & tomato on your choice of ciabatta or focaccia bread
Mediterranean Panini
Sun-dried pesto, feta cheese, bacon & tomatoes on ciabatta or focaccia bread
Genovese Panini
Sun-dried pesto, salami, pepperoni & provolone on ciabatta or focaccia bread
Portobello Panini
Balsamic marinated Portobellos, mayo, avocado, sprouts, bread & butter pickles & provolone
Sliders
Spuds
Big Cheese Spud
Butter, two scoops of Pimento Cheese & bacon
Loaded Spud
Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon & chives
Deluxe Spud
Smoked ham & turkey, butter, sour cream, bacon, cheddar, black olives & chives
Monterey Spud
Grilled chicken, salsa, butter, sour cream, cheddar & jalapenos
Fiesta Spud
Plain Potato
Sides
Kids Menu
Cheese Pizza
12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat
PB&J
12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat
Kids Grilled Cheese
12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat
Hot Dog
12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat
Kids Sandwich
12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat
Desserts
Catering - Breakfast Boxes
Hot Breakfast Sandwich Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on a butter croissant, bagel, or English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)
Pastry Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Choice of coffee cake, muffin, scone, bagel or cinnamon roll. (Includes yogurt and granola)
Hot Breakfast Wrap Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with House-made salsa. (Includes yogurt and granola)
Stuffed Roll or Biscuit Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) A southern style biscuit or Sister Shubert roll with choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage. (Includes yogurt and granola)
Catering - Breakfast Trays
Hot Breakfast Sandwich Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on butter croissants, bagels, roll, biscuit or English muffins.
Pastry Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) An assortment of pastries
Hot Breakfast Wrap Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.
Stuffed Rolls or Southern Biscuits Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Sister Shubert yeast rolls or fresh baked biscuits filled with honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage.
Catering - Breakfast Sides & Drinks
Catering - Lunch Boxes
Classic Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.
Wrap Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.
Premium Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with chips, and cookie.
Hot Premium Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles.
Catering - Lunch Trays
Classic Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese or jalapeno pimento cheese. Leafy lettuce and tomatoes on old fashion white, or multigrain wheat with mayo and mustard on the side. Served with Ruffles.
Wrap Tray
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with Ruffles.
Premium Tray
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with Ruffles
Hot Premium Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles.
Catering - Salad Boxes
Cascade Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing. Comes with a cookie.
Caesar Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing. Comes with a cookie.
Garden Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons. Comes with Cookie.
Cobb Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.
Southwest Chicken Salad Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 5) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Comes with a cookie.
Back Porch Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and honey glazed pepper bacon. Comes with a cookie.
Catering - Salad Trays
Cascade Salad Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing.
Caesar Salad Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons.
Cobb Salad Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad Tray
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips.
Back Porch Salad Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and honey glazed pepper bacon.
Catering - Event Packages
The Business Lunch
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Classic Sandwich Tray, an Accompaniment Tray with potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.
The Combination
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar, or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.
That's A Wrap
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.
The Exclusive
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Premium Sandwich Tray, Fresh Fruit Tray and an Accompaniment Tray with your choice of potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.
Hot Potato Bar
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Build your own baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chives, and bacon.
Classic Breakfast Bar
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Buffet style with fresh scrambled eggs served with your choice of breakfast bacon or sausage, hearty grits or potatoes, and fresh biscuits or rolls. This is a great way to serve large groups for meetings and special events.
Slider Bar Package
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10 people - 3 SLIDERS EACH) Choose from Hot Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, Sliced turkey with Swiss, Pimento Cheese and Bacon Jam, 901 Cheesesteaks, Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger and Mini Cheeseburgers. Served with lettuce, and tomato on the side, Ruffles and a Something Sweet tray.
Catering - Appetizers & Sides
Side Salad
Veggie Tray
Garden fresh veggies including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and cucumber. Served with our house made ranch dressing.
Fresh Fruit Tray
A delicious assortment of fresh fruit. Choose your sizes below. Small fruit tray serves 10-20, Medium tray serves 20 to 30, and the Large fruit tray serves 30-40.
Chips & Queso Tray
Crispy house made tortilla chips served with Pimentos own queso dip.
Pimento Cheese Ball
(SERVES 8-10) A ball of our famous Pimento Cheese covered in a delicious pecan crust. Served with assorted crackers.
Accompaniment Tray
PRICED PER PERSON - Choose from Potato Salad, Pasta Salad or Black Bean & Corn Salsa
Traditional Soup
PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our traditional soups include Potato, Chicken Noodle, Broccoli Cheese, and Tomato Bisque (Availability may vary)
Premium Soup
PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our premium soups include Chili, Chicken Tortilla, & Seafood Gumbo (Availability may vary)
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Holiday Deli & Ham Company serves delightful dishes made fresh from family recipes to the greater Memphis area. More than a typical deli, we provide a family and community-oriented sit-down style restaurant in our welcoming, friendly atmosphere. Locally owned, locally loved since 1993.
585 Erin Drive, Memphis, TN 38117