- Home
- /
- Broomfield
- /
- Hollan Dazed Brunch
This restaurant does not have any images
Hollan Dazed Brunch
1275 East 1st Avenue
Broomfield, CO 80020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Feelin' Hearty
- Pork Chops & Eggs
Seasoned grilled pork chops served with two eggs, choice of potatoes, and toast$14.99
- Country Fried Steak
A Thick country fried steak smothered in gravy, served with 2 eggs$13.99
- Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
Country fried chicken smothered in gravy or try it with green chili, served with two eggs$13.99
- Smoked Sausage & Eggs$13.99
- Country Biscuits
Two Freshly baked biscuits stuffed with crispy chicken,two eggs and american cheese smothered with country gravy. Served with choice of side$13.99
- 8 Steak & Eggs$15.99
- Pork Chops & Eggs$14.99
- Country Fried Steak &Eggs$13.99
- Country Fried Chicken &Eggs$13.99
- Smoked Sausage & Eggs$13.99
- Country Biscuits
Two freshly baked biscuits stuffed with crispy chicken, two eggs and American cheese smothered with country gravy. Served with choice of side.$13.99
Eggs & More
- 2 Egg Breakfast
Two eggs choice of bacon, sausage patties, sausage links or ham served with potatoes and choice of toast$12.99
- Breakfast Sampler
A sampling of bacon, ham & sausage served with two eggs and potatoes plus a side of pancakes$14.99
- Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy, two eggs choice of meat served with potatoes$12.99
- Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel stuffed with two fried eggs bacon or sausage, American & Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side.$12.99
- Fruit Yogurt Bowl
A medley of fresh cut fruit, topped with vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola. Served with choice of toast.$11.99
All The Bennies
- The Standard
Poached eggs & ham on a toasted split English muffin covered in hollandaise sauce$13.99
- Philly Benedict
Poached eggs, Shaved seasoned Steak, onions and green peppers on a split English muffin, covered in hollandaise sauce$14.99
- Mexican Benedict
Chorizo patties and poached eggs on a split English muffin smothered in green chili and cheese. Served with a roasted Jalapeno on the side.$14.99
- California Benedict
Poached eggs, this sliced ham, avocado and spinach on a split English muffin, covered in hollandaise sauce.$13.99
- A Little Bit Country
A split biscuit, topped with sausage patties smothered in sausage Gravy. Topped with crumbled bacon.$13.99
Hearty Skillets
- Hearty Texas Skillet
Slices of steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers served over breakfast potatoes, topped with shredded cheese.$15.99
- California Skillet
Grilled Chicken, bacon, onions and mushrooms on a bed of breakfast potatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce$14.29
- Mexican Skillet
A bed of breakfast potatoes topped with chorizo, green peppers and onions smothered in green chili and melted cheese. Served with roasted Jalapeno on the side.$14.69
- Veggie Skillet
A bed of breakfast potatoes topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese$14.69
Not-Quite South Of The Border
- Breakfast Burrito
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo, scrambled eggs and potatoes in a flour tortilla. Smothered in Green chili and melted shredded colby and monterey jack cheese.$14.99
- Jalapeno Biscuits & Gravy
A biscuit split and topped with chorizo sausage patties, then smothered in our Jalapeno gravy. Served with two eggs and a side of potatoes$13.99
- Huevos Rancheros
A corn tortilla topped with refried beans, Shredded colby and monterey jack cheese, two eggs and then smothered in green chili$12.99
Scrambles
- Carnivore
Bacon, Sausage and ham in scrambled eggs, topped with cheese$12.49
- Herbivore
Onion,mushrooms, green peppers, spinach and tomatoes in scrambled eggs, topped with cheese$13.49
- Omnivore
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo with onions, green peppers and tomatoes in scrambled eggs and topped with cheese$13.99
Omlettes
- The Denver
Ham, diced green peppers and onions with shredded colby and monterey jack cheese$12.49
- The Spicy Chorizo
Chorizo and shredded Colby and monterey jack cheese, smothered in green chili$12.99
- The Holly Omlette
Bacon, spinach, mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese, smothered in hollandaise sauce$13.99
- Just Cheese
Filled with melty shredded colby and monterey jack cheese$11.99
Pancakes
- Just Plain
Just like it says , a stack of three of our sweet cream pancakes served up hot.$7.49
- A Little Somthin Extra
A stack of three pancakes with your choice of blueberries, chocolate chips or pecans$8.99
- Apple Granola
A stack of three pancakes with fresh apples and granola cooked right in.$10.29
- Red Velvet Pancakes
A stack of three sweet red velvet pancakes topped with sweetened cream cheese and powdered sugar.$12.99
- Fruity Nutella Pancakes
A stack of three pancakes topped with Nutella and strawberries finished off with whipped cream and powder sugar$12.99
- Pancake Breakfast
A stack of three pancakes, two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham.$13.99
