Holiday Deli & Ham Company Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

2087 Union Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Club
Turkey BLT
Large Drink

Lunch Salads

Chopped-Lunch

$8.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red peppers, sweet corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes & sunflower seeds

Cobb Salad-Lunch

$8.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, hickory smoked bacon, eggs, tomatoes, & sliced avocado

Cascade-Lunch

$8.99

Mixed greens, red onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, dried cranberries & pecans

Garden-Lunch

$7.29

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons

Southwest Chicken-Lunch

$10.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, avocados & fried tortilla strips

Strawberry Mandarin-Lunch

$8.99

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, green onions & caramelized almonds

Chicken Caesar-Lunch

$10.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & croutons

Executive Chef-Lunch

$10.99

Mixed greens, smoked ham & turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese & croutons

Southern Salad Sampler- Pick 2

$7.99

Southern Salad Sampler- Pick 3

$9.99

Southern Salad Sampler - Pick 1

$5.99

Regular Salads

Chopped-Regular

$10.49

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red peppers, sweet corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes & sunflower seeds

Cobb Salad-Regular

$10.49

Mixed greens, feta cheese, hickory smoked bacon, eggs, tomatoes, & sliced avocado

Cascade-Regular

$10.49

Mixed greens, red onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, dried cranberries & pecans

Garden-Regular

$8.29

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds & croutons

Southwest Chicken-Regular

$12.49

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, avocados & fried tortilla strips

Strawberry Mandarin-Regular

$10.49

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, green onions & caramelized almonds

Chicken Caesar-Regular

$12.49

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & croutons

Executive Chef-Regular

$12.49

Mixed greens, smoked ham & turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese & croutons

Southern Salad Sampler- Pick 2

$7.99

Southern Salad Sampler- Pick 3

$9.99

Back Porch Salad

$11.99

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips covered in cheese dip, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, BBQ & sour cream

Loaded Chips N Chz

$7.99

Our house made chips smothered in cheese sauce, bacon & chives

Regular Cheese Dip

$5.99

Large Cheese Dip

$6.99

Chili Nachos

$9.99

Sandwiches

Traditional Club

$11.99

Smoked ham & turkey, bacon, swiss & cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted wheat

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, gouda & swiss, oven roasted tomatoes & bacon on toasted wheat

Reuben Infusion

$10.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy dijon, thousand island & sauerkraut on toasted rye

Turkey BLT

$11.29

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese on a grilled sourdough bun

Rajun Cajun

$10.99

Cajun turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, jalapenos & swiss on a hoagie

Tasty Turkey

$10.99

Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, dijon & mayo on a hoagie

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Smoked ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & spicy honey mustard on a hoagie

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99+

Chicken, green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, yogurt, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99+

Albacore tuna, celery, onion, bread and butter pickles, mayo, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat

San Juan

$11.99

Roast beef topped with swiss, dijon, horseradish, lettuce, tomatos & onions on toasted rye

Hot Turkey Pita

$10.99

Smoked turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & cucumber in a warm pita

French Dip

$11.99

Roast beef topped with swiss on a toasted hoagie & served with au jus

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.99+

Served with lettuce & tomato

2 For You Combo

$10.99

Egg And Olive Sandwich

$9.99+

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.99+

Ham What Am

$13.99

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$9.99

BLT

$8.99

Wraps & Paninis

Sriracha Avocado

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado & sriracha aioli in a grilled tortilla

Ramos Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, avocado spread, sour cream & cheddar cheese in a grilled tortilla

Feisty Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, 3-cheese blend, buffalo sauce & ranch in a grilled tortilla

Hot Chick SW Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, tomatoes & pepper jack cheese on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Pesto Turkey Panini

$10.99

Smoked turkey, basil pesto, lettuce & tomato on your choice of ciabatta or focaccia bread

Kickin Chicken Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, spicy chipotle BBQ bacon, onions & cheddar on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Portobello Panini

$10.99Out of stock

Balsalmic portobellos, mayo, avocado, sprouts, bread & butter pickles & provolone

Mediterranean Panini

$10.99

Sun-dried pesto, feta cheese, bacon & tomatoes on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Genovese Panini

$10.99

Sun-dried pesto, salami, pepperoni & provolone on ciabatta or focaccia bread

Ham Panini

$10.99

Spuds

Big Cheese Spud

$7.99

Butter, two scoops of Pimento Cheese & bacon

Deluxe Spud

$9.29

Smoked ham & turkey, butter, sour cream, bacon, cheddar, black olives & chives

Monterey Spud

$9.29

Grilled chicken, salsa, butter, sour cream, cheddar & jalapenos

Fiesta Spud

$9.29Out of stock

Plain Potato Spud

$6.99Out of stock

Loaded Spud

$7.99

Sliders

Pick any 3 Sliders

$11.99

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

PB & J

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Hot Dog

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Kids Turkey

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Kids Ham

$4.99

12 & under only. Kid's meals come with a drink, chips & special treat

Desserts

Brownie A La Mode

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Lala's Cake Slice

$6.50

Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Cheesecake

$4.99

Soups

Cup

$4.99

Bowl

$6.99

Quart

$12.99

Drinks

Kid Drink

$1.50

Medium Drink

$2.89

Large Drink

$3.19

Medium Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Large Flavored Lemonades

$3.50

Large Cup Of Water

$1.00

Large Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Sides

NO SIDE

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

House Chips

$2.99

Ruffles

$2.99

Baby Carrots

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Baked Lays

$2.99

Pretzels

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Half Cobb Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Mixed greens, feta cheese, hickory smoked bacon, eggs, tomatoes, & sliced avocado

