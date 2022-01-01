  • Home
Uncle Worm’s 6500 North 19th Street

No reviews yet

6500 North 19th Street

Waco, TX 76708

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

7 UP

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Red Line

$4.00

Appetizer

Mushroom

$10.00

cheese sausage

Jalapenos

$10.00

cheese stuffed smoked

Smoked thighs

$8.00

Drumette

$10.00

bacon wrapped smoked chicken

Camp fire Queso

$8.00

campfire queso

Charcuterie

$10.00

Texas style by the person

Chef feature

$10.00

Chef creation of the week

Bread pudding

$8.00

Salads

Romaine

$12.00

cheese, pecan, tomato, raisin, apple

Salad feature

$10.00

chef creation of the week

Wedge

$8.00

custom smothered wedge

Spinach

$10.00

feta, strawberry, honey balsamic,

Trio

$12.00

chicken salad, fruit, garden salad

Brisket and Dumplings

$8.00+

Sandwiches

Burger

$14.00

bun choice of side

Chicken salad sandwich

$12.00

bun choice of side

Pulled pork

$12.00

bun choice of side

Texas Philly

$14.00

bun choice of side

Pretzel hoagie

$12.00

bun choice of side

Chicken salad

$12.00

bun choice of side

Entrees

Shrimp

$16.00

gouda grit, spinach, brown butter

Salmon

$18.00

relish, butter wine sauce

Mac daddy

$12.00

hand cut chefs sides

Ribeye

$32.00

hand cut chefs sides

Sirloin

$24.00

hand cut chefs sides

Pork butt dinner

$16.00Out of stock

hand cut chefs sides

Flank

$22.00

hand cut chefs sides

Rosemary chicken

$14.00

seared with sides

Turkey leg

$12.00

Worm special

Chef feature-Entree

$18.00

creation of the week

Texan Alfredo

$16.00

cavatapi, bacon, garlic, cheese, chicken

Ravioli

$16.00

artichoke, chicken, garlic, sauce

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

drunken berry topped mouse

Cowboy coffee

$8.00

creme brulee style

Texi-can Pie

$8.00

Texas waffle topped with mouse

Choclate cake

$8.00

gulf rum cake

Chef feature-Dessert

$4.00

creation of the week

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6500 North 19th Street, Waco, TX 76708

Directions

Main pic

