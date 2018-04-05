Restaurant header imageView gallery

Holliday Brewing - Drayton

1802 Drayton Road, Suite 125

Spartanburg, SC 29307

Order Again

Draft Beer

16oz Draft Azacca Reef

$6.00

16oz Draft Captain 502

$7.00

16oz Draft Costa Rica

$7.00

16oz Draft Down Under

$7.50

16oz Draft Fire Station 4

$6.00

16oz Draft Hannah Orange

$6.00

16oz Draft Hazy Blaze 369

$6.00

16oz Draft High Tide

$8.00

16oz Draft Inman Lager

$5.50

16oz Draft Irish Red

$6.00

16oz Draft Jaden Hazelnut

$6.00

16oz Draft Jaden Porter

$6.00

16oz Draft Marzen

$6.00

16oz Draft Mosaic Paradise

$7.00

16oz Draft Motueka

$7.00

16oz Draft Nuthouse

$6.00

16oz Draft Pernicious

$7.00

16oz Draft Porch Pounder

$5.50

16oz Draft Shit Kicker

$5.50

16oz Draft Tequila IPA

$8.00

16oz Draft Tower 9

$7.50

16oz Draft Turtle Bay

$7.00

16oz Draft Vanilla Bourbon Stout

$6.00

8oz Draft Azacca Reef

$3.50

8oz Draft Captain 502

$3.00

8oz Draft Costa Rica

$4.00

8oz Draft Down Under

$4.25

8oz Draft Fire Station 4

$3.50

8oz Draft Hannah Orange

$3.50

8oz Draft Hazy Blaze 369

$4.00

8oz Draft High Tide

$4.50

8oz Draft Inman Lager

$3.25

8oz Draft Irish Red

$3.50

8oz Draft Jaden Hazelnut

$3.50

8oz Draft Jaden Porter

$3.50

8oz Draft Marzen

$3.50

8oz Draft Mosaic Paradise

$4.00

8oz Draft Motueka

$4.00

8oz Draft Nuthouse

$3.50

8oz Draft Pernicious

$4.00

8oz Draft Porch Pounder

$3.00

8oz Draft Shit Kicker

$3.25

8oz Draft Tequila IPA

$4.50

8oz Draft Tower 9

$4.25

8oz Draft Turtle Bay

$4.00

8oz Draft Vanilla Bourbon Stout

$3.50

5oz Draft Azacca Reef

$2.00

5oz Draft Captain 502

$2.00

5oz Draft Costa Rica

$2.50

5oz Draft Down Under

$2.75

5oz Draft Fire Station 4

$2.00

5oz Draft Hannah Orange

$2.00

5oz Draft Hazy Blaze 369

$2.50

5oz Draft High Tide

$3.00

5oz Draft Inman Lager

$2.00

5oz Draft Irish Red

$2.00

5oz Draft Jaden Hazelnut

$2.00

5oz Draft Jaden Porter

$2.00

5oz Draft Marzen

$2.00

5oz Draft Mosaic Paradise

$2.50

5oz Draft Motueka

$2.50

5oz Draft Nuthouse

$2.00

5oz Draft Pernicious

$2.50

5oz Draft Porch Pounder

$2.00

5oz Draft Shit Kicker

$2.00

5oz Draft Tequila IPA

$3.00

5oz Draft Tower 9

$2.75

5oz Draft Turtle Bay

$2.50

5oz Draft Vanilla Bourbon Stout

$2.00

5oz Blueberry Pomegranate Seltzer

$2.00

5oz Dragonfruit

$2.00

5oz Peach

$2.00

5oz Pina Colada

$2.00

5oz Strawberry Pomegranate

$2.00

5oz Watermelon Lime

$2.00

5oz Acai Pomegranate

$2.50

5oz Blueberry Pomegranate Fusion

$2.50

5oz Cranberry

$2.50

5oz Cranberry Citrus

$2.50

5oz Cranberry Lime

$2.50

5oz Cranberry Orange

$2.50

5oz Moscow Mule

$2.50

32oz Canned Beer

32oz Can Azacca Reef

$8.50

32oz Can Captain 502

$8.50

32oz Can Costa Rica

$9.50

32oz Can Down Under

$10.00

32oz Can Fire Station 4

$8.50

32oz Can Hannah Orange

$8.50

32oz Can Hazy Blaze 369

$9.50

32oz Can High Tide

$12.00

32oz Can Inman Lager

$8.00

32oz Can Irish Red

$8.50

32oz Can Jaden Hazelnut

$8.50

32oz Can Jaden Porter

$8.50

32oz Can Marzen

$8.50

32oz Can Mosaic Paradise

$9.50

32oz Can Motueka

$9.50

32oz Can Nuthouse

$8.50

32oz Can Porch Pounder

$8.00

32oz Can Shit Kicker

$8.00

32oz Can Tequila IPA

$12.00

32oz Can Tower 9

$10.00

32oz Can Turtle Bay

$9.50

32oz Can Vanilla Bourbon Stout

$8.50

16oz Canned Beer

16oz Can Azacca Reef

$4.50

16oz Can Captain 502

$4.50

16oz Can Costa Rica

$5.50

