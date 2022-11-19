  • Home
  • Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Erin Drive - East Memphis
Holiday Deli & Ham Company Erin Drive - East Memphis

585 Erin Drive

Memphis, TN 38117

Popular Items

Two for You Combo
Large Drink
Traditional Club

Appetizers

Chili Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

Tortilla chips covered in cheese dip, chili, black olives, pico, chives & sour cream

BBQ Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

Tortilla chips covered in cheese dip, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, BBQ & sour cream

Loaded Chips N Chz

$7.99Out of stock

Our house made chips smothered in cheese sauce, bacon & chives

Cheese Dip

$5.99+Out of stock

Salads

Garden

$7.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons

Cobb

$8.99+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, hickory smoked bacon, eggs, and tomatoes

Cascade

$8.99+

Mixed greens, red onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, dried cranberries & pecans

Chopped

$8.99+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red peppers, sweet corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes & sunflower seeds

Strawberry Mandarin

$8.99+Out of stock

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, green onions & caramelized almonds

Southwest Chicken

$10.99+

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, avocados & fried tortilla strips

Chicken Caesar

$10.99+

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & croutons

Executive Chef

$10.99+

Mixed greens, ham & turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese & croutons

Back Porch

$11.99+

Mixed greens, ham & turkey, bacon, feta, tomatoes, egg, & avocado

Southern Salad Sampler

$1.99

You have a choice to pick up to 3 scoops of any of our delicious home-made market salads

Two for You Combo

Two for You Combo

$10.99

Sandwiches

Traditional Club

$11.99

Smoked ham & turkey, bacon, swiss & cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted wheat

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Smoked ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & spicy honey mustard on a hoagie

Tasty Turkey

$10.99

Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, dijon & mayo on a hoagie

Rajun Cajun

$10.99

Cajun turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, jalapenos & swiss on a hoagie

French Dip

$10.99

Roast beef topped with swiss on a toasted hoagie & served with au jus

San Juan

$11.99

Roast beef topped with swiss, dijon, horseradish, lettuce, tomatos & onions on toasted rye

Grilled Turkey BLT

$11.29

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese on a grilled sourdough bun

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, gouda & swiss, oven roasted tomatoes & bacon on toasted wheat

Reuben Infusion

$10.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy dijon, thousand island & sauerkraut on toasted rye

Hot Turkey Pita

$9.99

Smoked turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & cucumber in a warm pita

Ham What Am

$12.99

BLT

$8.99

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Served with lettuce & tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken, green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, yogurt, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Albacore tuna, celery, onion, bread and butter pickles, mayo, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat

Egg And Olive Sandwich

$10.99

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Build Your Own Sandwich

$9.99

Half Sandwich

$4.99

Wraps & Paninis

Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sriracha aioli in a grilled tortilla

Ramos Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado spread, sour cream & cheddar cheese in a grilled tortilla

Feisty Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, 3-cheese blend, buffalo sauce & ranch in a grilled tortilla

Kickin Chicken Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, spicy chipotle BBQ bacon, onions & cheddar on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Hot Chick Southwest Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, our southwest chipotle spread, tomatoes & pepper jack cheese on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Pesto Turkey Panini

$10.99

Smoked turkey, our pesto aioli, lettuce & tomato on your choice of ciabatta or focaccia bread

Pesto Ham Panini

$10.99

Our delicious ham, our pesto aioli, lettuce & tomato on your choice of ciabatta or focaccia bread

Mediterranean Panini

$10.99

Sun-dried pesto, feta cheese, bacon & tomatoes on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Genovese Panini

$10.99

Sun-dried pesto, salami, pepperoni & provolone on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Portobello Panini

$10.99

Balsamic marinated Portobellos, mayo, avocado, sprouts, bread & butter pickles & provolone

Sliders

Pick any 3 Sliders

$11.99

Spuds

Big Cheese Spud

$7.99

Butter, two scoops of Pimento Cheese & bacon

Loaded Spud

$7.99

Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon & chives

Deluxe Spud

$9.29

Smoked ham & turkey, butter, sour cream, bacon, cheddar, black olives & chives

Monterey Spud

$9.29

Grilled chicken, salsa, butter, sour cream, cheddar & jalapenos

Fiesta Spud

$9.29

Plain Potato

$6.99

Soups

Bowl

$6.99

Cup

$4.99

Quart Of Soup

$12.99

Sides

House Chips

$2.99

Ruffles

$2.99

Baked Lays

$2.99

Pretzels

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Baby Carrots

$2.99

Black Bean & Corn Salsa with Chips

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Grilled Veggies

$4.49Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.99

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

PB&J

$4.99Out of stock

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Hot Dog

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Kids Sandwich

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Desserts

Brownie A La Mode

$6.99

Sweet Lala's Cake Slice

$6.50

Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Dessert Bar

$3.99

Scone

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Drinks

Kid Drink

$1.50

Medium Drink

$2.89

Large Drink

$3.19

Water

Catering - Breakfast Boxes

Hot Breakfast Sandwich Box

$12.19

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on a butter croissant, bagel, or English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Pastry Box

$9.19

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Choice of coffee cake, muffin, scone, bagel or cinnamon roll. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Hot Breakfast Wrap Box

$14.59

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with House-made salsa. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Stuffed Roll or Biscuit Box

$9.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) A southern style biscuit or Sister Shubert roll with choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Catering - Breakfast Trays

Hot Breakfast Sandwich Tray

$7.69

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on butter croissants, bagels, roll, biscuit or English muffins.

