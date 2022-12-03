Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Cork & Barrel Pub

review star

No reviews yet

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd.

Round Rock, TX 78665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pre-Order Whole Feast

Turkey Feast (Serves 8-10)

Turkey Feast (Serves 8-10)

$260.00

10lb Herb Roasted Skin-On Turkey Breast, Sausage Herb Stuffing, Sauteed Green Beans, Candied Yam Bake, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Brown Gravy and Dinner Rolls with House Whipped Butter. Comes with your choice of ONE Pumpkin Pie OR ONE Pecan Pie. Please put your pie selection in special instructions below.

Pre-Order A La Carte Turkey

Herb Roasted Skin-On Turkey Breast Serves 8-10

Herb Roasted Skin-On Turkey Breast Serves 8-10

$75.00

Skin-On Roasted Turkey Breast, slow smoked for 12 hours with herbs and spices, packed for re heating

Pre-Order A La Carte Sides

Sausage Stuffing

Sausage Stuffing

$45.00

Sage Sausage mixed with sauteed Onions and Celery. Herbed breadcrumbs and Chicken Stock

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Red Russet Skin-On Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Garlic, Butter, Salt & Pepper.

Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$30.00

Sauteed Green Beans in Garlic, Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper

Candied Yam Bake

Candied Yam Bake

$45.00

Canned Yams in Brown Sugar, with Pineapple Slices, Walnuts and Marshmallows for Home to top it off

Pre-Order A La Carte Dessert

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

Traditional House Made Pumpkin Pie

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$30.00

Traditional House Made Pecan Pie

Pre-Order A La Carte Extras

Pint (16oz) House Herbed Butter

Pint (16oz) House Herbed Butter

$10.00

Kerry Gold Irish Butter Whipped with Salt, Garlic and Herbs

Pint (16oz) Cranberry Sauce

Pint (16oz) Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

Sugar and Cranberries

Pint (16oz) Brown Gravy

Pint (16oz) Brown Gravy

$10.00

Brown Turkey Gravy

12 Dinner Rolls

12 Dinner Rolls

$12.00

Butter Sold Separately

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

WHERE IRISH FLAIR MEETS TEXAS FARE

Location

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
CORK & BARREL image

Similar restaurants in your area

High Country Market GastroPub and Diner
orange starNo Reviews
3701 Gattis School Rd, Ste 700, Bldg A Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Pizza Delight
orange starNo Reviews
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Zorba Greek Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Dwell House Coffee and Tap - 2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125 Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 109
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston