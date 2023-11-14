- Home
- /
- Riegelsville
- /
- Holistic Vibes - Live & Jive CAFE
Holistic Vibes Live & Jive CAFE
No reviews yet
1400 Easton Road
Riegelsville, PA 18077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Coffee
- Refillable Coffee$3.50
- Coffee 12oz$2.50
Toast Signature Roast
- Coffee 16oz$2.75
- Coffee 20oz$2.99
- Cold Brew 16 oz$5.17
Iced Holistic Vibes Medium Roast
- Espresso 2 oz$2.82
Double Shot of Our Holistic Vibes Espresso Blend
- Macchiato 2 oz$3.53
Espresso Marked with Foam
- Cortado 4 oz$3.76
Equal Part Espresso and Finely Frothed Milk
- Cafe' Latte' 12oz$4.50
Steamed Milk Emulsified with Espresso, Topped with Foam
- Cafe' Latte' 16oz$4.99
- Cappuccino 12oz$4.50
One Part Espresso Two Parts Coarsely Frothed Milk
- Cappuccino 16oz$4.99
- Mocha 12oz$4.99
Steamed Milk Emulsified with Espresso, Topped with Foam and Chocolate
- Mocha 16oz$5.50
- Cafe' Americano 12oz$2.99
Double Shot Toast Espresso Roast with Hot Water
- Cafe' Americano 16oz$3.50
- Decaf Americano 12oz$2.99
- Decaf Americano 16oz$3.50
- Decaf Cafe' Latte' 12oz$4.50
- Decaf Cafe' Latte' 16oz$4.99
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$4.50
- Hot Chocolate 16oz$4.99
- French Press Dark Roast$8.00
Tea
Elixers
- Super Bullet Proof Coffee 12 oz$4.70
MCT Oil and Omega 3,6,9 Blend
- Super Bullet Proof Coffee 16 oz$5.17
MCT Oil and Omega 3,6,9 Blend
- Cognitive Cortado$5.41
Equal Part Cognitive Coffee and Finely Frothed Milk
- Cognitive Coffee Latte' 12 oz$7.05
Toast Espresso Bulletproof Style, Medicinal Mushrooms, MCT Oil, Frothed Milk
- Cognitive Coffee Latte' 16 oz$7.52
Toast Espresso Bulletproof Style, Medicinal Mushrooms, MCT Oil, Frothed Milk
- Golden Milk Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk
- Golden Milk Latte'16 oz$6.35
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetner with Steamed Milk
- Dirty Golden Milk Latte' 12 oz$6.35
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk and Espresso
- Dirty Golden Milk Latte' 16 oz$6.58
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk and Espresso
- Matcha Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Matcha Green Tea with Steamed Milk
- Matcha Latte' 16 oz$6.35
Matcha Green Tea with Steamed Milk
- Chai Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Chai Tea with Steamed Milk
- Chai Latte' 16 oz$6.35
Chai Tea with Steamed Milk
- Dirty Chai Latte' 12 oz$6.35
Chai Tea with Toast Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Dirty Chai Latte' 16 oz$6.58
Chai Tea with Toast Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Beet Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Toast Espresso Roast with Beet Steamed Milk
- Beet Latte' 16 oz$6.35
Toast Esresso Roast with Beet Steamed Milk
HV Beverages
- Blueberry Pomegranate Mint Limeade (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: water, apple juice concentrate*, blueberry puree*, pomegranate juice*, lemon juice concentrate*, agave*, lime juice*, mint*, natural flavors* *organic
- Cherry Limeade (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: water, cherry juice*, lime juice*, agave*
- Herbal Sweet Tea (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic
- Hibiscus Lemonade (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, hibiscus flower* * Organic
- Lavender Lemonade (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, lavender flower* *Organic
- Chocolate Cacao Milk$3.50
- French Toast Maca Latte (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) maca powder*, maple syrup*, cinnamon*, vanilla*, salt *Organic
- Matcha Green Tea Latte (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: water, almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) matcha green tea powder*, agave*, vanilla* *organic
- Peppermint Moringa Latte (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) moringa powder*, agave*, vanilla*, peppermint* *organic
- Spicy Golden Maca Latte (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) maca powder*, agave*, vanilla*, turmeric*, ginger*, cinnamon*, back pepper*, nutmeg*, cayenne* *Organic
- Kombucha - Blueberry Pomegranate (12oz)$3.50
Food Menu
Meal Platters
Smoothies
Soups
Toast
- Dry Toast$4.75
- Cultured Vegan Butter$5.25
- Extra Virgin Coconut Oil$5.25
- Blueberry Sauce$7.49
- Chocolate Almond Butter Spread$7.49
- Almond Butter & Jelly$7.49
- Avocado Squish Squash$12.99
- Hummus$12.99
- Chocolate Almond Butter Cup$12.99
- Chickpea Melt$12.99
- Pizza Melt$12.99
- Sweet Mustard and Onion Chickpea Salad$12.99
Grab & Go
GnG - Bath & Body
- Deodorant - Lavender$6.00
- Hair Conditioning Spray$6.00
- Hair Texturizing Spray$6.00
- Hair Conditioning Spray Large$10.00
- Hair Texturizing Spray Large$10.00
- Lip Balm - Grapefruit$5.00
- Lip Balm - Peppermint$5.00
- Lip Balm - Citrus$5.00
- Lip Balm - Tangerine$5.00
- Woo Pet Brush - Small Breed$5.00
- Woo Pet Brush - Large Breed$5.00