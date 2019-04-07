Hollandberry Pannekoeken 214 N. Broadway
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Deliciously hand crafted home cooking, we offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner any time of day. Pannekoeken has been in rochester for over 20 years! Bringing you the Pannekoeken, an oven baked pancake from Dutch ancestry.
Location
214 North Broadway Avenue, Rochester, MN 55906