16oz Can Down Under

$6.00

16oz Can Fire Station 4

$4.50

16oz Can Hannah Orange

$4.50

16oz Can Hazy Blaze 369

$5.50

16oz Can High Tide

$6.50

16oz Can Inman Lager

$4.00

16oz Can Irish Red

$4.50

16oz Can Jaden Hazelnut

$4.50

16oz Can Jaden Porter

$4.50

16oz Can Marzen

$4.50

16oz Can Mosaic Paradise

$5.50

16oz Can Motueka

$5.50

16oz Can Nuthouse

$4.50

16oz Can Porch Pounder

$4.00

16oz Can Shit Kicker

$4.00

16oz Can Tequila IPA

$6.50

16oz Can Tower 9

$6.00

16oz Can Turtle Bay

$5.50

16oz Can Vanilla Bourbon Stout

$6.00

Flight

5oz Flight

$10.00

Seltzers

16oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$5.00

16oz Dragonfruit

$5.00
16oz Peach

$5.00

16oz Pina Colada

$5.00

16oz Strawberry Pomegranate

$5.00

16oz Watermelon Lime

$5.00

8oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.00

8oz Dragonfruit

$3.00

8oz Peach

$3.00

8oz Pina Colada

$3.00

8oz Strawberry Pomegranate

$3.00

8oz Watermelon Lime

$3.00

5oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.00

5oz Dragonfruit

$2.00

5oz Peach

$2.00

5oz Pina Colada

$2.00

5oz Strawberry Pomegranate

$2.00

5oz Watermelon Lime

$2.00

Fusion

16oz Acai Pomegranate

$6.00

16oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$6.00

16oz Cranberry

$6.00

16oz Cranberry Citrus

$6.00

16oz Cranberry Lime

$6.00

16oz Cranberry Orange

$6.00

16oz Moscow Mule

$6.00

8oz Acai Pomegranate

$3.50

8oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.50

8oz Cranberry

$3.50

8oz Cranberry Citrus

$3.50

8oz Cranberry Lime

$3.50

8oz Cranberry Orange

$3.50

8oz Moscow Mule

$3.50

5oz Acai Pomegranate

$2.50

5oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.50

5oz Cranberry

$2.50

5oz Cranberry Citrus

$2.50

5oz Cranberry Lime

$2.50

5oz Cranberry Orange

$2.50

5oz Moscow Mule

$2.50

12oz Canned Seltzers

12oz Blueberry Pomagranate

$3.00

12oz Dragonfruit

$3.00

12oz Holliday Spice

$3.00

12oz Peach

$3.00

12oz Pina Colada

$3.00

12oz Strawberry Pomegranate

$3.00

12oz Watermelon Lime

$3.00

12oz Acai Pomegranate

$3.50

12oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.50

12oz Cranberry

$3.50

12oz Cranberry Citrus

$3.50

12oz Cranberry Lime

$3.50

12oz Cranberry Orange

$3.50

12oz Moscow Mule

$3.50

Ciders

16oz Ace Pineapple

$6.00

16oz Austin Blood Orange

$6.00

16oz Bold Rock Pineapple

$6.00

16oz McKenzies Black Cherry

$6.00

8oz Ace Pineapple

$3.50

8oz Austin Blood Orange

$3.50

8oz Bold Rock Pineapple

$3.50

8oz McKenzies Black Cherry

$3.50

5oz Ace Pineapple

$2.50

5oz Austin Blood Orange

$2.50

5oz Bold Rock Pineapple

$2.50

5oz McKenzies Black Cherry

$2.50

Glasses

GLS Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Moscato

$7.00

GLS Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Rose

$8.00

GLS Champagne

$5.00

GLS Mimosa

$5.00

Bottles

BTL Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$31.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Rose

$28.00

Shirts

Tee

$20.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$23.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hats

Trucker

$23.00

Dad

$23.00

Retail

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

Bundles

Short sleeve Tee/Hat

$40.00

Long sleeve Tee/Hat

$42.00

Sweatshirt/ Hat

$45.00

Tin Tacker/ Hat

$40.00

Tin Tacker/ Pint Glass

$23.00

Burgers

The Hawaiian Burger

$11.50

Angus patty, grilled pineapple, lettuce and swiss cheese.

Spartanburger