Black Bean w\ Chips

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99Out of stock

Side Garden Salad

$1.99

Salsa

$0.50

Side of Dressing

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Spicy Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Caesar

$0.50

Side Of Balsamic

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Cascade

$0.50

Catering - Breakfast Boxes

Hot Breakfast Sandwich Box

$12.19

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on a butter croissant, bagel, or English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Lighter Side Box

$10.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Egg whites, tomato, avocado, and spinach on an English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Pastry Box

$9.19

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Choice of assorted pastries. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Hot Breakfast Wrap Box

$14.59

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with House-made salsa. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Stuffed Roll or Biscuit Box

$9.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) A southern style biscuit or Sister Shubert roll with choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Catering - Breakfast Trays

Hot Breakfast Sandwich Tray

$7.69

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on butter croissants, bagels, roll, biscuit or English muffins.

Lighter Side Tray

$7.29

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Egg whites, tomato, avocado, and spinach on an English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Pastry Tray

$5.29

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) An assortment of cinnamon rolls, Danish pastry,

Hot Breakfast Wrap Tray

$9.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.(veggie options available)

Stuffed Rolls or Southern Biscuits Tray

$6.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Sister Shubert yeast rolls or fresh baked biscuits filled with honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage.

Catering - Breakfast Sides & Drinks

Yogurt Parfait

$4.89

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries with crunchy granola.

Bottled Water

$2.49

Orange Juice - Gallon

$14.69

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$17.49

Coffee container will serve 10 to 12 guests.

Catering - Lunch Boxes

Classic Box

$12.59

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.

Wrap Box

$13.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.

Premium Box

$14.69

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with chips, and cookie.

Hot Premium Box

$16.19

Catering - Lunch Trays

Classic Tray

$12.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese or jalapeno pimento cheese. Leafy lettuce and tomatoes on old fashion white, or multigrain wheat with mayo and mustard on the side. Served with Ruffles.

Wrap Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with Ruffles.

Premium Tray

$13.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with Ruffles

Hot Premium Tray

$15.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles.

Catering - Salad Boxes

Cascade Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing. Served with a cookie

Caesar Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing. Served with a cookie

Garden Salad Box

$13.99

PRICING PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds and croutons. Served with a cookie.

Cobb Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Served with a cookie

Southwest Chicken Salad Box

$15.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 5) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Served with a cookie.

Back Porch Salad Box

$15.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and honey glazed pepper bacon. Served with a cookie

Catering - Salad Trays

Cascade Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing.

Caesar Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICING PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds and croutons.

Cobb Salad Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad Tray

$13.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips.

Back Porch Salad Tray

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and honey glazed pepper bacon.

Catering - Event Packages

The Business Lunch

$23.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Classic Sandwich Tray, an Accompaniment Tray with potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.

The Combination

$24.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar, or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.

That's A Wrap

$23.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.

The Exclusive

$29.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Premium Sandwich Tray, Fresh Fruit Tray and an Accompaniment Tray with your choice of potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.

Hot Potato Bar

$16.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Build your own baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chives, and bacon.

Classic Breakfast Bar

$14.59

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Buffet style with fresh scrambled eggs served with your choice of breakfast bacon or sausage, hearty grits or potatoes, and fresh biscuits or rolls. This is a great way to serve large groups for meetings and special events.

Slider Bar Package

$19.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10 people - 3 SLIDERS EACH) Choose from Hot Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, Sliced turkey with Swiss, Pimento Cheese and Bacon Jam, 901 Cheesesteaks, Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger and Mini Cheeseburgers. Served with lettuce, and tomato on the side, Ruffles and a Something Sweet tray.

Catering - Appetizers & Sides

Side Salad

$4.89

Veggie Tray

$50.99

Garden fresh veggies including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and cucumber. Served with our house made ranch dressing.

Fresh Fruit Tray

$59.99

A delicious assortment of fresh fruit. Choose your sizes below. Small fruit tray serves 10-20, Medium tray serves 20 to 30, and the Large fruit tray serves 30-40.

Chips & Queso Tray

$35.99

Crispy house made tortilla chips served with Pimentos own queso dip.

Pimento Cheese Ball

$20.99

(SERVES 8-10) A ball of our famous Pimento Cheese covered in a delicious pecan crust. Served with assorted crackers.

Accompaniment Tray

$4.29

PRICED PER PERSON - Choose from Potato Salad, Pasta Salad or Black Bean & Corn Salsa

Traditional Soup

$19.99

PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our traditional soups include Potato, Chicken Noodle, Broccoli Cheese, and Tomato Bisque (Availability may vary)

Premium Soup

$33.99

PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our premium soups include Chili, Chicken Tortilla, & Seafood Gumbo (Availability may vary)

Catering - Desserts & Drinks

Fresh Tea or Lemonade

$7.29

One gallon of fresh brewed sweet tea, unsweet tea, or Arnold Palmer. Available with or without cups and ice service.

Canned Soda

$2.15

Bottled Water

$2.49

Something Sweet Tray

$3.05

Fresh Baked Cookies

Cake Sampler Tray

$7.99Out of stock

Decadent slices of homemade southern style cakes. Selection varies on season

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Holiday Deli & Ham Company serves delightful dishes made fresh from family recipes to the greater Memphis area. More than a typical deli, we provide a family and community-oriented sit-down style restaurant in our welcoming, friendly atmosphere. Locally owned, locally loved since 1993.

Location

2087 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104