Belgian Waffles
- The Original
A Hot belgian waffle, served up with a scoop of butter and powdered sugar$7.49
- Strawberry Waffle
A Belgian waffle topped with strawberry and whipped cream.$11.99
- Apple Pie Belgian Waffle
A Belgian waffle topped with cooked cinnamon apples, sprinkled with brown sugar Crumble, topped with whipped cream.$12.99
- Chicken And Waffles
A Crispy Chicken Breast, served on top of our Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar.$13.99
- The Waffle Breakfast
A cripsy Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar, two eggs, choice of bacon,sausage or ham$13.99
French Toast
- French Toast
Fluffy French Bread dipped in our sweet cinnamon vanilla egg wash and grilled till golden. Topped with powdered sugar.$10.99
- Strawberry French Toast
Our house french toast topped with strawberries and whipped cream.$11.99
- Apple Pie French Toast
Our house french toast topped with cooked cinnamon apples, sprinkled with brown sugar crumble, topped with whipped cream.$12.99
- Fruity Cheesecake French Toast
Strawberry sauce and sweetened cream cheese sandwiched between pieces of our house french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.$12.99
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast
A whole cinnamon roll dipped in our cinnamon Vanilla egg wash and grilled 'til golden. Topped with cream cheese frosting$7.49
- French Toast Breakfast
A stack of our fluffy French Bread french toast plus two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham.$13.99
Starters
- Cheese Sticks
Six Crunchy, battered mozzarella sticks Served with marinera sauce$8.99
- Onion Rings Basket
A basket of hot thick beer battered onion rings served with a sauce of your choice$7.99
- French Fry Basket
A basket of crispy golden fries big enough for sharing. Served with a dipping sauce of your choice$4.99
- Chicken Tenders
Five crispy Chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce$9.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy golden fries smothered in our homemade green chili and melted cheese$7.99
Soups
Turning Over A New {Lettuce} Leaf
- Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Blue Cheese crumbles topped off with a hardboiled egg.$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese crumbles topped off with Crispy Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.$13.99
- Sunflower Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, crumbled bacon, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, onion, and shredded cheese.$13.99
- Raspberry Fields
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, candied pecans, feta, grapes and apples. Served with our Raspberry Ranch dressing.$13.99
- The Mediterranean
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, kalamata olives, roasted herb tomatoes and feta cheese tossed in a greek herb vinaigrette.$13.99
Sandwiches
- Hamburger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* topped with Swiss and lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with a side of fries.$12.99
- Cheeseburger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* topped with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.$13.49
- Spicy Jalapeno Burger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* topped with a roasted jalapeño, crispy onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.$13.99
- Green Chili Burger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* served open faced, then smothered with green chili and cheese, Served with onions, lettuce and tomatoes.$12.99
- Philly Steak Sandwich
Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.$13.69
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and cheese on a toasted brioche bun.$13.49
- California Club
Turkey, Ham and bacon with avocado, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of either grilled wheat, white or sourdough bread.$13.99
- Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onion, and choice of honey mustard or ranch in a tortilla.$12.99
- Steak Wrap
Grilled Steak with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onion, and choice of honey mustard or ranch in a tortilla.$14.98
Bitty Breakfasts/ Lunchtime
- Pint Sized Pancakes
A stack of kids sized mini-pancakes served with a kids portion of either bacon or sausage.$7.99
- Kid's egg Breakfast
Two eggs, a kids portion of either bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes and a piece of toast.$7.99
- Petite Waffle
A thick Belgian waffle served with a kids portion of either bacon or sausage.$7.99
- Kid's French Toast
One piece of French toast served with a kids portion of either bacon or sausage.$7.99
- Grilled Cheese
The kid’s classic favorite.$7.99
- Mac N Cheese
A kid’s portion of Kraft mac n’ cheese.$7.99
- Burger Sliders
A pair of beef burgers that fit in tiny little hands.$7.99
- Chicken Tenders
Three crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.$7.99
Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Homestyle cooking
1275 East 1st Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020