$13.75

2 Patties, 2 slices of cheddar, our signature aioli!

Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hand patted and cooked to orderburger with our special seasonings and homemade brioche bun!

Thank God Fried Egg Burger

$13.75

Angus patty, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese

Philly Burger

$14.75

Angus patty, thin-sliced marinated ribeye with grilledpeppers, onions and provolone.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hand patted, cooked fresh with our special seasoning and served on our homemade brioche bun.

The Triple Double Burger

$16.25

FULL POUND OF MEAT! Tripple patties, 2 fried eggs, house cheese sauce!

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Our classic with a nice load of crispy bacon!

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.25

Two patties and a heap of bacon served with American cheese!

Hamburger

$9.75

Classic Angus burger.

The Burgenator

$11.50

Angus patty, cheddar cheese, heap of slaw and sriracha aioli.

The Kevin Spicy Burger

$12.75

Angus patty infused with sriracha, pepper jack cheese, sriracha aioli

The Zachary Jack Burger

$14.25

Angus patty, fries on the meat, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled onion.

Chillin With The Slaw

$12.00

Angus patty, slaw, chili and yellow mustard

Ghet Wright Burger

$14.75

Sherrif Wright's Burger! Angus patty, bacon, mustard, mayo, pickles, chili and American cheese.

Jam Right Burger

$15.25

Angus patty, our house bacon jam, house pimento cheese, sriracha aioli.

Little Swiss Sunshine Burger

$12.00

Angus patty, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions.

The Barnyard Burger

$15.75

Angus patty, turkey patty, bacon, fried egg, goat cheese.

The Southerner Burger

$13.50

Angus patty, smoked chili, diced onions, chipotle aioli, yellow mustard.

The Big Tony

$16.00

Double cheddar Cheeseburger with a split grilled link sausage, bacon, pepperoni and choice of veggies.

Subs/ Hoagies

Philly Chicken

$12.00

marinated shredded chicken, provolone, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms with bacon and mayo.

BBQ Chicken Sub

$11.50

Marinated shredded chicken, house BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled peppers, onions, muchrooms.

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$13.00

2 patties, cheddar and swiss, grilled onions on a flat grilled bun

The Big BLT

$11.50

A heap of our crispy smoked bacon with lettuce and tomato.

Salads

Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad

$12.00

Our secret family recipe with apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, all white meat chicken and a homemade cranberry mayo!

B&B Steak Salad

$13.25

On a bed of fries and lettuce, onions, tomatoes, shredded steak and F-11 sauce (a little spicy)

Hawaiian Shredded Chicken Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, pineapple, grilled shredded chicken, shredded cheddar and Thai chili dressing.

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.25

Garlic Cheese Fries

$4.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Slaw

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Served with hand-cut fries

Kids Hot Dog

$6.75

Served with hand-cut fries

Kids Sliders

$8.75

2 cheeseburger slider served with hand-cut fries

Hand Crafted Sodas

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1802 Drayton Road, Suite 125, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

