Cork & Barrel Pub

Turkey Feast (Serves 8-10)

$260.00

10lb Herb Roasted Skin-On Turkey Breast, Sausage Herb Stuffing, Sauteed Green Beans, Candied Yam Bake, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Brown Gravy and Dinner Rolls with House Whipped Butter. Comes with your choice of ONE Pumpkin Pie OR ONE Pecan Pie. Please put your pie selection in special instructions below.