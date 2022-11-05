Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Hollan-Dazed

34 Reviews

$$

1275 E. 1st Ave.

Unit B

Broomfield, CO 80020

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Big Breakfast Burrito
Huevos Rancheros

Shareables

Green Chili TACS

$8.25

A large helping of our housemade TACs(Thick Ass Chips) covered generously with our green chili and shredded cheese

Dippy D's

$2.00+

1/2 dozen made to order Portuguese malasada style donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar served with a side of salted caramel, Mexican hot chocolate and seasonal jam

TACs (Thick A** Chips)

$3.50+

Thick Cut Chipperbec Potatoes, Tripled Fried and Dusted with House Seasoning Served with Sriracha Dipping Sauce

Breakfast

Smoked Sirloin Sammy And TACS

$14.00Out of stock

Tuscan chicken Sandwich And Tacs

$12.00

Peach pecan Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Thick Cut Brioche Sticks soaked in a sweet custard, caramelized sugar then topped with diced apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, candied walnuts and a vanilla bourbon whipped cream

Shakshouka

$11.95
Dippy D's

$2.00+

1/2 dozen made to order Portuguese malasada style donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar served with a side of salted caramel, Mexican hot chocolate and seasonal jam

Yoghurt Parfaits

$5.75+

House made granola, vanilla yogurt, house made jam and fresh berries. Made to order

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Toasted Brioche Bun, Medium Fried Egg, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Arugula with Choice of Protein and Hollan-Dazed Sauce

Breakfast “Grilled Cheese”

$12.50

House Smoked Pork Belly, Balsamic Tomato, Fried Egg, Smoked Gouda and Roasted Garlic Hollan-Dazed Sauce on Toasted Thick Cut Toast

Avocado Toast *VEGAN*

$10.95

Thick Cut Vegan Seed Lover Toast, Fresh Sliced Avocado Rose, Green Goddess Vegan Hollandaise, Dressed Arugula, Chile Roasted Pepitas and Watermelon Radish

French Toast Sticks

$9.25

Thick Cut Brioche Sticks, Caramelized Sugar, Sweet Custard with Whisky Maple Zabaglione

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Fresh Masa Cake Stuffed with Housemade Black Beans and Queso Chihuahua, Lightly Fried and Topped with Choice of House Smoked Pork Belly or Sliced Avocado, House Breakfast Potatoes, Two Eggs Your Way, Crema, Pico de Gallo and Cotija Cheese. Vegetarian Masa Cakes on Request

TACs (Thick A** Chips)

$3.50+

Thick Cut Chipperbec Potatoes, Tripled Fried and Dusted with House Seasoning Served with Sriracha Dipping Sauce

Cubano Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.95

house smoked pork, shaved ham, queso chihuahua, jalapeño relish, pico de gale, chipotle aioli, and scrambled eggs topped with crema and a side of green chili Hollan-Dazed sauce

Big Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Three Scrambled Eggs, House Breakfast Potatoes, Shredded Mexican Cheese Smothered in Smoked Pulled Pork Green Chili

Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Potatoes O' Brien, Scrambled Eggs, Queso Chihuahua, Pulled Pork, Smothered with Pulled Pork Green Chile and Tortilla on the Side

Boomers Breakfast

$10.95

Breakfast Potatoes, Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way, 2 Strips of Bacon and Choice of Sauce.

Kids Menu

For kids 10 and under

KIDS Half Order of French Toast

$4.50

KIDS Half Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Half Brioche Breakfast Sandwich with Egg, Bacon, Slice of Cheddar and 3 Regular TACs

Kids Sides

Add Ons

Two Eggs Your Way

$3.00

House Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Protein

Toast

$1.00

Masa Cake

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

*NEW* Horchocolat

$6.00
Organic Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

Big B's Organic Cider, Caramel syrup, steamed to perfection

Blood Orange Sunrise

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice, Splash of Lime and House Made Blood Orange Syrup

Locally Roasted Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Locally Roasted Cold Brew

$3.75

Soft Drink/Tea

$2.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonaid, Orange Fanta, Dr. Pepper and Iced Tea

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

large

House Made Horchata

$4.00

Dairy free house made horchata with cinnamon

Hot Charlie Joe Chai

$5.00
Iced Charlie Joe Chai

$4.75
Latte

$4.25+
Iced Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$4.25

Local Hot Tea

$2.50

Two Leaves and Bud Local Tea

Kids Milk

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.25

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cooler temp for kids

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, House Made Blueberry Syrup and A Splash of Lime

Virgin Mary

$5.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Breakfast Spot with Chef Inspired Dishes

Location

1275 E. 1st Ave., Unit B, Broomfield, CO 80020

Directions

