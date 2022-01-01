Uncle Worm’s 6500 North 19th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6500 North 19th Street, Waco, TX 76708
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
World Cup Cafe & Fair Trade Market - 1321 N 15th St
No Reviews
1321 N 15th St Waco, TX 76707
View restaurant