Pastry Tray

$5.49

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) An assortment of pastries

Hot Breakfast Wrap Tray

$9.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.

Stuffed Rolls or Southern Biscuits Tray

$6.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Sister Shubert yeast rolls or fresh baked biscuits filled with honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage.

Catering - Breakfast Sides & Drinks

Yogurt Parfait

$4.89

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries with crunchy granola.

Bottled Water

$2.49

Orange Juice - Gallon

$14.69

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$17.49

Coffee container will serve 10 to 12 guests.

Catering - Lunch Boxes

Classic Box

$12.59

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.

Wrap Box

$13.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.

Premium Box

$14.69

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with chips, and cookie.

Hot Premium Box

$16.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles.

Catering - Lunch Trays

Classic Tray

$12.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese or jalapeno pimento cheese. Leafy lettuce and tomatoes on old fashion white, or multigrain wheat with mayo and mustard on the side. Served with Ruffles.

Wrap Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with Ruffles.

Premium Tray

$13.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with Ruffles

Hot Premium Tray

$15.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles.

Catering - Salad Boxes

Cascade Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing. Comes with a cookie.

Caesar Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing. Comes with a cookie.

Garden Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons. Comes with Cookie.

Cobb Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.

Southwest Chicken Salad Box

$15.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 5) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Comes with a cookie.

Back Porch Salad Box

$15.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and honey glazed pepper bacon. Comes with a cookie.

Catering - Salad Trays

Cascade Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing.

Caesar Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons.

Cobb Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad Tray

$13.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips.

Back Porch Salad Tray

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and honey glazed pepper bacon.

Catering - Event Packages

The Business Lunch

$23.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Classic Sandwich Tray, an Accompaniment Tray with potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.

The Combination

$24.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar, or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.

That's A Wrap

$23.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.

The Exclusive

$29.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Premium Sandwich Tray, Fresh Fruit Tray and an Accompaniment Tray with your choice of potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.

Hot Potato Bar

$16.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Build your own baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chives, and bacon.

Classic Breakfast Bar

$14.59

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Buffet style with fresh scrambled eggs served with your choice of breakfast bacon or sausage, hearty grits or potatoes, and fresh biscuits or rolls. This is a great way to serve large groups for meetings and special events.

Slider Bar Package

$19.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10 people - 3 SLIDERS EACH) Choose from Hot Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, Sliced turkey with Swiss, Pimento Cheese and Bacon Jam, 901 Cheesesteaks, Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger and Mini Cheeseburgers. Served with lettuce, and tomato on the side, Ruffles and a Something Sweet tray.

Catering - Appetizers & Sides

Side Salad

$4.89

Veggie Tray

$50.99

Garden fresh veggies including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and cucumber. Served with our house made ranch dressing.

Fresh Fruit Tray

$59.99

A delicious assortment of fresh fruit. Choose your sizes below. Small fruit tray serves 10-20, Medium tray serves 20 to 30, and the Large fruit tray serves 30-40.

Chips & Queso Tray

$35.99

Crispy house made tortilla chips served with Pimentos own queso dip.

Pimento Cheese Ball

$20.99

(SERVES 8-10) A ball of our famous Pimento Cheese covered in a delicious pecan crust. Served with assorted crackers.

Accompaniment Tray

$4.29

PRICED PER PERSON - Choose from Potato Salad, Pasta Salad or Black Bean & Corn Salsa

Traditional Soup

$19.99

PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our traditional soups include Potato, Chicken Noodle, Broccoli Cheese, and Tomato Bisque (Availability may vary)

Premium Soup

$33.99

PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our premium soups include Chili, Chicken Tortilla, & Seafood Gumbo (Availability may vary)

Catering - Desserts & Drinks

Fresh Tea or Lemonade

$7.29

One gallon of fresh brewed sweet tea, unsweet tea, or Arnold Palmer. Available with or without cups and ice service.

Canned Soda

$2.15

Bottled Water

$2.49

Something Sweet Tray

$3.05

Fresh Baked Cookies

All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Holiday Deli & Ham Company serves delightful dishes made fresh from family recipes to the greater Memphis area. More than a typical deli, we provide a family and community-oriented sit-down style restaurant in our welcoming, friendly atmosphere. Locally owned, locally loved since 1993.

Website

Location

585 Erin Drive, Memphis, TN 38117

Directions

