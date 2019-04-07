Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hollandberry Pannekoeken 214 N. Broadway

214 North Broadway Avenue

Rochester, MN 55906

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Apple Pannekoeken
Hashbrowns
Denver Omelet

Drinks

Apple Cider

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed

$5.25

Greek Frappe

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.00

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Lg Juice

$3.50

Lg Milk

$3.50

Milkshake/Malt

$7.00

Pepsi Product

$2.00

Sm Juice

$2.50

Sml Milk

$2.50

Yogurt Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

Omelet

All American

$12.00

Denver Omelet

$13.00

Dutch Country Omelet

$14.00

Garden Dutch

$13.00

Gyro Omelet

$14.00

Melissas California Omelet

$12.00

Three Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Skillets

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

Dutch Skillet

$14.00

Egg Hollandaise

$14.00

Eggs Florentine

$14.00

Mettwurst and Eggs

$13.00

Plain Jane

$11.00

Steak and Eggs

$15.00

Griddle

Annabelles Giant Dutch Waffle

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Dutch Potato Pancakes

$11.00

French Toast

$9.00

German Chocolate Pancakes

$12.00Out of stock

Giant Dutch Waffle

$9.00

Short Stack French Toast

$7.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Short Stack Pot Cakes

$7.00

Pannekoeken

Apple Pecan Pannekoeken

$14.00

Apple Raisin Pannekoeken

$13.00

Bacon Pannekoeken

$13.00

Banana Pannekoeken

$13.00

Blueberry Pannekoeken

$12.00

BYO Pannekoeken Pannekoeken

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Pannekoeken

$12.00

Cinnamon Pannekoeken

$11.00

Original Apple Pannekoeken

$13.00

Pecan Pannekoeken

$13.00

Rum Raisin Pannekoeken

$13.00

Seasonal Pannekoeken

$14.00

Traditional Dutch Pannekoeken

$11.00

Pannekette

$8.00

Seasonal Pannekette

$10.00

Breakfast Add/Ons

1 bacon

$2.00

1 pot cake

$3.50

1/2 Links

$2.00

1/2 Patty

$2.00

1scoop Ice cream

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

Bananas

$1.00

Blueberry

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Crispy bacon

$3.50

Freah Strawberries

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Mettwurst Sausage

$4.00

One Cake

$2.50

One Egg

$2.00

One French toast

$3.50

One Slice toast

$2.00

Pann Meal

$4.00

Real Maple Syrup

$1.00

Sausage Link

$3.50

Sausage Patty

$3.50

Soft Bacon

$3.50

Stroopwaffle

$2.00

Toast

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

Whiskey Syrup

$2.00

Delightfully light

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Early Bird

$10.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

No Egg

$12.00

Steel Oats

$8.00

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Appetizers

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

Fry Basket

$6.00

Gouda Cheese Bread

$8.00

Muenster Cheese Curds

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Pork Belly

$9.00

Perogies

$9.00

Salad

Amsterdam Chicken Bacon

$14.00

Chef

$13.00

Dutch Cobb

$13.00

Garden

$12.00

Hollandberry Ceasar

$12.00

Raspberry Chicken Pecan

$14.00

Rileys Steak Salad

$15.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Savannahs Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled salmon fillet on a toasted hoagie bun with spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, and balsalmic glaze

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo on 9 grain wheat toast. add chicken or cheese

Club House

$13.00

turkey, ham, thick cut bacon, lettuce, american cheese, tomato, mayo. all between 3 pieces of 9 grain wheat toast

California Chicken Melt

$14.00

Pineapple Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben/Rachel

$13.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna or Chicken Salad Melt

$10.00

Open Faced Roast Turkey or Beef

$13.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Regular Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Entrees

Rotterdam

$13.00

Dutch Pot Pie

$14.00

Chopped Beef Steak

$15.00

Salmon Delight

$16.00

Schnitzel

$16.00

Mettwurst and Sauerkraut

$16.00

Steak Dinner

$15.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.00

Garden Stir Fry

$12.00

Stir Fry

$15.00

Burgers

Old Fashion

$12.00

1/2 lb. burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion

Bacon Smoked Gouda

$14.00

1/2 lb burger stacked with our hormel smoke cured, thick sliced bacon and smoked gouda cheese

Mushroom

$13.00

1/2 lb burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese

SCOT

$12.00

1/2 lb burger topped with tomatoes and a generous portion of sauteed onions. served with sour cream

Patty Melt

$13.00

1/2 lb patty smoothered with your choice of cheese and sauteed onions, served on grilled marble rye

Bruschetta

$14.00

1/2 lb burger full of flavor and loaded with diced tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, pesto mayo, and balsalmic glaze

Hot-N-Spicy

$14.00

1/2 lb burger with jalapeno peppers, our thick cut smoked bacon, and Habenero Ghost Pepper cheese.

BBQ Ringer

$14.00

1/2 lb juicy burger with our thick cut bacon, bbq sauce, two onion rings, choice of cheese

Mettwurst Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb burger topped with dutch mettwurst sausage, sauteed onions, and smoked gouda cheese

Hollandberry Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb burger topped with thick cut bacon, habanero ghost pepper cheese, and our house made hollandberry sauce

Kids

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Pannekette

$5.00

Build Your Little Egger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Seasonal Panekette

$7.50

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Roast Beef

$7.00

Kids Ham & Cheese omelet

$7.00

Kids Hot Turkey

$7.00

Kids Make it a Meal

$2.00

Dessert

Crust Pie Slice

$2.00

Cream Pie Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Crust Pie

$15.00

Whole Cream Pie

$20.00Out of stock

Pie Ala Mode

$4.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$3.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

Muffin Sundae

$5.00

1 scoop sundae

$2.50

2 scoop sundae

$3.50

Retail

Muffin

$3.00

.99 Coffee

$0.99

12 Muffins

$30.00

6 Corn Biscuits

$3.75

6 Mini Muffins

$5.00

6 Muffins

$15.00

Boterkoek

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.99

CInnamon Roll

$3.00

Corn Biscuit

$0.75

Ice Tea

$0.99

Mettwurst Links

$9.99

Mini Muffin

$1.00

Pop

$0.99

Rye Loaf

$6.00

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Wheat Loaf

$8.00

White Loaf

$6.00

English Muffin Loaf

$8.00

Gluten Free Loaf

$6.00

Cookie

$1.50

Summer Menu

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Honey Pecan Burger

$15.00

Pannekoeken Wrap

$13.00

PBLT

$12.00

Strawberry Turkey Melt

$14.00Out of stock

SW Hollandaise Skillet

$14.00

Fall Menu

Artisan Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Meunster Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Sriracha Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Salmon Omelet

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Skillet

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Deliciously hand crafted home cooking, we offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner any time of day. Pannekoeken has been in rochester for over 20 years! Bringing you the Pannekoeken, an oven baked pancake from Dutch ancestry.

214 North Broadway Avenue, Rochester, MN 55906

